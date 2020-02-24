Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

GE Appliances adds 255 jobs, ‘smart’ tech with $125M Alabama project 6 hours ago / News
Alabama Nursing Home Association names Brandon Farmer as president, CEO 6 hours ago / News
Club for Growth PAC to air attack ad against Byrne for 2016 call for ‘unfit’ Trump to ‘step aside’ 6 hours ago / News
The decision to resist bringing coronavirus patients to Alabama was the right one 7 hours ago / Opinion
Imagine Dragons to headline KultureBall 2020 in Birmingham 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
AL-01 candidate Carl pledges to ‘make sure we never have a sanctuary city in Alabama’ 8 hours ago / News
Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Rogers: ‘May be some people who lose their jobs’ over handling of Alabama coronavirus quarantine plans 9 hours ago / News
Secret History Tours offer a special glimpse into Mobile history and culture 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
The freedom to pump gas 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Barry Moore makes closing pitch in latest ad — ‘I’ve done it’ 12 hours ago / News
Proposed ankle-monitor bill would have prevented convicted killer from escaping Childersburg Work Release Center, says State Rep. Matt Simpson 12 hours ago / News
7 Things: No coronavirus patients for Alabama, Russia story overblown again, Sanders destroys Democrats as they worry about the general election and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama’s top investment banking firm a partner in growing the state — ‘We often feel like we’re truly helping the smaller communities’ 16 hours ago / News
Montgomery earns two Smart 50 awards for innovation 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Attacks continue to fly in the Senate race, Jones keeps signaling a pro-abortion position, medical marijuana bill gets bipartisan support in committee and more on Alabama Politics This Week 1 day ago / Analysis
It’s time for prison, mental health reform 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Shelby: Coronavirus-infected cruise ship passengers not coming to Alabama 1 day ago / News
Alabama film industry set for blockbuster year after record 2019 1 day ago / News
Ivey on coronavirus patients: ‘No decision has been made to send anyone to Anniston’ 1 day ago / News
6 hours ago

Club for Growth PAC to air attack ad against Byrne for 2016 call for ‘unfit’ Trump to ‘step aside’

Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, will be running a new television advertisement opposing U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) bid for the U.S. Senate.

The spot hits Byrne for his decision late in the 2016 presidential campaign calling on then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump step aside, deeming him “not fit” to be president, and allow then-GOP vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence to assume the lead on the ticket.

Byrne has since called the gesture a “mistake.” However, the Club spot asks if Byrne has apologized.

“When the alternative was Hillary Clinton, Byrne joined with the Democrats to attack Trump,” the narrator says.

“Today, Byrne claims to back Trump, but did he ever apologize for trashing Trump?” the narrator adds. “Bradley Byrne, unfit for the Senate.”

According to Club for Growth Action, the new ad will go up Tuesday on television in Birmingham and Montgomery.

Editor’s Note (updated 5:30 p.m. CT to include a response from the Bradley Byrne campaign):

“It’s no surprise that open borders Club for Growth supports ‘let them in’ Tommy. Club for Growth spent millions of dollars attacking President Trump and is attacking Bradley because they know he will be the president’s biggest ally in the Senate. Club for Growth and Tommy would be better off supporting the president’s agenda rather than criticizing it every chance they get.” – Byrne Campaign Press Secretary Lenze Morris

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

6 hours ago

GE Appliances adds 255 jobs, ‘smart’ tech with $125M Alabama project

DECATUR, Alabama – GE Appliances today officially marked completion of a $125 million investment project at its Decatur refrigerator plant, which boosted production capacity, added new “smart” technology and increased the site’s workforce.

The expansion project, announced in June 2018, allowed GE Appliances to increase production to meet growing demand for its top-freezer refrigerators, which are rated No. 1 in the industry for both quality and reliability. The investment is also another step toward fulfilling the Haier company’s strategic goal of becoming the leading major appliances company in the United States.

The expansion created 255 jobs, bringing total employment at the plant to 1,300.

364
Keep reading 364 WORDS

The project boosts production capacity by 25 percent and ensures early compliance with 2022 refrigerant changes, making the Alabama plant a super site for GE Appliances top-freezer refrigeration production.

“Decatur is a great example of how we are infusing digitization and other new technologies to improve safety, quality and manufacturing efficiency in our nine U.S. factories,” said Bill Good, vice president of supply chain for GE Appliances. “Smart factories help us better connect with the consumer by creating a digital thread from the moment the appliance goes into production.

“We can monitor the production lines from anywhere and pinpoint issues quickly, allowing for production to continue smoothly and efficiently, ensuring we surpass our consumers’ expectations of supply chain speed and reliability,” Good said.

