7 Things: Fake outrage over ‘monkey’ comments rule the day, Trump fights Google while Facebook employees allege political discrimination, your kids can no longer play dodgeball in Alabama schools and more …

7. Three suspects from the Muslim terror compound in New Mexico have been released

— The child abuse charges were dropped against three of the five suspects because the prosecutor missed the state’s “10-day rule” to prove probable cause.

— The compound was found to have one dead child, 11 other children present and was being used to plan school shootings and attacks on American institutions.

6. The economy continues to move in the right direction with 4.2 percent growth last quarter

— Revised numbers show a higher boost in Gross Domestic Product than originally reported. There was actually a 4.2 percent annualized rate, up slightly from the 4.1 percent pace of expansion it reported in July. While that number doesn’t look huge, it is big in the scheme of the entire GDP.

— This is the economy’s best performance in almost four years, as business reporters report the debunked narrative about soybeans being sold before the tariffs hit.

5. Now President Trump is reportedly lobbying Republican Senators to “turn” on Attorney General Jeff Sessions

— Politico is reporting that Trump is reaching out to “any senator who will listen” in order to continue pressuring the Republicans to publicly support the firing of the attorney general. Senators Richard Shelby and Lindsey Graham have recently signaled the end is near.

— Insanely, part of the problem has been reported that “Trump has come to resent [Sessions] for other reasons, griping to aides and lawmakers that the attorney general doesn’t have the Ivy League pedigree the president prefers, that he can’t stand his Southern accent and that Sessions isn’t a capable defender of the president on television — in part because he ‘talks like he has marbles in his mouth,’ the president has told aides.”

4. As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls ICE “a bunch of thugs,” Birmingham declares it will not work with ICE at all

— Birmingham wants to go further than being a “Sanctuary City” and will now be a “Welcoming City,” in spite of federal threats, even though the city is currently listed as one of Forbes magazine’s most dangerous cities.

— Mayor Randall Woodfin told NPR, “We’re not going to use our police to do anything around what I call rounding up people,” and confirmed that Birmingham will not work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

3. Alabama schools banned dodgeball and yoga in 1993 — You must care about it now

— A list of children’s games like dodgeball, musical chairs and “Duck. Duck. Goose!” was banned in the 90s as part of an attempt to be more inclusive, they came to light this week after an aide e-mailed the list to PE teachers around the state.

— The current superintendent rightly dismissed this nonsense, saying, “Go back, tell your principals to take care of their own P.E. problems, please.”

2. Trump continues to call out Google — Some Facebook employees are tired of liberal intolerance

— President Trump is still saying Google is biased against conservatives. He doesn’t want to go after regulation, but he also highlighted how differently the company treated President Obama’s speeches and his own.

— Meanwhile, at Facebook, a growing group of employees is calling out the intolerant culture at the company. This group was then reported to human resources, but obviously didn’t do anything wrong.

1. Pretend racism is all the rage: A Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate made an innocuous comment and now he is being attacked

— Wednesday morning, the Republican nominee for governor in Florida sparked some pretend outrage when he said, “The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state.”

— The national media, seeing an opportunity to call someone racist hours after lecturing us on how U.S. Senator John McCain wouldn’t let scurrilous allegation stand, launched into an all-out assault on the GOP nominee with no racial issues in his past in order to give his black opponent a hook.