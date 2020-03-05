7 Things: Trump looks like he will play in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, Shelby secures $7.8 billion for coronavirus, Bloomberg latest to back Biden and more …

Hardy, 94-years-old, is a highly decorated retired bomber pilot. Harvey is known for being the first “top gun” in 1949. Lumpkin , a noted intelligence officer for the Tuskegee Airmen, is 100-years-old.

Surviving members of the famed unit were in attendance on the floor of the House of Representatives for the occasion, including Lt. Colonel (Ret.) George Hardy, Lt. Colonel (Ret.) James Harvey and Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Ted Lumpkin.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. They trained at Alabama’s Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama legislature on Thursday morning held a joint session of both chambers to honor the Tuskegee Airmen.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth presided over Thursday’s joint session.

“Just 40 miles due east of where we gather today, history was made when more than 900 African American soldiers learned how to take flight and defend our nation against Hitler and the Nazi regime,” Ainsworth said to begin his remarks. “The Tuskegee Airmen personified the meaning of selfless service because they fought hard to defend many of the same freedoms that were wrongly denied to them because of the color of their skin.”

“They carved a lasting legacy that will be celebrated wherever the banner of freedom waves,” he added.

Tuskegee Airmen enter to a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/0oZFh9Y9kR — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) March 5, 2020

State Rep. Peblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) led the joint session’s program, and State Sen. Billy Beasley (D-Clayton), who represents Tuskegee in the upper chamber, also delivered comments.

“This is a day that the Lord has made,” Warren said, adding that Alabama has so much to be thankful for.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) gave a passionate address, as well.

.@MacDistrict25: “When we talk about American heroes, YOU are American heroes.” Standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/3JL8M7FBta — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) March 5, 2020

After McCutcheon’s remarks, a video was played on the floor that highlighted the Tuskeegee Airmen’s story and legacy. It included salutes to famous airmen who have recently been covered by Yellowhammer News, including Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert “Bob” Friend and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harry Stewart.

Lt. General (Ret.) Russell Davis spoke during the program, saying that the Tuskegee Airmen paved the way for Americans like him to serve their country in new ways.

“The only reason I stand here today before you as a three-star general is because of [the Tuskegee Airmen]. So I want to thank them,” he emphasized.

Two active members of a squadron that the Tuskegee Airmen served in were on hand and were recognized by Davis for continuing on the legacy of service.

A proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey was also read during the joint session; Ivey has officially proclaimed Saturday, March 7, as “Tuskegee Airmen Day” in Alabama. That proclamation can be read here.

Following the joint session, the Tuskegee Airmen visited with Ivey at the State Capitol.

These retired Tuskegee Airmen deserve the highest praise for their service to our country. Their names are Lt. Col. George Hardy, Lt. Col. James Harvey and Lt. Col Ted Lumpkin. We salute your service! 🇺🇸@usairforce @TuskegeeUniv @NatlParkService pic.twitter.com/4CGHnSXlHS — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 5, 2020

