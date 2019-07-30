Allen Caton lands NRA endorsement in Alabama’s House District 42 race

Chilton County Commissioner Allen Caton has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) in the House District 42 special Republican primary election to fill the seat of the late State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton).

The endorsement was made in a letter to Caton written on Friday and announced on Monday.

Caton was the only candidate in the race given an “AQ” rating, which is the highest the association gives to candidates without an established record on Second Amendment issues in office. Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee was rated with a “B-” while Autauga County Commissioner Van Smith was given a “C.” Shannon Welch was handed a “?,” indicating she did not complete the NRA’s questionnaire.

This is seemingly the first major endorsement handed down in the race that did not go to Smith. The district covers parts of Autauga and Chilton Counties.

Smith — a career educator and farmer — has received the respective endorsements of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Alabama Farmers Federation. He is the current president of the Autauga County Farmers Federation and a past president of the Autauga County Cattleman’s Association.

The primary will be held on August 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote that day, a primary runoff will be held on November 5 and the general will be held January 21. If no runoff is necessary, the general will be held November 5. Kennith Allison, Sr. of Jemison is the only Democrat who qualified to run for the seat.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn