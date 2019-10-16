Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Carl, Coleman build big cash advantages in AL-01, AL-02 20 mins ago / News
7 Things: Another Dem Debate, big money in Alabama GOP Senate race, no impeachment vote and more … 51 mins ago / Analysis
Doug Jones raises 77% from out-of-state in third quarter of 2019 2 hours ago / News
Tuberville to run first digital ad — ‘We can’t be bought, and we won’t back down’ 3 hours ago / News
Byrne: Congress must investigate the escalating Biden scandal 15 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Scholarship to fund 50 high school, college students’ path to automotive manufacturing careers 16 hours ago / News
This video of former Auburn QB Brandon Cox’s son meeting his new baby brother will make your day 16 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Nobel laureate to speak on ‘Probing the Universe with Gravitational Waves’ 17 hours ago / News
Here’s what Alabama’s 2020 GOP U.S. Senate candidates raised in the third quarter 18 hours ago / Politics
Alabama’s competitive edge in the new economy 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham creating large non-smoking ‘Health District’ 19 hours ago / News
Byrne raises over $400,000 in third quarter of 2019, leads Q3 fundraising 20 hours ago / Politics
7 Things: War of words between Byrne and Jones, Trump to sanction Turkey, ‘impeachment’ hearing takes place and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Jones, Byrne spar over investigating the Bidens 1 day ago / News
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 10: Interview with Congressman Gary Palmer 1 day ago / Podcasts
Ryan Blaney wins Talladega Superspeedway’s 1000Bulbs(dot)com 500 in photo finish 2 days ago / Sports
Rick Karle: Saban has a point about ‘rat poison’; Let’s start calling Bama players mediocre 2 days ago / Sports
Ivey announces ID Plastics to open manufacturing operation in Auburn, creating 50 jobs 2 days ago / News
Mondays for Moms: Confessions of a fluorescent mac-n-cheese lover 2 days ago / Lifestyle
Mo Brooks: Trump is trying to put an end to endless war 2 days ago / News
51 mins ago

7 Things: Another Dem Debate, big money in Alabama GOP Senate race, no impeachment vote and more …

7. Halloween on Saturday

  • This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, so once again there’s a petition making its rounds that would move Halloween to the last Saturday of October rather than always being on October 31. The petition was started by the Halloween and Costume Association.
  • The organization also altered the petition this year so that a National Trick or Treat Day would also be added; the organization stated, “Fifty-one percent of millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday. Why cram it into two rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day?”

6. Birmingham wants to create a huge no-smoking area

  • A new city ordinance has been passed by the Birmingham City Council that has created a “Health District” that prohibits smoking anywhere within the district limits. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he fully supports the organizations that support the ordinance.
  • The area within the “Health District” includes the University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Jefferson County Department of Health, Children’s of Alabama, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services and Southern Research.

5. Mississippi is about to start selling lottery tickets; Alabama still doesn’t

  • Lottery tickets will be sold for the first time in Mississippi on November 25, several days ahead of originally planned December 1 start day. Within the first year, Mississippi is expected to generate $40 million, and it’s expected to more than double within the second year.
  • Mississippi will put this new revenue towards funding for education and infrastructure. Alabama, Hawaii, Alaska, Utah and Nevada are the only states that still don’t have the lottery.

4. Pence is going to Turkey

  • After President Donald Trump ordered that all U.S. troops be withdrawn from northern Syria, tensions between Turkey and the Kurdish forces have heightened. Trump has threatened sanctions, so now Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Turkey with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
  • Ambassador James Jeffrey and United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien will also be in attendance with the goal of Turkey declaring a cease-fire. Pence will assist in negotiations between Turkey and the Kurds.

3. No impeachment vote; Republicans move to censure Adam Schiff

  • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will not be holding a vote for impeachment of President Donald Trump any time soon, a point Trump uses to justify not cooperating, because Democrats from swing districts are not on board with actually moving forward with an attempt to remove the president.
  • Meanwhile, 135 House members have co-sponsored a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for reading a “parody” version of President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine in July at the testimony of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

2. Merrill deposited the most, Byrne raised the most this quarter

  • Republican 2020 U.S. Senate candidates in Alabama have reported their third-quarter fundraising numbers, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill now has $738,000 cash-on-hand after bringing in $622,250, including a $250,000 bank loan, in Q3.
  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) led in fundraising (money raised from contributions) again this quarter. He reported that his campaign has $2,529,019 cash-on-hand and raised $408,383 in the third quarter, and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville was in a close second in fundraising with $373,000 brought in within Q3.

