Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

7 Things: Deep State Russian madness is back, new poll shakes up Senate race, Tuberville addresses attack ads and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: We better pick a ‘vetted’ candidate as the GOP nominee — ‘We don’t need an October surprise’ 3 hours ago / News
Here are the latest fundraising numbers in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary 3 hours ago / Politics
Selma to Montgomery Relay set to be held in March 4 hours ago / News
‘Can’t even begin to tell you’: Marsh, McCutcheon discuss impact of Rebuild Alabama, Port of Mobile expansion, EV revolution 4 hours ago / News
Marshall takes further legal action against states attempting to use legally debatable method to ratify Equal Rights Amendment 17 hours ago / News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed advocates for expansion of national-best Alabama First Class Pre-K program 17 hours ago / News
NASA, Boeing complete first phase of testing on Space Launch System 18 hours ago / News
Tua Tagovailoa to hold autograph signing in Huntsville this weekend 21 hours ago / Sports
Two former Auburn football standouts arrested in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana 22 hours ago / News
Univ. of Alabama, Auburn to have black student body presidents simultaneously for first time 22 hours ago / News
Club for Growth poll: Tuberville takes lead in U.S. Senate race 23 hours ago / News
‘Age is just a number’: 91-year-old Alabamian inspires while working out in his ‘comfortable’ overalls 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Elisabeth French selected as first black woman to serve as Presiding Judge of an Alabama Circuit Court 1 day ago / News
Will Sen. Doug Jones vote to protect vulnerable babies? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Launchpad selects finalists competing for $150K in prize money 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones calls abortion question ‘stupid’, medical marijuana bill advances, Democrats slug it out and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Medical marijuana bill clears Alabama Senate committee 1 day ago / News
Alabamians can buy emergency preparedness items sales-tax free this weekend 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s Warrior Met Coal announces historic Blue Creek mine development 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

7 Things: Deep State Russian madness is back, new poll shakes up Senate race, Tuberville addresses attack ads and more …

7. Officer on desk duty after viral video of arrest

  • Mobile police officer Blake Duke has been placed on desk duty after a video of him arresting Howard Green, Jr. has gone viral online, and now the Mobile Police Department is investigating the incident.
  • During the arrest, Green was put into a headlock while being placed in the back of a patrol car, but he’s had a warrant for his arrest out since April 2019 for harassment. Green is also being charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey and disorderly conduct.

6. Everyone knows of at least one “bad” Sanders supporter

  • U.S. Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) can think of at least one example of a U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “supporter being bad,” even though Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison can’t think of a single one being “unusually mean or bad.”
  • Scalise was shot by a Sanders supporter while practicing for a congressional baseball game in 2017. Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was there with others from the baseball team as well, and this exchange has happened among the debate on whether candidates are responsible for their supporters’ actions.

5. Stone only gets a little more than three years

  • Roger Stone made false statements to investigators during the investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election; he has now been sentenced to three years in prison for his offenses.
  • U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman said that Stone’s actions were “deliberate” and “planned,” but she also said the sentencing request was excessive, just as President Trump did. Berman sentenced him to the sentence Attorney General William Barr suggested, therefore the media panic was for nothing.

4. New poll suggests Trump wins in any matchup in key swing state

  • The latest poll from Quinnipiac University shows that no matter who President Donald Trump is up against in Wisconsin, he wins by at least 7%, which would be if he were against former Vice President Joe Biden or U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
  • In the event that Trump is up against former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg or former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Trump leads by 8%. If Trump squares off with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), he wins by 10%. Against U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Trump wins by at least 11%.

3. Tuberville confused about what ads attacking him are saying?

  • While at an event hosted by the Downtown Republican Women of Huntsville and the Madison County Young Republicans, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville addressed the campaign ads against him where he’s quoted that he’s “pissed off at Donald Trump” over the treatment of veterans.
  • Tuberville has taken this to mean that the ads are saying that he “hate[s] the veterans,” but he said that “President Trump loves our military, loves our VA, he’s fighting for them. But we’ve got to keep fighting.” This mirrors his response to ads that showed him supporting amnesty.

2. Tuberville might have taken the lead

  • The super PAC Club for Growth Action has conducted a new poll for the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, and the poll put former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville in the lead with 32%.
  • Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fell to second place at 29%, while U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has remained consistent with 17%. A total of 16% of respondents remain undecided.