The state of Alabama, the city of Decatur, the Morgan County Commission, the Morgan County Economic Development Association and the Tennessee Valley Authority have been important partners in the expansion.

“GE Appliances’ decision to make a significant reinvestment in its Decatur manufacturing center and expand its workforce are strong indicators of the confidence the company has in its Alabama operation,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

‘SMART TECHNOLOGY’

GE Appliances said Industry 4.0 technology additions at the Decatur facility include data visualization, 3-D scanning, rapid prototyping and other “smart” automation that provides the operations team with real-time data to make better and faster decisions.

This includes auto guided vehicles, or AGVs, that move materials through the assembly process and more than 50 robots that perform heavy lifting operations and repetitive tasks. In addition, the most advanced fabrication in the industry can build a steel refrigerator case in seconds.

“The company’s generous investment helped transform this 42-year-old facility into a Manufacturing Center of Excellence for top-freezer refrigerators,” said Renee Story, plant executive director for GE Appliances. “Adding technology and increased production capability helped our already amazing team move manufacturing to the next level.”

Assembly magazine named the facility its 2019 Assembly Plant of the Year.

The Decatur plant is the largest employer at a single location in Morgan County. GE Appliances transacts approximately $58 million in business with suppliers across Alabama, a number that will grow with the newly expanded facility’s increase in production.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
6 hours ago

Alabama Nursing Home Association names Brandon Farmer as president, CEO

The Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) on Monday announced the selection of Brandon Farmer as the association’s new president and CEO. He officially began his new role at the beginning of this month. Farmer succeeds Bill O’Connor, who retired from the role on December 31.

Farmer brings two decades of health care and political experience to the ANHA. He joins the association from NHS Management, where he was director of governmental relations and public affairs for 17 years. In that role, Farmer was responsible for state and federal legislative strategy, policy analysis and public relations for the Tuscaloosa-based nursing home operator. He often worked with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as well as staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, on issues important to post-acute and long-term care providers.

Farmer began his career as a public affairs consultant for Stephen Bradley & Associates.

208
Keep reading 208 WORDS

“Brandon’s background makes him uniquely suited to lead our organization,” stated Sal.Lee Sasser-Williams, chair of the ANHA. “We are pleased he is joining us and confident he can help us successfully navigate the ever-changing landscape of nursing homes and long-term care.”

Farmer will reportedly advise the association’s board on policy, strategic planning and government relations, guide the ANHA staff and serve as spokesman for the organization. He will also represent the state as liaison to the American Health Care Association.

“It’s humbling to be asked to lead an organization that so effectively represents its members,” Farmer commented in a statement. “I appreciate the trust the board placed in me and look forward to working with the members and staff to advance the work of nursing homes across Alabama. While there is a lot to accomplish, I am confident we can achieve great things for the people who live and work in our member nursing homes.”

A native of Tuscaloosa, Farmer earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Alabama.

The ANHA is one of the state’s most active associations politically, with their members donating large sums in both state and federal races.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

The decision to resist bringing coronavirus patients to Alabama was the right one

Like many Alabamians when I heard about the plan, or proposed plan, to move individuals with the coronavirus to Alabama I was torn.

The idea that we are transporting people to our state with a highly-infectious deadly disease is not something I want to do.

But after that initial gut-reaction, I came down on the side of helping these people by quarantining them at a government facility in Anniston. After all, we are Americans, they are Americans and we should help them out.

As Alabamians, we should want to show our southern hospitality and avoid a “NOT IN MY BACKYARD” response. These are not illegal immigrants being housed at Fort Rucker or refugees being housed in Mobile.

381
Keep reading 381 WORDS

So I thought, “These are Americans who need our help and we have the facilities to house these people!”

But I was wrong.

The facility where these patients were going to be quarantined is not a medical facility — it’s actually a training facility.

The Center for Domestic Preparedness is a training center for police, fire and emergency medical workers from across the United States. They travel to Anniston, receive training and leave.

The coronavirus patients would have been housed in a barracks, not a medical facility.

In fact, there is no functioning medical facility on this site at all, as I thought it was.

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) dropped a lot of knowledge while on WVNN this morning.

Rogers noted on “The Dale Jackson Show,” “The Center for Domestic Preparedness is a training facility for first responders, it is not equipped to deal with infectious disease control.”

He added, “[S]ome knucklehead thought the Center for Domestic Preparedness was a good option.”

I was wrong, as were a lot of people.

