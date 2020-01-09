7 Things: Trump will give Iran a chance to de-escalate, Senate Democrats ready to move on impeachment, Ivey winning her fight against cancer and more …
7. We fought the Revolutionary War so we don’t have to care about this
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now announced that they are stepping back as “senior” members of the royal family, which means something to people in the United Kingdom and those who read People magazine in the United States.
- The two totally normal people have basically announced they are quitting their family to spend time with their jobs. They will now split their time between the U.K. and North America while focusing most of their energy on charitable work.
6. All of Alabama’s problems must be solved
- Alabama State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) has introduced a bill that if passed would require public schools to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” once a week minimum and at school sporting events.
- While the anthem is already played at sporting events, Allen said that he wants to ensure all students hear the national anthem on a regular basis even if they don’t attend events “to try to reestablish that deep, deep tradition for the love of country and instill that in our children.”
5. Byrne says he will be in the runoff
- Before U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) went back to Washington, D.C., he spoke to reporters at the Huntsville International Airport and said that while at an event in Guntersville that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also attended, there were “a lot more lapel stickers for Bradley Byrne than for Jeff Sessions.”
- While former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville and Sessions have been leading in the polls, Byrne said that polls are “sort of like inside baseball-type talk,” and he never talks to voters about polls and they don’t talk to him about polls. Byrne added that he thinks there will be a runoff and he’ll “be one of them.”
4. House will vote on Trump’s military power, Senate will not
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said that the House will vote Thursday on how much authority President Donald Trump will have when taking military action against Iran, stating that there was a concern with his “decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward.”
- While some Senate Republicans have raised issues with how the president moved forward with Iran, and some want to rein in presidential power, it seems unlikely that this will pass the Senate.
3. Good news for Governor Ivey
- Since September, Governor Kay Ivey has undergone treatments for “a tiny, isolated malignancy” in her lung, and now Ivey has announced that her doctors have given her the all-clear.
- Ivey’s doctor, Dr. Alex Whitley of Central Alabama Radiation Oncology, stated that while Ivey will continue to go through routine screening for lung cancer, he believes “Governor Ivey to be cured.”
2. Democrats are tired of Speaker Pelosi’s games
- Due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continuing to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Senate so that there can be a trial held, some Democrats are starting to get impatient with how Pelosi is dragging her feet.
- U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (D-CT) said that when she voted to impeach President Donald Trump in the House it was because of Trump’s conduct, and now she’d “like to see them go forward.” Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Coons (D-DE) have said that it’s time to send the articles and get on with the trail.
1. President Trump gives Iran a chance
- While flanked by military leadership, President Donald Trump made it clear to the world and the Islamic Republic of Iran that the United States would not be responding militarily to the weak attacks Iran launched. Trump warned, “By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists: If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people”
- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) reacted to President Trump’s national statement he made on Wednesday about the situation with Iran, expressing, “Trump was very presidential and showed leadership and purpose.”