3 hours ago

Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project: The cost of doing nothing is too high

For the past 25 years, serious efforts have been underway to design and eventually build a new bridge along Interstate 10 that runs through Mobile and Baldwin counties. Once completed, this bridge would relieve the growing congestion along this busy corridor that runs from Florida to California.

Building a bridge over a major shipping channel with an active waterfront, as is the case in downtown Mobile, was always going to be a challenge even when the price tag was projected to be $850 million. In recent months, the effort to consider a toll to help pay for this project – where the price tag has climbed to more than $2 billion – has only added to the challenge.

Most people agree a new bridge is necessary. However, the most significant obstacle has always been how to pay for it. As governor, I am committed to looking at all reasonable solutions to move this project forward.

In February, I told President Trump that I strongly support his major new infrastructure package. However, we all know that waiting on Washington to agree on anything isn’t a realistic option. Besides, if additional federal funding comes, there would be provisions to lower the toll which, based on the current proposal, would be about $2.25 per vehicle for those who use the bridge on a regular basis.

A little history…

Tolls have been used since the 1920s to connect Alabama’s coastal counties. The old Cochrane Bridge had a $1 per car toll. And in 1941, a toll plaza for the Bankhead Tunnel was installed when it opened, charging motorists 25 cents per car.

Almost one million vehicles traveled through the Bankhead Tunnel during its first year of use. This toll remained until the mid-1970s and would amount to $4.25 today if it had remained.

Thirty-two years later, when the Wallace Tunnel opened in 1973, the capacity was approximately 36,000 vehicles.

Today, almost 50 years later, the daily traffic count numbers are around 75,000 vehicles with holidays and summer traffic often seeing upwards of 100,000 vehicles per day.

Throw in a wreck or breakdown — there were 132 crashes from June 2018 to May 2019 during peak travel times — and it is not uncommon for drivers to have delays of 75 minutes or more.

One can only imagine how long the delays and backups will be when the daily traffic count is 100,000 in the not-too-distant future.

Fast forward to today…

One obvious reason for the congestion is the Wallace Tunnel and existing Bayway are only four-lanes wide. To meet our growing needs, the Bayway needs to become an eight-lane bridge. Because of anticipated growth of the metropolitan Mobile area, there will be added roadway congestion in this already-busy area. The plans to move Mobile Regional Airport to the Brookley Aeroplex is just one example of an already crowded area becoming even more so in years to come.

Additionally, we have been told that the existing Bayway, which was is over 40 years old, cannot be widened without being raised, requiring a new structure if we are going to use the Federal dollars we are seeking.

Since Hurricanes Ivan in 2004 and Katrina in 2005 washed away numerous roads and bridges, including some along I-10, new bridges along coastal regions are now required to meet a 100-year storm surge level.

Another key factor that has added to the cost – perhaps one of the most important – is the required height of a new Mobile River Bridge. As you know, the State recently committed $100 million over the next decade to improving the Port of Alabama which has a $22 billion annual economic impact on our state.

And by working closely with Senator Shelby and the rest of the Alabama Congressional Delegation, efforts are already underway to ensure our port has an even greater impact in the future by being able to take the biggest cargo ships in the world.

Planning for this growth – both cargo ships and even larger cruise ships – requires the bridge to be raised from its original design of 190 feet to 215 feet. We must position our state for the next 50 to 100 years as a world leader in trade and commerce.

Some new Federal dollars are on the way

Last month, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and our federal delegation announced that Alabama was selected for a $125 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant to help finance the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

While we are grateful for this grant, it represents just 6% of the total estimated cost.

Finding the money to pay for this project – the biggest infrastructure project in our state’s history – was never going to be easy. Be assured, we will continue to look to Washington for additional help that can make this project a reality.

“No Toll or No Bridge”

In recent weeks, some in the “No Toll or No Bridge” camp have suggested we ought to just “slow this down” and wait until after the next presidential election.

Slowing down a project that is almost a quarter-century old seems unwise. The cost of doing nothing is too high and no one is suggesting it will get any cheaper if we just wait.

Like others, I am sensitive to those legitimate concerns of what a toll would do to working families, lower and middle-class citizens, small businesses, students and the elderly.

However, there are also countless individuals who would like the option of choosing a safer, less congested route across the Mobile River and Bay – even if it means that route will come with a toll. Keep in mind, there will always be “toll-free” options for anyone who wants or needs to cross Mobile Bay for free.

To those who say the bridge can be built without a toll, I simply ask you to show us how.

To that end, I am inviting all who have different suggestions to build the bridge to a meeting that will be held on October 7 in Montgomery. Elected leaders from local, state and federal office will be given an opportunity to show us their plan and the meeting will be open to the public.

