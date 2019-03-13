Brooks urges ‘socialist Democrats and their radical news media allies to cleanse their souls and atone for their sins’

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) Tuesday applauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) statement that she does not support impeaching President Donald Trump, with Brooks viewing it as an admission that Democrats and the mainstream media have failed to find sufficient evidence of Russian campaign collusion or any other crime that would warrant such an action.

Brooks’ full statement as follows:

On February 6, 2017, then Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, ‘When and if [President Trump] breaks the law, that is when [impeachment] would come up.’ Since President Trump’s election, Socialist Democrats and their national news media allies have searched far and wide for evidence of a President Trump impeachable offense. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Socialist Democrat and news media allies have monumentally failed to discover and produce credible evidence that the Trump campaign either colluded with Russia in the 2016 election or that President Trump committed the impeachable high crime or misdemeanor offense required by the U.S. Constitution. Unless the Mueller Report provides contrary information, Pelosi’s statement that she is ‘not for impeachment’ is an outright admission that the last 2 ½ years of Socialist Democrat presidential harassment, liberal news media lies, and false accusations of racism and impropriety have not measured up to her impeachment standards. In sum, Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment disavowal is an admission that Socialist Democrat claims of an impeachable offense are a collective scam and fraud perpetrated on the American people to not only delegitimize the duly elected President of the United States but also for the crass purpose of accumulating political power. I encourage Socialist Democrats and their radical news media allies to cleanse their souls and atone for their sins by apologizing to the American people for the fraud and scam they committed in an effort to delegitimize the 2016 election and enhance their own power grab and election prospects. The Socialist Democrats’ scam and fraud has undermined our republic. It has been divisive to the point some Americans have been driven to violence out of hatred for President Trump. It’s shameful what they have done to America. The American people need to see past the Socialist Democrat fraud and scam, and recognize the truth; President Trump did not win election because of Russian collusion and there is no persuasive evidence that President Trump committed an impeachable offense. Our country will be better off if the American people reject the vile behavior of Socialist Democrats and move past this harmful and regrettable moment in our history.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn