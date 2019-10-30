Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment resolutions lacking specificity, Alabama abortion bill blocked, knives out for Sessions and more …

7. Harvey Updyke probably going back to jail

  • Harvey Updyke, the man who poisoned the Toomer’s Corner oak trees has only paid off $6,900 of the $800,000 he owes in penalties and restitution, so he could be going back to jail.
  • Updyke’s hearing is scheduled for today, but a doctor has said that Updyke is too ill to travel from Louisiana to Auburn for the hearing. Circuit Judge Jacob Walker has said he will address these issues.

6. College players can now profit off their name

  • Student-athletes can now make money off the use of their name, likeness and image after the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously on Tuesday. Board chair Michael Drake said, “We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.”
  • Rules will be established between now and January 2021, and each division will specify their own rules under the new decision. NCAA President Mark Emmert said that this will help maintain “some recruiting balance,” which “is one of the biggest and hardest issues that everyone’s dealing with.”

5. Another ISIS leader gets whacked

  • President Donald Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s “number one replacement,” ISIS spokesperson Abu Hasan al-Muhajir, has been killed.
  • It’s still not clear who will succeed al-Baghdadi, but currently, those who remain in ISIS have not acknowledged the deaths of al-Baghdadi or al-Muhajir.

4. Biden could suffer a “humiliating” loss

  • There seems to be some disagreement about who the frontrunner is for the Democrats nationally with polls showing different leaders, but in Iowa, it appears Joe Biden is running in fourth.
  • Democratic strategists now warn of a “humiliating” fourth-place finish in Iowa while another poll shows him at third in New Hampshire. Embarrassing losses in these races could doom his campaign.

3. Potential opponents comment on Jeff Sessions possibly entering Senate race

  • Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seriously considering joining the field of candidates for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. His potential opponents should he join are mostly holding their fire and declaring Sessions’ entry doesn’t change their strategies all that much.
  • While on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville was asked about Sessions joining the race. Tuberville took the opportunity to mention how he’s “an outsider,” but he also went after Sessions, saying, “He had a chance to help President Trump, and he failed him once. We don’t need him to fail him again.”

2. Abortion ban blocked in Alabama 

  • U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson did as everyone expected and issued a preliminary injunction to block the Alabama abortion ban from going into effect, which would’ve made performing an abortion a felony in most cases.
  • In a statement, Thompson wrote that the abortion ban contradicts the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling and the ban “violates the right of an individual to privacy, to make choices central to personal dignity and autonomy.” He added, “It diminishes the capacity of women to act in society and to make reproductive decisions. It defies the United States Constitution.”

1. Resolution to impeach Trump introduced but it’s unclear

  • The resolution to formally begin an impeachment inquiry has been introduced and it specifies that U.S. Representatives Doug Collins (R-GA) and Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republicans in the minority on the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, will be able to subpoena witnesses for testimony throughout the process (if Schiff agrees) and the House Intelligence, Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Ways and Means, and Judiciary Committees will continue their investigations.
  • The White House released a statement in response to the resolution saying that it proves the “House Democrats’ impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the state are it lacked any proper authorization by a House vote.”
16 hours ago

Jones supports, Tuberville opposes NCAA athletes profiting off of names, images, likenesses

In an interview with NewsTalk WANI on Tuesday, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) reacted to the historic NCAA decision to soon allow student athletes to accept compensation from the licensing of their names, images and likenesses.

While the full interview with Jones will air Wednesday at 6:35 a.m., “Auburn/Opelika This Morning with Zac Blackerby” released a segment early in which Jones voices his strong support for the NCAA decision.

“I think that that is a logical extension of the business of college sports these days,” Jones said. “We’ve got to look at it like that.”

