7 Things: Kavanaugh defends himself with fiery anger, his sympathetic accuser makes her case but provides no new evidence, Doug Jones fully embraces Chuck Schumer and more …

7. The Alabama Education Association continues to care about everything but education

— The Alabama Education Association is actually complaining about the Alabama Accountability Act because they don’t like that the bill identifies failing schools as “failing,” but the bill only identifies six percent of schools that way, a total of 67 schools out of 1,600+.

— WBRC reports the AEA also claims the bill has caused the schools to have “lost” $140 million over the last five years out of a $30+ billion dollar budget. They also oppose all reforms including charters, vouchers and school choice.

6. Corrupt Alabama politician was sentenced 33 months in prison, leniency for cooperation

— Former state Representative Oliver Robinson was sentenced for working with a coal company to keep the EPA from holding the company responsible for paying for the north Birmingham Superfund site cleanup.

— His sentence was lighter than it could have been, as he participated with the investigation. He was sentenced for one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery, four counts of fraud and one count of tax evasion.

5. Alabama’s Republican Congressional delegation votes to keep illegal aliens from voting in our election

— All of the state’s Republicans voted for a resolution that states, “[A]llowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

— Earlier this year, Congressman Mo Brooks and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sued the federal government over their plans to count illegal citizens in the 2020 census, which also limits the voting power of American citizens by providing more representation for districts with heavy illegal populations.

4. No one is surprised that Governor Kay Ivey is crushing Walt Maddox

— A new poll released by Alabama Farmer Life Association finds all statewide Republican candidates over 50 percent, with Ivey leading Maddox 56 to 36.

— The incessant cheerleading and optimistic tone of the media coverage is not matched by reality, but the wish-casting will continue until election day with gripes about the lack of debates and fact-free coverage of his ideas like Medicaid expansion.

3. The cowardly caretaker junior senator from the great state of Alabama finally admits that he is a “no“

— Senator Doug Jones, fresh after being exposed as a “no” on Brett Kavanaugh by Politico, although AL.com tried to clean up the mess for him, now admits he will be voting “no” and is using the accusation of sexual assault as his reason.

— Additionally, Jones is working on supporting Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and other Democrats across the country, tweeting, “Unlike her opponent she fights for the values of all her ND constituents every single day. Please step to help.”

2. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser handles herself well, contradicts herself, but comes off sympathetic

— The contradictions about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s initial account and the number of people there continues to cast doubt on the entire situation. She added nothing to the story except putting a human face on the accusation.

— Overall, Ford sounded like something has happened to her and most Republicans seem to believe that she was sexually assaulted, but not by Judge Kavanaugh.

1. Kavanaugh brings the fire in his own defense — it works

— In an opening speech that was angry and emotional, Kavanaugh, ripping into the Democrats on the panel, said, “Since my nomination in July, there’s been a frenzy on the left to come up with something, anything to block my confirmation.” He added, “You sowed the wind … the country will reap the whirlwind.”

— The president of the United States immediately tweeted his support of Kavanaugh. He wrote, “Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!”