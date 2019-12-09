Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

7 Things: Impeachment crawls on, Huntsville police officer killed, terrorist attack in Pensacola and more … 45 mins ago / Analysis
Alabama Farmers Federation honors Martha Roby with its highest honor 14 hours ago / News
Are we running out of resources? 16 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Byrne talks impeachment, a real compromise on gambling might be possible, Buttigieg enters Alabama and more on Guerrilla Politics 17 hours ago / Analysis
Bowl matchups announced: Bama heading to Citrus, Auburn to Outback, UAB to New Orleans 18 hours ago / Sports
Alabama piano teacher named among nation’s top music educators 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jalen Hurts gets one more shot at LSU — 3 playoff takeaways 21 hours ago / Sports
Gaston APSO brightens Childersburg shop window with holiday cheer 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Stars, including Alabama luminaries, come out for ‘Rockers on Broadway’ 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Celebrating 200 years of Alabama 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Power Foundation marks 30 years of giving 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama-built USS Mobile christened in its namesake city — ‘Best that America has to offer’ 2 days ago / News
Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival announces initial 2020 lineup 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Roy Moore pledges ‘commitment to God,’ rails against D.C. amid backdrop of vocal protesters 2 days ago / News
Alabama’s Dauphin Island Sea Lab teaches more than science 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Samuel Associated Tube Group plans $29 million Alabama expansion 2 days ago / News
University of Alabama research: What aged often want for Christmas is … you 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
ADCNR named Agency of Year at Sportsmen’s Caucus Summit 2 days ago / Outdoors
Huntsville Police officer shot, killed in the line of duty — Sixth Alabama LEO slain this year 2 days ago / News
Ivey lights official Alabama Christmas Tree 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
45 mins ago

7 Things: Impeachment crawls on, Huntsville police officer killed, terrorist attack in Pensacola and more …

7. Alabama and Auburn’s bowl season will seem far less interesting this year

  • For the first time since the College Football Playoff system was implemented, the University of Alabama and its fans are on the outside looking in at the playoff and will have to settle for a Citrus Bowl showdown with the University of Michigan where some big players may sit out.
  • Auburn University’s bowl game selection is about as interesting as Alabama’s, as Auburn will take on the surprising University of Minnesota from the Big 10 in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day.

6. Border apprehensions continue to decline

  • The Department of Homeland Security has released new data that shows border apprehensions were down in November by 6% since October with a total of 42,649 migrants apprehended at the border.
  • The data released also shows that apprehensions at the southern border of families has decreased by 85% since May. Most of the change is attributed to the change in practices at the border, such as sending migrants to a different country or home to await their hearings instead of releasing them in the United States.

5. Moore met with protests

  • While former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore went to speak at the Shoals Republican Club in Tuscumbia, he was met by around two dozen protesters.
  • Protestors stood outside the meeting chanting, “No more Roy Moore” and “Go to hell, Roy Moore,” but at the meeting Moore essentially said he won’t be backed down by protestors, and he also disputed claims that he’s homophobic and racist by saying that if he was, he “couldn’t wear this cross on my lapel. You’re commanded to love people, but you’re also commanded to abhor sin, that which is evil.”

4. Alabama abortion ban still blocked

  • The court injunction that blocked the Alabama abortion ban has not been appealed by the state; the injunction blocked the ban from taking place on November 15.
  • The courts are also hearing a lawsuit that calls the ban unconstitutional, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has maintained that the purpose of the Alabama abortion ban is to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge Roe v. Wade and Pennsylvania v. Casey.

3. Act of terrorism in Florida

  • While speaking at a news conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for stronger “precautions” to be taken when a foreign national is coming to train at a U.S. military base, which comes after the shooting at the Pensacola naval base.
  • The Saudi Arabian gunman, Lt. Mohammad Alshamrani, was at the base for training when he opened fire on the base on Friday. He shot and killed three people in an attack that is being treated as an act of terrorism.

