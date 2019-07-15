Merrill off to hot fundraising start, Moore off the pace

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore on Monday became the latest of Alabama’s 2020 Republican U.S. Senate candidates to release their second quarter fundraising numbers, with the results on the opposite end of the spectrum.

According to his own social media posts, Merrill raised $217,000 in just the 12 days from becoming a candidate and the end of June, concluding the quarter with over $215,000 cash on hand. Merrill formally announced on June 25 after initially filing as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) seven days prior.

“No other campaign has raised as much in such a short period of time. Alabama wants a proven conservative winner in the United States Senate and only our campaign will give them that opportunity!” Merrill said.

On the other hand, Moore raised $16,964 in the quarter after announcing his bid on June 20, per his FEC filing. The 2017 nominee has $16,224 on hand as of June 30.

While Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) raised the most of the GOP Senate candidates during the second quarter, Merrill’s initial fundraising pace now leads the pack.

Last quarter, which began April 1, Byrne raised over $750,000. As of the quarter’s end, he has $2.5 million cash on hand in his Senate account after entering the second quarter with slightly over $2 million.

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s and State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) second quarter fundraising numbers were also strong.

Tuberville raised just over $420,000 last quarter, while Mooney brought in a bit over $300,000. Tuberville also loaned his campaign an additional $1 million, putting his cash-on-hand at over $1.3 million at the quarter’s end after expenses.

Mooney’s campaign has emphasized that their $300,000 haul came just over a 30-day period, as Mooney himself did not start making fundraising calls and personal overtures until the end of the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session. However, it should be noted that he announced on May 6 and his campaign sent out a direct fundraising email on May 9.

Tuberville entered the race on April 6 but did not have a fundraiser on staff until a few weeks into his bid.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), one of Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the 2020 cycle, is siding with President Donald Trump in his feud with the four Democratic freshman congresswomen who comprise “The Squad:” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Over the weekend, Trump drew criticism after tweeting The Squad should “go back [to the countries] from which they came.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Monday, Byrne offered to pay the airfare for the four far-left Democrats to go live in Venezuela “so they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise.”

Byrne said, “I agree with President Trump that America is an exceptional country, and I’m proud to live here.”

“If AOC and the crew of Socialist Democrats are so angry with our country, then I’m offering to pay for their ticket to Venezuela so they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise,” he concluded.

Byrne then posted a video on Twitter of Trump reinforcing his initial message.

Trump also doubled down in a slew of tweets on Monday morning, — and then again in the afternoon.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

While United Launch Alliance (ULA) CEO Tory Bruno now sits at the summit of the space industry, spearheading the manufacturing juggernaut that makes rockets in Decatur, his journey began a half-century ago with one thing: a child’s dream.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Bruno discussed the path he took to get to this point, with his life story singing out as an encapsulation of the “American Dream.”

It all started with the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, with Bruno reflecting on the 50th anniversary of him being a little boy in rural California and being fixated to the TV, watching the landing starry-eyed at a neighbor’s ranch, as if it were yesterday.

“It was magical,” he told Fox News. “The neighbors had the biggest TV set, so we were all there – all the kids were there, all the adults were there. Everybody just held their breath, it was the most exciting thing to be participating in.”

The landing’s anniversary is on Saturday, July 20.

However, the majesty of that moment was even surpassed by the launch a few days earlier on July 16, Bruno said.

“It was the most incredible thing that I had ever seen – the power, the complexity,” he emphasized. “I thought that it was the most ultimate scientific marvel when I saw that thing go – I still think that, all these years later.”

Inspired by the historic mission, it was not long before Bruno was building his own makeshift rockets, a precursor to his storied career.

“Maybe the following summer, I was still obsessed with rockets, that’s when I built my first one,” he explained.

Using 80-year-old dynamite and old wrought iron bars he found at the back of his family’s farm, an eight-year-old Bruno set about assembling the dangerous projectiles.

Bruno quipped, “I am proud to tell you that some of my rockets made it some of the way off the ground before detonating and I lived to tell the story!”

