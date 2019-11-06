Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles returns to mission, keeps violent criminals off the streets

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole for 14 violent convicts who are in prison for armed robbery.

This came after a news conference Monday announcing the official resumption of parole hearings. During this press conference, Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Charlie Graddick had strongly urged board members to use prudence in considering whether to grant each individual parole.

“Inmates do not have an innate right to be paroled, they must earn such a privilege,” Graddick emphasized. “Our first priority must be the safety of every man, woman and child in Alabama.”

The board apparently decided that one such inmate has earned his parole.

William Cameron Cliatt, sentenced in 2006 to 25 years in prison for the first-degree robbery of Crum’s Deli in Henry County, on Tuesday was granted the privilege.

The list of the violent criminals who were denied parole on Tuesday is as follows:

Antonio Jackson was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for two first-degree robberies in St. Clair County. Jackson has been convicted of robbery four times in Jefferson and St Clair counties, and was previously convicted of murder in Georgia. He is serving his fourth prison term. He was granted probation in 1995 and has already been paroled twice only to wind up back in prison

Steven Wade Hamilton was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison for a first-degree robbery in Calera in Shelby County in which he robbed a convenience store clerk at knifepoint. His other convictions include theft, three burglaries and domestic violence assault. He has been incarcerated five times.

Akeem Benison was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for armed robbery. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree armed robbery. The Demopolis Police Department said the robberies all took place at the same BP service station over a period, and that each time, Benison would flee after the robbery back to Greene County. Police called him a serial robber. He was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for robbery.

Charleston George was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Lee County. He was an employee of Momma Goldberg’s Deli in Auburn and was involved in a robbery in which two masked gunmen held up the restaurant at closing time. George is serving his third prison term. He was sentenced in 2000 to three years in prison and 12 years of probation for two first-degree robberies in Tuskegee.

Alonzo John Goines has committed multiple robberies. Goines was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for two counts of first-degree robbery in Russell County after he and an accomplice robbed a store at gunpoint. Goines had already been sentenced to three years in prison in Lee County back in 2008 for another first-degree robbery.

Donte Lamar Harris was sentenced in 2014 to six years, eight months in prison for first-degree robbery in Millbrook, Elmore County. He robbed at gunpoint three different Dollar General stores over a three-week period.

Antron Marquez Jackson was sentenced in 2003 to 30 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Pike County, his third incarceration. Jackson robbed Ward’s Grocery Store at gunpoint.

Benjamin James Bradley of Covington County was sentenced in 2008 to 21 years, three months in prison for first-degree robbery. He used a gun to rob the A.W. Herndon store in Andalusia. He has escaped from prison twice during his criminal career.

Richardo Eason of Foley in Baldwin County was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for the first-degree armed robbery of a gas station clerk. He entered a Bebos gas station armed with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Omar Wilik McQueen was sentenced in 1990 to 30 years in prison for first-degree robbery and theft of property in Montgomery County. He robbed a store at gunpoint. McQueen has already been paroled once – back in 2003 – but he wound up right back in prison.

James Leo Williams was convicted of four armed robberies in Jefferson County in 1996-97 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. In each of the robberies, Williams and two accomplices threatened and held guns to the heads of store employees. Williams was paroled once before, in 2006, but wound up right back in prison.

Thomas Edward Howard was sentenced in 2008 to 21 years in prison for first-degree robbery after he robbed a Chevron store in Auburn, Lee County, with a gun on March 3, 2008.

Lonnie Painter is a violent, multi-state offender who was sentenced in 2005 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and two counts of illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card in Gardendale, Jefferson County. He lured the robbery victim by asking for a battery jump and then used a knife and threatened to kill the victim. He has been released from prison on parole three times and each time he violated parole.

Jarius Israel Robinson was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for a 2008 robbery in Dothan, Houston County. The Dothan Eagle reported that Robinson, from Henry County, was among three teenagers charged with robbing a Dothan KFC restaurant where he had once been an employee. Robinson and his two accomplices wore masks and brandished guns during the robbery.

Tuesday’s hearings came after a tumultuous time for the Bureau, which was called “badly broken” before a structural overhaul supported by the governor and attorney general overwhelmingly passed the Alabama legislature this spring.