“I think it has been a shame that these students have been so restricted in what they can do,” he continued. “I haven’t seen the exact proposal, to be honest with you — I was coming back from the meeting over in the Capitol and just saw the topline, so I don’t know all the particulars. But I think that we’ve got to do more for these athletes than just send them — to pay their tuition and expenses. I think it’s only appropriate. This is a big business nowadays. And these athletes are the biggest component of that business. Overall, I think it’s going to be a good thing for these sports as long as we can make sure it’s done in the right way and we monitor it and we don’t have the illegality problems that often accompany things like that.”

One of Jones’ 2020 Republican U.S. Senate challengers also discussed the issue on Tuesday.

Appearing on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.,” former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville came out against allowing student athletes to receive this type of compensation.

“No, no, they’re (student athletes) already getting paid,” Tuberville responded when asked if he supports the NCAA decision. “Let me tell you — a scholarship now in athletics is worth between $50,000-75,000 per year. They actually get cash money in their pocket, along with everything else being paid.”

He said if student athletes are going to get into the business of profiting off of their names, images and likenesses, they will have to hire agents, lawyers and accountants. Tuberville said “it would be a travesty” if that happened, cautioning of labor and anti-trust issues as well.

He also warned that the NCAA could go the way of the Olympics, where it really is not amateur sports anymore.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Jeff Sessions considers jumping in while Roy Moore smiles

FULL DISCLOSURE: I like former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and I think he was/is the Trump administration’s MVP. I also think Trump should leave him alone. But I don’t think he should enter the race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination.

Sessions is everything good about President Donald Trump with none of the bad.

Regardless of my feelings, Jeff Sessions is likely going to get into the Senate race. It seems to be all but certain as multiple sources indicate he is forming a campaign team.

Sessions has been calling key people in Washington, D.C. and throughout the state. Odds are he’s gotten favorable polling and has received commitments from some big-time money players.

There had been rumors of an ALFA poll showing Sessions six points behind Tuberville, which is much closer than any candidate in this race right now; that was with Tuberville in the race and spending money as Sessions did nothing.

A little bit of time and money could move those numbers into the margin of error, or even potentially give Sessions frontrunner status pretty quickly.

Club for Growth has suggested that they would back another run by Sessions for his old seat, and the money from them alone would immediately make him formidable.

Sessions also has about $2.8 million left in his campaign account, so he instantly becomes the GOP frontrunner in that category.

We had been hearing whispers for weeks, but now they are more like screams.

Most of those screams should be coming from Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Secretary of State John Merrill and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The reasoning is simple: Most of the voters supporting a Jeff Sessions candidacy will be coming from those guys.

Tommy Tuberville? He’s not a politician and loves Trump.

He is the anti-Sessions, so this probably won’t hurt his numbers.

Roy Moore? He is Roy Moore. He could marry a 15-year-old girl in the middle of the Gadsden Mall and his supporters wouldn’t care. Sessions’ entry doesn’t harm him one bit. Moore will be right where he wants to be right now — in the teens.

But this move could really hurt Bradley Byrne.

Byrne and Sessions have had a very close relationship for years, but by doing this, Sessions makes it very possible that Byrne does not make the runoff. Byrne campaign press secretary Lenze Morris told Yellowhammer News that he is committed to the Senate race, with or without Sessions in it.

If Sessions gets in, Byrne should probably drop down into the race for his congressional seat, which he would probably win.

The play for the Sessions crowd seems to be that he can take almost all of Byrne’s support and eek by Roy Moore, creating a Sessions-Tuberville runoff with a clear choice: A qualified statesman who knows what he’s doing and whose policies led to President Donald Trump or a football coach who sounds like a Fox News host.

This is a gamble for Jeff Sessions. Can he wipe the embarrassment of his treatment by President Trump away with a Senate win, or will he go down in defeat while the president gloats about him losing the primary?

Either way, I doubt the Twitter user at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is going to sit this one out.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

18 hours ago

Museum of Alabama set to offer ‘rare opportunity’ to examine the state’s ‘defining documents’

The state of Alabama has adopted six different constitutions in its history. Along with the state’s 1861 ordinance of secession, these documents have left an indelible mark on not only the politics and people within the borders of the Yellowhammer State but also the history of the entire nation.

