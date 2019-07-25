Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

11 mins ago

Doug Jones on Medicaid expansion: ‘We invest all the time into bringing businesses into Alabama — We don’t invest like that in health care’

Thursday during a conference call with reporters, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) was asked to address Medicaid expansion and its potential future as health care policy in Alabama.

Jones touted his SAME Act, an acronym for States Achieving Medicaid Expansion, which has not yet become law. However, it would give states that expanded the entitlement program now three years of reimbursement as to ease the burden on state government coffers. The senator from Jefferson County expressed his optimism Medicaid expansion would come to fruition and said it had unseen benefits.

“The estimates are some 300,000 people in Alabama that would be eligible for Medicaid expansion, that would get good health care,” Jones said. “And when you get that kind of good health care, when you get that opportunity, it gives them better health outcomes, which saves money for the state in the long run. It saves employers in the long run. It is just a win-win situation.”

When asked about the imposition that expansion would put on state finances, Jones noted his efforts in Congress but also argued that if the state was willing to invest in economic development, why not health care through Medicaid expansion?

“First of all, the SAME Act would give them three years of 100% reimbursement,” he explained. “Then it would go to 95%. Then it would go to 90%. And my response to that is we invest all the time into bringing businesses into Alabama. We give tax breaks. We give tax incentives. We lose money in order to get money constantly. We’ve done it with every automobile manufacturer. We do it with businesses all the time at both the state and the local level. We don’t invest like that in health care, and we need to make investments in the health of our people in Alabama because, in the long run, those investments pay off. Expansion is not just a health care plan and a cost. And that’s where I think people are looking at it. They look at a dollar out, and they don’t look at the investment, the economic plan that will come with it, as well that includes better health outcomes for all employers, for schools – you name it. The benefits of Medicaid expansion for a poor state like Alabama would be enormous.”

Jones also pointed to states that have expanded Medicaid and had their death rates decline and lobbied policymakers to consider the long-term.

“I just can’t stress enough – it’s just beyond me that people only look at this at what it might cost in the short run and not the benefit to the people of Alabama,” he added. “We need to be playing long ball on this and not just going from one budget to the next. We need to be looking at as a bigger thing.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

1 hour ago

Listen: Steve Marshall discusses procedural disagreement on HB 314 abortion ban lawsuit, new hire for the case

Although it is very early in what Alabama lawmakers hope is HB 314 trek to the Supreme Court, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is putting pieces in place as he prepares to defend a lawsuit filed against the state by ACLU of Alabama and a Huntsville abortion provider.

The HB 314 law, also known as the Human Life Protection Act, is reportedly the country’s strictest abortion ban in the country. It passed the legislature earlier this year, was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey and made performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases including rape and incest.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Marshall discussed an impasse with the ACLU of Alabama on whether or not to proceed with discovery.

“We have filed our answer to the complaint, where the ACLU is basically seeking a declaration the law itself is unconstitutional,” Marshall said. “And we have an opportunity here with some filings that are due on August 5 to be able to argue to get Thompson to believe we ought to have the chance to be able to have an evidentiary hearing to offer testimony that relates to experts to pursue information we think are relevant to our challenge to Roe v. Wade. And we are hoping Judge Thompson will allow us to do that.”

Marshall also discussed the hiring of law professor Scott Gaylord.

“The individual who was hired is there to do consulting for us, not only as it relates to legal strategy but also identify experts going forward,” Marshall added. “We pursued that contact. Grateful for the committee allowing that to be approved and we’ll use that person effectively and those resources statewide.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Merrill provides update on record voter registration numbers: ‘Easy to vote and hard to cheat’

Secretary of State John Merrill on Thursday announced the Yellowhammer State now has more than 3.5 million registered voters, as Alabama continues to shatter state voter registration records.

In a statement, Merrill outlined, “Since January 19, 2015, we’ve registered 1,301,012 new voters! We now have a state record 3,500,894 registered voters in Alabama! Those numbers are unprecedented and unparalleled in the history of the state and per capita no state in the Union has done as much as we’ve done in that same period, and I’m very, very proud of that.”

This also factors in almost 800,000 people who have been taken off of the voting rolls during Merrill’s tenure because of some form of ineligibility.

