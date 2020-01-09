Jeff Sessions discusses his first competitive race in two decades, being confronted with questions about recusal on the campaign trail

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

CULLMAN — It has been a long time since Jeff Sessions has participated in a competitive election. This time he finds himself in a crowded field of Republican senatorial hopefuls vying for the seat he occupied for 20 years.

This week, Sessions has hit the campaign trail, making stops across North Alabama, including Huntsville and Guntersville. On Wednesday, the former U.S. attorney general met with law enforcement officials from the Cullman Police Department and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department at the Cracker Barrel near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Alabama Highway 157, a popular breakfast stop for travelers and locals.

Sessions sat down with Yellowhammer News to discuss the campaign to date and why he thinks he should be under consideration to serve another six years in the U.S. Senate.

“People have been supportive as I’ve traveled the state,” he said. “We’re working really hard. We’ve made a lot of events. I’m going to take my case to the people of Alabama and seek their support. I believe that President Trump will be re-elected. I believe he’ll be a second-term president, and we’ll have a year or two that we need to get some important things done. I know the Senate. I am the most passionate and committed advocate for President Trump’s agenda in the Senate. I would be. I was before I became attorney general. If I go back, I would be that again, and we’ll have this window of opportunity to end illegality at the border, to protect some really strong trade policies, deal with China and support our military and not make the mistake of foreign interventions. All of those are big issues.”

“We need to continue the fabulous judicial appointments he has done,” Sessions continued. “We need to defend religious liberty. I wrote the government’s policy as attorney general on religious liberty. It’s a fabulous new policy. There are just a lot of things that need to be done quickly.”

Thus far, indications show Sessions is the front-runner among the Republican field competing in the March 3 GOP primary. However, the last time Jeff Sessions was not a lock to win any of his election contests came in the 1990s when he faced then-State Sen. Roger Bedford (D-Russellville) in 1996 vying for the seat Howell Heflin was vacating. He defeated Bedford by a 53-46% margin.

Similar to now, that 1996 race required Sessions to win a crowded GOP primary, which ultimately went down to a runoff between Sessions and former State Sen. Sid McDonald.

Two years earlier, during an election cycle that set Alabama and the rest of the South on a course to permanent Republican majorities, Sessions defeated incumbent Democrat Jimmy Evans in a 1994 contest for Alabama’s attorney general seat by a 57-43% margin.

Sessions explained technology had changed some things, but personal interactions remained an integral part of campaigning.

“The internet is a big difference,” he said. “The power of television ads are somewhat less. You still, though, need to meet with important groups like the law enforcement people we met today, and we met yesterday. You’ve got to have a grassroots. People have got to know you. They have got to know you’re authentic. Everybody makes speeches. Everybody runs ads. They basically say the same thing. One smart person told me that people have gotten sophisticated. They can identify if a person means it.”

Sessions explained part of the campaign has focused on visiting with civic and business leaders and touring the various new private and public facilities being constructed around the state. He emphasized the importance of those interactions in the role of U.S. Senator.

“Those are the things a state’s senator needs to be on top of,” he said. “If you’re not involved in those kinds of things that involve the federal government that are important to local communities, you’re not the kind of senator that people want. You have to do both. Today, I think people want a senator who is going to protect the state’s legitimate interests and who will defend and advocate effectively the values they share. I believe I’ll be able to strike a balance. Right now, we need to help Trump achieve his agenda, which is Alabama’s agenda and my agenda.”

A night earlier, during his appearance at a meeting of the Marshall County Republican Party, Sessions was confronted by attendees regarding his decision to recuse himself from the Department of Justice investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

During his speech at the event, Sessions explained his reasoning for the recusal, citing the specific Justice Department regulation. According to Sessions, the Guntersville event was the only time to date the topic had come up in a public setting.

“That’s the first time at any public meeting that somebody has raised it,” he said. “I just thought I would restate what I said before. One lady said, ‘You haven’t explained it.’ So, I thought I would explain it.”

Additionally, Sessions maintained he wanted the president to be successful and said he understood the frustration Trump felt given the seemingly never-ending saga.

“There was a lot of justification for his frustration throughout the whole process,” he said. “It just seemed to go for an interminable amount of time. Nothing was found, as I expected. But it surely seemed to me it could have been done quicker.”

