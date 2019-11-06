7 Things: Differing opinions on quid pro quo, party switcher explains why he switched, LSU QB excited Trump is coming to Tuscaloosa and more …
7. Universal healthcare isn’t universal or healthcare
- While U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have made their “Medicare-For-All” plans a huge focus of their presidential campaigns, there is now new data released from the British government on their National Health Service (NHS), which is a comparative single-payer system.
- The report from the NHS states, “Cancer waiting times are the worst on record,” whereas the overall waiting list for treatment with specialists totals more than 4.5 million people, which is an increase of 40% in the last five years. The NHS has repeatedly been used as an example of a successful government-run health care system by Democrats.
6. Tuberville loves Trump
- In a piece written for Yellowhammer News, former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville wrote about President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Alabama for the University of Alabama vs. LSU game on Saturday.
- Tuberville wrote, “In Alabama, you will not be heckled or booed, but embraced as our commander in chief. We support you, and we are rooting for your continued success.” While Tuberville conveyed that the state supports Trump and will give him a warm welcome, it also reinforces the fact that Tuberville seems to be running his campaign on how much he loves Trump.
5. ABC covered up Epstein story, media covers for them
- Recently, a video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach was leaked that revealed ABC News covered up a Jeffery Epstein story so they could continue their coverage of the royal family.
- A victim of Epstein, Virginia Roberts, said that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s island, but ABC said her story didn’t meet their “standards” to report. But despite these “standards,” they reported poorly sourced stories on then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
4. Not a good night for Republicans
- Virginia has been trending blue for a couple of years and has now completely become a Democratic state as Republicans lost both chambers of the state legislative body and now are on the outside looking in when it comes to governance in this formerly red state.
- Things went better in Kentucky where Republicans control the legislature and all statewide offices, but they appear to have lost the race for governor by a slim margin. Some attribute that to the unlikeable incumbent while others are trying to blame the president and the national mood. Either way, it is not good news for Republicans.
3. LSU’s quarterback excited the president will be at his game
- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about President Donald Trump’s upcoming attendance of the Alabama vs. LSU game, to which he responded, “[R]egardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool having the president at the game.”
- Burrow went on to say, “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [the] president at the game is pretty cool.”
2. Alabama party switcher explains why he switched
- In 2020, Madison County License director Mark Craig will be running as a Republican. He explained his reason for the party switch is due to “today’s climate and culture, you just realize some of your beliefs and thoughts line up differently.”
- Craig also explained that as time has passed, he’s become more in line with Republican views rather than Democratic views, but he has emphasized that his position is non-partisan and that his office isn’t “making the laws.” He added, “We have zero policy-setting ability and try to help each person as best we can.”
1. Differing opinions on quid pro quo
- Some of the transcripts from impeachment testimonies have been released, but if there’s any “quid pro quo” is still unclear. While some of the contents of the transcripts were concerning, they weren’t necessarily incriminating, and surely aren’t going to lead to the removal of President Donald Trump by the United States Senate.
- The transcripts seem to go back and forth on whether or not Trump was intentionally withholding foreign aid from Ukraine until they agreed to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has pointed out that Ambassador Gordon Sondland said he “cannot identify a solid source” for assuming that there’s an actual link to aid. In another less reported moment, Sondland said the president told him, “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing… to do what he ran on.”