7 Things: Census fight goes on with Alabama’s backing, Marshae Jones gets a reprieve, Trump’s great weekend and more …
7. Trump offers congrats to ungrateful American soccer players
- Despite controversy between United States women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and President Donald Trump, the president tweeted after the team’s win of the Women’s World Cup, “Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”
- Later, Trump was asked about the unequal pay between the men’s and the women’s national soccer teams, and he said that he would want to see the numbers on how much each team brings in year-round.
6. Everyone sees their enemies suffering as billionaire Jefferey Epstein is arrested
- Republicans believe this will be the moment former President Bill Clinton and others connected to him will finally face the reckoning for decades of suspected misbehavior and criminal activities. Flight logs show Clinton traveled with Epstein dozens of times to a private island.
- The media and their Democrats believe there are ties to President Trump in this situation, and it could cause him great embarrassment. Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago and the president referred to him as a “great guy” in the past, as well as saying there were problems with his island.
5. Kamala Harris wants to close the racial wealth gap
- If elected, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wants to use $100 billion federal tax dollars to invest in housing for black families in an effort to close the racial wealth gap. Her plan would include granting up to $25,000 to individuals to help with a down payment and closing costs.
- According to Harris’ campaign, if the racial wealth gap in homeownership was eliminated, “median black wealth would grow $32,113 per household, and the wealth gap between Black and white households would shrink 31 percent,” but the plan is blatantly unconstitutional.
4. Iran abandoning nuclear deals
- Despite the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran made with other countries, on Sunday they surpassed the limit allowed for uranium enrichment stated in the deal. Europe has had trouble responding to Iran’s increase uranium enrichment, despite the 60-day warning they received.
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has responded to Iran by tweeting, “Iran’s latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions. Nations should restore the longstanding standard of no enrichment for Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world.”
3. Trump approval rating continues to climb
- Good news this weekend for President Trump as he got his enemies to attack his 4th of July event which was a success. The latest jobs reports show a strong June, and his approval rating is the highest it’s been throughout his entire presidency at 47%, which is five points higher than April.
- Despite Trump reaching such a high approval rating, he’s still struggling in polls against 2020 Democratic candidates, which still shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump 55-41%, as well as Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) beating Trump by at least 6%.
2. Charges dropped against Marshae Jones
- Prosecutors in Alabama have dropped the manslaughter charges against Marshae Jones, who was shot in the stomach while five months pregnant after initiating the altercation. The charges being dropped allows the rest of the country to paint Jones as an innocent victim.
- The decision to drops charges only came after District Attorney Lynneice Washington’s office was bombarded with angry calls and messages expressing displeasure with her arrest and indictment; activists even attacked the case arguing that Alabama values the life of unborn babies over the life of a woman.
1. Alabama backs Trump on his census fight
- At least three Alabama politicians want Trump to keep fighting to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill sent a letter to the Trump administration to show his support of including the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) spoke of his disappointment in Justice John Roberts and Attorney General Steve Marshall reiterated the fear of Alabama losing a House seat.
- All three Alabama leaders want the Trump administration to keep fighting to add the question back to the 2020 Census. The president has made it clear he isn’t done yet and Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office, said, “I think the president has expressed determination. He’s noted that the Supreme Court didn’t say this can’t be asked. They said they didn’t appreciate the process by which it came forward the first time.”