7 Things: Kavanaugh defends himself with fiery anger, his sympathetic accuser makes her case but provides no new evidence, Doug Jones fully embraces Chuck Schumer and more …

7. The Alabama Education Association continues to care about everything but education

— The Alabama Education Association is actually complaining about the Alabama Accountability Act because they don’t like that the bill identifies failing schools as “failing,” but the bill only identifies six percent of schools that way, a total of 67 schools out of 1,600+.

— WBRC reports the AEA also claims the bill has caused the schools to have “lost” $140 million over the last five years out of a $30+ billion dollar budget. They also oppose all reforms including charters, vouchers and school choice.

6. Corrupt Alabama politician was sentenced 33 months in prison, leniency for cooperation

— Former state Representative Oliver Robinson was sentenced for working with a coal company to keep the EPA from holding the company responsible for paying for the north Birmingham Superfund site cleanup.

— His sentence was lighter than it could have been, as he participated with the investigation. He was sentenced for one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery, four counts of fraud and one count of tax evasion.

5. Alabama’s Republican Congressional delegation votes to keep illegal aliens from voting in our election

— All of the state’s Republicans voted for a resolution that states, “[A]llowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

— Earlier this year, Congressman Mo Brooks and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sued the federal government over their plans to count illegal citizens in the 2020 census, which also limits the voting power of American citizens by providing more representation for districts with heavy illegal populations.

4. No one is surprised that Governor Kay Ivey is crushing Walt Maddox

— A new poll released by Alabama Farmer Life Association finds all statewide Republican candidates over 50 percent, with Ivey leading Maddox 56 to 36.

— The incessant cheerleading and optimistic tone of the media coverage is not matched by reality, but the wish-casting will continue until election day with gripes about the lack of debates and fact-free coverage of his ideas like Medicaid expansion.

3. The cowardly caretaker junior senator from the great state of Alabama finally admits that he is a “no

— Senator Doug Jones, fresh after being exposed as a “no” on Brett Kavanaugh by Politico, although AL.com tried to clean up the mess for him, now admits he will be voting “no” and is using the accusation of sexual assault as his reason.

— Additionally, Jones is working on supporting Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and other Democrats across the country, tweeting, “Unlike her opponent she fights for the values of all her ND constituents every single day. Please step to help.”

2. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser handles herself well, contradicts herself, but comes off sympathetic

— The contradictions about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s initial account and the number of people there continues to cast doubt on the entire situation. She added nothing to the story except putting a human face on the accusation.

— Overall, Ford sounded like something has happened to her and most Republicans seem to believe that she was sexually assaulted, but not by Judge Kavanaugh.

1. Kavanaugh brings the fire in his own defense — it works

— In an opening speech that was angry and emotional, Kavanaugh, ripping into the Democrats on the panel, said, “Since my nomination in July, there’s been a frenzy on the left to come up with something, anything to block my confirmation.” He added, “You sowed the wind … the country will reap the whirlwind.”

— The president of the United States immediately tweeted his support of Kavanaugh. He wrote, “Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!”

HUNTSVILLE – It wasn’t what you would expect from a Democratic candidate for higher office speaking to an audience compromised of mostly college students.

Thursday at a town hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville hosted by school’s College Democrats, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, dismissed political ideology before a crowd of over 100.

After making his pitch that there was room for improvement for Alabama, which included quoting Winston Churchill, Maddox dismissed adhering to liberal orthodoxy.

“I am not an ideologue,” Maddox said during the closing of his introduction. “I am not running to promote an ideology. I’ve served 13 years as mayor because people liked me as a problem-solver. I serve in a purple city. I just want to wake up every morning and make a difference for the people that I work for. I am proud to be the Democratic nominee, and I am proud to serve as the nominee. But if you elect me as governor, I’m not going to wake up every morning and try to find a Democratic solution to that problem. I’m going to wake up every morning and make certain we’re not 48th, 49th or 50th in everything that matters.”

“Promoting ideology, promoting party over people is going to put Alabama in this precarious position,” he added. “Never again, never again.”

