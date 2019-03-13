7 Things: Kay Ivey wins big, Alabama State Senate overwhelmingly votes for Rebuild Alabama, Alabama Democrats expect to be heard moving forward and more …

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7. Remington Arms is about to go through layoffs after receiving incentives to come to Huntsville

— The question about whether there would be layoffs in Alabama in light of Remington’s layoffs announcement has been answered, and the answer is “yes.” It is unknown how many jobs will be lost in Alabama, but media reports out of New York indicate that 200 jobs will be lost. The signs of Remington’s financial issues are apparent. They had to rebate some of the funds that were used to bring the manufacturer to North Alabama.

6. A scam to help place undeserving college students in high-level colleges ensnared two actress and screws many students

— The big story out of a massive enrollment scandal involving some of the nation’s top schools is that actresses from “Desperate Housewives” and “Full House” have had warrants for their arrests issued in an investigation called “Operation Varsity Blues.” The scheme had parents paying to arrange for a college prep service to take the test or correct students’ answers to help them get better scores and, additionally, the organization in question is alleged to have bribed college coaches to pretend students with little athletic ability were to be part of their teams. Those arrested include two SAT/ACT administrators, an exam proctor, nine coaches, a college administrator and 33 parents who just cared too much.

5. President Donald Trump is prepared to label Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations

— As he lamented the Mexican government’s inability to control the border violence and also called it one of the most unsafe countries in the world, Trump stated, “They’ve totally lost control of the cartels. Mexico last year had 42,000 deaths — murders — 42,000. It’s considered one of the most unsafe countries in the world.” The Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman pointed out that the declaration could have a real impact on how the war on drugs is fought on the border. He said, “A foreign terrorist organization designation opens a whole new armory of American weaponry that can be used to debilitate the cartels and all who lend support and assistance to them, just like ISIS, and this includes immigration restriction and strong penalties to those who provide assistance to the groups.”

4. Former Vice President Joe Biden has totally not made up his mind on running for president, but people in the crowd of a Biden event had “Run Joe Run” signs

— Biden is already leading most polls, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on his heels. He told a group of firefighters to save their energy for a few weeks because he may need it if he runs. Most reports indicate that Biden is all but decided and he will run, with some saying he is 95 percent certain. Recent polling of a head-to-head race between Biden and President Trump show Biden with a six-point lead, while Trump beats or ties the other Democratic challengers.

3. Democratic House members voted “yes” on the gas tax in exchange for their priorities being heard

— At a listening session, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) made it clear that his caucus has priorities beyond the gas tax increase and it was made clear that they would receive a hearing. The big items include, according to Daniels, “Medicaid expansion, criminal justice reform, a lottery, remove the tax off of groceries. Those are the things that they committed to working with us on.” Daniels rationalized this trade-off to Yellowhammer News by saying, “You get in there for four years, and you can’t deliver anything. But at least you’re getting a commitment to be able to have some discussion about the priorities and the issues that are a priority for your community.” Daniels also added, “We look forward to moving on to human infrastructure. You will see more bipartisan efforts to address the tough issues in the state, as we move forward.”

2. The Rebuild Alabama Act faced minimal resistance in the Alabama State Senate and passed 28-6

— It was very non-controversial after all the hand-wringing. The vote wasn’t even close and an overwhelming number of state senators voted for the gas tax increase. The situation mirrored the State House vote where the outcome was never really in doubt, but Governor Kay Ivey and the legislative leadership ran up the score, got bipartisan support and rendered the calling of the special session unnecessary drama.

1. Governor Kay Ivey has signed the Rebuild Alabama Act

— The governor accomplished an amazing task here, whatever you think about the gas tax. She got a bipartisan super-majority of the legislature dominated by Republicans to approve a gas tax increase in a red state. Ivey praised the legislature for getting the job done, saying, “[Today] is a historic day for the state of Alabama. … I am so proud to have watched the legislature in its finest hours of operation.” The overwhelming passage with Democrats and Republicans removes the ability of Democrats to pound her Republican allies in future elections, but leaves those who voted “yes” vulnerable to primary challengers. Most importantly for politicians, the time between this action and the next election is significant and memories are short.

21 mins ago

SEC donates $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is donating $100,000 to Auburn University in order to assist the students, faculty and staff who were impacted by the tornadoes on March 3.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference is a “family” comprised of 14 institutions that come together to assist those impacted by circumstances such as the deadly tornadoes that took 23 lives in Lee County.