1. It’s the Russians … again

  • After years of Russia investigation speculation, zero evidence that anyone on the Trump campaign team colluded with the Russians and maniacal obsession with baseless conspiracy theories about Russians costing Democrats 2016, it appears that the same players are going right back to the same story that the Russians and Trump might be in cahoots for 2020.
  • After a classified briefing to members of Congress, multiple sources proceeded to go to the New York Times, which led to a headline that screamed, “Russia Backs Trump Re-election, and Trump Fears That Democrats Will Exploit Its Support.” This just further proves the Deep State is continuing to operate to defeat Donald Trump like it did in 2016.
3 hours ago

Byrne: We better pick a ‘vetted’ candidate as the GOP nominee — ‘We don’t need an October surprise’

PELL CITY — Could lightning strike twice, and Doug Jones win another term as U.S. Senator in Alabama? That was a possibility raised by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) during a campaign stop in St. Clair County on Thursday.

Byrne suggested his primary opponents might not be adequately vetted for the general election in November, which could make Jones’ reelection possible.

The Republican U.S. representative from Alabama’s First Congressional District was apparently referring to the possibility of allegations like those leveled at former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore that in part derailed his 2017 U.S. Senate bid.

331
Keep reading 331 WORDS

Byrne made his case at a gathering of the St. Clair Republican Party at the Pell City Steakhouse for defeating Jones and offered the U.S. Senator’s votes on Brett Kavanaugh’s U.S. Supreme Court nomination and President Donald Trump’s impeachment as reasons why.

“Doug voted against [Brett] Kavanaugh — one of the finest conservative jurors we’ve ever had put on the court — someone who was terribly treated in that confirmation process,” Byrne said. “And yes, two weeks ago he voted to convict President Trump. That person does not deserve to be United States Senator from the state of Alabama.”

“It’s time to get rid of Doug Jones,” he added. “It’s time to get rid of him.”

Byrne insisted by virtue of being a U.S. congressman, he is vetted daily and someone who would not be susceptible to an October surprise.

“We proved in 2017 that not just any Republican can beat Doug Jones,” he said. “We better pick the right person to be our Republican nominee. And it better be somebody who has been carefully vetted. When you do what I did, you get carefully vetted every day. We don’t need an October surprise — where all of a sudden something we didn’t know anything bad about our nominee pops up, and then you and I have got to deal with it. We’ve got to make sure you and I know who we’re nominating.”

“And it better be somebody who is a conservative Christian fighter — not just someone who talks about it — somebody who actually does it, like what I did for President Trump,” Byrne said, referring to participating in Republican House members “storming” of the U.S. House of Representatives Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) where the House Intelligence Committee was convening impeachment inquiry hearings under the direction of committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Show less
3 hours ago

Here are the latest fundraising numbers in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary

The candidates in Alabama’s March 3 republican U.S. Senate primary had their latest mandatory federal financial disclosures due on Thursday.

The reports, covering January 1 – February 12, filed with the Federal Election Commission showed former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions raising the most during the period and ending it with the most cash-on-hand.

Sessions raised $446,891 in the six-week period and spent $1,104,608. He reported $1,898,642 on hand as of February 12.

Next, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville raised $182,466 during the period. He spent $597,015, ending with $1,109,439 left.

192
Keep reading 192 WORDS

State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) received a total of $125,915 and spent $99,319. He reported $350,626 cash-on-hand to finish the period.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) brought in $119,896, spent $741,701 and had $1,571,477 on hand.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore raised $18,021. He spent $51,099 and concluded the period with $11,037.

These numbers represent the final financial reports due before the primary. From February 13 through February 29, candidates are required to file 48-hour notices if their respective campaign committees receive any contribution (including in-kind gifts or advances of goods or services; loans from the candidate or other non-bank sources; and guarantees or endorsements of bank loans to the candidate or committee) of $1,000 or more per source. These notices do not contain information on expenditures or cash-on-hand.

During the final quarter of 2019, Tuberville led the field in fundraising, actually outraising Sessions and Byrne combined in that period. Sessions from January 1 – February 12 outraised Tuberville and Byrne combined.

