7 Things: Impeachment crawls on, Huntsville police officer killed, terrorist attack in Pensacola and more …
7. Alabama and Auburn’s bowl season will seem far less interesting this year
- For the first time since the College Football Playoff system was implemented, the University of Alabama and its fans are on the outside looking in at the playoff and will have to settle for a Citrus Bowl showdown with the University of Michigan where some big players may sit out.
- Auburn University’s bowl game selection is about as interesting as Alabama’s, as Auburn will take on the surprising University of Minnesota from the Big 10 in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day.
6. Border apprehensions continue to decline
- The Department of Homeland Security has released new data that shows border apprehensions were down in November by 6% since October with a total of 42,649 migrants apprehended at the border.
- The data released also shows that apprehensions at the southern border of families has decreased by 85% since May. Most of the change is attributed to the change in practices at the border, such as sending migrants to a different country or home to await their hearings instead of releasing them in the United States.
5. Moore met with protests
- While former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore went to speak at the Shoals Republican Club in Tuscumbia, he was met by around two dozen protesters.
- Protestors stood outside the meeting chanting, “No more Roy Moore” and “Go to hell, Roy Moore,” but at the meeting Moore essentially said he won’t be backed down by protestors, and he also disputed claims that he’s homophobic and racist by saying that if he was, he “couldn’t wear this cross on my lapel. You’re commanded to love people, but you’re also commanded to abhor sin, that which is evil.”
4. Alabama abortion ban still blocked
- The court injunction that blocked the Alabama abortion ban has not been appealed by the state; the injunction blocked the ban from taking place on November 15.
- The courts are also hearing a lawsuit that calls the ban unconstitutional, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has maintained that the purpose of the Alabama abortion ban is to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge Roe v. Wade and Pennsylvania v. Casey.
3. Act of terrorism in Florida
- While speaking at a news conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for stronger “precautions” to be taken when a foreign national is coming to train at a U.S. military base, which comes after the shooting at the Pensacola naval base.
- The Saudi Arabian gunman, Lt. Mohammad Alshamrani, was at the base for training when he opened fire on the base on Friday. He shot and killed three people in an attack that is being treated as an act of terrorism.
2. Impeachment and the IG report
- Monday will be a busy day for those in the elite media bubble as they push forth the necessary narratives that only Russia interfered in the election, the president could be removed over a phone call and there is nothing to see in a report about misbehavior at the DOJ/FBI in 2016.
- Obviously, there are multiple threads to pull on all these issues, but the insistence by the media that there remains only one villain in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump, continues to undercut their objectivity and influence.
1. Huntsville officer killed over the weekend
- Huntsville police officer Billy Fred Clardy ⅠⅠⅠ was shot and killed by suspect LaJeromeny Brown. Clardy is a husband and father of five children. Mayor Tommy Battle said that Clardy was a “special gift” to Huntsville and he “set a standard for us as a community.”
- Clardy’s funeral will be held at Mayfair Church of Christ on Tuesday afternoon. This is the seventh officer to be killed in Alabama this year. He is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in Huntsville since Officer Eric Freeman died on December 14, 2007.