A hero’s welcome: What you deserve, Mr. President

Welcome back to Alabama, Mr. President.

You are in the home state of college football’s greatest rivalry, which I was honored to be a part of for so many years. Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers fans are opponents during the season, especially on Iron Bowl Saturday, and our allegiances lie with either Coach Saban or Coach Malzahn. But there’s one head coach for whom our state’s fans set aside their bipartisan differences and root for in solidarity: the president of the United States of America.

In Alabama, you will not be heckled or booed, but embraced as our commander in chief. We support you, and we are rooting for your continued success.

Here in Alabama, we show respect for the elected leaders governing our great nation. Mr. President, you have proven throughout your administration that you are working tirelessly to make our country a better place. As I said, when I was a head coach, the numbers do not lie. This is the best economy in history. Households across the nation have benefited from great income growth, which has been at a much higher rate than any of your predecessors achieved. Over 6.5 million people are off food stamps. Disabled employment for Asian Americans and African Americans is at the lowest rate our country has ever seen. The unemployment rate has been at 4% or less for 16 consecutive months, the longest streak in 50 years. And under your leadership, the United States has become energy independent.

You have scored touchdown after touchdown for our country and have earned the right to serve four more years. And we football fans understand the value of hard-fought victories.

It is an honor to have you in Alabama, Mr. President. Alabama has your back, and all our fans are cheering for you.

Tommy Tuberville is the former head football coach of Auburn University and a 2020 Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama