5 hours ago

7 Things: McConnell and Trump open to expanded background checks, gun fired in drop-off line at an Alabama school, AOC hints almost everyone is a white supremacist and more …

7. Everything is Trump’s fault

  • Late last week, a man in Montana, Curt James Brockway, slammed a 13-year-old boy’s head into the ground because the boy didn’t remove his hat during the national anthem. According to Brockway’s lawyer, this is all Trump’s fault.
  • Brockway’s lawyer claimed that Trump’s “rhetoric” is to blame for Brockway’s actions when he told the boy to take off his hat. The boy cursed back at Brockway and then Brockway picked the boy up and slammed him into the ground, fracturing the boy’s skull and causing a concussion.

6. Democrats have got it good

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden, a gaffe machine and the frontrunner for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020, visited Iowa Thursday and uncorked a serious of absurd statements and declared, “We choose truth over facts.” Of course, this will get almost no mainstream media attention because of how embarrassing it is.
  • Biden made a series of racially insensitive comments at another, including, “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” and, “There’s less than 1% of the population of Iowa that is African American. There is probably less than 4 or 5% that are minorities. What is in [D.C.]? So look, it goes back to what you start off with, what you’re dealing with.”

5. ICE raids didn’t do very much in the end

  • Several food processing plants in Mississippi were raided by ICE where 680 illegal immigrants were arrested, but now half of those arrested have been released. Thirty were released for “humanitarian” reasons and 270 others were released after being processed by ICE.
  • ICE has said that they will be working on a case by case basis to decide who will be released, but ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said that the immigrants who were released “were placed into proceedings before the federal immigration courts and will have their day in court at a later date.”

4. You are likely a white supremacist

  • According to U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), white supremacy is a virus in America that’s lying dormant, which was her view that she shared on Twitter. She also said that white supremacy drives the “logic of slavery, of Native genocide, of Jim Crow, of segregation, of mass incarceration, of ‘Send Her Back.’”
  • AOC also shared her view that normal people also engage in or aid in “racism & white supremacy,” but all of this lunacy was in response to President Trump’s reaction to the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mass shootings and many Democrats demanding something be done about Trump’s rhetoric, since they believe it’s inciting violence.

3. Mooney says Tuberville is just helping the Democrats

  • After former football coach Tommy Tuberville said that President Trump is responsible for the 22 veteran suicides every day and weakly backtracked, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) called him out and defended the president.
  • Mooney while appearing on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” said that Tuberville’s comments only give Democrats more ammunition to use against Trump. He pointed out that Tuberville won’t even admit that he made a mistake about his remarks on Trump and veterans and that the issues with the VA existed long before Trump took office.

2. A gun was fired in a school drop-off line

  • One parent pulled a gun on another after a road rage incident led to a confrontation at Blount Elementary School which led to a lockdown and criminal charges against Isaiah Johnson, Jr., a father at the school.
  • Johnson fired his gun and then ran into the school and placed the gun on the desk in the school office, a school employee locked it in a safe and Johnson was arrested and charged with “certain person forbidden to carry a pistol” and discharging the firearm into a vehicle that was occupied.

1. Mitch McConnell is ready to move on guns

  • In response to the most recent mass shootings, President Donald Trump has expressed that he might be open to expanded background checks on gun purchasers without laying out a clear plan. Now, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he would at least be open to considering the idea.
  • Democrats have already said that’s not enough and the National Rifle Association (NRA) is not happy about this either. The head of the NRA has suggested that the plan is not popular among Trump’s supporters.
26 mins ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

125


Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.


49 mins ago

Greg Reed: ‘God put’ coal on earth for a reason; Alabama’s miners have strong ‘sense of pride’

JASPER — Yellowhammer News on Thursday held the fourth of its 2019 News Shapers events: “West Alabama and the coal industry.”

Hosted at Musgrove Country Club, top stakeholders from industry, government and academia came together to discuss the coal industry’s impact on Alabama.

Yellowhammer co-owner Tim Howe moderated the forum, which featured Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper); Philip Saunders, vice president of engineering for Warrior Met Coal; Ken Russell, director of workforce solutions for Bevill State Community College; Judith Adams, vice president of marketing for the Alabama State Port Authority; and Brett Bussman, senior vice president and general manager for Tractor & Equipment Company.

1438


Areas of focus included analysis on the past, present and future of the industry, highlighting the industry’s state and regional impacts, related workforce development efforts and community influence.

‘For me to represent those folks — it’s important’

Reed was the first panelist to speak and kicked things off by emphasizing how much the coal industry has meant to West Alabama historically — and how that special importance remains today.