2. Impeachment and the IG report

  • Monday will be a busy day for those in the elite media bubble as they push forth the necessary narratives that only Russia interfered in the election, the president could be removed over a phone call and there is nothing to see in a report about misbehavior at the DOJ/FBI in 2016.
  • Obviously, there are multiple threads to pull on all these issues, but the insistence by the media that there remains only one villain in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump, continues to undercut their objectivity and influence.

1. Huntsville officer killed over the weekend

  • Huntsville police officer Billy Fred Clardy ⅠⅠⅠ was shot and killed by suspect LaJeromeny Brown. Clardy is a husband and father of five children. Mayor Tommy Battle said that Clardy was a “special gift” to Huntsville and he “set a standard for us as a community.”
  • Clardy’s funeral will be held at Mayfair Church of Christ on Tuesday afternoon. This is the seventh officer to be killed in Alabama this year. He is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in Huntsville since Officer Eric Freeman died on December 14, 2007.
14 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation honors Martha Roby with its highest honor

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Farmers Federation on Sunday evening presented U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) with the organization’s highest honor — the Service to Agriculture Award.

The presentation occurred at the opening dinner of the federation’s 98th annual meeting amidst a festive atmosphere fused with a combination of Christmas and Alabama bicentennial spirit.

Before a standing room only crowd of approximately 1,000 farmers and allies of the state’s agricultural industry (with hundreds more also attending the “young farmers” dinner in an separate ballroom down the hall at the same time), Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell hailed Roby as “truly a friend to Alabama agriculture and southeast Alabama.”

Parnell added that Roby is very much appreciated and will be dearly missed, as she has chosen to retire from Congress following her current term.

Before she took the stage to address the crowd, a tribute video was played highlighting Roby as “an outspoken proponent of conservative Christian values that mirrored those of her constituents in the Second Congressional District.”

521
Keep reading 521 WORDS

“She admitted up front she didn’t know much about agriculture, but what she did understand was the important role forestry and agriculture play in her district and our entire state,” the video’s narrator says.

After outlining some of her greatest accomplishments in office, the narrator concludes, “Most of all, Martha Roby has been a loyal friend. She may not be a farmer, but she has the same values, morals and beliefs that all good farmers have: hard work, faith and family have been the foundations of her service in Washington.”

Watch:

Accepting the distinction, Roby remarked, “I am honored to be recognized by an organization that has made such a valuable impact in the lives of my constituents. As you know, agriculture is the largest employer in the Second District; and throughout my time in Congress, I have considered it one of my greatest responsibilities to be a staunch advocate for our farmers and our producers.”

“The success of Alabama’s economy (as a whole) depends on a strong agriculture economy,” she continued. “And I always tried my best to ensure that I do right by our farmers. I have thoroughly enjoyed building a strong relationship, lasting relationships, with my friends in the agriculture industry over the past decade, and I am thankful to share with ALFA a deep care and concern for Alabama’s farmers.”

Roby added, “Although my time in Washington is coming to a close, I look forward to continuing to build relationships with members of Alabama’s agriculture community throughout the state.”

The congresswoman received a warm standing ovation after the conclusion of her remarks.

In a statement released after the presentation, Parnell praised Roby’s role in fighting for fairness in the federal farm bills of 2014 and 2018 and battling budget cuts to farm programs.

“Rep. Roby’s grit and determination ensured farmers weren’t forgotten by other leaders in Washington and earned her the respect of agricultural leaders at home and in Congress,” Parnell said.

Federation national affairs director Mitt Walker also extolled Roby, who currently serves as the chairman of the Congressional Peanut Caucus.

“In working on two farm bills, Congressman Roby was a strong advocate for the peanut program, seed cotton and catfish inspection,” Walker stated. “She was also a staunch supporter of eliminating rules and regulations that hampered farmers and landowners in her district and across the state.

“After her district was ravaged by Hurricane Michael, she insisted that Alabama be treated the same as neighboring states, making sure U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue saw the damage in her district firsthand,” he added. “On a personal note, Rep. Roby is one of the most genuine and compassionate people I have ever had the privilege to work with.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Are we running out of resources?

Thanksgiving began as a celebration of nature’s bounty. Nature’s bounty includes natural resources. Despite reports to the contrary, Cato Institute research demonstrates that we still have plenty of natural resources. Human ingenuity and nature’s generosity explain why.

