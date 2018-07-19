7 Things: Trump tries to clarify his Russia comments AGAIN, Alabama’s ‘blue wave’ is already washed out, Sen. Doug Jones seeks to stop auto tariffs, and more …

1. President Donald Trump declares he supports the notion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election

— The third time is a charm for the president. He tells CBS News he agrees Russia meddled in the 2016 election, saying, “Yeah, and I’ve said that before, Jeff. I have said that numerous times before, and I would say that is true, yeah.”

— Trump also says he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, and says he told him to not try it again, again telling CBS News, “I let him know we can’t have this. We’re not going to have it. And that’s the way it’s going to be.”

2. While candidates are on Twitter talking about the #BlueWave, experts doubt it is an actual thing in Alabama

— The experts tend to agree that, barring an issue similar to that of Roy Moore in 2017, the idea that a Democrat resurgence in Alabama does not seem to have many takers amongst the experts that talked to AL.com.

— National Democrats continue to create problems for Alabama Democrats with attempts to abolish ICE, talks of impeachment and higher taxes.

3. Senator Doug Jones is looking to halt auto tariffs to protect Alabama jobs

— Fear of job losses due to auto tariffs have lead Governor Ivey, Senator Shelby, Republican Congressmen, state legislators, auto CEOs and Chamber of Commerce leaders to speak out against the president’s 20 to 25 percent tax on all foreign autos.

— Now, Democrat Senator Doug Jones has joined the chorus, working with Republican Senator Lamar Alexander to find an end to this idea, saying, “I realize that folks affected by these proposed tariffs are looking for a silver bullet to stop them dead in their tracks. Right now, the only silver bullet in this case is for the President to change his mind and recognize how many jobs are at risk because of these proposed tariffs. Until that happens, we’re going to fight to protect what our states and our workers have earned.”

4. Embattled former FBI Director James Comey has gone from the guy who cost Hillary Clinton the election to the guy leading “The Resistance“

— Comey’s latest foray into politics is to send a Tweet urging Americans to vote for Democrats: “This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that Ambition must … counteract ambition.’ All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us.”

— Washinton Post columnist Paul Waldman wonders who exactly will be impacted by Comey’s words, asking, “He’s also someone with nothing resembling a constituency. Whom can he persuade to vote for Democrats? Not Democrats, who are already motivated to turn out and who despise Comey for all but handing the presidency to Trump. And not Republicans, who have been told over and over that Comey is just out to get their beloved president and that nothing he says can be believed.”

5. A United States Congressman is calling for a coup by the United States military

— Rep. Steven Cohen responded to a Tweet about Trump being a Russian asset by asking, “Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!” — which is literally a call for the military overthrowing the President.

— Last week, Cohen said embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok deserved a Purple Heart, and he has also decided to call for attacks on Russian banks in response to Russian meddling, a move gaining traction on the left.

6. New Brett Kavanaugh tape gives false hope that Democrats can stop his nomination

— Everyone is looking for the silver bullet that can derail Kavanaugh’s almost sure thing confirmation. Today’s attempt is a video that shows Kavanaugh stating that he believes the 1998 ruling that allows independent counsels (which Mueller is not) is flawed because he believes it is unconstitutional for any executive branch official to be insulated from presidential control.

— When asked if there was a case that should be overruled, Kavanaugh referenced this issue, “Actually, I’m going to say one. Morrison v. Olson. It’s been effectively overruled, but I would put the final nail in.” Democrats believe this makes him unacceptable to the court.

7. Only 28 percent of young people say they are certainly going to vote in 2018

— As hopes for a Democrat takeover of the House seem less likely than months ago, but not impossible, they will need young voters to turn out and vote, but a recent poll shows only 28 percent of young adults are “absolutely certain” that they will show up to vote this year, while 74 percent of seniors say the same.

— Alabama’s turnout on Tuesday was really low, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing