3 hours ago

Del Marsh blames ‘Washington involvement’ for GOP’s 2017 U.S. Senate loss, predicts Moore defeat in 2020

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh’s (R-Anniston) issues with the Washington political operatives going back to the lead up to the 2017 U.S. Senate special election are well documented.

In May 2017, Marsh told the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman if he chose to seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2017, he would face some serious headwinds.

“I’ve been told pretty straightforward a lot of money will be spent by Washington to ensure Luther Strange will stay as Gov. [Robert] Bentley’s picked senator,” Marsh said in the Advertiser interview.

During Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Marsh reminded viewers of those circumstances. But he said that he thought those same Washington, D.C.-based entities had learned a lesson from Strange’s defeat by Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who would give Republicans their first significant statewide election loss in a decade in losing to Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).


The Anniston Republican predicted the GOP would regain the seat.

“I believe that we will have a Republican U.S. Senator after that election,” he said. “We may not even know all the names that are in it at this point. But I am very confident Republicans will bring back that seat.”

He also noted the difficulties for Jones winning again as a Democrat statewide given Republican dominance in all the other statewide elected offices. He blamed Republicans stumbling “over themselves” in the 2017 contest for the loss of the seat, which he tied to “Washington involvement.”

“Washington involvement at the time did not help the situation,” Marsh explained. “Washington was trying to push a candidate on the Alabama people that they were not comfortable with. At the end of the day, they saw the facts. You can spend a lot of money, but if the people of this state are not comfortable enough with a candidate, they’re not going to support that candidate. That’s what happened. And you ended with a situation in which the Democrats had an opportunity, and they took advantage of that opportunity.”

He does not expect a repeat in 2020.

“I had been up to Washington and talked to the powers that be there and had encouraged them to stay out of the race,” he added. “Just simply let the people of Alabama deal with their choice for an Alabama U.S. Senator and things would work out. They chose to take a different approach on that. I think they realize now that was a mistake. And I think by now, I do believe that by and large, they will stay out of the race.”

As for Moore, Marsh said he did not think the Moore would get his party’s nomination when Alabama Republicans go to vote on March 3, 2020.

“There again, Roy Moore is going to do what Roy Moore wants to do regardless of what anybody says,” Marsh said. “So you know, whatever happens there, it is fine. However, I will say this – I do not believe, with the numbers I look at, that Roy Moore at the end of the day can get the nomination. I don’t think the issues are the same. The participants are different. I really believe, and I said, unless something really unusual happens, I do not believe Roy Moore will secure the primary or be successful in the primary.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

47 mins ago

The high cost of zoning

The state legislature gave Alabama’s public school teachers a 4 percent raise this year. Relaxing zoning and land use laws in America’s most productive cities could give us all a similar raise. Zoning illustrates the costs of a permission-based economy.

How do land use regulations in New York or San Francisco affect America? Businesses with new products or new technology can create value for our economy but need to hire workers. While virtual offices are now a possibility, workers still generally need to be on the premises.

A growing economy needs people to move to new jobs. The auto industry’s growth in the 20th Century illustrates this. Thousands of families moved to Michigan from states as far away as Alabama and Mississippi. The good paying jobs lifted these families into the middle class, and the workers helped the industry reach its full potential.

The families that moved to the jobs were better off, while affordable cars improved life for Americans. The migration also benefitted those who stayed behind. The departure of some workers to Michigan increased wages for the people remaining in Alabama or Kentucky.

Yet people can move to jobs only if housing is available where industry is thriving. Michigan built homes and apartments to accommodate new workers. Over the past 40 years, zoning and land use regulations have largely choked off building in East and West coast cities with thriving industries like finance and high tech. As Harvard University economist Edward Glaeser puts it, the “most productive parts of America [have] stopped adding population” due to regulatory barriers.

Productive industries will pay high salaries to attract people to their jobs. Economic theory tells us that with residential construction limited, house prices and rents will rise to offset high salaries. People choose not to move to the high paying jobs because of high housing costs. Thriving businesses cannot hire all the needed workers, making our economy poorer.

How much poorer? Economists Chang-Tai Hsieh and Enrico Moretti offer an estimate. To do so they use estimates of available land and the stringency of regulatory barriers on construction in 220 U.S. metro areas. They particularly focus on New York, San Francisco, and San Jose. Between 1964 and 2009, productivity increased dramatically in these cities, indicating the potential to add high paying jobs, and salaries rose. Employment, however, did not increase relative to the economy, and housing prices spiked. Hsieh and Moretti estimate that restrictions on building reduced growth nationally by 36 percent between 1964 and 2009, leading GDP to be 4 percent lower today than otherwise.

News reports put a human face on the housing shortage. Since 1990, California’s average household size has increased while declining nationally. High rents – median rent is $2,500 a month in Los Angeles – force people to share space. Adults rent rooms, sleep in bunk beds, and use dividing walls or curtains to break up rooms. One fortunate company, RoomDividersNow, is riding the crest of this “boom.”

Unfortunately, many Californians now want government rent control. Legally limiting the maximum rent landlords can charge does nothing to increase the supply of apartments, but that is a topic for another day.

The effects of restricting housing in America’s cities are enormous. Thousands of young people have not moved to highly productive cities, arguably reducing opportunities for upward mobility. The inability of people to move to the coasts has depressed salaries in Southern cities like Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston which have built housing to accommodate new residents. The young professionals priced out of New York or San Francisco must compete for jobs in these cities.