RELATED: Club for Growth poll: Tuberville takes lead in U.S. Senate race

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Selma to Montgomery Relay set to be held in March

The city of Montgomery, known as the “Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement,” announced Thursday that the third annual Selma to Montgomery Relay will be held in March.

The relay, which is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2020, will be hosted by Walk Jog Run to “commemorate the historic 1965 march led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting in Selma, this 51-mile route will begin at the prominent Edmund Pettus Bridge and end at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery.”

“The Selma to Montgomery Relay is more than just a race—we invite participants to relish in the experience of walking in the footsteps of those civil rights pioneers who came before us,” said Vergil Chames, cofounder of Walk Jog Run Club. “Last year we had over 375 participants, and we hope to build on this number through strategic partnerships, such as our relationship with Black Girls RUN.”

205
Keep reading 205 WORDS

In accordance with the relay this year, Walk Jog Run is partnering with Black Girls RUN, a community of runners who encourage and inspire one another.

A press release for the event noted:

Divisions for 2020 are ultra-teams with one to four runners, regular teams with five to nine runners and a cyclist category with transportation options available. Participants are encouraged to appoint a captain to facilitate communication with the organizers and provide relay updates to their designated team members.

“This event continues to put Montgomery and the state of Alabama on the map as a sports destination and cultural tourism hot spot,” said Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce senior vice president Dawn Hathcock.

“Each year, participants express the unforgettable and overwhelming feeling of traveling the trail blazed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the foot soldiers of the movement, and we look forward to cheering them on as they race up Dexter Avenue and cross the finish line,” Hathcock added.

The press release for the event also said a “portion of the registration proceeds go back into the community with donations to churches and various local non-profits.”

To register for the relay, click here.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
4 hours ago

‘Can’t even begin to tell you’: Marsh, McCutcheon discuss impact of Rebuild Alabama, Port of Mobile expansion, EV revolution

MONTGOMERY — Yellowhammer News on Wednesday evening held the first Yellowhammer Connection event of 2020.

The event featured a live interview with Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), who gave an overview of the legislative session so far and previewed what is still to come. Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Tim Howe moderated the comprehensive, in-depth discussion.

The gathering at the Alabama Association of Realtors also attracted some of the state’s top policymakers, including Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville).

The contents of the interview with Marsh and McCutcheon will be rolled out in multiple segments. In this article, the first part of the series, we take a look at infrastructure in Alabama.

917
Keep reading 917 WORDS

Howe introduced the subject by mentioning two important project announcements made recently.

First, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week announced the allocation of $274,300,000 in federal funds to initiate and complete construction of the deepening and widening of the navigation channel at the Port of Mobile. The federal funding was made possible by the historic leadership of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. However, this was not the only critical component of the project funding; the state match was secured last year through the enactment of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

The second project mentioned by Howe was actually announced earlier in the day Wednesday. He referenced Brookwood’s Warrior Met Coal announcing a landmark $550-$600 million investment to open a new world-class longwall mine on the Blue Creek reserves in West Alabama. The met coal industry in Alabama is the Port of Mobile’s biggest customer, and Howe mentioned how the Port project — and thus Rebuild Alabama — has paved the way for the met coal industry and others to expand their operations and grow more jobs.

“The infrastructure bill in general was a big plus for the state of Alabama,” Marsh outlined. “The House and Senate looked at all aspects of infrastructure, and in that conversation, of course, the Port came up. And we knew that if we could deepen the harbor, we could double the amount of freight coming through there. When you double the amount of goods coming in, well, they’ve got to go somewhere. They’re going to be on your roads on trucks — or rail. And it’s going to also provide opportunity to industries and businesses in the state in many cases to ship at cheaper rates because of volume.”

He continued, “There’s no doubt the harbor depth increase was critical; it was, from day one, something we wanted to do. And I can’t even begin to tell you — we don’t know all the areas it will create improvement. But it will create opportunity and improvement in the state.”