According to an Alabama Farmers Federation poll out earlier on Thursday, Maddox finds himself 20 points behind his Republican opponent incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey. Maddox told his supporters his campaign’s internal polling suggests the race is closer than the poll, and that therefore he remained optimistic.

He did blame his own Democratic Party for Alabama’s transition from a historically blue state to a red state, which took place over the past few decades.

“Let’s be honest with each other, how we became a red state – Democrats were in power for 136 years in our state,” Maddox replied why Alabama was now a “red state.” “I can’t tell you that our party has every solution. We don’t. But we wasted an opportunity when Democrats were in power. And I think that’s a lesson we have to learn. We cannot forget the people that we work for, our constituents. And so, Alabama became a red state because we stopped focusing on the issues that matter to people.”

Maddox spoke out against the current one-party make-up of state government and argued for his candidacy by saying his allegiance to the Democratic Party would provide the necessary check-and-balance aspect.

“Having the chief executive officer as a Democrat … it will likely be a Republican legislature,” Maddox said. “I think that will help us form policy and compromise that is desperately needed in Montgomery.”

In responding to a question about sanctuary cities during the event’s question-and-answer session, Maddox came out against that policy and explained why he as mayor never embraced the sanctuary city philosophy.

“I think we should always try to find a pathway to citizenship for those who have earned it, but I don’t support sanctuary cities,” he said. “I haven’t as mayor. I wouldn’t as governor. Here’s why: It makes for good sound bites. It makes for good press conferences. The problem is it jeopardizes, in Tuscaloosa’s case, tens of millions of dollars that go to the very programs that make certain our immigrants and all citizens have housing, have something to eat, have somewhere to go. Those dollars go to our veterans. They go to our homeless population. They go to job training programs.”

“And so, it may make you look good. It may even win you some points somewhere. But it doesn’t do anything to change the outcome, and it doesn’t do anything to advance your community.”

The Tuscaloosa mayor didn’t altogether abandon his party’s traditional approach to governance. He continued his crusade to expand Medicaid, instituting a lottery as a means to finance education and raising the gas tax to lessen the burden on local governments for improvements to infrastructure.

The Huntsville stop for Maddox was part of his bus tour that began last week and continues all the way until Election Day.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

BIRMINGHAM — With two weeks remaining until Talladega Superspeedway kicks off its fall slate of NASCAR-sanctioned races, NASCAR Camping World Series driver Noah Gragson, a contender to win his series’ event at Talladega, made a stop at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama on Wednesday.

Gragson visited one-on-one time with nearly 30 kids, and activities included racing remote control cars, video racing games, coloring and photos in addition to signing autographs.

“It’s an incredible experience for myself,” Gragson said to Yellowhammer News. “I wish I could go there every day because no win at any racetrack, nothing can compare to putting smiles on those kids’ faces like I did today. It really makes my day and really makes me happy to see them. It’s hard to see them like that. They really have a part of my heart. To be able to make them smile, make their day – if it’s for a couple of hours, or a couple of days, or a couple of years, or a lifetime – that’s what makes me happy.”

Talladega Superspeedway public relations director Russell Branham touted the partnership, which features activities at the speedway in addition to driver visits to the Children’s of Alabama facility in Birmingham.

“We’re very thrilled to say we’ve had Children’s of Alabama as one of our partners,” explained Branham in an interview with Yellowhammer News. “They actually sponsor our kids’ program – our kids’ VIP program that we do with the racetrack, which includes a lot of cool experiences for children on race days. We try to cross-promote with them. And one of the things we’ve always tried to do is when we see a need, and there are children out there that we can put a smile on their faces with NASCAR drivers, we try to do.”

Branham, who has decades of experience being intimately involved in NASCAR, also sang the praises of the 20-year-old truck racing phenom Gragson and predicted he would be great for the future of NASCAR.

“I’ve never seen someone as personable as he is,” Branham said. “I mean, he would go up to a child that really wouldn’t say anything but he would do the talking for three or four minutes and sometimes, that is hard to do. He took time with every child that was in front of him. He took time with every child.”