That we must run out of oil, natural gas, and other resources seems obvious. Since we cannot manufacture deposits of oil, copper, zinc or other resources, these must surely get used up one day, right?

News stories repeat this refrain. Fifteen years ago, news abounded of the end of cheap oil. We appeared to be running out of oil and natural gas during the energy shortages of the 1970s. Oil reserves were supposed to be gone by 2013.

Yet we still have plenty of energy and minerals; U.S. oil production hit an all-time high in 2018. What happened? I’ll consider two factors.

565
Keep reading 565 WORDS

Reported resource reserves are proven reserves, or deposits of a known location, size, and quality. Dividing proven reserves by annual use gives the number of years of oil, copper, or whatever remaining. We have an estimated 53 and 46 years of oil and copper left.

Proving the location and quality of reserves takes work. As economist M. A. Adelman emphasized, proven reserves are produced. Investing in proving reserves not needed for 100 years will lose money. We have found only a tiny fraction of the resources estimated to be in the Earth’s crust. New reserves will be found as existing ones are used. We might have 50 years of reserves remaining for decades.

New and better methods of extraction increase effective reserves. Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing have unlocked shale oil deposits. Earlier steam injection increased production from existing fields.

Second, things only become resources when people figure out how to use them to produce goods and services. Saudi Arabia’s oil deposits generated no wealth for centuries. Knowledge is the ultimate source of value in our economy, and the mind is the source of knowledge. As economist Julian Simon put it, humans are the “ultimate resource.”

Usually, more than one formula or process can produce a good. When we are cooking, we can usually substitute for a missing ingredient and produce a tasty dish. We can use less of a resource if needed, or substitute something else; in the 1800s, people switched from whale oil to kerosene for lighting homes. We need not run out of resources because we can use alternatives if s specific mineral or fossil fuel runs out.

Because reserves poorly measure resource availability, Cato’s index uses prices instead. Economic theory tells us that prices should reflect the best guesses concerning future discoveries, improvements in extraction, and emerging substitutes. If we are truly running out of something, its price should increase sharply.

This was the basis for Julian Simon’s bet with Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich. In 1980, Simon let Ehrlich pick five resources that he thought were most likely to become depleted. Ehrlich selected chromium, copper, nickel, tin and tungsten; by September 1990, the prices had fallen and Simon won.

The new Cato measure is accordingly called the Simon Abundance Index and uses fifty commodity and resource prices. Price comparisons over time require adjustment, most importantly for inflation. But since earnings rise in a growing economy, the Index also adjusts for income. This puts commodity prices in terms of time, say the number of hours of work required to buy ten gallons of gas.

Simon Index prices fell 65% between 1980 and 2017 adjusting for inflation and earnings. When adjusting only for inflation, prices fell 36%. Over these years, world population increased by more than three billion persons. Markets found enough new reserves to accommodate population growth.

Limits exist to nature’s bounty, our ability to harvest this bounty and for substitutes for resources. And we must consider fossil fuels’ impacts on pollution and climate change. Still, the Simon Index shows that we are not running out of resources. Because knowledge creates natural resources, we can potentially maintain a growing economy for generations to come.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less
17 hours ago

VIDEO: Byrne talks impeachment, a real compromise on gambling might be possible, Buttigieg enters Alabama and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—When will Democrats realize impeachment isn’t working for them?

—Are House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Alabama Republicans ready for a grand bargain on gambling?

—Why did presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visit Alabama?

64
Keep reading 64 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) to discuss impeachment and his run for United States Senate.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at Democrats who are acting like racism and sexism took down Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in their primary.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=544010349511696

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
18 hours ago

Bowl matchups announced: Bama heading to Citrus, Auburn to Outback, UAB to New Orleans

Bowl matchups were announced for Yellowhammer State college football teams on Sunday.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers (9-4) will play Appalachian State (12-1) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 21 at 8:00 p.m. CT. That game will be televised on ESPN. No. 20 Appalachian State are the Sunbelt Conference champions. UAB are the Conference USA runner-ups.

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) will play Michigan (9-3) on January 1 in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL. Read more here.