The EV future, Alabama head of the curve

McCutcheon soon thereafter discussed the electric vehicle aspect of the Rebuild Alabama Act. The legislation charges hybrid and plugin electric vehicle drivers an annual fee so that they pay their fair share to use the state’s roadways. However, a portion of those annual fees also goes towards a grant program to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

“One of the positive things that came out of the infrastructure bill, the Rebuild Alabama Act, was the fact that we addressed the electric vehicles,” McCutcheon advised. “We even had discussions about anonymous vehicles … and of course the basis for the discussion was the fact that these vehicles are going to be traveling on our roadways, and they’ll be putting wear and tear on the roads. And therefore they need to have been contributing to the expense.”

“But it was during those discussions that we were able to gain a lot of knowledge and build up relationships with the manufacturers of these types of vehicles so that we could talk about things for the future and the fact that we recognize them — they came to the table,” the speaker added. “And it was more than just talking about dollars being contributed for the use of our roadways. It was an ongoing dialogue about how could they contribute versus the future.”

He again stressed the importance of bringing “the people with the technology” (electric vehicle manufacturers) to the table during the Rebuild Alabama process.

“[A]nd they recognized that Alabama was concerned about their industry and we wanted to keep them involved in what we were doing,” McCutcheon explained. “And that was one of the positive things that happened.”

Marsh also underlined the importance of the electric vehicle portion of the legislation.

He further spoke about electric vehicles potentially being built in Alabama in the near future.

“I absolutely [could see electric vehicles being manufactured in the state soon],” Marsh remarked. “I quite honestly believe that the rate at which electric vehicles will hit the roads will be faster than people expect.”

“And I say that because the battery technology is advancing at a quicker rate,” he continued. “And that’s the key. When you can get a battery that’s charged in 30 minutes or less and you get a range of 500-600 miles, that’s when it takes off. I’m convinced that that’s coming.”

Marsh projected that all automobile manufacturers will ultimately have to get in the business of selling some electric vehicles or “they’re going to be in trouble.”

“So, yeah, I think that everybody (all automobile manufacturers) in the state will have a play in that game, and I think that it’ll be quicker than you expect,” he concluded.

McCutcheon wrapped up his remarks on the subject by noting that the electric vehicle aspect was just part of the “forward-thinking” Rebuild Alabama Act.

“When you look at the Port, and you look at the fees for electric vehicles, when you look at the growth mechanism that was put in that bill, as well as addressing the revenue — just the revenue that was needed from the actual revenue coming from the gas pump — this was probably one of the most forward-thinking bills that the legislature has addressed in several years,” McCutcheon emphasized.

He summarized further, “We didn’t just put a bandaid on a problem to fix it for a little bit. We looked to the future.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
17 hours ago

Marshall takes further legal action against states attempting to use legally debatable method to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has redoubled his efforts to ensure the failure of an effort by some states to push through the ratification of the 1972 Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the U.S. Constitution.

In December, Marshall joined two other states and took the first step of filing a preventative lawsuit to stop the ERA from being passed.

Recently, Illinois, Nevada and Virginia have launched their own suit, arguing that recent votes by their state legislatures qualify the amendment for ratification.

Marshall this week filed a motion to intervene in the new suit brought by Illinois, Nevada and Virginia.

287
Keep reading 287 WORDS

As Yellowhammer News reported in December:

The ERA was initially passed by both Houses of Congress in 1972 and went to the states for ratification. The amendment needed to be ratified by 38 state legislatures to become officially enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. In the proposing clause of the amendment’s passage through the House and Senate, Congress attached a seven-year deadline for ratification, a deadline that was later extended from 1979 to 1982.

The amendment did not receive the required amount of ratifications by 1982. As far as Marshall is concerned, that should have been the end of the issue.

Additionally, Marshall believes that five states validly rescinded their ratifications before the 1982 deadline. The question of whether a state can rescind a vote to ratify a constitutional amendment is not considered settled by legal scholars.

Proponents of the ERA believe that not only are the rescissions invalid but also the entire congressional deadline for ratification is constitutionally irrelevant.

Since that reporting, the Virginia legislature has voted in favor of the ERA, becoming the 38th state to do so. In the minds of the feminist movement pushing the amendment, this makes it eligible for passage.

The question of whether it will ultimately be ratified is currently tied up in a legal imbroglio that Marshall entered with the new suit this week.

Marshall said of those who disagree with his interpretation of the legal process, “There are some states who want to advance these policies, and they are free to do so through lawful political processes. But they are not free to illegally rewrite the Constitution by inserting a provision the American people long ago rejected.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less