A former general manager of Lockheed Martin Strategic and Missile Defense Systems, Bruno became CEO of ULA in 2014. Now, the work done by Bruno and his company on a daily basis in North Alabama is helping pave the way for the next generation of space fanatics and rocket scientists, one dream at a time.

ULA is integrally involved in NASA’s Commercial Crew program, which will take American astronauts back into space on missions launched from U.S. soil via ULA’s Atlas V rocket rather than a previously used Russian-made spacecraft.

“Human spaceflight can inspire the public and inspire scientists in a way that no other activity can, and humans can do things in space relative to research and relative to coping with surprises and discoveries that robotic exploration cannot,” Bruno stressed. “And it means so much to us to have human spaceflight [launch] from American soil. Returning Americans to space — I cannot begin to tell you what that means to myself and my team.”

Watch here or below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Donated by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Companies, the Auburn University equestrian team and equestrian Coach Greg Williams are now the proud owners of a 2019 Duramax Diesel Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

“This truck is an amazing asset for us,” Williams said. “This is going to be a very nice vehicle to use when accepting donated horses or for safely transporting horses to the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Plus, we can use it to pick up feed and move laundry for the horses from the equipment room to the barn.”

He added, “It looks so nice, as well. It’s like a marketing piece for our sport. I couldn’t be happier.”

The gift to the team celebrates the Tigers’ undefeated season and 2019 national championship win, which marked the first recorded since the sport was accepted by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in 1998.

According to the online statement, “The 2018-19 team included 15 seniors who completed their collegiate athletic careers with a 61-10 record, two Southeastern Conference championships, and three national championships in 2019, 2018 and 2016.”

“Under Coach Williams’ leadership, Auburn’s equestrian program truly demonstrates a championship culture, resulting in consistent excellence in competition, the classroom and the community,” said Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene. “We deeply appreciate the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa for their extraordinary generosity.”

Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell expressed his excitement for the team, calling the team’s efforts “inspiring.”

“It’s inspiring to see how committed these young women are to this sport, and it’s a pleasure to support the team with this truck donation,” said Parnell, who attended Auburn University. “They’ve definitely gotten a lot of people excited, and that’s a good thing for the entire agricultural community in the state.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Join the Yellowhammer News team Thursday, August 8 for a “Yellowhammer News Shapers” event in Jasper.

Entitled, “West Alabama and the coal industry,” the event will feature an evening networking reception followed by a live forum on the coal industry’s impact on the Yellowhammer State.

Confirmed forum panelists already include State Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper); Ken Russell, director of workforce solutions at Bevill State Community College; and leadership from the coal industry.

Areas of focus will include analysis on the past, present and future of the industry, highlighting the industry’s state and regional impacts, related workforce development efforts and community influence.

The event will be held at Musgrove Country Club: 916 Country Club Rd, Jasper, AL 35503.

The reception will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the moderated forum to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact courtney@yellowhammernews.com for more information.

The legislative edition of Yellowhammer News Shapers kicked off 2019’s series and will be followed by the rural broadband edition on Thursday, July 18 in Guntersville.

Several more Yellowhammer News Shapers events will take place across the state this year. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to localize issues and highlight thought leaders.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2019 calendar year.

Martha Moon Kracke remembers them as a bunch of friends having fun painting what they saw while roaming the rural countryside around Lake Jordan. But those men and women were actually shaping history and would become leaders of the Southeastern art world.

It has been 71 years since Kracke traveled with her dad, Florala self-taught artist Carlos “Shiney” Moon, to visit the Dixie Art Colony (DAC) on Lake Jordan. But her memories of those visits with that eclectic band of artists are as vivid as if they happened yesterday.

“Daddy and I were so close, and we liked all the same things,” said Kracke, who spent time at the DAC as a 13-year-old. “To be at a place where he liked to be with all of his friends was important to me. It was a very special place where these people gathered to paint, carry on and play jokes on each other.”

Two area artists, Kelly Fitzpatrick and Warree Carmichael LeBron, founded the colony, the first of its kind in Alabama and one of the first in the Southeast, in 1933.