This project is too important for us to be paralyzed by misinformation and inaction. I hope we can prove that when we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

Kay Ivey is the 54th governor of Alabama.

14 hours ago

Tuberville: ‘We’ve lost a lot of God in this country’ — ‘Country was built on God, family and education’

DECATUR — On Thursday, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville took to the shores of the Tennessee River to promote his campaign for the United States Senate in 2020.

At a small gathering, Tuberville laid out his team’s vision for the campaign before fielding questions from attendees. The questions ranged from residency status (and being asked to offer a photo ID to prove he was resident of Alabama) to broader topics about the youth vote and the culture.

One of the themes Tuberville touched on, and has spoken about throughout the early stages of his senatorial bid, was society’s reliance on government.

He pointed to the education system as the root cause of the dependency on government.

“I’ve seen it in college,” he said. “They’re teaching them to depend on the government. This country was not built on depending on the government.”

“That’s kind of the direction we’re heading,” he added. “Just look at the educational system and the health care system. As I said, this country was built on God, family and education, and all three of them have absolutely been downgraded by people in the educational system. And it’s not just in college. It’s in some of the high schools.”

In a follow-up interview with Yellowhammer News, the football coach-turned-politician lamented the loss of God in America.

“We’ve lost a lot of God in this country,” he said to Yellowhammer News. “In all my speeches, I talk about this. It’s all about God, family and education and so many times we forget about why we’re here and who can really help us. We all talk about it, but the power of prayer is huge. I think that if we just go back in that direction and think about it more, and understand that ‘In God We Trust,’ our motto, is something that we’ve got to lean on. And if we don’t lean on that and try to lean on all our human nature effects on how to solve a problem, it is going to be tough.”

Tuberville said even those elected as decisionmakers still need to rely upon prayer to guide them.

“You know we’ve a got a lot of good people that try to make good decisions,” Tuberville said. “President Trump is making decisions, but we’ve got to pray about it and pray that the decision works, and is it the right decision? Right now, we’re so divided in this country about what direction to take on a lot of issues. Again, we just got to start leaning on prayer more to get us out of this direction that sometimes is not working.”

He also cited the Bible, which he said offered “a gameplan” and argued for the need to “get back” to Christianity.

“Everybody has got their opinion, but we have got a lot of things that we can go by, and we’ve got a gameplan, which is called the Bible and if we make all these laws – we’ve already got laws, and they’re all in the Bible. It’s hard for people to put the human effect aside and go more with the religious effect. And this country was built on faith, on Christianity and we’ve got to get back to that. And we’ve got to push it. We’ve got to talk about it. And we’ve got to pray about it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

18 hours ago

Merrill named to leadership position in National Association of Secretaries of State

Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill was recently named as co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) International Relations Committee.

The announcement came at the conclusion of the association’s 2019 summer conference. Merrill will lead the committee alongside Secretary of State Tahesha Way (D-NJ).

In a statement, NASS president and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate emphasized, “I am proud to appoint my bipartisan colleagues to these important posts. They will be on the forefront of vital issues facing Secretaries of State across the country, and I look forward to working closely with them.”

NASS is the country’s oldest, nonpartisan organization for public officials. Membership consists of appointed and elected secretaries of state and selected lieutenant governors from across the United States and U.S. Territories. The association serves to promote ideas and best practices related to elections and voting; state business services; and state heritage.

The International Relations Committee specifically works to educate members on state and federal approaches to international protocol, global markets and the development of U.S. foreign policy. Committee members dedicate their efforts to strengthening partnerships with key institutions, such as the U.S. Department of State and the United Nations.

“I look forward to strengthening U.S. alliances alongside my colleagues on the International Relations Committee and am honored to continue my service to the people of the great State of Alabama in this capacity!” Merrill said.

Merrill is also a Republican candidate in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race, along with the likes of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 hours ago

Work-based learning benefits potential employees and employers

Our unemployment rate is at a record low. Each month, we see reports that more and more people are gaining entry into the labor force. This is great for all Alabamians and our economy.

While this benefits our state as a whole, it can be challenging for businesses to find qualified employees. Many managers and business owners are searching for new ways to attract and retain those they need to keep their companies running at optimum staffing levels. At the same time, some potential employees are having a difficult time finding work because they need to upgrade their skill set.

One option available is the Work Based Learning (WBL) initiative offered via the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. This is a federally-funded program designed to help individuals find good jobs and stay employed, while unifying and enhancing the state’s employment, education and training programs. It is led by a regional board and is a partner entity of the Alabama Workforce Council.

Via WBL, young adults meeting certain requirements can receive valuable experience with companies that register to be a WBL job site. The goal is to promote the development of an individual’s good work habits and basic work skills by participating in a structured, paid, work-based learning activity.

