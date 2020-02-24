Club for Growth PAC to air attack ad against Byrne for 2016 call for ‘unfit’ Trump to ‘step aside’

Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, will be running a new television advertisement opposing U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) bid for the U.S. Senate.

The spot hits Byrne for his decision late in the 2016 presidential campaign calling on then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump step aside, deeming him “not fit” to be president, and allow then-GOP vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence to assume the lead on the ticket.

Byrne has since called the gesture a “mistake.” However, the Club spot asks if Byrne has apologized.

“When the alternative was Hillary Clinton, Byrne joined with the Democrats to attack Trump,” the narrator says.

“Today, Byrne claims to back Trump, but did he ever apologize for trashing Trump?” the narrator adds. “Bradley Byrne, unfit for the Senate.”

According to Club for Growth Action, the new ad will go up Tuesday on television in Birmingham and Montgomery.

Editor’s Note (updated 5:30 p.m. CT to include a response from the Bradley Byrne campaign):

“It’s no surprise that open borders Club for Growth supports ‘let them in’ Tommy. Club for Growth spent millions of dollars attacking President Trump and is attacking Bradley because they know he will be the president’s biggest ally in the Senate. Club for Growth and Tommy would be better off supporting the president’s agenda rather than criticizing it every chance they get.” – Byrne Campaign Press Secretary Lenze Morris

