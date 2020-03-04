AL-01 4th place finisher endorses Jerry Carl

Republican Jerry Carl’s campaign for Congress received an endorsement from former competitor Wes Lambert on Wednesday.

Lambert, a restauranteur who lives in Spanish Fort, finished fourth place on Tuesday night in the Republican primary for Alabama’s First Congressional District

Carl, a Mobile County Commissioner, placed first in the primary by a slim margin over former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile). The two men are headed to a runoff on March 31.

Lambert earned 3,084 votes in the southwest Alabama district, which was good for about 3% of the vote in the primary election, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Third place finisher State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) earned 19% of the vote and has not yet made any indication about endorsing one of the remaining candidates.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to run for US Congress in AL-01. I am endorsing Jerry Carl for the AL-01 congressional seat. Jerry is a great person that I have gotten to know over the last year,” said Lambert in a release from the Carl Campaign.

He continued, “Jerry is the most qualified candidate to continue to take care of our district and continue to lead us into the great future that is in store for south Alabama. I want to thank Jerry and I look forward to working with him and his team.”

“I am humbled to earn the public support of Wes Lambert in my campaign for Congress,” Carl announced in a release.

The county commissioner went on to say, “Wes and I have gotten to know each other well on the campaign trail over the course of the past few months, and I am grateful to have his support during the run-off election. While outside interests intend to buy this election and spend special-interest money picking their preferred candidate, I am the only candidate who isn’t afraid to stand with Trump to build the wall, protect our south Alabama values, and be a strong conservative who stands with the President.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.