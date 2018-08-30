Subscription Preferences:

Four-star Army general: Birmingham ‘embraces its veterans’ 30 mins ago / Faith & Culture
New challenges for Alabama’s old rules 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Police arrest Montgomery teen after bomb threats 3 hours ago / News
Kay Ivey reports large campaign contributions 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Fake outrage over ‘monkey’ comments rule the day, Trump fights Google while Facebook employees allege political discrimination, your kids can no longer play dodgeball in Alabama schools and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Farmers Federation optimistic about trade negotiations, says aid package ‘is a step forward in helping farmers’ 5 hours ago / News
Americans for Prosperity warns ‘Doug Jones is siding with Chuck Schumer, not you’ 5 hours ago / News
College football is back: A look at the state’s college football matchups 6 hours ago / News
BCA executive leadership a rare collection of influence 20 hours ago / Analysis
Drag Queen Story Hour event organizer: ‘It’s a way to get a conversation started’ 20 hours ago / News
Candace Owens rips into UNA’s scheduled Black Lives Matter speaker Shaun King 20 hours ago / News
Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha names Dr. Elaine Lyon as new director for its Clinical Services Lab 21 hours ago / News
If everything is racist, nothing is racist 22 hours ago / Opinion
‘Another title for Alabama’: USS Alabama wins top award from US Strategic Command 23 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I’m not trying to play a political calculus’ 23 hours ago / News
Alabama ranked one of the best states for manufacturing 1 day ago / News
Alabama man and grandson honor family member in last reunion of WWII ‘Merrill’s Marauders’ 1 day ago / News
Complaint filed with DNC over Chairwoman Worley’s election 1 day ago / News
Airbnb to collect lodging tax for Birmingham 1 day ago / News
Shelby praises confirmation of first ever African American judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama 1 day ago / News
The Alabama Farmers Federation reacted with optimism to Monday’s announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) detailing how $6.3 billion in federal aid will assist farmers who face the uncertainty of trade negotiations and the disruption of retaliations.

The USDA’s plan is the first round of up to $12 billion in aid for farmers announced by President Donald Trump in July.

The Alabama Farmers Federation National Legislative Programs director Mitt Walker signaled optimism with Trump’s trade negotiations and said the aid serves as short-term relief that will ease concerns for the state’s farmers.

“Although we’re hopeful trade negotiations will end with better conditions for farmers, this package is a step forward in helping farmers deal with current uncertain markets,” Walker said in a statement.

Farmers have been caught in the middle of hardball negotiating by the president, with retaliatory measures by China, European nations, Turkey, Mexico and Canada hurting American agricultural exports in the interim.

Alabama lawmakers praised Trump after the president announced Monday that he has reached a preliminary new trade deal with Mexico called the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement – getting rid of the name NAFTA – with hopes that Canada will “negotiate fairly” and either join the new agreement in the near future or enter into a separate deal.

An eventual settling of trade tensions with Mexico and Canada would provide needed stability for Alabama industries, especially the agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Canada was Alabama’s top export market last year and Mexico was its fourth largest.

The key in a NAFTA replacement, and any trade deal, will be lower barriers to entry than currently exist. Under NAFTA, American farmers have quadrupled their exports to Canada and Mexico and the two nations rank second and third, after China, as markets for American farm goods.

Read more from the Alabama Farmers Federation about the first round of trade aid here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

U.S. Army General Gus Perna last week told a group of Birmingham business and civic leaders that the Army needs their support and partnership “to ensure it remains the greatest, strongest, smartest and most professional all-volunteer force in the world,” per a spokesperson for the Army Materiel Command.

Perna, who is a four-star general in charge of the Materiel Command located at Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal, praised Birmingham’s business community and gave them a call to action.

“We want to build support for our veterans and our soldiers,” Perna said, according to the Redstone Rocket. “That is an easy task because this community embraces its veterans. This community leads the way. We want you to truly believe that you can trust us to be ready to do our job when called to do it, to be part of your community and to teach youth about service.”

Perna’s remarks came during a keynote speech to approximately 250 leaders at the Rotary Club of Birmingham on August 22. His presentation was part of “Meet Your Army” activities in the city, which included a visit with University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) President Ray Watts, a roundtable discussion with members of the influential Birmingham Business Alliance and an address to UAB ROTC cadets.

Perna stressed the importance of a strong bilateral relationship between Birmingham and the Army.

“We are here today to connect with this city and walk through our relationship,” Perna continued. “We want your trust and confidence in us. We are more than what you perceive. We are trained and ready for war, but we are also valuable citizens in your city.”

“Meet Your Army” is an outreach initiative that sends its leaders to communities nationwide in order to “educate, excite and inspire” the American public to support and sustain the Army with resources and through recruiting. Birmingham is one of just 14 cities the Army is focusing on this year.

Perna, in the Magic City, explained the profound importance of recruiting to maintaining the Army’s might.

“In today’s communities, only 1 percent of the population has served or is serving,” he outlined.