“It should be noted that the 201 Registrars in our state have removed more than 790,000 people from the voter rolls because those people have moved away, they’ve passed away, or they’ve been put away for disqualifying felonies, and whenever that happens, they need to come off the voter rolls,” Merrill said.

Merrill’s office advised that 96% of all eligible black people in Alabama are registered to vote, 91% of all eligible white Alabamians are registered to vote and 94% of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote in total.

“For four years, six months, and six days, we have made a concerted effort to ensure that each and every eligible U.S. citizen that is a resident of Alabama is registered to vote and has a valid photo ID,” he commented.

Alabama’s photo voter ID law, passed in 2011, is the only one in the nation that has remained intact as it was written after a lawsuit.

No instance has ever been recorded in Alabama in which someone has been denied the right to vote for not having the proper credentials under this law, the secretary of state’s office explained.

Additionally, Merrill’s office noted that Alabama has broken every record in the history of the state for voter participation in the last four major elections.

These elections as follows:

On March 1, 2016, more than 1.25 million Alabamians voted, breaking every record in the history of the state for participation in a Presidential Primary.

On November 8, 2016, more than 2.1 million Alabamians voted, breaking every record in the history of the state for participation in a Presidential General Election.

On December 12, 2017, more than 1.3 million Alabamians voted and participated in the special U.S. Senate election, and on November 6, 2018, more than 1.7 million Alabamians voted, again breaking every record in the history of the state for a midterm general election.

“Voter registration is important, but voter participation is better,” Merrill concluded. “Fortunately for our state, there’s both. I am proud to ensure that in Alabama, we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Rogers’ report from Washington: The Democrats’ agenda is running off the tracks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When it comes to the business of the People’s House, it seems Democrats just cannot focus in on what matters to the American people like a booming economy, job creation and securing our porous border.

Over four months have passed since Attorney General William Barr announced there was no collusion nor obstruction in the Mueller report, but somehow this week Democrats are having Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill to try to waste even more time and taxpayer dollars to try to do whatever they can to make President Trump look bad.

After the recent embarrassment on the House floor by Speaker Nancy Pelosi breaking the House Chamber rules, the double standard within the Democratic Party continues.

This week, the House will vote to take a stand against the anti-Semitic BDS movement. It seeks to delegitimize and isolate Israel through the boycotts, divestment and sanctions. This is a watered-down version of the Senate bill that passed with 77 votes. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi continues to kowtow to the socialists members of her Caucus and refuses to take a strong stand against anti-Semitism and allow a vote on the stronger Senate package.

On top of this, a member of “The Squad” – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) – introduced a pro-BDS bill.

Israel is one of America’s greatest allies and this type of behavior stuns me.

Democrats continue to push for open borders. They don’t care about drug and sex trafficking or bad actors entering our country. In fact, they want free health care for those illegally coming to America.

These radical Democrats also want to do away with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Their calls for this undermine our national security and honestly make no sense at all.

I will continue to stand strong with President Trump on securing our borders, supporting Israel and continuing to keep our economy booming.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

4 hours ago

Byrne on border detainees: ‘The way we’re treating these detainees with ICE is 1,000% better than the way we treat somebody in the Alabama penitentiary’

By now, you may have heard some of the horror stories reported by the media about the conditions put upon illegal border crossers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to some outlets, children are “being kept in cages” and are “being forced to drink water from toilets.” However, the conditions are not as adverse as the public is being led to believe, according to Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Fresh from a trip to the border, Byrne detailed what he saw during an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show.”

“I saw very professional handling of detainees at the ICE detention center,” he said. “Very nice place to stay. I went back to the cafeteria. We saw the food they’re cooking for them — who is preparing it, how it is being prepared. We went in the infirmary and saw how they give them health care. I actually saw a group of children who had actually just been released from detention. And the children were extremely healthy. You could tell they were very happy, basically what you would expect from children no matter what circumstances. I didn’t see anything that would suggest anything other than our personnel down there are following the law, they’re enforcing the law, and once they detain these people, they are treating them with the sort of humane treatment you would expect.”