He said the impressive standing room only crowd, which included a bevy of state legislators, local elected officials and representatives from various state agencies, was a tribute to the continuing impact coal has throughout the Yellowhammer State.

“Some of you have heard me say this before, but I pride myself on saying that I’m ‘the coal senator.’ And it’s because I represent Walker, Winston, Fayette, Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties,” Reed said. “If you look at the numbers, those are the top coal-producing counties in the state of Alabama.”

“But you go a long way back — I’m 54 years old and I grew up in Cordova, Alabama, down on the Warrior River in south Walker County,” he continued. “And just about everybody was involved in some way with the coal industry… It’s just a fiber of who I am. My wife Mitsy is with me tonight. Her grandfather was a coal miner. Her daddy was a coal miner. Both my grandfathers were retired coal miners. So, the roots run deep in this community in regards to the significance of coal.”

“And the reality is God put something in the ground, and he gave men and women the intellect to know how to extract it, be able to then use it to produce all kinds of fantastic things that are so important to our lives. So, there is a certain sense of pride in knowing that’s who you are and what you do. For me to represent those folks — it’s important.”

Reed then said while Alabama’s coal industry has experienced “ups and downs,” the present state of affairs looks relatively good.

“[T]hings are back, and they’re positive,” he advised. “They’re exciting.”

However, that has not always been the case, recent times certainly included.

Reed outlined, “We’ve had some difficult times, too. I remember — you may know (Alabama Secretary of Labor) Fitzgerald Washington … this was only, during my tenure in the Alabama Senate, only about five or six years ago. We had an event at the Jasper Civic Center that was a job fair for coal miners (who were unemployed). At that time, I had about 1,000 men and women in my district that were out of work. And the coal industry had run on tough times. That day, we signed up 1,100 men and women that were standing in there with their resume, waiting for an opportunity to ask somebody for a job when they had spent their whole life being a coal miner. The good news is most all those folks have gone back to work (in the coal industry since then). And we’ve got folks that are on the panel with me here and those of you that are sitting out there (in the crowd) that know that the industry has hired hundreds and hundreds of new folks that are making big money doing what they enjoy doing and love doing, which is a great benefit to our community.”

Jobs, jobs, jobs

Bussman then spoke about the steam/thermal coal (which is burned for power generation) industry, explaining the high startup costs that these surface miners in the state face. He said a fleet of equipment alone would easily run someone $15 million off the bat.

Not only is this equipment supporting indirect jobs in Alabama, but so is maintaining the equipment. Whether that means highly skilled mechanics or giant specialty tires for the trucks, this is still big business. Additionally, there are tools and resources needed that have provided many secondary jobs from the industry, including the mining explosives provided by companies such as Nelson Brothers. That is not even to mention the transportation jobs supported by coal, from trucking to rail to inland waterways.

Saunders built off of this in his remarks, explaining that the modern mining industry is now what people perceive it as.

Using pictures to make his point, Saunders said that long gone are the days when coal mining entailed miners using pickaxes picking out rocks out of stores of mined coal by hand.

Now, the equipment is massive, high tech and, yes, very expensive.

However, high tech equipment also calls for highly trained workers to operate and maintain them.

This is why miners at Warrior Met Coal are also highly paid, with starting annual salaries of $80,000.

Through the company’s unique collaboration with Bevill State, Saunders and Russell outlined that Warrior Met Coal has trained 600 new miners this year alone.

Saunders stressed that this public-private workforce development effort is integral to the company’s ability to thrive and grow, which in turn is crucial to the surrounding community.

This past legislative session, Bevill State’s groundbreaking mine training facility was given another major boost via an approximately $1 million grant for longwall mining training. Reed spearheaded this effort, according to the Alabama Coal Association.

A major theme from the industry and academia panelists on Thursday was that the state’s support of workforce development initiatives and infrastructure investments are crucial to the coal industry, as well as many other jobs juggernauts in Alabama.

Adams said this especially included the Rebuild Alabama Act, which will make possible the deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile’s ship channel in order to compete at the highest level of international trade.

In fact, the met coal (coal used for coke, which is a necessary component in steel and iron making) industry is by far the port’s biggest commodity exporter– and Warrior Met Coal is the port’s largest single customer by tonnage. Overall, coal accounts for 50% of the port’s total business.

Looking forward, Adams predicted that deepening the ship channel will allow Alabama’s coal exports to make a significantly increased dent in Asian markets especially.

Saunders advised that Australian met coal producers are currently Warrior’s biggest international competitor, and the Rebuild Alabama Act’s effects are expected to make the state’s met coal industry even more of a player on the worldwide stage.

Adams hailed state leaders, such as Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, for the infrastructure package and especially singled out the stalwart efforts of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for his support of the port improvements.

