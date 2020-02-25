7 Things: Trump wants $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus, outside groups spending money in the GOP U.S. Senate primary, $700K stolen at Montgomery Public Schools and more …
7. Legal trouble for liberal celebrities
- Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood producer, Democrat donor and hero of liberal social justice warriors everywhere, was convicted of two sex crimes in New York and sent directly to prison. However, he had to go to the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well but will be sent to prison after he leaves.
- Meanwhile in Chicago, disgraced “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has pled not guilty to six charges that he misled law enforcement when he claimed he was attacked in the middle of the night by white men wearing MAGA hats who he claimed poured bleach on him, put a noose around his neck and said, “This is MAGA country.”
6. GE expansion is complete
- The $125 million investment project in the GE Appliances plant in Decatur has officially been completed, adding 255 jobs. The plant is working on more new “smart” technology.
- Vice president of the supply chain for GE Appliances Bill Good said, “Decatur is a great example of how we are infusing digitalization and other new technologies to improve safety, quality and manufacturing efficiency.”
5. No sanctuary cities for Alabama
- First Congressional District candidate Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl made clear in his newest campaign ad his opposition to sanctuary cities in the state of Alabama and his stance on illegal immigration.
- The ad stated, “If Nancy Pelosi wants sanctuary cities, I say let the illegals live with her in San Francisco, but not here.” Carl mentions how he’ll “get the wall built, end handouts for law-breaking illegals, and make sure we never have a sanctuary city in Alabama.”
4. Trump making deals in India
- While visiting India, President Donald Trump was met with a rally of 110,000 people and went on to announce a new military partnership with the government, saying, “I believe that the United States should be India’s premier defense partner and that’s the way it’s working out.”
- During his speech, Trump also touched on the mutual need to defend against radical Islamic terrorism, mentioning the United States and India “have been hurt by the pain and turmoil of terrorism.” He also added that they will work “to crack down on the terrorist organizations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border.”
3. Attacks are going to come against Byrne
- The Club for Growth Action PAC is planning to air an attack ad against U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), calling out his initial opposition to President Donald Trump in 2016.
- The ad specifically references how Byrne said Trump was “not fit” to be president, and it says, “When the alternative was Hillary Clinton, Byrne joined with the Democrats to attack Trump.” The ad goes on ask if Byrne has apologized “for trashing Trump.”
2. Montgomery school officials misused funds
- According to a report, $700,000 of the Montgomery school district’s funds were spent at strip clubs, liquor stores, casinos and on scholarships that went to the administrator’s own children; there are at least six Montgomery Public Schools employees involved.
- Out of that money, there was around $300,000 that was sent to fake vendors, but the deposits were made to Jefferson Davis High Assistant Principal Walter James, who is currently working as an attorney in Montgomery.
1. Trump will ask for funds to combat the coronavirus
- As the media and their Democrats complain that President Donald Trump has no plan to deal with the coronavirus, it’s expected that the president will officially request that $2.5 billion be used to fight the coronavirus as it has become a global outbreak.
- The funding would be used to help develop a vaccine and possibly prepare or respond to an outbreak, but it has been stressed that the funds are more for preparedness and not meant to cause alarm.