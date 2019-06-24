7 Things: Trump pauses deportations, no one likes Roy Moore’s chances, 2020 Democrats have really unpopular ideas and more …
7. Montgomery ordinance that would punish parents might not make it
- The Montgomery ordinance that would punish parents for their kids’ crimes may be at risk due to current delinquency laws that already punish parents that engage in or encourage illegal activity with their children.
- As well as current laws already existing, apparently cities that have passed similar laws have already had issues enforcing the ordinance, and Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has said that he doesn’t believe the ordinance is necessary.
6. It might as well be 200 Democratic candidates
- Former Representative Joe Sestak (D-PA) has declared on Sunday that he will be entering the presidential race, which makes him the 25th Democrat to enter the race. He won’t be on the stage for the two Democrat debates scheduled for this week.
- Sestak said during his announcement that the reason for his late entrance into the race is because his daughter, Alex, was diagnosed with brain cancer again and he didn’t announce his candidacy until his daughter beat the cancer.
5. Pete Buttigieg did nothing wrong
- During a town hall, 2020 presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said that he wants to get the civil rights division of the Justice Department to investigate a shooting that took place in South Bend on June 16 where an officer shot 54-year-old Eric Logan.
- However, the town hall was frequently interrupted by angry citizens and at one point a man shouted, “You gotta get back to South Carolina like you was yesterday? Talk about ‘all lives matter’ in South Carolina?” One man approached the stage to yell at Buttigieg.
4. Democrats are trying to out-crazy each other
- Impeachment and open borders are clearly core planks of the Democratic Party in 2019, but you can now add gay reparations and higher taxes on day one of their administrations to the list of really bad and unpopular ideas they are pushing in their primary.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden took a break from defending segregationists to tell a South Carolina crowd that he would “move to eliminate” the Trump tax cuts on “day one,” while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) followed that up with a tweet declaring gays deserved reparations because they were denied marriage tax incentives until recently.
3. We aren’t done with Iran
- We may not be at war with Iran right now after the president pulled back a potential attack on the Islamic Republic, but that doesn’t mean that Iran will be escaping scot-free after shooting down an American drone.
- Last week, it appears, the United States launched a sophisticated cyberattack. The nation still faces more sanctions; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.is headed to the region to build a coalition against the nation.
2. This is not the 2017 election
- During the special election cycle, Republican politicians stood behind Roy Moore because the unproven allegations against him came out 30+ days before the general election. He ended up losing to now-U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), but this time it appears things will be different.
- Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) and Secretary of State John Merrill are the latest politicians to join U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) in declaring that they think Roy Moore is a flawed candidate with little to no chance of winning this election or even getting out of the primary.
1. Trump is delaying deportations
- President Trump has announced that deportations he announced last week will be delayed two weeks at the request of Democrats in hopes that Democrats and Republicans can come to an agreement on what to do about the crisis at the border and asylum loopholes.
- The plan was to deport nearly 2,000 families from 10 different cities starting Sunday. It’s clear Trump doesn’t expect a deal. He tweeted, “Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!”