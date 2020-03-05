Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 hours ago

7 Things: Trump looks like he will play in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, Shelby secures $7.8 billion for coronavirus, Bloomberg latest to back Biden and more …

7. AOC-candidates lose big

  • Progressive wannabee politicians who aligned themselves with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) found themselves looking at big losses on Tuesday, dealing another blow to their attempt to take over the Democratic Party from “establishment.”
  • Predictably, they are not taking this well. Fellow “Squad” member U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took to Twitter to rant about progressives not consolidating. She tweeted, “That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost. “

6. Coleman-Moore runoff in District 2

  • The runoff is now set for the race to replace U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) with businessman Jeff Coleman and former State Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise), who fought off Jessica Taylor and former Attorney General Troy King for second place.
  • Coleman presumably starts the runoff with not only a huge lead, finishing with 28% of the vote to Coleman’s 20%, but also a massive funding advantage because he has shown he is willing to self-fund his campaign and has drawn comparisons between himself and President Donald Trump.

5. Alabama has a lot of hot job markets

  • In rankings that were published by the Wall Street Journal and Glassdoor, Birmingham was recognized as having one of the country’s hottest job markets.
  • Birmingham was ranked 12th on the Wall Street Journal’s list and 8th on Glassdoor’s. In a separate list by the Wall Street Journal of 328 metro areas with less than 1,000,000 people, Huntsville placed 17th and Decatur placed 19th.

4. Schumer threatened judges over abortion

  • During a rally outside of the Supreme Court, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threatened Trump’s justice nominees that they would pay the price if they voted to restrict abortion access.
  • Schumer issued a warning to Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, saying, “You have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” After criticisms and a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, Schumer’s office tried to clarify that “the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”

3. Bloomberg is out as Biden continues to gain steam

  • Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has decided to end his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign and has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
  • Just before Super Tuesday, Biden received endorsements from former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) when they ended their campaigns, as well.

2. Shelby works to obtain $7.767 billion that is going to the coronavirus

  • U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has announced that a funding agreement for responding to the coronavirus outbreak has been reached at $7.767 billion.
  • Shelby said, “This shouldn’t be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people.” President Donald Trump is expected to approve the funding as early as this week.

1. Reactions to Trump’s slam on Sessions are predictable

  • Wednesday, Trump shared the results of the Alabama primary on Twitter, slamming his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He stated, “This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”
  • The glee from the American media at this slam was obvious as headlines noted how Trump “attacks,” “mocks,” “trolls,” “rips” and “tears” into Sessions after he failed to avoid a runoff in the Republican U.S. Senate primary.
2 hours ago

Alabama legislature, Governor Kay Ivey honor Tuskegee Airmen — ‘A lasting legacy’

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama legislature on Thursday morning held a joint session of both chambers to honor the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. They trained at Alabama’s Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

Surviving members of the famed unit were in attendance on the floor of the House of Representatives for the occasion, including Lt. Colonel (Ret.) George Hardy, Lt. Colonel (Ret.) James Harvey and Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Ted Lumpkin.

Hardy, 94-years-old, is a highly decorated retired bomber pilot. Harvey is known for being the first “top gun” in 1949. Lumpkin, a noted intelligence officer for the Tuskegee Airmen, is 100-years-old.

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, Sanders Aviation partner to train next generation of Tuskegee Airmen

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth presided over Thursday’s joint session.

“Just 40 miles due east of where we gather today, history was made when more than 900 African American soldiers learned how to take flight and defend our nation against Hitler and the Nazi regime,” Ainsworth said to begin his remarks. “The Tuskegee Airmen personified the meaning of selfless service because they fought hard to defend many of the same freedoms that were wrongly denied to them because of the color of their skin.”

“They carved a lasting legacy that will be celebrated wherever the banner of freedom waves,” he added.

State Rep. Peblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) led the joint session’s program, and State Sen. Billy Beasley (D-Clayton), who represents Tuskegee in the upper chamber, also delivered comments.

“This is a day that the Lord has made,” Warren said, adding that Alabama has so much to be thankful for.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) gave a passionate address, as well.

After McCutcheon’s remarks, a video was played on the floor that highlighted the Tuskeegee Airmen’s story and legacy. It included salutes to famous airmen who have recently been covered by Yellowhammer News, including Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert “Bob” Friend and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harry Stewart.