1. Democratic primary debate

  • Tuesday, 12 candidates participated in the 2020 Democratic primary debate in Ohio where it became clear that U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the new frontrunner and her opponents hit her on her lack of a plan for paying for Medicare for All and her “wealth tax” plan.
  • This debate also marked another poor night for former Vice President Joe Biden who was unable to handle a softball from CNN’s Anderson Cooper about his son’s unethical business dealings by deflecting it and, for some reason, U.S. Senator Corey Booker (D-NJ) bailed him out.
20 mins ago

Carl, Coleman build big cash advantages in AL-01, AL-02

Candidates running in Alabama’s two open 2020 congressional races have now filed their FEC finance reports covering the third quarter of 2019, with one Republican candidate in each competitive field standing out when it comes to cash-on-hand.

In Alabama’s First Congressional District, the seat to be vacated by Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) U.S. Senate bid, former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) technically led in Q3 fundraising.

Hightower raised $173,482 and spent $92,918 in the quarter, for an ending cash-on-hand of $447,611. Hightower has been endorsed by the Club for Growth in this race.

However, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl brought in more total funds in the quarter and finished with significantly more money in the bank.

589
Keep reading 589 WORDS

Carl raised $155,866 in Q3, loaned himself another $100,000, spent $55,257 and was left with $741,307 cash-on-hand.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Carl said, “I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from voters all over south Alabama. Over 95% of our money was raised from folks in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. I’m proud to report that we are in an excellent position to win the Republican primary on March 3, 2020.”

Next, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) raised $91,680 in the quarter. He also spent $70,058, ending the period with $215,437 available.

Local businessman Wes Lambert only raised $9,935. However, he gave himself $5,000 and loaned himself another $110,000. Lambert spent $17,355 in Q3 and reported having $109,579 remaining in his campaign account.

Moving on to Alabama’s Second Congressional District, there was a decisive victor in both fundraising and cash-on-hand at the end of the third quarter.

Businessman and former Business Council of Alabama Chairman Jeff Coleman blew people away with a strong finance report.

Coleman actually raised more money in contributions than any of the Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the same quarter: $468,001.

He also loaned his campaign $500,000. Coleman spent just $2,973 in Q3, ending it with $965,027 on hand.

In a statement, Coleman said, “We are proud to report a robust figure that epitomizes the hard work of our team and the unwavering commitment of Alabamians to defending this seat. Liberals are focused on this district, and we know they plan to use the ‘Doug Jones’ model: divide Republicans and parade in an army of special interests from Planned Parenthood and labor unions to buy the seat.”

“With this strong quarter, we’re going to send a powerful message to Washington Democrats that this seat is off-limits,” he concluded.

Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, who is currently leading sizably in polls due to his high name identification in the district, raised $102,742 in the quarter.

King spent a mere $371, finishing with $102,370.

“I am continually humbled by the support I am receiving from all across District 2. I attribute our success to the fact that many who live there have known and stood with me for a long time now. As a lifelong Republican, a native son of the Wiregrass, and a longtime resident of Montgomery, the folks in this district are like family to me. I understand them and those things that matter to them better than anyone else in this race,” King said in a statement. “I have been overwhelmed with the messages of encouragement I have received. Alabamians are ready to send a fighter to represent them and they are saying so with their support.”

“I have a strong career of standing with the little guy,” he added. “If you are tired of the crazies who have been running Washington DC, you can do something about it. Join me and let’s put an end to left wing control of our government.”

Former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) was not far behind King’s fundraising total, raising $70,822. He also loaned himself an additional $70,000.

Moore spent $12,732, closing the quarter with $128,089.

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) raised $14,693 in Q3, spent $7,033 and reported $7,659 left cash-on-hand.

Both races are expected to add a candidate in this quarter, the final one of 2019.

John Castorani, an Army veteran and career intelligence officer, on Tuesday announced his candidacy in AL-01.

