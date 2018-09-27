Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

The Alabama Education Association does not care about Alabama or education 1 hour ago / Opinion
Rep. Aderholt presents Univ. of Alabama student with congressional medal for service 2 hours ago / News
Prosecutors seek 33 months in prison for Oliver Robinson 3 hours ago / News
Flash floods trap people in homes, vehicles in north Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Doug Jones continues to work hard for out-of-state Democrats 5 hours ago / News
Alabama’s GOP representatives vote to oppose illegal immigrant voting in elections 5 hours ago / News
Nonprofit KultureCity is creating a more inclusive and accepting community for children with autism 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Trip Pittman: Reflecting on 11 years of representing Baldwin County in the Alabama Legislature 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mo Brooks, Gary Palmer named ‘Taxpayers’ Friend’ by National Taxpayers Union 7 hours ago / News
Books-A-Million and Children’s of Alabama partner to celebrate 4th annual Superhero Month 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Gang rape and anonymous accusations against Kavanaugh, Doug Jones has been dishonest, President Trump calls this all a ‘big, fat con job’ and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Should we exercise the freedom to bet on sports? 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Steve Marshall partners with White House to recognize ICE & border patrol agents 10 hours ago / Sponsored
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on third Kavanaugh accuser, Bill Cosby and more… 23 hours ago / Highlights
Alabama Ten Commandments amendment meant for Supreme Court showdown, praying for Kavanaugh’s confirmation 23 hours ago / News
Another edition of the Alexander Shunnarah law firm’s ‘Shark of The Week’ with Rosemary Alexander 24 hours ago / Sponsored
Nielsen: Alabama is home to the most dedicated college football fans 1 day ago / News
Let’s stop pretending Michael Avenatti is a serious person or that this is a serious set of allegations 1 day ago / Opinion
Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama calls out Walt Maddox’s opposition to pro-life Amendment Two as ‘disingenuous at best’ 1 day ago / News
‘Alabama will need 500,000 highly skilled workers by 2025’ – Tim McCartney, Chairman of the Alabama Workforce Council. 1 day ago / Sponsored
The Alabama Education Association does not care about Alabama or education

Alabama’s schools as a whole are not good. By any metric you want to use, the state’s schools in totality are near the bottom of the barrel.

Yet, in spite of this, the once-dominant entity in modern Alabama politics, the Alabama Education Association (AEA), continues to demand that we maintain the status quo. Charter schools? No. Vouchers? No. School choice? No.

The only answer seems to be “more money.”

Any attempts to create opportunities for Alabama students is resisted, sometimes absurdly.

Enter the Alabama Accountability Act.

 The Alabama Policy Institute describes the bill as follows:

“The Alabama Accountability Act creates education flexibility from certain state requirements for existing public schools, establishes a tax credit scholarship program, and institutes refundable tax credits for parents of students in failing K-12 public schools. The Accountability Act brings Alabama in line with 12 other states that provide educational tax credits and tax credit scholarships.”

Admittedly, the bill is far from perfect. It should have included options for all students with more tax credits.

This bill has been under constant assault by the AEA. Recently the AEA published a list of school systems that have “lost” money over the last few years.

WBRC reports the AEA is claiming that school systems have “lost” $140 million over the last five years.

That’s $28 million a year over five years.

For context, last year’s education budget was $6.63 billion.

That’s $140 million out of $30+ billion over five years.

This is the equivalent of a rounding error.

The idea that this funding is what is keeping Alabama schools from being top notch is not a serious criticism.

Especially if you consider the schools keep 20 percent of the revenue for the children zoned for those schools, even though they don’t attend.

To show how unserious this all is, the further problem with the Alabama Education Association’s complaints about the Alabama Accountability Act is that they don’t like that the bill identifies failing schools as “failing,” but the bill only identifies six percent of schools that way.

There are 67 schools labeled “failing” out of over 1,600 schools. The bottom 67 schools are the worst schools in the state whether you call them failing or otherwise.

There are problems with Alabama’s education system. Unfortunately, the AEA is not interested in fixing them.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Rep. Aderholt presents Univ. of Alabama student with congressional medal for service

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) presented University of Alabama freshman Sara Lang with a congressional medal for her public service.

After more than 200 hours of service work, Lang was awarded the Congressional Award Bronze Medal – the highest honor bestowed on young people by the Senate and House, which is given annually to young Americans who commit to voluntary public service, personal development and exploration.

Per a university press release, Lang is eager to explore new volunteer opportunities as she begins her college career as a business major. Lang’s exemplary service towards the medal included volunteering at Verner Elementary School’s after-school program and completing a two-week service trip in Guatemala, where she taught English to children and helped build a nursing home.

The award culminated nearly five years of service that began when she joined the National Leadership Council, an initiative through the Church of Christ, Scientist’s Discovery Bound program.

Lang said her view of Tuscaloosa, her hometown, as “kind of a perfect place” shifted as she learned of hardships when visiting the Salvation Army and an area food bank.

“It helped me see there are more needs than I thought,” Lang said, “and getting involved at the university will help me be able to address those as well.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Prosecutors seek 33 months in prison for Oliver Robinson

Federal prosecutors are seeking nearly three years in prison for a former legislator who admitted taking bribes to fight environmental cleanup efforts in Birmingham and then became a key witness against a coal company executive and lawyer who participated in the alleged scheme.

Former state Rep. Oliver Robinson will be sentenced Thursday in federal court in Birmingham after pleading guilty to bribery and tax evasion.

Robinson testified in July that he had been compensated through a consulting contract to speak out against the Environmental Protection Agency’s effort to expand a Superfund site and prioritize the site’s expensive cleanup.