Byrne compared the border situation to that of prisons in Alabama, which have been under the scrutiny of the Department of Justice for possible Eighth Amendment violations.

According to the Baldwin County Republican, the conditions of the two types of detention facilities are significantly different.

“I have said this before to the press, and that is I’ve been to the Alabama penitentiaries, and I’m telling you the way we’re treating these detainees with ICE is 1,000% better than the way we treat somebody in the Alabama penitentiary.”

Byrne dismissed those stories of cages and toilet water consumption, and said based on what he saw and accounts from others, everything appeared to be “very professional.”

“These stories — they get started, and they get a life of their own,” Byrne said. “So after watching these people today and we had the military officers with us everywhere we went — we actually spent some time with them. I said, alright, what I’ve seen today is very professional law enforcement, very professional detention activities and facilities.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

7 Things: Trump takes a victory lap, Brooks calls the Mueller hearing a circus, Democrats feel let down and more …

7. A white professor is suing Tuskegee University for racial discrimination

  • Physics professor Marshall Burns claims that he’s been a full professor at Tuskegee University since 1980, but is only receiving an associate professor’s salary. He’s asked for a raise 12 times, but now he’s filed a lawsuit claiming that the university has been discriminating him based on his age and race.
  • Tuskegee University is a historically black university, and Burns is a white professor, saying that other full professors are making $78,000-$90,000, but Burns’ salary is only $60,500. He says that since he’s been denied a full professor’s salary throughout his career it’s cost him $400,000.

6. Alabama sheriffs have been issuing permits without background checks

  • The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that some Alabama sheriffs have been issuing conceal carry permits to people without doing a full background check first and still issuing a permit after their application has been denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
  • The sheriffs were not named by the DOJ, but now federally-licensed gun shops in Alabama won’t be allowed to accept a concealed carry permit as proof that a buyer passed a background check. Authorities have said that this situation has created “a substantial public safety concern” since it has resulted in guns having been given to convicted felons.

5. Economy, Trump approval is up

  • A new Fox News poll shows that 51% of people believe the economy is in excellent/good condition, which is the highest it’s been since 2001 when 59% of people approved of the economy.
  • The poll also showed that 52% of people approve of how President Trump is doing with the economy, and 41% of people disapprove, but this is a high point for Trump because it’s only 1% lower than the high approval rating he saw last summer.

4. Alabama highly ranked for economic development

  • According to a report released by Business Facilities, Alabama has the third best business climate. In workforce training, Alabama was ranked second, and Alabama ranked fifth in growth potential, further proving cries for boycotts were generally failures.
  • Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said that “high-performing companies” from around the world have recognized Alabama as a place to economically grow and develop, and that the Business Facilities ranking shows “the hard work that has gone into positioning Alabama for sustainable economic growth.”

3. Democrats and their media declare Mueller hearings a bust

  • After years of speculation that the president was a Russian asset, a 22-month investigation and hours of media coverage, the Mueller hearing left the cheerleaders for impeachment feeling unfulfilled and demanding more.
  • MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and Jeremy Bash, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, CNN’s David Axelrod, filmmaker Michael Moore, former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), ABC’s Dan Abrams and impeachment sponsoring Congressman Al Green (D-TX) all expressed dismay about the proceedings and acknowledged this spectacle fell flat.

2. Brooks calls the Mueller hearing a “circus act”

  • U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) appeared on One America News to discuss the testimony that former special counsel Robert Mueller delivered before the House Judiciary Committee. Brooks’ team also released a statement saying that the hearing was used to distract Americans from other more important issues.
  • Brooks said on Wednesday that Americans were “subjected to a dog and pony show, a circus act” that diverts their attention from issues that face the nation. Brooks believes that President Trump “should have terminated the Mueller investigation long ago.”

1. Trump gloats

  • After Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee, President Trump said that Mueller “did a horrible job both today and with respect to the investigation,” but Trump also added that Mueller “had nothing to work with.”
  • There was nothing that happened that could even remotely be seen as a bombshell, so now Trump is looking toward 2020. saying, “The Democrats had nothing. And now they have less than nothing. And I think they’re going to lose the 2020 election very big, including Congressional seats because of the path that they chose.”

