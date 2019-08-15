Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

7 Things: Recession fears, shooting pranks should be punished, Alabama will focus on census participation and more … 30 mins ago / Analysis
Report: Harvey Updyke back in legal crosshairs over infamous Toomer’s Oaks poisoning 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn implementing metal detectors at Jordan-Hare Stadium 3 hours ago / News
Byrne: Anti-gun push an attempt to blame ‘breakdown of American society’ on people not responsible for it 3 hours ago / News
Alabama’s ULA chosen for six missions, lauded for ‘proven safety record and on-time performance’ 16 hours ago / News
Youth dove hunts provide a gateway to the outdoors 17 hours ago / Outdoors
Tuberville on Senate campaign: ‘When people are coming at you, you’re doing pretty good’ 17 hours ago / News
Madison County’s credit rating upgraded, now highest in county history 18 hours ago / News
Democrats in Alabama are showing their racism 18 hours ago / Opinion
Tyson Foods blames contractor for Alabama fish kill 21 hours ago / News
Roby: ‘I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first’ 21 hours ago / News
Work-based learning benefits potential employees and employers 22 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Alabama hates tolls, Schumer doesn’t understand the illegal immigrant threat, Tennessee following Alabama’s lead on abortion and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Montgomery Zoo announces unexpected passing of Connye, a popular giraffe 1 day ago / News
Alabama Democratic Party officer: Doug Jones, DNC ‘plan to strip voting rights from blacks’ 1 day ago / News
Former Alabama legislator wounded in shooting 2 days ago / News
Birmingham churches welcome illegal immigrants while completely missing the point 2 days ago / Opinion
Alabama announces two additional days of red snapper season for private anglers 2 days ago / Outdoors
Merrill: We don’t have a gun control problem — We have a spiritual deficit problem 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Ensuring access to dental care for all Alabamians 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
30 mins ago

7 Things: Recession fears, shooting pranks should be punished, Alabama will focus on census participation and more …

7. No more fake support animals in Alabama

  • Starting on September 1, anyone who falsely claims that their pet is a service animal or animal-in-training could face a $100 fine and 100 hours of community service. The new law specifies exactly what a service animal is in Alabama.
  • The law states that service animals aren’t pets; only a dog and a miniature horse may qualify as service animals, and they must be trained to perform tasks that benefit their owner who has a disability.

6. A big win for Alabama’s United Launch Alliance

  • It was announced yesterday that the Sierra Nevada Corporation has selected the Alabama-based ULA as the launch vehicle provider for its Dream Chaser spacecraft’s six NASA missions to the International Space Station.
  • The project will include the Decatur-built Vulcan Centaur rocket launching the Dream Chaser “spaceplane” that will bring cargo to the space station, operate as a space laboratory for 75 days, and then return to earth with “large quantities of critical science.”

5. People are really upset that Trump doesn’t want immigrants living off government assistance

  • Two counties in California have decided to sue the Trump administration due to the new rule that immigrants may not be issued a green card if it’s proven that they would require government assistance, but the counties are claiming that the rule violates federal immigration law.
  • San Francisco City attorney Dennis Herrera has said that the new immigration rule is the “latest effort by the Trump administration to target immigrants, including those who are lawfully seeking visas and green cards, is abhorrent, and we will do everything in our power to protect our residents’ ability to access the critical services and benefits we provide.”

4. Lots of blame to go around on guns

  • A new poll shows that there is a growing majority of voters in the country that support more gun restrictions after the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, but voters still support gun ownership.
  • The poll conducted August 11-13 showed that 56% of people blame mass shootings on easy access to guns, 40% of people blame white nationalism, 39% blame inadequate parenting, 34% of respondents blame President Trump’s rhetoric, 33% believe Trump’s anti-immigration sentiment is the cause, but only 23% blame violent video games, while 15% blame sentiments from Democratic political leaders.

3. If you’re a citizen, participate in the census

  • Governor Kay Ivey wants you to know how important it is to participate in the 2020 Census, and while speaking at the Cullman Regional Medical Center, she said, “If we turn out at the rate we did in 2000, we will lose two congressional seats.” But she added, “If we turn out the way we did in 2010, we will lose one.”
  • Ivey wants to have at least 80% of people participate in the census, and U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) has stressed how important the census data is to determine the distribution of $1 trillion of federal funding that’s spent on “services and infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, senior centers, emergency services, bridges and other public works projects.”

2. Shootings are no joking matter

  • A student at the Riverchase Career Connection Center in Hoover, Alabama, received a message from another student that said, “Tomorrow all chocolate kids will die.” An investigation into the matter began almost immediately to determine if the threat was credible.
  • There were proper security measures in place on Wednesday when students were at school, but on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that the investigation had been concluded. There was no credible threat, and this wasn’t a racially motivated situation, as superintendent Kathy Murphy said that both students were black. The student who sent the message has already come forward.