Lt. General (Ret.) Russell Davis spoke during the program, saying that the Tuskegee Airmen paved the way for Americans like him to serve their country in new ways.

“The only reason I stand here today before you as a three-star general is because of [the Tuskegee Airmen]. So I want to thank them,” he emphasized.

Two active members of a squadron that the Tuskegee Airmen served in were on hand and were recognized by Davis for continuing on the legacy of service.

A proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey was also read during the joint session; Ivey has officially proclaimed Saturday, March 7, as “Tuskegee Airmen Day” in Alabama. That proclamation can be read here.

You can view a tweet thread from the joint session here.

Following the joint session, the Tuskegee Airmen visited with Ivey at the State Capitol.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Doug Jones: Schumer Supreme Court remarks ‘quite inappropriate’ — ‘Glad he walked those comments back’

Throughout the day on Wednesday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was criticized for remarks he had made outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. that appeared to be an attack on Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer declared. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

After a statement issued by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts condemning Schumer’s remarks, and another from Schumer’s office pushing back against Roberts’ rebuttal, Schumer walked the comments back on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

During a conference call with the media on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) described Schumer’s remarks as “inappropriate.”

“I thought he clearly got carried away,” Jones said to Yellowhammer News when asked about Schumer’s remarks. “I thought his comments were inappropriate, as he said today on the Senate floor. They were quite inappropriate. The thing about it, people who know Chuck know he was not threatening violence of any type. But his words were not the words he should have said and were certainly inappropriate. He walked those back.”

Jones added that he was concerned more broadly with the attacks on the federal judicial branch, including from President Donald Trump.

“But I will tell you, Jeff, I’m concerned about the attacks on the judiciary in general,” he stated. “The president has made various attacks — not in the same way — but he has made various attacks on the independence of the judiciary. He has also called folks out by name, and we’re getting into a situation where I’m just not from a constitutional standpoint very happy with anybody who starts doing what they say that appears to be an attack on the independence of the judiciary.”

“So, I’m glad he walked those comments back,” Jones added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

2 hours ago

Birmingham tech company raising money to produce ‘World’s Smallest Device Charger’

Fledging, a young computer hardware company based in Birmingham, announced a new device charger on Thursday that they claim is smaller and more efficient than the rest of its competitors on the market.

The name of the charger is the VITE. The company is seeking to crowdfund the device’s manufacture and distribution.

Fledging says that the superiority of their product is due to the use of gallium nitride instead of silicon for its semiconductor.

The device has three ports, one traditional USB-A with which most consumers are familiar, and two smaller USB-C ports that can charge the latest generation of laptop computers and other smart devices.

The VITE is designed for travelers who need lots of power but don’t have room for the traditionally clunky chargers that come with devices out of the box.

(Fledging/Reddit)

Early backers of the device of the crowdfunding effort will receive a discount on the product’s cost.

Weida Tan, Fledging’s founder, said, “VITE’s small size makes this the perfect product for the person on the go, efficiently charging all popular devices.”

(Fledging/Indiegogo)

“In multiple tests, VITE is the fastest charger in its class and leads the market in power density,” he added.

People interested in the product can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Club for Growth enters AL-01 runoff fray with attack ad on GOP congressional hopeful Jerry Carl

Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, is going up with a 30-second spot critical of Mobile County Commission Jerry Carl, a Republican candidate for Congress in Alabama’s first congressional district.

Carl finished ahead of former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) by 1,226 votes out of 99,094 votes cast. Neither was able to earn a majority, coming in at 39% and 38% respectively, forcing a March 31 runoff between the two.

Club for Growth Action endorsed Hightower in the early going of the contest.

“President Trump says what he means, but Jerry Carl says anything,” a narrator says. “Carl promised to oppose tax handouts to big business then backs $20 million in handouts to billion-dollar corporations. Trump tells it like it is. Carl tells it like it isn’t.”

Club for Growth was active in Alabama’s U.S. Senate Republican primary, spending throughout the cycle on advertising critical of U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) U.S. Senate candidacy. Byrne came up short on Tuesday in his bid to earn a spot in a runoff. Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face off on March 31.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

4 hours ago

Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness

Iron Tribe started in a Homewood garage because some friends wanted to improve their fitness – together. A decade later, Iron Tribe has grown to 30 locations in 11 states, including eight gyms in Alabama.

The mission remains the same: create fitness communities that change lives.

No matter your age or fitness level, find your Tribe and get in the best shape of your life.

1

