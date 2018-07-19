University of Alabama football returns to SEC Media Days on top of league

Nick Saban should feel right at home at the College Football Hall of Fame, the facility hosting part of this week’s SEC Media Days.

The Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta is only a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Saban’s Alabama team beat Georgia for his sixth national championship six months ago.

Even in a year Alabama was not the SEC champion, the national championship win over Georgia strengthened Saban’s hold as the king of the league.

Alabama is still the team to beat as SEC teams gear up for another season. Thursday will be the conclusion of the four-day SEC Media Days.

The annual event brings together coaches and players from the league’s 14 schools. This year, approximately 1,000 media credentials have been issued.

The event will return to Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, in 2019.