Sessions insisted his record speaks for itself and emphasized the need for the Republican Party to own what he perceived to be a “right-of-center majority” in the country.

“I had a good record in the Senate,”  he said. “People supported me. I was blessed not to have an opponent last time. People like my service. But it is a new day. They want to know what you’re going to do now. And sometimes, you have to remind them of what you did do in the past, so they’re confident that you’re authentic that you say you’re willing to stand up to the Republican establishment. I’m certainly willing to stand up to Democratic leftists and socialists and defend Alabama’s values. I’ve proven that.”

“I do believe there’s a conservative majority in America — certainly a right-of-center majority in America,” Sessions continued. “Republicans need to occupy that. To do that, you’ve got to appeal to people who go to work every day, who, until Donald Trump came along, had not had a pay raise above inflation in 20 years. That’s not right. The rich were getting richer, and so the socialists abandoned free enterprise, established socialism. We say you’ve got to be sure you’re creating policies that allow the working person to benefit from free markets, too. Trump has been able to do that. We want to keep that up.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

The Birmingham-based Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association on Wednesday announced that famed musical artist Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir — along with West’s pastor, Adam Tyson– will be present for two separate sessions at the organization’s annual “Strength to Stand Conference” in Pigeon Forge, TN, on Sunday, January 19.

The first session, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST that day, sold out, leading the conference to add a second session featuring West and his gospel group at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Beginning in January of last year, the West-led group has performed every Sunday, as well as Friday, September 27, when his album “Jesus Is King” was announced for release.

Tickets to the second session are now available for purchase online and will not be sold onsite at the conference.

Dawson is a well-known Alabama evangelist who finished third in the Yellowhammer State’s 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary.

In a statement, he outlined, “The first session sold out quickly and we saw demand to add a second service. We are so thankful that Kanye West and his team are willing to do this.”

“We are honored to have Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir along with his pastor, Adam Tyson join us for the Strength to Stand Conference this month,” Dawson added. “As a major influencer on the global stage, Kanye West is excited to share what the Lord is doing in his life and we are excited to partner with him to tell the world about Jesus.”

West has made waves internationally for his turn to religion, seemingly trading in a life often in public turmoil for one of public testimony.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. We fought the Revolutionary War so we don’t have to care about this

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now announced that they are stepping back as “senior” members of the royal family, which means something to people in the United Kingdom and those who read People magazine in the United States.
  • The two totally normal people have basically announced they are quitting their family to spend time with their jobs. They will now split their time between the U.K. and North America while focusing most of their energy on charitable work.

6. All of Alabama’s problems must be solved

  • Alabama State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) has introduced a bill that if passed would require public schools to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” once a week minimum and at school sporting events.
  • While the anthem is already played at sporting events, Allen said that he wants to ensure all students hear the national anthem on a regular basis even if they don’t attend events “to try to reestablish that deep, deep tradition for the love of country and instill that in our children.”

5. Byrne says he will be in the runoff

  • Before U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) went back to Washington, D.C., he spoke to reporters at the Huntsville International Airport and said that while at an event in Guntersville that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also attended, there were “a lot more lapel stickers for Bradley Byrne than for Jeff Sessions.”
  • While former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville and Sessions have been leading in the polls, Byrne said that polls are “sort of like inside baseball-type talk,” and he never talks to voters about polls and they don’t talk to him about polls. Byrne added that he thinks there will be a runoff and he’ll “be one of them.”

4. House will vote on Trump’s military power, Senate will not

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said that the House will vote Thursday on how much authority President Donald Trump will have when taking military action against Iran, stating that there was a concern with his “decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward.”
  • While some Senate Republicans have raised issues with how the president moved forward with Iran, and some want to rein in presidential power, it seems unlikely that this will pass the Senate.

3. Good news for Governor Ivey 

  • Since September, Governor Kay Ivey has undergone treatments for “a tiny, isolated malignancy” in her lung, and now Ivey has announced that her doctors have given her the all-clear.
  • Ivey’s doctor, Dr. Alex Whitley of Central Alabama Radiation Oncology, stated that while Ivey will continue to go through routine screening for lung cancer, he believes “Governor Ivey to be cured.”