“We see the money that’s being invested and what that means for these shippers. And this industry up here (coal), they’re going to be able to load more coal,” she said. “They’re going to be able to put 20/30,000 tons more per ship, and for the first time, we think we’re going to have a competitive edge in the Asian market. We already serve Latin America and Europe… We’re excited about it.”

While things look up from this perspective, Saunders also advised that Warrior Met Coal was seriously looking into another expansion.

He said that its Blue Creek Mine has been identified as one of the largest untapped coal reserves in America. The company is studying the economic feasibility of the project, with a decision to likely come near the end of this year or early 2020.

If Warrior Met Coal does move forward with this expansion, it would probably mean another 450-700 high-paying jobs in the area.

‘This is a big deal’

This type of industry optimism can continue, with the support of the state and federal governments, Reed said.

“We’re proud of the fact that we are a pro-business state,” Reed emphasized. “We are looking for ways … minimize regulatory requirements that would cause us to not be able to see the kind of investment and growth that we have.”

He then recounted a story a vendor told him this past session that provides powerful perspective into the impact of Alabama’s coal industry across the globe and back here at home.

Met coal mined in the state is being shipped by barge down to the Port of Mobile and then shipped out to European steelmakers. Some of that steel is then sent back through the Port of Mobile to Mercedes-Benz’s manufacturing facility in Tuscaloosa, and those automobiles are enjoyed worldwide, thanks, in part, to the contributions of hardworking, proud Yellowhammer State coal miners.

“For West Alabama, this is a big deal,” Reed concluded. “And I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


2 hours ago

‘19,000 future fans aborted’: Mysterious billboard calls Tuscaloosa ‘abortion capital of Alabama’

A new billboard has popped up in Tuscaloosa that declares “Title Town” as the “abortion capital of Alabama.”

The billboard started making the rounds on Twitter on Friday, with one user sharing an image of it along with the caption, “ABORTION NATIONAL CHAMPS!!”

156


The billboard includes a reference to ttownfacts.com, which provide statistics on abortion in America and Alabama.

The website says, “Of the 6,063 Alabama abortions in 2017, 3,148 of them occurred in Tuscaloosa. In 2017 there were 3,148 abortions and 2,538 births in Tuscaloosa.”

The website also provides an “informed decision checklist,” along with a separate list of sources for the information on the site.

No organization is listed on the website or the billboard, and domain registration searches do not yield the identity of the entity responsible for the website.

The West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, the Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville and Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery are currently the state’s only active abortion clinics.

RELATED: Pro-life advocates win First Amendment showdown with City of Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


5 hours ago

5th annual EatMGM restaurant week starts Friday in Montgomery

For the fifth year in a row, EatMGM is kicking off Friday in Montgomery.

Organized by the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitor Bureau, the 10-day restaurant week event, running from August 9-18, boasts 10 days of deals, foodie get-togethers and online contests.

Local restaurants are kicking off the week with special deals up to $35, and there is even a downloadable passport option offering prizes to patrons who dine at three or more participating restaurants.

Some of the restaurants participating this year include the following:

294


Frutta Bowls
India Palace
Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant
Central
Itta Bena
The Cork and Cleaver
Vintage Year
TASTE
El Taco Soup
Cahawba House
Smoothie King
Sa Za Serious Italian Food
Sol Restaurante Mexicano & Tacqueria
Peyton’s Place
Jan’s Beach House

Simply ask for the EatMGM special when you arrive!

In addition to the restaurant specials, there are several special events guests can check out during the week as well.

  • Tap Takeover
    • Where: Cork & Cleaver
    • When: August 13, 5 – 7 p.m.
    • What: This event will feature beers from local breweries: Railyard Brewing and Common Bond
  • Bad and Boozy Lunch Hour
    • Where: Tower Taproom
    • When: August 14, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • What: Guests will receive a free Good, Bad and Ugly appetizer with the purchase of a beer
  • EatMGM Saturday Brunch Meet Up
    • Where: Goat Haus Beer Garden
    • When: August 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • What: Mix and mingle with local foodies
  • Sunday Funday with the Montgomery Biscuits
    • Where: Riverwalk Stadium
    • When: August 18 at 5:05 p.m.
    • What: Biscuits vs. Biloxi ballgame with loads of fun for guests of all ages! For more information about the stadium and the Montgomery Biscuits, click here.

For more information, updates, events and news about EatMGM, click here. You can stay up to date with all of EatMGM’s latest news by following EatMGM on Facebook here and Instagram here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis


8 hours ago

Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project: The cost of doing nothing is too high

For the past 25 years, serious efforts have been underway to design and eventually build a new bridge along Interstate 10 that runs through Mobile and Baldwin counties. Once completed, this bridge would relieve the growing congestion along this busy corridor that runs from Florida to California.