Auburn (9-3) will also play on New Year’s Day, facing Minnesota (10-2)  in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, FL, according to media reports.

The Tide and Tigers both play at noon.

29
Keep reading 29 WORDS

RELATED: Jalen Hurts gets one more shot at LSU — 3 playoff takeaways

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
19 hours ago

Alabama piano teacher named among nation’s top music educators

Although Dr. Kevin Chance has tickled the ivories on concert stages around the world, including at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City, he said his greatest satisfaction comes from watching his students grow into successful, confident performers.

“One of my greatest memories is the first time I had a student perform their first solo recital,” said Chance, assistant professor of piano at the University of Alabama. “The process of putting together an hourlong recital is daunting for some students. It’s a lot of music to put in your head and then feel confident enough to play it in front of people. For me, teaching is the opportunity to see the potential in every student and often take them to heights they didn’t know they could achieve. When I see the joy and satisfaction they get out of that, it gives me eternal gratification.”

680
Keep reading 680 WORDS

Chance is on campus seven days a week teaching his students and perfecting his art. As chair of the Gloria Narramore Moody Piano Area, he also helps recruit the “best and brightest” music students from across the country and works to motivate them to attend the university.

Chance said his students range from freshmen to those working on doctorates. He even has a 7-year-old student.

Under Chance’s guidance, many protégés have been named winners or finalists in state, regional and national music competitions.

His commitment to students and passion for piano recently garnered national recognition. Chance was inducted into the inaugural class of the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame on Oct. 24.

Alabama’s Kevin Chance is working to safeguard the future of music from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Chance was among 43 piano teachers from the United States and Canada who received this honor at the Steinway Factory in New York City. Their names are displayed on a commemorative wall inside the iconic piano factory.

“It was my distinct honor to nominate Dr. Chance to the Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame,” said Jon McClaran, director of Educational Services at the Alabama Piano Gallery in Vestavia Hills. “He is a highly skilled and compassionate teacher. He has produced many wonderful musicians and numerous award winners. Dr. Chance is beloved by his students and the entire music community.”

Chance was one of the youngest piano teachers to earn Steinway honor.

“I don’t know if I have the words to describe how I felt when I received this recognition,” Chance said. “However, I felt incredibly validated for the work that I do. But it also gave me great hope for the future of music because I saw the terrific passion that was in that room. It gave me hope because I know there are students throughout the country who are benefiting from our expertise.”

Along with teaching, Chance is a world-renowned concert pianist. He has taken curtain calls in Japan, Mexico, Canada and nearly all 50 states in the U.S.

Born and raised in Dora, Chance said he began playing the piano as soon as he could reach the keys.

“When I was a small child, I would come home from church and try to play by ear all the hymns I heard that morning,” Chance said. “My mother recognized that I had some talent and called her former piano teacher who lived in Troy.”

Chance said because his teacher lived so far from Dora, he received those early lessons by phone. At age 6, he began studying piano at the Birmingham-Southern College Conservatory. By age 15, he had moved to the teacher’s chair and started passing his skill on to other students.

Chance received his bachelor’s degree in English from Birmingham-Southern in 2000, his master’s in piano performance from LSU in 2002 and his doctorate from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, in 2011.

Chance has served on the University of Alabama faculty since 2010. He took that position after teaching for four years at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham.

In addition to the recognition from Steinway & Sons, Chance has received the 2019 Music Educator of the Year Award from the Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa and was named the 2015-2016 Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Music Teachers Association.

Chance said his parents have been his greatest music mentors and supporters – especially during his childhood.

“I am very grateful to my parents,” Chance said. “It was 45 minutes from Dora to Birmingham, and they drove me every week – sometimes two or three times a week – to Birmingham-Southern. That was a lot of driving.”

Chance said music and teaching will always be an integral part of his life.

“I’ll never stop teaching. I love it,” Chance said. “As much as I identify as a concert pianist, my heart is in teaching, and that’s where I find my identity the most. I’m really passionate about trying to build the quality of music instruction among pre-college students throughout our state, and I love seeing my students go out and teach others, because that’s the future of music.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less