7 Things: Trump wants $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus, outside groups spending money in the GOP U.S. Senate primary, $700K stolen at Montgomery Public Schools and more …

“Polls can say whatever you want them to say,” she said. “I don’t go by polls.”

The Montgomery native has lagged the rest of the field in fundraising and support in the polls but dismissed polling.

In a phone interview with Yellowhammer News late Monday afternoon, Hasdorff argued her experience working for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04), among others, would make her the best U.S. Representative of the choices on the ballot next week.

Former congressional staffer Terri Hasdorff wants the voters of Alabama’s Second Congressional District to know that she will not have a learning curve if elected to Congress because she already knows the ways of Capitol Hill.

Hasdorff lags behind Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise), all of which bring some name identification to the race.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who has ever had any experience working in the United States Congress,” Hasdorff replied when asked about what separates her from her competition.

“I’m excited about being able to hit the ground running to get things done for this district,” she added. “This is a serious time in our country. We need people who are serious leaders.”

Hasdorff touts her efforts to cut government waste. She explained to Yellowhammer News the reforms she helped to implement under then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich had “saved the people four billion dollars.”

She also said her expertise in cutting waste will always be available. However, her main priority, if elected, would be serving on the House Agriculture Committee and House Armed Services Committee.

The economy of Alabama’s second district, which includes the suburbs of Montgomery and the Wiregrass area, is dominated by farms and the military.

Hasdorff was born and raised in the Montgomery area. After starting her career in Washinton, she returned to the area a few years ago after taking a new position with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based humanitarian organization.

“My heart and my home have always been here in Alabama,” she said.

Hasdorff has earned endorsements from prominent former military brass, including Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney, U.S. Army Major General Bob Dees and CEO of James Kennedy Ministries Dr. Frank Wright.

She said she had met Wright through a Bible study on Capitol Hill, and he has remained “a mentor and friend all these years.”

Hasdorff said of McInerney that it was “quite an honor to have an endorsement from him.” The two met while working on various projects.

The congressional staffer-turned-congressional candidate warned of the rise of socialism in the country, cited by self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

During Hasdorff’s teenage years, then-Governor Guy Hunt’s office selected her to be part of a foreign exchange program that would travel to Russia.

“I was able to see firsthand what communism and socialism look like. It was horrific. The poverty, the lack of hope, the oppression of people; it was so upsetting to me,” Hasdorff remarked about her trip.

Hasdorff expounded on what she believes is driving the increase in favorability for socialism.

“A lot the younger people are thinking that socialism equals social justice,” Hasdorff stated. “It doesn’t. Socialism means everybody is poor. It is the worst thing that could ever happen to this country.”

“Capitalism is the single most effective tool for lifting people out of poverty around the world,” she argued.

“I was so grateful to be an American when I landed at John F. Kennedy airport I literally got down on my hands and knees and kissed the ground,” she explained.

“I went to Russia in 1987 as a high school student, Bernie Sanders went to Russia in 1988 on his honeymoon,” Hasdorff continued. “So you have two different trips, two different people. When I came back, I was horrified.”

Hasdorff also had high praise for President Donald Trump. She worked for both Presidents George H.W. Bush and George Bush.

“I support President Trump,” she said. “I’ve been honored to work with each of the other administrations, but I’m fully on board with President Trump.”

“I’m excited about being able to stand up for him when elected,” Hasdorff added.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.