2 hours ago

Brooks applauds Trump administration’s new rule tightening work requirements for food stamp recipients

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (AL-05) praised the Trump administration on Wednesday for announcing a rule that will tighten work requirements for people receiving food stamps.

Before this new rule, states had been able to get waivers exempting people in regions with unemployment higher than the national average from the work requirements. After the new rule, to get those waivers, the unemployment level in an area will need to be at least 6%.

Brooks said in a statement, “I fully support the Trump Administration’s efforts to bar able-bodied, working age Americans from receiving food stamps, SNAP, or any other food benefits they can and should be paying for with money they earn themselves.”

The USDA says their new rule “promotes work for able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 without dependents and does not apply to children and their parents, those over 50 years old including the elderly, those with a disability, or pregnant women.”

According to the Associated Press, “The Agriculture Department estimates the change would save roughly $5.5 billion over five years and cut benefits for roughly 688,000 SNAP recipients.”

Congressman Brooks added, “America suffered a $984 billion deficit in FY 2019. America’s accumulated debt has blown through the $23 trillion mark. Every financial guru Congress employs warns that our current financial path is unsustainable and that, as a result, America increasingly risks a debilitating national insolvency and bankruptcy.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

Episode 37: Iron Bowl champions — The second coming

DrunkAubie takes a second to recap the Iron Bowl which saw the Auburn Tigers take down the other school in the state that plays football. DA also breaks down how Gus Malzahn outsmarted Nick Saban, tells fans to quit getting stuck in bushes and laughs at the Egg Bowl fiasco.

In this edition, the guys answer reader questions, make a bowl game bet, discuss storming the field and laugh at Nick Saban.

4 hours ago

Huntsville named nation’s best-paying city for software developers

The Rocket City continues to turn heads across the nation for its prowess in STEM-related fields.

On Wednesday, a report named Huntsville as the best-paying city in America for software developers.

HeyTutor analyzed salary and employment statistics for the country’s metropolitan areas using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Statistics. For each location, HeyTutor calculated a cost-of-living adjusted salary for software developers based on regional differences in the price of goods and services. Cities were then ranked by their adjusted salaries.

The report showed Huntsville with an adjusted mean software developer salary of $120,392 annually.

The report outlined, “The average software developer in Huntsville earns an unadjusted salary of $108,232 a year, but that number gets bumped up to over $120,000 in purchasing power when factoring in living costs. Huntsville is home to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command. Not surprisingly, the city hosts its fair share of aerospace engineering jobs, but it also boasts 5,920 software developer jobs. Huntsville has a vibrant STEM community, anchored by Cummings Research Park, the second largest science and engineering research park in America.”

The Rocket City was followed by the Columbus, OH; Seattle, WA; Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL; and Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metropolitan areas in the top-five.

Huntsville has been honored at the top or near the top of many national jobs-related rankings recently, including being named the fourth-best overall city for career opportunities.

RELATED: Study names Huntsville one of the best places to live in America

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Sessions hits back at Kamala Harris after her presidential bid ends — ‘She’s 0 for 4’

It does not appear that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) will be exchanging Christmas cards this year.

After Harris ended her presidential bid on Tuesday, Sessions — currently a Republican candidate in Alabama to reclaim his old Senate seat — appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.”

Harris recently made headlines when she solicited donations for her presidential campaign and Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) reelection based on her dislike of Sessions.

“I fought Jeff Sessions every step of the way, voting against his nomination as Attorney General and calling for his resignation when it became clear he lied under oath to protect the President,” Harris wrote in an email, accusing him of “decades of systemic racism and bigotry.”

At the last Democratic presidential debate, she tried to make the case that she was the best candidate to go up against President Donald Trump in 2020 by again invoking Sessions’ name.

“I have taken on Jeff Sessions, I’ve taken on Bill Barr, I have taken on Brett Kavanaugh,” Harris said. “I know I have the ability to do that.”

Sessions turned that line against her in his Tuesday Fox News interview.

Asked by the host about his thoughts on Harris dropping out of the presidential race, Sessions responded, “Well, she said — she claimed — one of her great achievements was to stand up to Jeff Sessions, Brett Kavanaugh, Attorney General Barr and President Trump. Well, she’s 0 for 4. All four of them are still standing — and she’s out.”