Jessica Fair Taylor of Prattville is expected to announce a bid in AL-02 in the coming days.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Doug Jones raises 77% from out-of-state in third quarter of 2019

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) continues to find that an overwhelming majority of his financial support base comes from outside of Alabama, raising 77.85% of his itemized individual contributions from out-of-state in the third quarter of 2019.

This means just 22.15% of his itemized individual funds raised were from individuals with Alabama addresses in Q3, according to Jones’ latest quarterly finance report filed with the FEC.

Comparatively, donations from California, New York, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland combined equated to 43.22% of Jones’ itemized individual contribution total.

California led the way in the out-of-state trend, with Jones raising $220,667.93 in itemized individual contributions from the Golden State.

223
Keep reading 223 WORDS

New York, however, trailed closely at $192,106.35.

Also of note, Jones received $1,437 from donors listing foreign addresses — American citizens living abroad. This included one donor listing an address in Kazakhstan.

From all receipt sources, outside of just itemized individual contributions, Jones brought in $2,020,054 during Q3.

This included $259,239 raised from political committees (such as PACs) — an amount just shy of what he raised in itemized individual contributions from Alabamians.

To be clear, the above percentages do not factor in those PAC contributions. The locations of these committees would drive the geographic breakdown towards the out-of-state side of the equation even more.

Jones spent $1,237,344 during the quarter, finishing the time period with $5,042,251 cash-on-hand.

This type of reliance on non-Alabama funds is nothing new for Jones. In both the first and second quarters of 2019, Jones raised 88% of his itemized individual contributions from outside the Yellowhammer State.

Additionally, his already-high “burn rate” leaped up even more from Q2 to Q3 — from 41.9% to 61.3%.

This year has not been the only one Jones has raised eyebrows with his funding sources. In fact, in Q4 of 2018, Jones actually raised more from overseas alone than Alabama.

Read about Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates’ third quarter 2019 fundraising numbers here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Tuberville to run first digital ad — ‘We can’t be bought, and we won’t back down’

Yellowhammer News has obtained a copy of former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s first video advertisement in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign cycle.

The ad, set to run on digital platforms online starting this week, embraces Tuberville’s status as the only competitive candidate in the race who has never before ran for or held elected office.

Tuberville currently enjoys a sizable double-digit lead over Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Secretary of State John Merrill, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The ad centers on Tuberville explaining why he is “getting off the sidelines and into the fight.”

Watch:

212
Keep reading 212 WORDS

In the opening scene he says, “The way I was raised, before a football game, you stood to honor America. And after the game, you knelt to honor God.”

“But today, those values are under attack,” Tuberville continues. “Socialism. Abortion on demand. Open borders. It’s got to end. So I’m getting off the sidelines and into the fight.”

A narrator then cuts in, saying, “Tommy Tuberville — Christian. Conservative. Two-time SEC coach of the year. An outsider ready to take on politically correct, liberal Washington politicians.”

“I’m ready to fight for Alabama,” Tuberville emphasizes, jumping back in. “As your senator, I’ll have President Trump’s back.”

He adds, “We can’t be bought, and we won’t back down. Together, we will drain the swamp and build the wall; take care of veterans and respect law enforcement; protect life and defend the values that make America great.”

“I’m Tommy Tuberville, and I approve this message,” he concludes, “because weak-kneed career politicians aren’t tough enough to stand with President Trump. But I am.”

This comes after Mooney recently became the first candidate to run a television ad in the cycle.

RELATED: Here’s what Alabama’s 2020 GOP U.S. Senate candidates raised in the third quarter

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
15 hours ago

Byrne: Congress must investigate the escalating Biden scandal

While Democrats recklessly intensify their partisan scheme to impeach President Trump, the Biden scandal has escalated to a level Congress can no longer responsibly ignore.

As more details come out regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas, their connection with actions taken by his father, Joe Biden, in his official capacity as vice president raise new questions that must be answered.

For example, we have learned that Hunter Biden accompanied his father aboard Air Force Two to China six years ago. Ten days after the trip, Hunter Biden’s new Chinese private equity firm, formed in partnership with the communist government-owned Bank of China, received a license.

516
Keep reading 516 WORDS

Hunter Biden admitted to meeting with his Chinese partner in the fund during the visit but insists they did not discuss business. That sure doesn’t pass the smell test.

At least one Chinese government-owned company Hunter Biden’s firm later invested in, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, exists primarily to compete with the United States and has a history of stealing American technology.