Robinson’s testimony helped lead to the conviction of Joel Gilbert, a partner with Balch & Bingham law firm, and Drummond Co. Vice President David Roberson.

Jurors found them guilty of conspiracy, bribery, three counts of honest services wire fraud and money laundering.

In a statement, Robinson’s attorneys wrote that he had been both “100 percent redemptive and 100 percent cooperative.”

“He has totally accepted responsibility and deeply and humbly apologized for his actions both publicly and privately.

Oliver has made no excuses for his wrongful conduct.

He has earnestly sought redemption and his actions have exposed a corruption that he regrets being a part of.

He knows it will take a long time to re-earn the trust of the many who he has let down,” attorneys Richard Jaffe and Michael Whisonant wrote.

Court documents show prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 33 months in prison for Robinson.

They wrote that Robinson should be punished but should also be rewarded for accepting responsibility and cooperating in the case.

Prosecutors are also asking Robinson to pay $169,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and forfeit more than $390,000.

“That Robinson, who used his official position on behalf of a law firm and coal company for personal profit and to the detriment of his community, will serve significant time in prison and be divested of his ill-gotten gains sends the appropriate message of deterrence,” prosecutors wrote.

During the July trial, Robinson, a former college basketball star and one-time rising star in the Alabama House of Representatives, testified he had felt like he sold out the people he had been elected to represent.

Robinson had served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1998 until his sudden resignation in 2016.

Robinson was a standout basketball player at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and played a season with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.
Flash floods trap people in homes, vehicles in north Alabama

Flash floods trapped people in homes and vehicles in north Alabama on Wednesday, and forecasters said the threat could last another day.

Torrents of rain from a cold front moving through the state caused water to quickly cover roads and low-lying areas near Birmingham. Video and photos showed homes surrounded by water, submerged mailboxes and motorists trapped in cars and trucks.

A mobile home park was evacuated in Brighton because of rising water, and at least two people were rescued in the city, fire officials said.

Water from a swollen creek covered tombstones at Brighton Memorial Gardens, frustrating Glenda Phillips, whose husband is buried in the cemetery.

“Every time it rains hard this section right here floods,” Phillips told WTVM-TV. Wiping her face, she said: “I hurt so bad.”

Flooding also was reported in northeast Alabama, where Albertville Fire and Rescue posted a photo of an SUV submerged on a street, the headlights shining though water.

Flash watches and warnings were in effect across the northern third of the state through Thursday night, and the National Weather Service said as much as 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain already had fallen in central Alabama.

Rainfall totals from 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) were possible, forecasters said, and some storms could have winds as strong as 40 mph (64 kph).

A wreck on a wet road in Decatur killed two people and injured three others Wednesday morning, but police didn’t immediately say if bad weather was suspected as a factor in the crash.

The forecast said rain is likely possible as far south as southern Alabama.

Waves of rain could help improve precipitation deficits that include much of northern Alabama. About 35 percent of the state, including metro Birmingham, is abnormally dry.

Some areas, including Huntsville, are in a moderate drought.
Doug Jones continues to work hard for out-of-state Democrats

Doug Jones on Wednesday tweeted out his support for incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), continuing his efforts to elect Democrats nationwide.

In Heitkamp’s home state of North Dakota, President Donald Trump trounced Secretary Hillary Clinton 64.1 percent to 27.7 percent.

“Unlike her opponent she fights for the values of all her ND constituents every single day. Please step to help,” Jones said.

This comes after Jones has traveled to Democratic Party events in Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi and campaigned for Hillary Clinton’s ex-running mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Democratic House candidate Danny O’Connor (OH-12) and now-Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-18) in the last nine months.

With Jones under a heavy barrage of accusations that he sides with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over the people of Alabama, Jones’ proactive support of out-of-state liberals will likely not quiet his critics.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s GOP representatives vote to oppose illegal immigrant voting in elections

All of Alabama’s Republican members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted “Yes” on H.Res. 1071, which recognizes “that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

The resolution criticizes San Francisco’s decision to join a dozen Democrat-led cities around the country that allow all non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to legally vote in local elections. H.Res. 1071 passed the House by a somewhat bipartisan 279-72 vote. 69 Democrats, including Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7), voted “present” instead of choosing “yes” or “no.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5), in a press release, emphasized, “The right to vote is a sacred privilege in America that should be exercised only by U.S. citizens. After all, we are the United States, not the United Nations.”

“Untold numbers of Americans have lost their lives protecting the right of American citizens to vote and control the destiny of America’s government and country. Radical Democrats ridicule that sacrifice by passing municipal ordinances that give non-citizens, including illegal aliens, lawful voting rights and voting power over American local governments,” Brooks continued.

Brooks, who has been a leading voice nationally on immigration and border security issues, views the resolution as a serious statement of values.

“Let me be clear, Democrats’ giving the right to vote to illegal aliens and other non-citizens undermines our Republic and the voting power of American citizens,” Brooks outlined. “Worse yet, Democrat dilution of the voting rights of American citizens is motivated solely by the hope for partisan and ideological gain. Today’s vote on H.Res. 1071 is a good start, but the House should go further by providing harsh penalties for cities that engage in this betrayal that insults generations of Americans who have sacrificed so much to make America the great nation it is today.”

Brooks concluded, “The Democrats’ power grab is both brazen and repugnant because it repudiates America’s fundamental democratic principles. Illegal aliens and other non-citizens should never wield political power at the expense of American citizens, yet that is exactly what Democrat Party powers are doing in many places in America. Further, it is the height of hypocrisy for Democrats to decry foreign interference in the 2016 Presidential election while advocating illegal alien voting that empowers foreigners to control the outcome of American elections. American citizens and voters deserve better!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