The four-star general continued, “This is significant. We must continue to message and partner with each other. We need countless professionals to maintain our all-volunteer force.”

Modern times, and the disconnect between civilian and military life, is making mutually beneficial relations tougher.

“[W]e’re losing touch. People don’t know who we are and why we exist,” Perna added. “We need to be partners to enable what you do every day, and to protect and honor our Constitution. We can only do that if we embrace each other, and that’s why venues like this are so important.”

Although Birmingham is the largest metropolitan area in Alabama, there is relatively little visible military presence in the city. Yet, the military, and the Army especially, is a dominant force in the Yellowhammer State, including major installations in Huntsville (Redstone Arsenal), Anniston (Anniston Army Depot), Enterprise (Fort Rucker) and Montgomery (Maxwell Air Force Base).

There are 13 Army Reserve units in the greater Birmingham area and about 20,000 active military in the state along with 17,000 Department of Defense civilians and a massive veteran population of over 300,000 Alabamians.

Perna asked Birmingham’s business and community leaders for help with “people resource,” – both with ensuring the state’s veterans are employed and recruiting young people into the nation’s armed forces.

“First, I want to ask you to hire veterans. That is huge for us,” he emphasized.

“Veterans have selflessly served our country, and the key is they did it honorably,” Perna continued. “They are of the best character, they have highly competitive skills, and they are committed and trustworthy. You can count on them to get the job done.”

Then, there is the importance of recruiting.

“Second, I ask for your help to continue to build capability by allowing access to recruiting Reserve and National Guard,” Perna said. “And, third, I ask for anything you can do to encourage young men and women to enlist in our military so we can keep the momentum of an all-volunteer service alive.”

The general explained that recruiters in Alabama are crucial to ensuring an increased end strength and, to be successful, they need robust community support.

The Army provides those who enlist or commission with education and training in fields that easily transfer to civilian life, including medicine, computer science, cyber technology and logistics.

“Opportunities for our young people are huge,” Perna advised. “The Army provides them with capabilities to either stay in the force or to come back home and assimilate into their local community.”

Perna was introduced at the Rotary by retired Major General, and Rotarian, Lee Price, whose 38 years of exemplary service included becoming the Army’s first female Program Executive Officer as the PEO for Command Control Communications-Tactical. She was also the first female in the Army Acquisition Corps nominated to general officer and first female selected for general officer while serving in a special operations unit.

“The Army must have the ability to be equal, and the ability to look past differences and ensure diversity. We have changed significantly in this light,” Perna highlighted. “It was leaders like Lee Price who led the way. Because of her physical and moral courage, she rose through the ranks.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Like many cities, Troy is trying to figure out how Airbnb rentals fit into the existing legal and regulatory environment. Technology offers new ways to organize our economy to improve our lives.

Hopefully, our laws and regulations will accommodate such new ventures.

Airbnb is an online home-sharing platform launched in 2008. People can rent out their home while on vacation or even an extra room while they are home. Airbnb does not own properties. Instead, it connects renters with hosts and provides trustworthy information about both parties.

A growing economy must create new things and new ways of doing old things. The new sometimes renders the old obsolete, and legacy businesses unable to keep up may go bankrupt. This process, labeled creative destruction by economist Joseph Schumpeter, ends up making us better off. But new things can disrupt old ways, including the categories of our laws, regulations and contracts. Airbnb rentals create issues for Troy’s business licensure and zoning laws.

New or unforeseen circumstances challenge our existing agreements. Law and economics teach that business contracts cannot spell out exactly what the parties must do in every possible circumstance. For example, suppose that a stream serves as the boundary between two farms. If a flood alters the stream bed, does the property line change too?

Laws are similarly incomplete. People in the early 20th Century wrestled with whether flying an airplane over someone’s property without permission was trespassing. Today, we face a similar question with drones. The common law in England and America tended to evolve to handle new situations. Judges would make a ruling, but the precedent was not completely binding. A decision which proved too costly could be adjusted through trial and error. Planes were determined to not be trespassing, and modern aviation developed.

The U.S. Supreme Court arguably applied an adjustment process this year. The decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair allows collection of sales taxes from online retailers lacking a physical presence in a state. The Court overturned its decision in Quill v. North Dakota from 1992, which increasingly seemed inappropriate for an age of online commerce.

Airbnb similarly challenges Troy and other cities. A business license is not needed to rent your house or sublease your apartment. But many properties listed on Airbnb are exclusive short-term rentals and function equivalently to hotels. Perhaps cities will make Airbnb get a business license in each community where it has a host.

Zoning laws try to limit costs arising from conflicting uses of nearby properties. People do not typically like to live next door to factories, so residential, commercial and industrial zones locate factories away from homes. Similarly, homeowners do not want the house next door becoming a party pad for a procession of visitors who may not fear offending strangers.

Covenants adopted and administered by homeowners’ or neighborhood associations provide an alternative to government zoning. Many homeowners’ association agreements did not foresee the emergence of a short-term home rental market. Airbnb hosts have seen their neighborhood associations limited short-term rentals after they listed their homes on the site.