The idea came from Fitzpatrick, who had returned from World War I with scars on his face from shrapnel wounds and on his heart after seeing many of his comrades killed in combat.

“When he got back home, Kelly said all he wanted to do for the rest of his life was what he loved, and that was painting and teaching,” said Mark Harris, founder of the Dixie Art Colony Foundation.

Fitzpatrick, LeBron and the other artists met for the first time at a Boy Scouts camp on Lake Martin and then in various homes for the next few years. They finally settled in 1937 on what they called their “semi-permanent” home, a site owned by LeBron’s mother, Sallie B. Carmichael, at Nobles Ferry in Deatsville on Lake Jordan.

The colony was a rustic, quiet spot where artists from across Alabama met for short stays, mostly during the summer, to pursue their passion for painting and hone their skills. Along with a central lodge that housed their studio and kitchen, there were several small, one-room cabins used as sleeping quarters for the men and a dormitory for the women.

The lodge, dormitory and cabins were powered by electricity. But otherwise, conditions were primitive, with outdoor showers and an outhouse, and no running water, except in the kitchen.

“It was a kind of escape from the workaday world of the 1930s and 1940s,” said Sally LeBron Holland, who grew up visiting the colony with her mother and grandmother, LeBron and Carmichael.

Holland said it was “awesome to see those free spirits” at work.

“Every day, the artists would pile into cars and drive out into the countryside and the little community of Deatsville,” Holland said. “They would be dropped off in different places and would paint the world around them. In the evenings, they would display what they had painted outside in the yard on a wooden wall with an overhanging tin roof, and Kelly would critique their work. It was a wonderful experience.”

The artists mostly created watercolor paintings of rural scenes and landscapes, including farms, barnyards, cottonfields and old country stores, Harris said. Their works were created outdoors and were referred to as plein air, or open-air, paintings.

“It was very informal,” Harris said. “They would put their finished paintings on the walls of the studio and hang them from the rafters.”

There were several instructors over the years, including Fitzpatrick, Moon and Genevieve Southerland, an artist from Mobile. They worked with the artists individually, offering feedback and suggestions for improvement.

Art was the focus. But the artists also loved to play and pull pranks, like throwing rocks on the roof of the lodge to rouse Fitzpatrick from sleep. Because they were not together at Christmastime, they celebrated the holiday with a Yuletide costume party on July 4.

The artists continued to meet at the Nobles Ferry site until 1948, when Carmichael became ill and could no longer serve as the colony’s “hostess.” After the demise of the colony at Nobles Ferry, they met on the Alabama Gulf Coast near Bayou La Batre and Coden through 1953. LeBron tried to revive the DAC and opened her Rockford home in Coosa County to the artists for several years during the late 1950s.

Documents show that 142 artists visited the DAC at one time or another from 1933 to 1948, Harris said. Although most of them were considered “Sunday painters,” many left a real legacy.

“These artists really became movers and shakers in the art world, not just in Alabama but throughout the Southeast,” Harris said. “Many became educators on both the primary and secondary levels, while others were instrumental in starting the Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile and Jackson, Mississippi, museums.”

Fitzpatrick, who helped found the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Alabama Art League, was, of course, among the most notable of the group. Another standout colonist was Frank Applebee, who founded the art department at the Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University), and acquired the pieces that became the core collection of the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn.

True love, as well as friendship, blossomed at the colony. Two prominent portrait painters, Karl Wolfe and Mildred Nungester, met at the DAC and later married.

A rotating exhibit of many of the original pieces created by the artists and other memorabilia from those years can be seen at the Dixie Art Colony Museum and Gallery in downtown Wetumpka. Visitors can also step back in time by touring the old colony site at Nobles Ferry (now owned by Chrys and Robert Bowden) and see where the artists wielded their paintbrushes.

Kracke and Holland agree that the colony was almost like another world.

“Nothing was like the Dixie and nothing will ever be like the Dixie,” Kracke said. “It’s a time long gone. It was an experience like no other at the time, and I will never have an experience like it again.”

For more information about the DAC Foundation and its programs, visit dixieartcolony.org/.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