2. Democrats are tired of Speaker Pelosi’s games

  • Due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continuing to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Senate so that there can be a trial held, some Democrats are starting to get impatient with how Pelosi is dragging her feet.
  • U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (D-CT) said that when she voted to impeach President Donald Trump in the House it was because of Trump’s conduct, and now she’d “like to see them go forward.” Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Coons (D-DE) have said that it’s time to send the articles and get on with the trail.

1. President Trump gives Iran a chance

  • While flanked by military leadership, President Donald Trump made it clear to the world and the Islamic Republic of Iran that the United States would not be responding militarily to the weak attacks Iran launched. Trump warned, “By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists: If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people”
  • U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) reacted to President Trump’s national statement he made on Wednesday about the situation with Iran, expressing, “Trump was very presidential and showed leadership and purpose.”

The Department of Justice released an opinion on Wednesday that the window for the states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the U.S. Constitution expired more than 40 years ago.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office released a statement praising the opinion and advising that the opinion agrees in principle with the legal basis of the AG office’s lawsuit that seeks to block the attempt to resurrect and ratify the version of the Equal Rights Amendment that Congress passed in 1972.

“The DOJ agrees with Alabama’s principal legal argument that the ERA expired long ago and can no longer be ratified,” said Marshall.

Marshall went on to say how the “opinion recounts how Congress has often included deadlines for ratification of constitutional amendments to ensure that any change to our foundational document reflects the will of the people across the country ‘at relatively the same period.’”

“The DOJ opinion reaffirms that understanding and sets forth why the ERA expired in 1979 when the deadline passed without ratification from three-fourths of the States,” Marshall concluded.

For more information on Alabama’s lawsuit and the current state of the ERA click here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

NASA and Boeing loaded the first Space Launch System (SLS) onto NASA’s Pegasus barge in New Orleans on Wednesday. SLS will soon depart for Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for “Green Run” hot-fire engine tests.

Escorted by NASA, Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne employees, as well as a jazz band from a local high school, SLS embarked on the next phase of its development to become the most powerful rocket ever built and one which will propel the next American mission to the Moon.

The entire effort has a distinctly Alabama flavor to it.

SLS is a specialized launch vehicle designed, developed and managed by Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. Boeing is the core stage lead contractor, with the company’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division managing its work. Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines will help provide the more than two million pounds of thrust necessary to send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) emphasized the importance of SLS to America’s space program during a hearing on Capitol Hill last year.

“What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right,” Alabama’s senior senator directed NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

On a conference call with media members, NASA and Boeing leadership discussed the progress of the program and the work which lies ahead.

Boeing SLS vice president and program manager John Shannon called the rocket “the most complicated vehicle that has ever been built in Michoud, by far.”

He noted that the engine tests at Stennis will reveal more information about the vehicle’s systems.

“The next big unknown for the program is when we put together the cryogenic liquids and oxygen tank and hydrogen tank and we look at the plumbing and all the systems and make sure they remain tight and perform as expected,” Shannon outlined. “We have high confidence that they will.”

Once the next round of tests concludes, the rockets are refurbished before the 10-12 day trip to Florida.

Shannon estimated that refurbishment will primarily involve inspections. He stated that in “a high vibration, high acoustic environment,” the question for team members becomes “did we break anything?” He cited thermal protection fixes as something that will need to be done because the fuel tank contracts when cold cryogenics are loaded in it, then expands again as it warms back up.

“By the time we take this vehicle to Kennedy Space Center it will be an extremely well-understood vehicle and we’ll have really high confidence in flying it,” Shannon concluded.

NASA officials expressed satisfaction with the headway made by the NASA and Boeing teams while highlighting the significance of the work.

NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard called the shipment of SLS out of the Michoud facility “a historic milestone.”

Morhard congratulated Boeing on finishing the core stage on schedule.

“This was something they said they were going to do, and they did it,” he said. “They kept their word. And we can’t appreciate that enough.”

As for the overall direction of the program, Morhard sees no hesitation in NASA carrying out its mission.

“I can tell you that our constancy of purpose will continue as to what we are doing and where we are going,” he resolved.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

16 hours ago

Episode 40: Our New Year resolutions, Auburn on ‘The Bachelor’

New year, same DrunkAubie. The guys return to recap the Minnesota game, finish their bet on their Auburn predictions, talk Auburn basketball and introduce talking about “The Bachelor” since there’s an Auburn connection in Madison Prewett. DA also gives their New Year resolutions and asks for your resolutions.