Sessions also spoke about the ongoing Democratic impeachment inquiry into Trump during his appearance. Sessions commented on what he views as Democratic overreach, saying, “They’re not objective anymore.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Alabama’s Austin Huffaker confirmed as federal judge by U.S. Senate

Montgomery attorney Austin Huffaker on Wednesday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in an 89-4 vote to be a U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama.

Both Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to support Huffaker’s confirmation. He was nominated for the federal judgeship by President Donald Trump in July.

In a statement, Shelby said, “Today the Senate confirmed Austin Huffaker’s nomination to be a district judge for the Middle District of Alabama, which is great news for Alabama and our nation’s federal judiciary.”

“Austin is well respected in the community, and I know that he will uphold the rule of law with the utmost integrity and honor. I was proud to support his nomination and believe that he is the ideal candidate to serve in this prestigious position,” Shelby added.

Huffaker is a shareholder at the prominent law firm of Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A, where his practice focuses on complex commercial, product and lender liability, along with professional malpractice litigation.

Additionally, Huffaker serves as a commissioner of the Alabama Securities Commission and as a member of the Alabama Civil Jury Charge Committee. He earned his bachelor of engineering, cum laude, from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctorate, magna cum laude, from the University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Alabama Law Review and a Hugo Black Scholar.

In addition to Huffaker’s confirmation, nine of Alabama’s federal judicial nominees have been confirmed in the Senate, most having been originally nominated by Trump in 2017.

One of those confirmed, now-U.S. District Judge Andrew Brasher, has already been nominated by Trump for another, higher court.

Trump is responsible for nominating the first-ever African-American judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, Judge Terry F. Moorer of Greenville, who was confirmed last year.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.:

Senator Jones released a statement on Huffaker’s confirmation.

“Throughout his confirmation process, I have been proud to support Montgomery’s Austin Huffaker for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama,” Jones said.

“In July, I joined my colleague Senator Shelby to recommend Mr. Huffaker’s favorable consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee and today I cast my vote in favor of his confirmation by the full Senate,” he continued. “Mr. Huffaker has an excellent reputation within the legal profession for his fairness, temperament and thoughtfulness. I believe he will serve with the utmost integrity on the bench and will represent Alabama with distinction.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Aerojet Rocketdyne: New Alabama manufacturing site ready for production

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Aerojet Rocketdyne said today that it is ready to begin producing large solid rocket motor carbon fiber cases in Alabama’s Rocket City following installation and calibration of a key machine at its new Advanced Manufacturing Facility (AMF).The state-of-the-art machine will be used to wind the carbon fibers that form the structural case of large solid rocket motors. It is capable of producing motor cases up to 72 inches in diameter and 22 feet long, which is large enough to support strategic missile programs.

“The successful transfer of this important capability from Sacramento, California, to Huntsville, Alabama, is part of our ongoing efforts to increase efficiencies and decrease product costs to our customers,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

“Expanding support of missile programs at the Advanced Manufacturing Facility is a major component of our ongoing growth in the Rocket City.”

The carbon fiber-winding machine will begin producing large solid rocket motor cases for missile defense target vehicles built by Aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace starting in early 2020.

“This capability also positions our Advanced Manufacturing Facility and Huntsville Defense Headquarters to support new U.S. national security priorities, such as the Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program,” Drake said.

SUPPORTING KEY PROGRAMS

The 136,000-square-foot AMF was designed to manufacture motor cases for a variety of missile, missile defense and hypersonic systems. The company officially opened the Huntsville facility in June.

“Huntsville’s legacy as the cradle of the nation’s missile program and a hotbed for the development of rocket propulsion systems makes it the perfect home for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new advanced manufacturing facility,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The cutting-edge activities that will be conducted at the company’s new facility will solidify the Rocket City’s reputation for innovation and technical capability.”

Among the existing production programs the facility supports are the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and Standard Missile-3 interceptors. Both the THAAD and SM-3 systems are assembled at facilities in Alabama.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, which has provided propulsion on every U.S. ICBM to date, was recently selected by Northrop Grumman to be an integral part of its nationwide GBSD team working to develop the nation’s next-generation ICBM.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has made significant investments in new, agile manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, processes, tooling and people in its Huntsville; Camden, Arkansas; and Orange County, Virginia sites.

Earlier this year, it opened a new, 122,000-square-foot Defense Unit Headquarters building in Huntsville. The company’s workforce tops 400 in the Rocket City and is expected to grow as the AMF ramps up production.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less