As part of the state’s bicentennial celebration, the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) will offer a unique look at each of these documents in an exhibition called We the People: Alabama’s Defining Documents. The exhibition, at the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery, will explore the importance of these documents in the state’s history and what the drafters of these documents sought to accomplish through them.

“We the People provides a rare opportunity for Alabamians to examine the documents that set the course of state history and heavily influenced events at the national level,” said ADAH director Steve Murray in a release from the department. “They are the foundation stones of Alabama history and politics, and vital for understanding issues that remain at the heart of public policy debates today.”

The exhibition will run from November 3 to December 31. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, Julian Butler, chairman of the Huntsville-Madison County Bicentennial Committee will present The 1901 Alabama Constitution: Questions of Race, Gender and Economic Status. Conservation expert Kathryn Boodle will also discuss the extensive conservation work performed on Alabama’s constitutions leading up to the exhibition.

The museum is located within the Alabama Department of Archives and History building at 624 Washington Avenue in downtown Montgomery. Admission to the Museum of Alabama is free.

Those seeking more information about the exhibition can visit the We the People website.

Alabama first formed as a territory in 1817 and became the 22nd state in the union on December 14, 1819. Alabama 200 is “a three-year celebration of the people, places and events that form our rich history.”

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

19 hours ago

Huntsville firm awarded major contract to support U.S. special forces ops

Huntsville’s Teledyne Brown Engineering has been awarded a $178 million federal contract that will support American special forces abroad.

In a release, the company announced a sole source contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for the follow-on production of MK11 Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS) Systems. The contract includes options.

The SWCS System is a manned combat submersible vehicle specifically designed to insert and extract Special Operations Forces (SOF) in high threat areas.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) applauded the award in a tweet.

Under the initial contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Teledyne Brown successfully designed, manufactured, tested and delivered the initial Engineering Development Model (EDM) SWCS System.

Due to the success of the program’s EDM Phase, USSOCOM exercised options for Teledyne Brown to produce and deliver additional MK11 SWCS Production Systems.

“Teledyne is proud to be supplying advanced technologies and systems enabling our Special Operations Forces to perform their missions successfully,” stated Al Pichelli, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s president and CEO. “The Shallow Water Combat Submersible is a complex system that will assist in the safe delivery and return of those who are protecting our nation.”

Under the new NAVSEA contract, TBE will continue production and delivery of MK11 SWCS Systems, including spare parts production and the provision of engineering and technical support services, through fiscal year 2024, if all options are exercised.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

20 hours ago

Alabama’s Oak Grove coal operations unaffected by Murray Energy’s bankruptcy

Although Murray Energy Holdings Co. on Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, its Alabama operations, namely Oak Grove Mine, will not be affected.

A press release from the company confirmed that Murray Energy and many of its subsidiaries have entered into a resurrecting support agreement, however only operations in Ohio, West Virginia, Utah, Kentucky and Colombia were included.

Murray Metallurgical Coal Holdings LLC, Murray Eagle Mining LLC, Murray Alabama Minerals LLC, Murray Maple Eagle Coal LLC, Murray Alabama Coal LLC and Murray Oak Grove LLC did not file petitions and are not part of the company’s Chapter 11 cases.

Murray’s Oak Grove Mine, which is the company’s only mine in the Yellowhammer State, produces approximately two million tons annually of export bound metallurgical (met) coal. The Jefferson County mine was acquired from Seneca Energy earlier this year.

Met coal is used to produce coke, which is critical to the steelmaking process.

The Alabama met coal industry is the Port of Mobile’s largest customer.

In 2018 alone, 11 million short tons of high-quality Alabama-mined met coal was exported to global steelmakers. This amounted to $2 billion worth of met coal being shipped out through the Port of Mobile last year – a dollar amount unprecedented in at least recent history.

Murray Energy is the largest underground coal mining company in the United States.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