“SEC teams often face each other in fierce athletic competition, but it is comprised of 14 institutions who come together as a family during times of need such as this,” said Sankey.  “The Executive Committee of the Southeastern Conference has established parameters for use of an Emergency Relief Fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Auburn community. We are pleased to be able to assist with efforts to ease the stress for those impacted by this devastating storm.

This is not the first time the SEC has assisted other conference institutions with university communities affected by natural disasters.

Auburn University President Steven Leath offered his appreciation to the SEC for its generous support and noted that the university would work to properly to distribute the funds to the community.

“This is a remarkable donation that speaks to the SEC’s steadfast commitment to its member institutions and surrounding communities,” said Leath. “As we continue to evaluate further ways in which our university can help those affected by the March 3 tornadoes, this funding will be a tremendous boost to our coordinated efforts going forward.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

1 hour ago

Former state senator: A deal on Medicaid expansion has been cut, may include lottery

Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama legislative leadership are spiking the football after achieving a bipartisan super-majority victory on a gas tax on Tuesday.

It really is quite an accomplishment to behold, as they got a $300+ tax increase on gasoline in a ruby red state that is one of the most conservative in the nation.

More astonishingly, it appears they aren’t done with the deal-making yet. In fact, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) spoke of movement on Alabama Democrats’ priorities moving forward, which included a commitment from the Republicans to look at Medicaid expansion, a lottery and the elimination of the state portion of the grocery tax.

Former State Sen. Dick Brewbaker (R-Montgomery) appeared on “The Dale Jackson Show” on WVNN and said Thursday that a few of his former colleagues have told him that the deal has already been cut and that Medicaid expansion would be moving forward in the legislature.

“[T]he members of the black caucus that I’ve spoken to, and I spoke to several yesterday, are under the impression that they’ve got a deal,” Brewbaker revealed.

But the funding mechanism is still up in the air.

He added, “I didn’t have a single person tell me that the deal was a lottery to pay for Medicaid expansion, but I did have people tell me the deal was ‘we are going to find a way to expand Medicaid.'”

Later, Brewbaker added that the rank-and-file Republicans are probably not aware of this deal, but they will soon find themselves dealing with these issues in the regular session.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Alabama woman to star on ‘Bachelorette’

A former beauty queen from Alabama will be featured on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

University of Alabama graduate Hannah Brown of Northport was named the newest “Bachelorette” during the season finale of “The Bachelor” on Tuesday night.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Brown graduated from Alabama in 2017 with a communications degree and was crowned Miss Alabama USA last year.

She worked as an interior designer in Northport before joining the cast of the ABC-TV reality show.

Brown was spotted in Tuscaloosa last week as she filmed segments for the show outside Bryant-Denny Stadium and a sorority house on the Alabama campus.

“The Bachelorette” premieres May 13 on ABC.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

3 hours ago

Ivey, Pate encourage support of ‘Made in Alabama’ products

MONTGOMERY — Enjoying a picturesque day on the State Capitol lawn, Governor Kay Ivey and Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate joined the Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) in highlighting the “Buy Alabama’s Best” campaign.

The campaign, which was formed in a partnership between the AGA and the Department of Agriculture and Industries in 2006, showcases food and beverage products from companies that produce, manufacture and/or make their products or are headquartered in the Yellowhammer State. Buy Alabama’s Best has grown to include 50 such companies.

Before introducing Ivey, AGA President Ellie Smotherman Taylor advised those in attendance that the state’s food retail industry supports more than 70,000 jobs, with state grocers paying over $2.2 billion in annual wages and $1.2 billion in annual taxes. The total economic impact of the industry in Alabama is over $12 billion.

Additionally, between them, the food service and production industries support one-in-four jobs in the state.

“Alabama is experiencing tremendous growth, and it’s largely in part of the leadership of Governor Kay Ivey,” Taylor said. “Since day one, Governor Ivey has made it her mission to create opportunities for all Alabamians. That means putting a greater emphasis on improving our state’s education system, fostering economic development and providing more jobs for the men and women of Alabama.”

She continued, “The governor, since taking office, has proudly supported the efforts of the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association and the Alabama Grocers Association and their Buy Alabama’s Best campaign, and for that, we are so incredibly thankful.”

