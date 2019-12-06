7 Things: Pelosi pretends she has to do impeachment, Alabama could get transgender bathrooms, Trump could endorse Sessions and more …
7. Biden goes off at a town hall
- At an Iowa town hall, a voter asked former Vice President Joe Biden about the Ukraine scandal involving Hunter Biden and Joe’s potential involvement. The voter also questioned if he might be too old to take the position of president.
- Biden was clearly upset by the questions, and called the voter “a damn liar.” He went on to make a backhanded comment on the voter’s weight by saying, “I’m not sedentary.” The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate then challenged the voter to push-ups or an IQ test to prove himself.
6. Pentagon might send more troops to the Middle East
- Due to an increasing threat from Iran, 7,000 troops could be sent to the Middle East. The undersecretary of defense for policy has said that they’re “watching this situation where the Iranians both have conducted attacks in recent months, and we are concerned about the threat stream that we are seeing.”
- The option of moving troops around is also being considered, but they’re mainly considering sending in additional warships in addition to air and missile defense units.
5. No decision on the Democratic Party
- In the lawsuit filed by Nancy Worley to dispute her losing her position in the Alabama Democratic Party, Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has now said he’s going to delay making a decision.
- Griffin said that he’s waiting for the Alabama Supreme Court to make a decision since the case has already been sent to the Supreme Court, but State Representative Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), a defendant in the suit, has said that the case should be dismissed in the circuit courts, reasoning they don’t have jurisdiction over political party issues.
4. Tuberville wants you to buy his plastic straws
- Former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign is now selling plastic straws because “liberals are banning straws.” Tuberville described them as “the perfect stocking gift.”
- In the post about the straws, Tuberville also added, “Can you believe Democrats won’t even say Merry Christmas?”
3. Merrill thinks Sessions will get the Trump endorsement
- Despite President Donald Trump apparently expressing displeasure with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions entering the 2020 U.S. Senate race, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill thinks that Trump will ultimately endorse Sessions.
- Merrill said U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has been “using power and his clout to ensure Senator Sessions is protected” from Trump, saying, “It would not surprise me one bit if he ended up endorsing Senator Sessions.”
2. Transgender bathrooms might come to Alabama
- Nease High School student Drew Adams from Florida has a case that went before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta for the first time to decide if the Florida school district should allow students to use the bathroom for the gender they identify with.
- The court heard arguments in the case on Thursday, but if they rule in favor of the lawsuit, the ruling would affect schools in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
1. Remember, they totally didn’t want to do this
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has announced that President Donald Trump has left the Democrats “no choice but to act” and the House will move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump.
- Pelosi said that Trump’s “actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” adding that it’s “with confidence and humility” that she’s asking the House to move forward with impeachment. She also noted that his Constitutional violations are “abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”