1. Market craters as recession fears grow

  • An 800-point drop in the market was sparked by warnings from the Treasury bond market, which basically means it is harder for banks to make money and it usually signals a recession is in the making and a broader global slowdown.
  • Wednesday’s 800-point drop was the fourth-largest point drop in market history and the roughly 3% drop places it in near the 300th-largest percentage drops of all-time. But for perspective, four of the other top five point drops occurred in 2018 and the market still hit an all-time high last month.
2 hours ago

Report: Harvey Updyke back in legal crosshairs over infamous Toomer’s Oaks poisoning

Harvey Updyke, who in 2011 poisoned the historic Toomer’s Oaks at Auburn University, has been ordered back to court for his crime, according to WRBL.

Updyke wrote his own infamous chapter in Auburn’s football rivalry with the University of Alabama, with the Tide fanatic in 2013 pleading guilty to poisoning — and eventually killing — the since-replaced Oaks with a powerful herbicide.

At that time, he was given a three-year split sentence, with five years probation. Updyke was also ordered to pay almost $800,000 in restitution to Auburn, split into monthly installments.

However, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has now advised that Updyke is consistently failing to make his monthly restitution payments.

382
Keep reading 382 WORDS

The district attorney told WRBL that Updyke has paid less than $5,000 total, frequently missing monthly payments along the way and even more so now that his probation period has ended. Reportedly, the missed payments have reached an egregious level.

“Harvey Updyke has never left my radar,” Hughes told the Columbus, GA-based news station. “We have been keeping an eye on his payments or more specifically, his non-payment, and he has made exactly two payments for a total of $200 in the past year.”

This did not suddenly just become an issue, either.

Hughes said that his office has been attempting to locate the man for nearly 12 months. On Tuesday, they were successful, as Updyke was served with an order to show cause when investigators tracked him down in Louisiana.

“Because of that (non-payment), we have been looking for him for close to a year, and we finally found him,” Hughes advised.

Now, Updyke has a new court date.

“He was served with a show cause order on Tuesday basically telling him he needs to be in Lee County court on October 30th of this year to tell the court why aren’t you paying,” Hughes explained to WRBL.

If Updyke fails to appear, Hughes said he will issue a warrant for his arrest.

“As long as I am in this office and [Updyke] is still breathing, I am going to be a bur in his side under his saddle and make sure he pays what he owes,” Hughes emphasized.

The district attorney believes that based on Updyke’s behavior (and potentially past comments), he has no remorse for intentionally killing the Oaks.

In fact, Hughes said that Updyke seems to celebrate what he did.

“He embraces his role as the villain when he goes to Alabama sporting events, which we know he has been back to an Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa in November,” the district attorney stressed. “If you have enough money to go see your team play, you have enough money to pay Auburn University.”

If Updyke does show up to his October hearing date, the court will decide how to proceed regarding restitution.

This is not the first time Updyke has run into issues with the court following his guilty plea.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Auburn implementing metal detectors at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn Athletics has announced that Jordan-Hare Stadium will implement metal detectors at all gates beginning with the Tigers’ home opener against Tulane on September 7.

Auburn’s football gameday guide for the 2019 season details that all SEC schools will have to make the switch to metal detectors by the following season at the latest.

The new change means fans should arrive 30 minutes earlier than normal at Jordan-Hare.

For those unable or unwilling to pass through a metal detector at a gate, hand-held metal detector wands will be available as an alternative screening method.

165
Keep reading 165 WORDS

Auburn’s guide states that the usage of metal detectors is being made “[t]o continue our university’s commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for fans, student-athletes, coaches and guests at our athletic facilities.”

While the guide’s frequently asked questions section advises that no prior threats have been made against Jordan-Hare, “like many stadiums and arenas, Auburn is implementing walk-through metal detectors along with other measures as means to enhance all safety and security procedures. Walk-through metal detectors are mandatory at all NFL and MLB stadiums. Several college stadiums across the nation already utilize walk-through metal detectors.”

The clear bag policy remains in effect.

(Graphic via Auburn Athletics)

You can read Auburn’s full metal detector policy here.

The University of Alabama implemented metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium last season and will continue this policy, according to the Tide’s 2019 gameday guide.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Byrne: Anti-gun push an attempt to blame ‘breakdown of American society’ on people not responsible for it

Last week, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for U.S. Senate, hosted a town hall meeting at Hoover Tactical, a gun dealer located in Hoover.

During that event, Byrne fielded a question from AL(dot)com reporter Abbey Crain, who suggested there was something untoward in holding an event at a gun dealer’s facility in the wake of the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings.

On Wednesday, Byrne responded to that critique during an interview on Huntsville radio’s WVNN and asked how it might look if he had scrapped his plans for the town hall event at that venue.

396
Keep reading 396 WORDS

“You don’t find people making these shootings going to places like Hoover Tactical,” Byrne said. “Plus, what sort of message would it send that I scheduled a town hall there and then because of the shooting, I’m going to say, ‘No, no Hoover Tactical – there’s something wrong with you and other gun dealers like you? I’m not going to support you or being anywhere near you.’ I met the people that run that business. They seem like really good people.”