Think about that. Hunter Biden partnered with the Chinese government in a lucrative business venture whose purpose is to weaken the United States.

We still do not know where else Hunter traveled or who else he met with on this trip.

But Joe Biden may have played an even more direct role in promoting his son’s financial prospects in Ukraine.

Joe Biden has bragged openly about successfully pressuring the Ukrainian government to remove its top prosecutor or risk losing United States assistance. We’ve now learned this prosecutor was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company on whose board Hunter Biden sat at the time.

Some reports have Hunter Biden earning as much as $50,000 per month on the board – a hefty salary for someone with almost no experience in foreign policy or business.

Democrats can’t in good faith continue investigating every single action the president has ever taken—many predating his time as a political candidate—while the Biden scandal stares them straight in the face.

But this gets back to the purpose of the Democrats’ impeachment effort. It was never about corruption or any high-minded ideals. Democrat Congressman Al Green told us back in 2017 why Democrats want to impeach President Trump: “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with one of President Trump’s children, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation. We must expose their hypocrisy.

This week I am introducing a House resolution calling for an investigation into the Bidens’ shady business dealings.

This resolution calls for the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Government Reform, and Financial Services to begin investigations of business dealings of Hunter Biden during the period in which his father Joe Biden served as Vice President of the United States, whether those business dealings resulted in improper conflicts of interests, and whether Hunter Biden’s work affected United States foreign policy or a foreign government or foreign entity’s response.

As more information comes to light regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings with the Ukrainians and Chinese and his father’s apparent actions to use his position as vice president to facilitate his son’s financial pursuits, it stretches all credibility to deny an investigation is warranted.

Instead of neglecting all their legislative responsibilities to investigate President Trump, Democrats must acknowledge a serious scandal festers in their own ranks and take appropriate action.

We need to stop playing politics and look to get to the bottom of a potentially real scandal.

If Democrats continue to ignore the Biden scandal, this impeachment inquiry will be haunted by a legacy of illegitimacy, and the American people’s faith in their representative government will suffer a demoralizing blow.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less
16 hours ago

Scholarship to fund 50 high school, college students’ path to automotive manufacturing careers

Tuesday, the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and Alabama Community College System (ACCS) announced they have partnered to give a total of $180,000 in scholarships, as well as mentors, to 50 students seeking a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.

This is not the first time this has been done. Earlier this year, scholarships were given to students who are currently in school this semester. Students who are awarded scholarships after the November deadline will begin classes in the spring, summer or fall semesters of 2020.

306
Keep reading 306 WORDS

The press release noted, “Interested students with at least a 2.5 GPA can learn more information and apply directly through the website, https://dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama/. Applicants must use the scholarship toward an automotive-related program, including the following: Automotive Manufacturing Technology; Automotive Manufacturing; Automotive Service Technician; Computer Numerical Control; Engineering Technology; Industrial Electronics Technology; Industrial Maintenance Technology; Injection Molding; Logistics; Machine Shop/Tool Technology; Manufacturing Technology; Mechanical Design Technology; Mechatronics; or Welding Technology.”

AAMA president Ron Davis said the scholarship program provides students with “tremendous opportunities.”

“The access our scholarship recipients have to mentors in the industry, in addition to the training they’ll receive while studying at an Alabama community college, provides tremendous opportunities in the automotive manufacturing industry,” Davis said. “Our partnership with Alabama’s community colleges is industry and education working together the way they should to help individuals succeed.”

Jeff Lynn, ACCS’ vice-chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development, said the scholarships complement other work-based learning initiatives in place for community colleges to continually provide world-class training that meets Alabama’s industry needs.

“The best advice we receive for how to educate and train an excellent workforce for employers and entrepreneurs is directly from the source – Alabama industry,” Lynn outlined. “With industry input and continued investment in career and technical training, including scholarships and new programs, the Alabama Community College System is providing what both employees and employers need to succeed.”

Each scholarship recipient will receive $3,600. According to the press release, the award covers tuition, fees and/or books needed. A full submission for the scholarship requires the following: a completed application; a resume; a maximum 500-word essay on why the student wants to work in Alabama’s automotive industry; one signed reference letter; an unofficial college or high school transcript; and a headshot photo.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less