Once a new leadership team led by Graddick came into the organization in recent months, they discovered that hearings needed to be postponed because the old leaders had not put the Bureau in compliance with the new law. Graddick lamented the situation as a “hot mess,” but Tuesday should signal things are back on stable footing.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

There is only one piece of Renaissance art in Sylacauga – and maybe all of Alabama.

Watch to find out how it got there:

This is just one of the many fascinating stories we heard when we sat down with Pursell Farms co-founder and CEO David Pursell as part of Yellowhammer’s Legacy Series. He shared with us the remarkable history behind his family’s business and the land he now calls home.

RELATED: Yellowhammer Legacy Series: Enjoy the breathtaking view from atop Pursell Farms

On November 7, Yellowhammer will publish a full-length feature on how Pursell Farms became an Alabama treasure.

The Yellowhammer Legacy Series tells the stories of the people and places that make Alabama beautiful. Join us throughout the year in exploring different parts of the state to discover lasting contributions to Alabama’s extraordinary culture.

The college football playoff selection committee announced the first edition of its rankings on Tuesday night, with the Alabama Crimson Tide slotted in the third-highest spot and Auburn coming in at No. 11.

Here is some instant analysis of this week’s rankings.

1. The committee respects the product Nick Saban is putting on the field. Despite the much-discussed deficiencies surrounding Alabama’s opponents so far, the committee ranked Saban’s squad No. 3. There’s no question members of the committee have watched the Crimson Tide play and recognize the elite talent and matching production, regardless of opponent.

2. Confidence in the Tide’s future schedule also makes it easy to tuck them safely inside the top four. Unlike Clemson, Alabama’s schedule will take care of itself. Alabama faces No. 2 LSU this weekend, No. 11 Auburn in the Iron Bowl and potentially a top 10 SEC East team in Atlanta. There’s no reason to overthink Alabama’s ranking knowing they will be sufficiently tested in the coming weeks.

3. A scenario now exists where an undefeated Clemson gets left out of the playoff. The ESPN studio team made a big deal out of the fact that getting left out of the top four would please Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. If that’s truly the case, then Swinney may learn to be careful of what he wishes for. Clemson’s schedule only gets worse, so there is a scenario where a couple of one-loss teams (PAC 12 champ Oregon, one-loss LSU) get in ahead of Swinney’s Tigers.

4. Is it better to lose to a clearly inferior opponent than a ranked opponent? We have always wondered if the playoff committee is more forgiving of losses to bad teams rather than in tests of near-equal talent. The Georgia Bulldogs enjoy a comfortable No. 6 ranking despite a bad loss at home to a sub-.500 South Carolina squad. In addition, the committee has ranked Utah No. 8 even with a loss to unranked USC and its embattled head coach Clay Helton. There is precedent, too. In consecutive years, Clemson lost to Pittsburgh and Syracuse and still made the playoff each year.

5. LSU may not drop out of the top four with a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week. Maybe there is a reason why LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said there are going to be bigger games than this weekend’s tilt with the Crimson Tide. Or maybe this is more of the supreme confidence being displayed by LSU players. Sitting at No. 2 with two top-11 wins on its resume, LSU has to feel good about its chances of making the playoff no matter what happens Saturday.

6. There’s a lot left on the table for Auburn. Auburn is ranked a respectable No. 11. With the chance to pick up wins against the No. 6 and No. 3 teams in the country, a top six finish is not out the question for the Tigers. Look for some favorable matchups against Georgia to potentially create another heavyweight bout in the Iron Bowl.

7. Still a little chilly in Minnesota. The seven-time national champion Golden Gophers are off to their best start in years, and head coach P.J. Fleck just signed a lucrative seven-year extension. But all Fleck’s team has gotten for its 8-0 start is a No. 17 ranking. Minnesota currently sits directly behind two-loss teams Kansas State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Many people would agree that their years in high school were some of the best years of their lives – particularly those individuals who were members of a sports team or participated in other activities such as the marching band or debate team.

In many cases, team members become lifelong friends. Team reunions are held from time to time as teammates return to remember the relationships, which ultimately mean much, much more than the outcome of games or events they had participating in high school activities. Quite often, reunions for sports teams are staged during the highlight of each sports season during the state playoffs.

And as the calendar turns to November, there is nothing like the excitement of high school football playoffs in cities and communities across Alabama and throughout the nation every Friday night.

While each team will be trying to advance to the state championship, the outcome of the games is only a part of the experience for those individuals in attendance.