The lack of a medical facility is a big issue, not only because of the virus but because of the age and health of the individuals involved.

When Rogers was discussing the would-be patients, he said, “Most of these individuals are in their 70s. They’re going to have problems like heart conditions, they’re going to have diabetes, they’re going to have brittle bones.”

This process is not going to be a short one either. It could last up to three months and, according to Rogers, local hospitals made it clear they are not equipped for this.

My takeaway:

If there is a place in Alabama where these Americans can be held and treated if needed, we should do it, but the Center for Domestic Preparedness is not one of those sites. Our congressional delegation and Governor Kay Ivey did a good job of handling this issue for the state of Alabama.

Naysayers, and I was one, will use this to tar Alabama and its citizens, but if they are given all the information, they will have to come to the conclusion that moving these patients here is not in anyone’s best interest.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
7 hours ago

Imagine Dragons to headline KultureBall 2020 in Birmingham

The Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons will be performing at KultureBall 2020 in Birmingham, according to a press release obtained by Yellowhammer News on Monday.

KultureBall, to be held this year on June 27, is a night of celebration of promoting sensory accessibility and acceptance and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities.

The annual gala is an opportunity for the community, supporters and friends to support inclusion, learn more about KultureCity’s world-class initiatives and give back. KultureBall 2020 will additionally feature appearances by Jenni Farley (JWOWW), Kelly AuCoin, Noah Wyle, Dominique Wilkins, Christopher Gorham, Toby Moore, Stephen Kunken, Simu Liu and many others.

At this gala, KultureCity will also honor an outstanding citizen for his or her work in the community, an organization for their commitment to inclusion and a certified venue who has gone above and beyond to ensure inclusion for all. Previous winners for these awards include WBC heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder, Dr. Temple Grandin, Christopher and Anel Lopez Gorham, NBA star Dwight Howard, State Farm Arena Atlanta, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and Camping World Stadium Orlando.

290
Keep reading 290 WORDS

Sensory sensitivity or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment. Venues can obtain certification through KultureCity to be better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitive in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event.

Two members of Imagine Dragons, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman, currently serve on the board of KultureCity.

Platzman stated, “My mother is a special education teacher, and growing up, I saw the gap in inclusion for those with sensory needs. Through Imagine Dragons, I am able to advocate for inclusion and ensure venues around the world are moving in the right direction. We are thrilled to perform at KultureBall and to support such a great cause!”

This will mark KultureCity’s sixth annual gala; to date, previous galas have raised over $1.5 million for sensory inclusion.

KultureCity co-founder Dr. Julian Maha commented, “It has been truly amazing to see KultureBall become what it is today. When we first started 6 years ago, we had 100 individuals aaend and we raised funds to support families locally. Today, we are making an impact internationally and thanks to the Imagine Dragons, we will be able to impact several thousand lives.”

KultureBall is the first sensory inclusive gala in the United States. Sensory bags will be available for use by individuals attending the event and KultureCity’s SAVE (sensory activation vehicle) will be available onsite to serve as a mobile sensory room.

Those interested in attending or sponsoring can find out more here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
8 hours ago

AL-01 candidate Carl pledges to ‘make sure we never have a sanctuary city in Alabama’

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl on Monday announced the release of his fourth television ad in his Republican bid in Alabama’s First Congressional District.

Entitled “Pelosi,” the ad features Carl speaking directly into the camera about his commitment to work with President Donald Trump to get the wall built on the United States’ border with Mexico, “end handouts” for illegal aliens and ensure Alabama never has a sanctuary city.

According to a release, the ad is backed by an additional six-figure buy and will run across multiple mediums throughout the district.

Ad transcript as follows:

211
Keep reading 211 WORDS

I’m Jerry Carl. Like President Trump, I’ve got a backbone and I get results. I’ll get the wall built, end handouts for law-breaking illegals, and make sure we never have a sanctuary city in Alabama. If Nancy Pelosi wants sanctuary cities, I say let the illegals live with her in San Francisco, but not here. This isn’t crazy – it’s tough.

“Jerry Carl is a tough conservative who gets results. South Alabama needs a leader with a backbone who will stand with President Trump to build the wall and stop the flood of illegal immigrants across our borders,” Carl campaign manager Zach Weidlich commented in a statement.

“Like Jerry says in the ad, if Nancy Pelosi thinks illegal immigration and sanctuary cities are such a great idea, she can let them live with her in San Francisco,” he added.

Carl is running in a competitive GOP primary field that includes former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile.) The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) bid for the U.S. Senate.

Pringle also has used Pelosi at the center of one of his TV ads this cycle.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less