“Everything I hear about them – they run a very good, very professional shop,” he continued. “It looked like high-quality stuff to me. It was never much of a question on our end. We were going to go forward with it at that venue. And as you saw, it was excellent town hall. We got great questions, got into some substantive and meaty issues. We just had one reporter there that wanted to go off on that one issue and I don’t think it had much of an impact on the other people in the room that day.”

The Baldwin County Republican addressed the push to change gun laws and regulations, which he said but the blame on people that were not responsible for the actual problem.

“We’ve got a problem with the breakdown of American society and we’re trying to blame the effects of that breakdown on people that aren’t responsible for it,” he added. “But it is not unusual with the far left. They do that. And so, the question is are the rest of us going to succumb to that. And I just made up my mind that I’m not going to. I know where I stand on that issue. I’m not going to change my mind on it. And I’m not going to allow other people to try to villainize or try to taint the good people like the folks that own that business. I’m going to continue to stand with them because they’re doing nothing wrong and they have a right to be doing what they’re doing.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
16 hours ago

Alabama’s ULA chosen for six missions, lauded for ‘proven safety record and on-time performance’

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) on Wednesday announced that they have selected Alabama rocket maker United Launch Alliance (ULA) as the launch vehicle provider for the Dream Chaser spacecraft’s six NASA missions to the International Space Station.

The Dream Chaser will launch aboard ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rockets for its cargo resupply and return services to the space station, starting in 2021.

“Dream Chaser can launch from any conventional rocket so we had great options,” SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen explained in a statement.

338
Keep reading 338 WORDS

“SNC selected ULA because of our strong collaboration on the Dream Chaser program, their proven safety record and on-time performance,” he said. “This is bringing America’s spaceplane and America’s rocket together for best-of-breed innovation and exploration.”

(Sierra Nevada Corp/Contributed)

Under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) contract, the Dream Chaser will deliver more than 12,000 pounds of pressurized and unpressurized cargo to the space station and remain attached for up to 75 days as an orbiting laboratory. Once the mated mission is complete, the Dream Chaser disposes about 7,000 pounds of space station trash and returns to earth large quantities of critical science, accessible within minutes after a gentle runway landing.

SNC’s Louisville, Colorado-based space systems division is proudly partnering with ULA, which assembles rockets at its world-class Decatur, Alabama production facility.

“In this very competitive launch vehicle market, we feel privileged that SNC chose to launch this block of six missions to the ISS with ULA,” Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, commented.

“This is one of the first contracts for our new Vulcan Centaur rocket, and the first of the six missions will serve as the rocket’s second certification flight,” Bruno advised. “We are excited to bring our more than 120 years of combined launch experience with our Atlas and Delta rockets, which build on a progressive history of technology development and advancement, to Vulcan Centaur.”

RELATED: ULA submits proposal for Air Force launch competition; Vulcan Centaur rocket on schedule for 2021

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
17 hours ago

Youth dove hunts provide a gateway to the outdoors

The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) provides several youth dove hunt opportunities throughout the state each fall. A simple hunting setup combined with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere makes WFF’s youth dove hunts an ideal way to introduce young people to the outdoors.

Registration for this year’s hunts will open at 8 a.m. on August 19, 2019. Although the hunts are free, online registration is required. For most of the state, the hunts begin on September 7. For more information including a complete hunt schedule, visit www.outdooralabama.com/youth-hunting/youth-dove-hunts.

345
Keep reading 345 WORDS

Josh Burnette from Gadsden, Alabama, has taken his son Logan to an ADCNR youth dove hunt each year since he was six years old.

“When he was a younger kid, it was a good, safe way to introduce him to the outdoors,” Burnette said. “As he has gotten older, he has progressed to learning more about gun safety and taking good shots.”

Since his introduction to the youth dove hunts, Logan – now 10 years old – has also harvested his first deer, been turkey hunting several times, and even has his own squirrel dog named Clover.

Burnette, who is a forester for the Tennessee Valley Authority, said that in addition to being a gateway to the outdoors for young people, the youth dove hunts help build relationships between landowners and hunters.

“It can be hard to find places to introduce kids to hunting,” Burnette said. “We are thankful for the landowners who donate their time and money to prep their fields for these hunts.”

To participate in the hunts, youth hunters must be age 15 or younger and accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old (or a parent) who has a valid state hunting license, a Harvest Information Program (HIP) stamp and a Conservation ID number.

Alabama’s youth dove hunt events are held in open fields and staffed by WFF personnel, which encourages a safe, secure environment for both parents and participants. Before each hunt, a short welcome session with reminders on hunting safety will be conducted. All hunters are encouraged to wear eye protection and earplugs.

Doves are migratory and covered by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has special rules and regulations that apply to dove hunting which all hunters must follow. To review the Alabama Cooperative Extension System recommendations for plantings related to dove management, visit www.outdooralabama.com/what-hunt/mourning-dove-hunting-alabama.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Parks, State Lands, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

(Courtesy of Outdoor Alabama)

Show less