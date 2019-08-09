7 Things: McConnell and Trump open to expanded background checks, gun fired in drop-off line at an Alabama school, AOC hints almost everyone is a white supremacist and more …
7. Everything is Trump’s fault
- Late last week, a man in Montana, Curt James Brockway, slammed a 13-year-old boy’s head into the ground because the boy didn’t remove his hat during the national anthem. According to Brockway’s lawyer, this is all Trump’s fault.
- Brockway’s lawyer claimed that Trump’s “rhetoric” is to blame for Brockway’s actions when he told the boy to take off his hat. The boy cursed back at Brockway and then Brockway picked the boy up and slammed him into the ground, fracturing the boy’s skull and causing a concussion.
6. Democrats have got it good
- Former Vice President Joe Biden, a gaffe machine and the frontrunner for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020, visited Iowa Thursday and uncorked a serious of absurd statements and declared, “We choose truth over facts.” Of course, this will get almost no mainstream media attention because of how embarrassing it is.
- Biden made a series of racially insensitive comments at another, including, “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” and, “There’s less than 1% of the population of Iowa that is African American. There is probably less than 4 or 5% that are minorities. What is in [D.C.]? So look, it goes back to what you start off with, what you’re dealing with.”
5. ICE raids didn’t do very much in the end
- Several food processing plants in Mississippi were raided by ICE where 680 illegal immigrants were arrested, but now half of those arrested have been released. Thirty were released for “humanitarian” reasons and 270 others were released after being processed by ICE.
- ICE has said that they will be working on a case by case basis to decide who will be released, but ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said that the immigrants who were released “were placed into proceedings before the federal immigration courts and will have their day in court at a later date.”
4. You are likely a white supremacist
- According to U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), white supremacy is a virus in America that’s lying dormant, which was her view that she shared on Twitter. She also said that white supremacy drives the “logic of slavery, of Native genocide, of Jim Crow, of segregation, of mass incarceration, of ‘Send Her Back.’”
- AOC also shared her view that normal people also engage in or aid in “racism & white supremacy,” but all of this lunacy was in response to President Trump’s reaction to the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mass shootings and many Democrats demanding something be done about Trump’s rhetoric, since they believe it’s inciting violence.
3. Mooney says Tuberville is just helping the Democrats
- After former football coach Tommy Tuberville said that President Trump is responsible for the 22 veteran suicides every day and weakly backtracked, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) called him out and defended the president.
- Mooney while appearing on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” said that Tuberville’s comments only give Democrats more ammunition to use against Trump. He pointed out that Tuberville won’t even admit that he made a mistake about his remarks on Trump and veterans and that the issues with the VA existed long before Trump took office.
2. A gun was fired in a school drop-off line
- One parent pulled a gun on another after a road rage incident led to a confrontation at Blount Elementary School which led to a lockdown and criminal charges against Isaiah Johnson, Jr., a father at the school.
- Johnson fired his gun and then ran into the school and placed the gun on the desk in the school office, a school employee locked it in a safe and Johnson was arrested and charged with “certain person forbidden to carry a pistol” and discharging the firearm into a vehicle that was occupied.
1. Mitch McConnell is ready to move on guns
- In response to the most recent mass shootings, President Donald Trump has expressed that he might be open to expanded background checks on gun purchasers without laying out a clear plan. Now, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he would at least be open to considering the idea.
- Democrats have already said that’s not enough and the National Rifle Association (NRA) is not happy about this either. The head of the NRA has suggested that the plan is not popular among Trump’s supporters.