Some libertarians celebrate disruptive technologies like Airbnb and ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft as ways to repeal in practice excessively restrictive taxi and zoning laws. I sympathize with this argument; New York City’s limits on cabs left many residents without legal taxi service, while zoning has often enforced racial segregation. Zoning is one of the tools Americans use to prevent any change. The “Not in My Back Yard,” or NIMBY, syndrome dominates in much of American today with significant negative consequences, as economist Tyler Cowen details in his The Complacent Class. Nonetheless, ill-advised laws are better repealed, as we risk creating legal questions over technologies which should make our lives better.

Cities enact laws to make our lives better. We can demand that business license laws and zoning not be used to crush innovations that should improve our lives. Our regulations should adjust with the economy, just like our contracts and laws.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

A 13-year-old girl is in custody after someone threatened on social media to send bombs to several Alabama schools.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the girl was arrested early Wednesday following online threats that appeared Tuesday night.

A release from Montgomery Public Schools says the girl is not currently a student. She was charged as a juvenile with making terroristic threats.

Public Safety spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt declined to say which schools were threatened and how authorities identified the teenager, whose name is not being released because of her age.

Earnhardt says the teen is being held in the Montgomery County Juvenile Facility.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has reported a string of large campaign contributions as she looks to reclaim fundraising dominance in the gubernatorial race.

Campaign finance reports show the incumbent Republican has received $95,000 in large contributions over the last three weeks.

Ivey received $25,000 each from the Alabama Builders Political Action Committee, the Trucking Association PAC and Georgia Crown Distributing Inc.

She also received $20,000 from another political action committee.

Ivey faces Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in the November election.

Maddox and Ivey had reported similar fundraising numbers and campaign balances in July.

August fundraising reports are due Sept. 5 but candidates must report large contributions as they are made.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7. Three suspects from the Muslim terror compound in New Mexico have been released

— The child abuse charges were dropped against three of the five suspects because the prosecutor missed the state’s “10-day rule” to prove probable cause.

— The compound was found to have one dead child, 11 other children present and was being used to plan school shootings and attacks on American institutions.

6. The economy continues to move in the right direction with 4.2 percent growth last quarter

— Revised numbers show a higher boost in Gross Domestic Product than originally reported. There was actually a 4.2 percent annualized rate, up slightly from the 4.1 percent pace of expansion it reported in July. While that number doesn’t look huge, it is big in the scheme of the entire GDP.

— This is the economy’s best performance in almost four years, as business reporters report the debunked narrative about soybeans being sold before the tariffs hit.

5. Now President Trump is reportedly lobbying Republican Senators to “turn” on Attorney General Jeff Sessions

—  Politico is reporting that Trump is reaching out to “any senator who will listen” in order to continue pressuring the Republicans to publicly support the firing of the attorney general. Senators Richard Shelby and Lindsey Graham have recently signaled the end is near.

— Insanely, part of the problem has been reported that “Trump has come to resent [Sessions] for other reasons, griping to aides and lawmakers that the attorney general doesn’t have the Ivy League pedigree the president prefers, that he can’t stand his Southern accent and that Sessions isn’t a capable defender of the president on television — in part because he ‘talks like he has marbles in his mouth,’ the president has told aides.”

4. As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls ICE “a bunch of thugs,” Birmingham declares it will not work with ICE at all

— Birmingham wants to go further than being a “Sanctuary City” and will now be a “Welcoming City,” in spite of federal threats, even though the city is currently listed as one of Forbes magazine’s most dangerous cities.

— Mayor Randall Woodfin told NPR, “We’re not going to use our police to do anything around what I call rounding up people,” and confirmed that Birmingham will not work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

3. Alabama schools banned dodgeball and yoga in 1993 — You must care about it now

— A list of children’s games like dodgeball, musical chairs and “Duck. Duck. Goose!” was banned in the 90s as part of an attempt to be more inclusive, they came to light this week after an aide e-mailed the list to PE teachers around the state.

— The current superintendent rightly dismissed this nonsense, saying, “Go back, tell your principals to take care of their own P.E. problems, please.”

2. Trump continues to call out Google — Some Facebook employees are tired of liberal intolerance

— President Trump is still saying Google is biased against conservatives. He doesn’t want to go after regulation, but he also highlighted how differently the company treated President Obama’s speeches and his own.

— Meanwhile, at Facebook, a growing group of employees is calling out the intolerant culture at the company. This group was then reported to human resources, but obviously didn’t do anything wrong.

1. Pretend racism is all the rage: A Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate made an innocuous comment and now he is being attacked

— Wednesday morning, the Republican nominee for governor in Florida sparked some pretend outrage when he said, “The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state.”

— The national media, seeing an opportunity to call someone racist hours after lecturing us on how U.S. Senator John McCain wouldn’t let scurrilous allegation stand, launched into an all-out assault on the GOP nominee with no racial issues in his past in order to give his black opponent a hook.