(Photo courtesy of Children’s of Alabama)

“He’s one of the most personable young men at 20 years old that I’ve seen in a long time — a sports athlete that can just come in and do what he did today,” he added. “I was thoroughly impressed with him. When we walked away, so many children were laughing, so many children were smiling. That’s a credit to him. I think he’s going to be great for the future of the sport of NASCAR to share that personal connection with race fans. I saw it first-hand here this morning.”

Gragson also a tie to the University of Alabama — well, sort of.

Gragson is very close with NASCAR driver and spotter Brandon McReynolds, Larry McReynolds. The elder McReynolds, now a Fox Sports commentator, was a crew chief for the late Alabama Gang driver Davey Allison and the late legendary driver Dale Earnhardt.

Larry McReynolds is also a native of Birmingham and a big fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, which he passed down to his son Brandon, who passed it on to Gragson.

“Roll Tide,” Gragson said. “Brandon McReynolds, Larry McReynolds’ son, he has been a really big part of my career and has been working with me for the last three years now. [Larry] is from down here, and Brandon is an Alabama fan. He took me over to one of the campus stores. I got a hat last year and a couple of T-shirts. So, I still rock my Alabama gear for sure.”

Talladega Superspeedway’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off on Friday, October 12 with qualifying for the Talladega 250 at 4:35 p.m. CDT. Saturday’s slate includes the running for the Talladega 250 at noon CDT followed by Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at 3:35 p.m. CDT.

The weekend’s feature event on Sunday will showcase some of the world’s best drivers dueling it out in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, the second (of three) in the Round of 12, where the green flag will wave at 1 p.m. CDT.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

KultureCity is a nonprofit that works with children on the autism spectrum to help families better the future for their children with autism, one of the most common developmental disabilities.

KultureCity strives for acceptance and inclusion for all individuals, no matter their abilities, in education, the workplace and in the community.

Watch KultureCity’s mission here, and share for the world to see. Doing so could help them win $25,000 in the Children’s Charity Spotlight Challenge.

10 hours ago

Doug Jones confirms: ‘Voting no’ on Kavanaugh

Thursday in a late-night tweet, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) confirmed that he “will be voting no” on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Jones’ announcement came just hours after an emotional hearing that featured testimony from Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the nominee of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school around 35 years ago.

In two simultaneous tweets, one from his personal account and one from his official office account, Jones confirmed what Yellowhammer News reported the previous day, before the hearing — Alabama’s junior senator is a “no” vote.

“The Kavanaugh nomination process has been flawed from the beginning and incomplete at the end. Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault. I will be voting no,” Jones wrote on his official account.

He added more on his personal account.

Throughout the process, Jones has been on the front lines of the Democratic efforts to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation process. He has publicly followed the lead of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in calling for “a pause button” to be pushed on the confirmation and demanded that Kavanaugh’s confirmation process be put off due to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and not having enough documents on the nominee, despite the fact that Senators have received hundreds of thousands of documents more than for any previous nominee.

Despite Jones’ promise to meet with Kavanaugh after his confirmation hearing but before the vote, Jones never met with the nominee before reaching a decision.

“So he picks Chuck Schumer over Alabama,” Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan tweeted. “#GotIt. #OneAndDone.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

After Thursday’s historic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about allegations of sexual assault made by Ford, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) released a measured statement that stands in stark contrast to the circus atmosphere of the confirmation process.

“I know this was a difficult day for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and their families. I appreciate Chairman Grassley giving both sides a fair chance to be heard.  I watched the hearing today.  I thought that Dr. Ford was credible, but I thought that Judge Kavanaugh came on very strong and was also very credible,” Shelby said.

Yellowhammer News has requested a comment from the office of Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook). Jones was not present in a meeting of undecided, moderate senators following the hearing.

This tracks with the information reported Wednesday by Yellowhammer News that Jones, despite his public claims of being undecided and open minded, is “firmly in the ‘no’ column” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

