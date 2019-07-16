7 Things: Trump gets what he wants, Byrne offers to pay for “The Squad” to fly Venezuela, Moore has a hard time raising money and more …
7. “Made in America” is getting more American
- President Donald Trump has announced that any “Made in America” products used by the government will now be required to use more American components to still be considered American products.
- Currently, American products are actually allowed to contain 50% foreign components, but the executive order Trump signed would require that American products contain at least 75% American components.
6. Biden wants to save Obamacare with higher taxes
- Due to most Democratic 2020 presidential candidates wanting to replace Obamacare with Medicare-for-all, former Vice President Joe Biden has come out with a plan that he hopes will save Obamacare.
- According to Biden, his plan would include “a public option to Obamacare as the best way to lower costs and cover everyone.” New taxes on the wealthy would pay for the plan.
5. The Alabama Democratic Party website was as dead as the party for a while
- When people visited the website they fittingly found links to “types of abortion” and “cheap abortion services” because the party failed to pay their web hosting bill because Chairwoman Nancy Worley said she paid with a credit card that canceled after they found fraudulent out of state purchases.
- The website hasn’t been used for much over the last few years and still has a top post congratulating U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for his 2017 victory. They don’t use their social media much either with al.com reporting their “last post on Twitter was May 16, and the last post on Facebook was June 5”
4. More restrictions on asylum seekers
- President Trump has announced a new policy that would require most asylum seekers to first seek asylum from the country they traversed, and only when their denied asylum there would they be eligible in the United States, but the ACLU is prepared to sue over this. Democratic presidential candidates are unhappy as well.
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that this policy “will reduce the overwhelming burdens on our domestic system caused by asylum-seekers failing to seek urgent protection in the first available country,” as well as keeping out those who want to take advantage of our system.
3. Moore has less
- Former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is falling far behind the other candidates with only $16,964 in donations. Since he announced his candidacy on June 20, everyone else is killing him. U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) raised $750,000 in the last quarter, former football coach Tommy Tuberville raised $420,000 and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) raised $300,000.
- However, Secretary of State John Merrill didn’t declare his candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate race until June 25, and according to Merrill’s social media pages, he raised $217,000 in only 12 days, which makes him a prolific fundraiser.
2. Byrne offers to buy a ticket for Omar
- Byrne told Yellowhammer News that he would pay the airfare for U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to live in Venezuela, and he said that way “they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise.”
- Byrne is siding with the president that “America is an exceptional country, and I’m proud to live here.” Trump has doubled down on his earlier tweets, saying, “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!” He also stated that America will never be socialist or Communist.
1. “The Squad” reacts
- During a news conference on Capitol Hill, Omar said that President Trump has been violating his constitutional oath. She added that “it is time for us to impeach this president” for a number of things including false claims of collusion and “committing human rights abuses at the border.”
- For his part in all this, President Donald Trump seems to be happy the media and their Democrats are defending the four congresswomen, saying, “The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!”