Ivey, fresh off what she called a “historic day” in signing the Rebuild Alabama Act into law Tuesday afternoon, first thanked Taylor for her leadership in such an important industry for the state.

The governor then said, “Folks, we all know that the best products are those that carry the ‘Made in Alabama’ brand. We are proud of that.”

She listed some of her favorite Buy Alabama’s Best companies, including Milo’s Tea, R.L. Zeigler meats, “those tiny but sweet” Bud’s Best Cookies and “certainly” Conecuh Sausage.

“As Alabamians, we not only need to remember to ourselves buy Made in Alabama products, but also to share these products with people from all over the world,” Ivey emphasized. “And when you buy Made in Alabama products, we’re really supporting the economy, we’re supporting Alabama jobs.”

Up next to speak was Pate, who reinforced Ivey’s call for people to buy and promote Made in Alabama products.

“This is what I feel like I’m about,” he outlined. “I traveled this state [during the 2018 campaign cycle] and heard it over and over again from Alabamians. I want to know where my food is from, and I want it as local as I can.”

“I just ask all Alabamians to make a little extra effort – I tell you, it’s really a win-win-win when you’re eating fresher food yourself, you’re helping somebody locally and it’s helping our local community,” Pate added.

Not only does the Buy Alabama’s Best campaign boost Yellowhammer State job creators, but a portion of product sale proceeds also directly supports Children’s of Alabama.

“We hope that people will look for the Buy Alabama’s Best logo when they are shopping at their local grocery store,” Taylor explained. “Purchasing Alabama-made products supports both our local economy and Children’s of Alabama.”

To date, the campaign has raised $777,672 to fight pediatric cancer.

“Children’s of Alabama is thankful for the community partners and the difference made through the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign,” Emily Hornak, Children’s of Alabama community development and cause marketing manager, said in a statement. “By supporting the local economy and purchasing products made in our state, Alabamians can feel good about supporting both local businesses and helping families with children facing cancer.”

Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), even with the legislature out until Tuesday, also spoke briefly, thanking Taylor, the AGA and industry members for what they do for the state. He highlighted the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act and how it well help the food industry and others in the state ship their products easier – and more cost effectively – by both freight and the Port of Mobile.

“Thank you for taking care of the people of Alabama,” McCutcheon added. “We’re partners, we’re partners moving forward. Never forget that.”

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler were in attendance as well, greeting members of the public and sampling some of the “Alabama’s Best” products.

The event concluded with a special announcement.

Wright’s Market in Opelika, an AGA member, is piloting the “Wright2U Freshmobile” delivery van thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ (ADECA) Healthy Food Financing program.

The van is a possible breakthrough in AGA’s “outside the box” efforts to better reach with fresh, healthy food options the 1.8 million Alabamians, including over 500,000 children, who live in underserved parts of the state.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

State Rep. Lynn Greer on ‘Rebuild Alabama’ ‘yes’ vote: I was voting in my district’s ‘best interest’

Tuesday on Alabama Public Television, Rep. Lynn Greer (R-Rogersville) explained his “yes” vote on the Rebuild Alabama Act, which will raise gas taxes 10 cents a gallon over the next two-and-a-half years to finance infrastructure improvements around the state.

The legislation passed the State House 84-20 and the State Senate 28-6 and was signed into law on Tuesday afternoon by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Greer said he had received overwhelming pushback from his constituents, but added that once he had an opportunity to explain the pros of the legislation, he could win some over to his side.

“You’re elected to represent the people, especially the people in your district,” Greer said to “Capitol Journal” host Don Dailey. “And when I voted for the gas tax, you know – a lot of them may not agree, but I was voting in their best interest. And you know, my county – I represent Limestone [County], too. I represent Lauderdale and Limestone. Look at the jobs we’re looking at getting in that area. We’re talking about 16,000 Toyota Mazda jobs and spinoffs. We’ve just got to have money to fund the programs that we got going and do what we promised those companies we would provide.”

Greer acknowledged that the calls he received to his office were 99 percent against the gas tax, but added that once he got the word out and told them what he knew, most of them were with him.

“I think most of them will line up with us and see that we can’t let our highways continue to deteriorate,” he continued. “You know, our roads – the biggest part, they were built by our ancestors. All we ask to do now is keep it up.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