Building a bridge over a major shipping channel with an active waterfront, as is the case in downtown Mobile, was always going to be a challenge even when the price tag was projected to be $850 million. In recent months, the effort to consider a toll to help pay for this project – where the price tag has climbed to more than $2 billion – has only added to the challenge.

929


Most people agree a new bridge is necessary. However, the most significant obstacle has always been how to pay for it. As governor, I am committed to looking at all reasonable solutions to move this project forward.

In February, I told President Trump that I strongly support his major new infrastructure package. However, we all know that waiting on Washington to agree on anything isn’t a realistic option. Besides, if additional federal funding comes, there would be provisions to lower the toll which, based on the current proposal, would be about $2.25 per vehicle for those who use the bridge on a regular basis.

A little history…

Tolls have been used since the 1920s to connect Alabama’s coastal counties. The old Cochrane Bridge had a $1 per car toll. And in 1941, a toll plaza for the Bankhead Tunnel was installed when it opened, charging motorists 25 cents per car.

Almost one million vehicles traveled through the Bankhead Tunnel during its first year of use. This toll remained until the mid-1970s and would amount to $4.25 today if it had remained.

Thirty-two years later, when the Wallace Tunnel opened in 1973, the capacity was approximately 36,000 vehicles.

Today, almost 50 years later, the daily traffic count numbers are around 75,000 vehicles with holidays and summer traffic often seeing upwards of 100,000 vehicles per day.

Throw in a wreck or breakdown — there were 132 crashes from June 2018 to May 2019 during peak travel times — and it is not uncommon for drivers to have delays of 75 minutes or more.

One can only imagine how long the delays and backups will be when the daily traffic count is 100,000 in the not-too-distant future.

Fast forward to today…

One obvious reason for the congestion is the Wallace Tunnel and existing Bayway are only four-lanes wide. To meet our growing needs, the Bayway needs to become an eight-lane bridge. Because of anticipated growth of the metropolitan Mobile area, there will be added roadway congestion in this already-busy area. The plans to move Mobile Regional Airport to the Brookley Aeroplex is just one example of an already crowded area becoming even more so in years to come.

Additionally, we have been told that the existing Bayway, which was is over 40 years old, cannot be widened without being raised, requiring a new structure if we are going to use the Federal dollars we are seeking.

Since Hurricanes Ivan in 2004 and Katrina in 2005 washed away numerous roads and bridges, including some along I-10, new bridges along coastal regions are now required to meet a 100-year storm surge level.

Another key factor that has added to the cost – perhaps one of the most important – is the required height of a new Mobile River Bridge. As you know, the State recently committed $100 million over the next decade to improving the Port of Alabama which has a $22 billion annual economic impact on our state.

And by working closely with Senator Shelby and the rest of the Alabama Congressional Delegation, efforts are already underway to ensure our port has an even greater impact in the future by being able to take the biggest cargo ships in the world.

Planning for this growth – both cargo ships and even larger cruise ships – requires the bridge to be raised from its original design of 190 feet to 215 feet. We must position our state for the next 50 to 100 years as a world leader in trade and commerce.

Some new Federal dollars are on the way

Last month, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and our federal delegation announced that Alabama was selected for a $125 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant to help finance the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

While we are grateful for this grant, it represents just 6% of the total estimated cost.

Finding the money to pay for this project – the biggest infrastructure project in our state’s history – was never going to be easy. Be assured, we will continue to look to Washington for additional help that can make this project a reality.

“No Toll or No Bridge”

In recent weeks, some in the “No Toll or No Bridge” camp have suggested we ought to just “slow this down” and wait until after the next presidential election.

Slowing down a project that is almost a quarter-century old seems unwise. The cost of doing nothing is too high and no one is suggesting it will get any cheaper if we just wait.

Like others, I am sensitive to those legitimate concerns of what a toll would do to working families, lower and middle-class citizens, small businesses, students and the elderly.

However, there are also countless individuals who would like the option of choosing a safer, less congested route across the Mobile River and Bay – even if it means that route will come with a toll. Keep in mind, there will always be “toll-free” options for anyone who wants or needs to cross Mobile Bay for free.

To those who say the bridge can be built without a toll, I simply ask you to show us how.

To that end, I am inviting all who have different suggestions to build the bridge to a meeting that will be held on October 7 in Montgomery. Elected leaders from local, state and federal office will be given an opportunity to show us their plan and the meeting will be open to the public.

This project is too important for us to be paralyzed by misinformation and inaction. I hope we can prove that when we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

Kay Ivey is the 54th governor of Alabama.