Some of the WBL objectives include laying the foundation for sound at-work habits through meaningful assignments and improving the participant’s occupational and other basic skills through worksite experience. The WBL participant is under close supervision for the duration of the program.

After completion of the WBL program, participants can expect to have a better understanding of future employment or training options. Each person’s WBL activities are carefully reviewed to ensure that the expected goals and objectives are met.

Employers who choose to be a host site for a WBL program will reap the benefits of creating their own workforce pipeline without incurring the expenses of the participant’s wages. An employer gets to try out participants for employment for up to 390 hours free of charge. At the end of the 390 hours, if the employer wants to offer permanent employment to the participant, then the employer has the option to enroll the participant in On-the-Job Training for up to an additional 600 hours.

The On-the-Job Training program gives the participant an opportunity to learn additional job skills and specific duties required by that employer. Under OJT, employers are reimbursed for up to 50% of the participant’s hourly wages for the duration of the training period.

Work Based Learning provides a win-win-win for everyone involved. Participants gain valuable experience in employment, while employers get to know potential employees. Alabama benefits by gaining experienced workers.  WBL is also a component in achieving Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus goal of adding 500,000 credentialed/degreed individuals to the state’s workforce by 2025.

WBL and OJT are just two of the many training opportunities available for people of all ages and backgrounds that also offer a benefit component for businesses. To learn more, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

Phee Friend is board coordinator of the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas Workforce Development Division.

 

 

19 hours ago

Birmingham man accused of selling guns illegally to buyers in US and Mexico

Prosecutors are charging an Alabama man with illegal gun sales in a case that involves weapons advertised online at Armslist.com and shipped to buyers in Mexico, New York and California, court records show.

In a newly unsealed affidavit, a federal agent says Arkeuntrez Kenyez Lareco Washington told him that he’s sold guns to out-of-state buyers since 2016 after watching a documentary film about firearms trafficking.

Washington admitted to using FedEx, with phony names and no return addresses, to ship packages to California and New York, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent wrote in the sworn affidavit.

The investigation began last month, when a federal agent reviewed “firearms multiple sales” reports associated with Washington.

Such a report is generated when someone purchases two or more firearms within a five-day period from a federally licensed gun dealer.

From there, authorities found that he’d purchased many of the weapons from Hoover Tactical Firearms and Academy Sports and Outdoors stores in the Alabama cities of Hoover and Birmingham, court records show.

Federal agents say they’re aware of at least 15 firearms Washington purchased since November 2018 in Alabama, including nine “AR-type” pistols.

Court records don’t specify how many of the guns are suspected of being illegally sold to others.

In an interview with the federal agents, Washington said he offered the weapons for sale at Armslist.com, and used a “burner” phone to respond to inquiries from potential buyers, the affidavit states.

Such phones are commonly used by drug and weapons dealers to thwart investigators, the agent wrote in the documents.

Washington said that after the federal agents contacted him, he threw the phone in a Birmingham dumpster and shredded his shipping records and other documents.

Court records don’t list a lawyer who could speak on Washington’s behalf.

Messages sent to Armslist.com were not immediately returned Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the online site was singled out by Everytown for Gun Safety’s “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” campaign when it issued a news release in response to Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

“A recent report showed that in 2018 alone, there were as many as 127,524 ads on Armslist.com offering guns for sale in Ohio with no background check required,” the group said in its news release.

Current federal law allows gun sales through such online sites without requiring background checks, the group said.

The group has said the internet “has emerged as a massive, unregulated marketplace” for guns sales.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Show less
20 hours ago

Mo Brooks ranked number one for record on foundational principles

Announced Thursday, Republican Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) was ranked number one out of 435 other members of Congress by Heritage Action for his record on foundational principles.

Heritage Action, a political branch of the Heritage Foundation, evaluates Congressional records on issues of “free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.”

“Heritage Action is on the front lines of the battle to protect America’s foundational principles from Congressional mischief,” Brooks said in a statement. “I thank them for helping to inform the voting public about which members of Congress keep their campaign promises (and which don’t) concerning Free-Enterprise vs. Socialism, liberty and freedom vs. tyranny, traditional American values vs. anti-American values, border security vs. open-borders, a strong national defense vs. weakening America’s defenses, and a host of other issues.”

“Socialists, open-borders advocates, debt junkies, and those who hate America work overtime in Congress and across America to undermine America’s foundational principles and bring America down. They must not win,” Brooks continued. “I have in the past, and will in the future, fight for the foundational principles that have made America the greatest nation in world history. American prosperity and American lives are at stake.”

He added, “America’s future depends on beating back the anti-American tsunami that threatens to swamp and drown the very principles that have made us who we are: the greatest nation in world history.”

Earlier in the week, Brooks was ranked number one for his record on border security by NumbersUSA.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