How did America arrive at this situation? It is a complicated tale involving largely unintended consequences. Zoning regulates land uses that might cause conflict and nuisance but effectively requires permission from current residents for new construction. Further details will have to wait until next time.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

4 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Christmas is the season of giving, helping others and finding magic moments among seemingly ordinary (and occasionally dreary) days. What better way to welcome this season than to share what Alabamians are doing to help others?

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

4 hours ago

Roby: Advocating for Alabama’s military installations

In Congress, I consider it a tremendous privilege and responsibility to represent a district that is home to two of our country’s finest military installations – Fort Rucker down in the Wiregrass and Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery. Even beyond the Second District, Alabama as a whole has a significant military footprint, and we should all be very proud of our state’s role in defending our freedom.

I just recently had the opportunity to attend the Change of Command ceremony at Fort Rucker. Major General David Francis is now the Commanding General of USAACE and Fort Rucker, taking over the post from Major General William Gayler.

I have enjoyed working with Gen. Gayler, and I appreciate his steadfast leadership. I wish him the very best as he moves forward with his impressive career. Of course, congratulations are also in order for Gen. Francis. I look forward to continuing to build a strong relationship with him as we work together to advocate for Fort Rucker. It was a really exciting time to be in the Wiregrass, and I was glad to be on-post again to visit with some of our district’s military leaders.

Shifting focus to another part of our state, I also recently had the opportunity to speak on the House floor during consideration of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee Fiscal Year 2020 funding bill to raise awareness for the facility updates needed at Dannelly Field in Montgomery to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter mission.

In December of 2017, we received the exciting news that the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field was selected as a preferred location for the bed down of the coveted F-35 mission. The first aircraft is scheduled to arrive in the next few years, and Dannelly Field needs a correctly sized and properly configured maintenance facility to support and repair this next-generation fighter. The existing facilities that currently service the F-16 Red Tail’s squadron are inadequate. Aircraft maintenance is housed in three temporary trailer facilities, maintenance shops are 43 percent undersized, and the required tool storage is kept in aircraft parking spaces inside the hangar.

As we await the arrival of this cutting-edge aircraft, and as we continue through the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations process, I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to address this pressing issue. We must provide our men and women in uniform adequate and acceptable working spaces so they can perform their jobs accurately and efficiently, and I will continue to advocate for these necessary facility updates at Dannelly.

The military installations in our district and across our great state perform vital work for the security of this nation, and I will always advocate for their proper support through my role in Congress. It is a true honor to have this platform to fight for the men and women who serve us all.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

5 hours ago

Alabama State Parks enjoy record year for earning TripAdvisor Awards

Alabama State Parks reaped a record 18 TripAdvisor.com Certificate of Excellence Awards for 2019. The honors go to only about 10 percent of the attractions listed on the travel website.

Also, a record 10 Alabama State Parks – or amenities within the parks, such as the Gulf State Park Pier – earned TripAdvisor Hall of Fame honors. In 2018, 16 Alabama State Parks received Certificates of Excellence and nine Hall of Fame awards.

“We are very proud of all of our parks that received this recognition, especially because it is based on visitors’ impressions,” said Greg Lein, director of the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “It’s exciting that our parks received three first-time Certificates of Excellence and that Cheaha State Park was inducted into their Hall of Fame after earning a certificate for the fifth straight year.

“It is impressive that we have been able to maintain these positive impressions with guests even during periods of renovation and repairs to many parks’ amenities. It’s truly a positive reflection on the attitude and performance of these parks’ staff and leadership.”

To qualify for a Certificate of Excellence, an accommodation, restaurant or tourism experience must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a set minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months. There is no application process to receive TripAdvisor recognition. Certificate of Excellence winners for five straight years earn Hall of Fame recognition.

The Alabama State Parks (and parks’ attractions) honored with Certificates of Excellence this year:

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers does not ‘welcome’ Moore to U.S. Senate race, dismisses possibility of Sessions candidacy

Thus far, there has generally been a lack of positive reaction to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s announcement he would be joining the race for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020, a seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Count Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) among those who are not thrilled about Moore’s candidacy.

During an appearance on C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” on Friday, Rogers called Moore’s 2017 loss to Jones a “unique situation” and predicted Moore would not be the 2020 nominee.

“That was a unique situation in that special election in December,” he said. “And regardless of who our nominee is going to be this time, and we’re going to have a spirited primary. And I personally don’t think Roy Moore is going to be our nominee, but whoever our nominee is will prevail in November because you’ll have the full complement of Republican voters turning out turning out to vote, whereas in that special election because he did have such a problem, half the Trump voters wouldn’t turn out and vote because they wouldn’t vote for a Democrat, and they weren’t going to vote for him, whereas the Democrats nationwide poured an enormous effort into Alabama to make sure the turnout for Doug Jones was at the same level Hillary Clinton had had in the presidential election. This is going to be a completely different playing field and whoever the Republican nominee is going to be successful next year, but I don’t think it is going to be Roy Moore.”

Show host Susan Swain asked the Calhoun County Republican if he welcomed Moore’s entrance into the contest.

“I do not,” he replied.

Rogers offered up other contenders in the likely 2020 U.S. Senate field, including U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

“I think three of those four – anyone of them would be a strong nominee in the general election,” he said. “I couldn’t pick who the front-runner is, but any of those three would be strong.”

As for former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who served as one Alabama’s U.S. Senators for two decades, Rogers said he did not think it was a possibility.

“I love Jeff Sessions,” Rogers said. “He is one of my favorite people on the planet. But I think he has moved on. I don’t think he has any interest in going back to the United States Senate. He is enjoying private life. And being with his family right now.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

