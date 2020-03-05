7 Things: Trump looks like he will play in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, Shelby secures $7.8 billion for coronavirus, Bloomberg latest to back Biden and more …
7. AOC-candidates lose big
- Progressive wannabee politicians who aligned themselves with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) found themselves looking at big losses on Tuesday, dealing another blow to their attempt to take over the Democratic Party from “establishment.”
- Predictably, they are not taking this well. Fellow “Squad” member U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took to Twitter to rant about progressives not consolidating. She tweeted, “That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost. “
6. Coleman-Moore runoff in District 2
- The runoff is now set for the race to replace U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) with businessman Jeff Coleman and former State Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise), who fought off Jessica Taylor and former Attorney General Troy King for second place.
- Coleman presumably starts the runoff with not only a huge lead, finishing with 28% of the vote to Coleman’s 20%, but also a massive funding advantage because he has shown he is willing to self-fund his campaign and has drawn comparisons between himself and President Donald Trump.
5. Alabama has a lot of hot job markets
- In rankings that were published by the Wall Street Journal and Glassdoor, Birmingham was recognized as having one of the country’s hottest job markets.
- Birmingham was ranked 12th on the Wall Street Journal’s list and 8th on Glassdoor’s. In a separate list by the Wall Street Journal of 328 metro areas with less than 1,000,000 people, Huntsville placed 17th and Decatur placed 19th.
4. Schumer threatened judges over abortion
- During a rally outside of the Supreme Court, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threatened Trump’s justice nominees that they would pay the price if they voted to restrict abortion access.
- Schumer issued a warning to Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, saying, “You have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” After criticisms and a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, Schumer’s office tried to clarify that “the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”
3. Bloomberg is out as Biden continues to gain steam
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has decided to end his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign and has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
- Just before Super Tuesday, Biden received endorsements from former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) when they ended their campaigns, as well.
2. Shelby works to obtain $7.767 billion that is going to the coronavirus
- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has announced that a funding agreement for responding to the coronavirus outbreak has been reached at $7.767 billion.
- Shelby said, “This shouldn’t be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people.” President Donald Trump is expected to approve the funding as early as this week.
1. Reactions to Trump’s slam on Sessions are predictable
- Wednesday, Trump shared the results of the Alabama primary on Twitter, slamming his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He stated, “This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”
- The glee from the American media at this slam was obvious as headlines noted how Trump “attacks,” “mocks,” “trolls,” “rips” and “tears” into Sessions after he failed to avoid a runoff in the Republican U.S. Senate primary.