Why? Because the people in the stands at high school football playoffs are moms and dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers, neighbors down the street, fellow students, and longtime residents of the community. People in the bleachers know the players on the field. Win or lose, their support and love is always there.

There is no tradition in sports with the history of high school football. There are 30 rivalry games (60 high schools) that started before 1900 and continue today, the longest of which is Connecticut’s New London High School vs. Norwich Free Academy, which have been playing annually since 1875.

In Alabama, the first game confirmed was in 1892 – when the Alabama School for the Deaf played the Anniston Military Institute and tied 0-0. By the time the AHSAA formed in 1921, more than 100 high schools in Alabama were playing football. Guntersville and Albertville recently completed their 105th meeting, dating back to 1914. Albertville’s Aggies won 24-21 in a series that now stands at 52-47-6 in Guntersville’s favor. Clarke County also has two ongoing series that have reached 104 games – county rivals Jackson and Thomasville.

In Michigan, Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central have been playing since 1896. In Massachusetts, the Wellesley-Needham Heights rivalry dates to 1882. And in Colorado, Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial have been matched since 1892.

Although there are more options for entertainment on a Friday night than ever before, there is still nothing to match high school football playoffs in the fall. With all the people attending games of the 14,247 high schools that play football, expect more than 10 million fans each Friday night – easily the No. 1 fan base in the country.

As you attend high school football playoff games this year in Alabama, remember that the players, coaches and game officials deserve your utmost support, encouragement and respect. While advancing in the playoffs is the desire of each team, the ultimate objective of high school sports and activities is to have fun and enjoy these special years.

We urge you to continue to support the high school teams in your community!

Karissa Niehoff is the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations

Steve Savarese is the executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association

The Alabama High School Athletic Association, founded in 1921, is a private agency organized by its member schools to control and promote their athletic programs. The purpose of the AHSAA is to regulate, coordinate and promote the interscholastic athletic programs among its member schools, which include public, private and parochial institutions.

While the news broke too late on Monday to get University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s reaction, reporters in Louisiana were able to ask LSU quarterback Joe Burrow his thoughts on President Donald Trump planning to attend the Tigers’ game in Tuscaloosa this Saturday.

Burrow had nothing but positive things to say about Trump’s attendance, saying the same should hold true on a bipartisan basis.

“You know, regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool having the president at the game,” Burrow said.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [the] president at the game is pretty cool,” he continued.

Watch:

Saban will have his second regular weekly press conference on Wednesday.

RELATED: When President Trump visits Nick Saban: What a fly on the wall might hear

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

November 28 will mark two years to the day when Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was sworn in as the Magic City’s 30th chief executive.

After beating then-incumbent Mayor William Bell in an October 3, 2017 runoff, Woodfin has made quite the splash, staying true to his campaign promise of focusing on the wellbeing of each and every of the city’s 99 neighborhoods.

In a video posted to Woodfin’s Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, the mayor reflected on the progress made by his top initiatives — as well as key work that still is ongoing.

Neighborhood revitalization, the Birmingham Promise initiative and creating enhanced opportunities for minority- and women-owned small businesses were major talking points in the video.

Speaking specifically about the Birmingham Promise workforce development efforts, Woodfin said every student should exercise one of three options upon graduating from high school: going to college, joining the military or entering the workforce.

He explained that Birmingham Promise is about making real investments in preparing students for two of those three options — college and workforce.

“[W]e wanted to be very, very intentional about creating a path forward for our young people, who not only have dreams we should support, but as a city, we have to really focus on our future workforce,” he advised.

RELATED: Shift to knowledge-based economy driving Birmingham’s workforce development efforts

Later in the video, the mayor also underlined what he recognized as “a big statement.”

“I think the City of Birmingham has the opportunity to be the premier destination in America for any woman or any black woman or any minority who wants to open and/or start a business,” Woodfin emphasized.

He outlined, “I am convinced that there are women throughout this nation who go to bed at night having a dream of opening up their business. And in whatever city they live in, it’s possible that a door has been slammed in their face or they can’t get the support — they can’t get the capital, they can’t get the resources, encouragement — they need from the city and/or that community. What I want to say as mayor of the City of Birmingham is that that woman — she’s welcome here… whether she already lives here or she’s anywhere else in America, that she can start or open a business here, that she will be successful, because we’re creating the ecosystem that supports [her and her dreams].”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

