 Left ACLR Right ACLR

7 Things: ALGOP resolution against a gas tax passes, your tax dollars go to racists and newspaper owners, Jones wants to bring the ISIS bride to the United States and more …

7. A new set of kneelers has emerged, and this group doesn’t understand why people don’t like their protest either

— As irrelevant clowns protested on their campus, Ole Miss basketball players kneeled in protest during the national anthem, even though those groups don’t care and most Americans don’t like that form of protest. Although the flag/nation/anthem they were protesting defeated the Confederacy, Ole Miss players still don’t get it. Ole Miss basketball player Breein Tyree tweeted, “To the people that fight for this country, my teammates and I meant no disrespect to everything that you do for us, but we had to take a stand to the negative things that went on today on our campus.”

6. Former Trump campaign manager continues to lie, but still no collusion

— Sentencing memos revealed this weekend show Paul Manafort was a repeat and unrepentant criminal who lied to everyone he came in contact with, which continued after he was arrested and convicted. Importantly, Manafort, like others close to the president, still has not been accused of participating in Russian election interference, and all of the redactions in the report seem to be from the time prior to Manafort’s work with the Trump campaign.

5. Former Attorney General and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election

— While appearing at the ALGOP’s Winter Dinner, Sessions made it clear he was proud of his work in the Trump administration even with the frayed relationship with the president it caused. While laying out the promises kept by the president of the United States, Session made it clear to the ALGOP members in attendance that he believes in the “need to re-elect President Trump.”

4. The head of the Alabama Hospital Association believes the federal government will keep paying for most of a potential Medicaid expansion, but he gets the math very wrong

— While appearing on Alabama Public Television, AHA’s Don Williamson said he believes the fear of the federal government ceasing the payments to states who expand Medicaid is an unfounded fear. As he admitted taking on more costs, Williamson claimed the state will be “pulling in $3 billion of additional federal money for an investment on the state side for about $25 million.” This math is bad, as it normally is. He claimed the state’s cost will be $25 million, while it is actually over 10 times that with $300 million from the state. States like Wisconsin are having the same issue. Some estimates place this number at $168 million in year one, but new tax revenues don’t cover that cost. But with some questionable math, they arrive at $25 million.

3. Alabama’s junior U.S. senator wants the ISIS bride to be brought back to the United States with the offspring of a terrorist

— Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has made it clear he disagreed with both the president of the United States and the Secretary of State in regard to Hoda Mathana being brought back to the United States. Jones wants her in the U.S. and facing justice. He said, “My view is that she should absolutely be brought to justice for inciting violence against Americans. Doing so would send a powerful message that any American who lends support to a terrorist organization will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.” The obvious problem here is that eventually she would be released into the country she called for terror attacks against.

2. Alabama state law requires your tax dollars being given to racists and newspapers conglomerates

— Archaic laws mandating advertising for both public and private entities are a windfall for newspapers, with the racist editorial-running Democrat-Reporter getting over $350k this way and AL.com’s Alabama Media Group raking in over $500k last year. The owner of the Democrat-Reporter has now turned over his responsibilities to an employee of his. The media is excited by this because the embattled publisher turned them over to a black female, but he continues to own the paper.

1. ALGOP passed a resolution against the gas tax at their winter meeting; Any increases face strong headwinds

— The resolution that “reject[s] any increase to the current state fuel tax” passed with a 61-39 percent split after a contentious debate over the purpose and wording of the resolution.  Many legislators don’t believe the resolution carries much weight. One told Yellowhammer News “these people don’t have to answer to anyone.” With the passage of this resolution, the state party and prominent conservative groups, including the Alabama Policy Institute have publicly expressed opposition with former State Senator Phil Williams (R-Rainbow City) saying if a gas tax doesn’t cut taxes elsewhere is “going to fail.”

49 mins ago

Alabama met coal industry, Port of Mobile helping each other grow

Few, if any, single entities are more important to Alabama’s economic success than the Port of Mobile. But the main industry fueling the port’s own surge might surprise some people.

As announced Monday by the Alabama Coal Association (ACA), the Yellowhammer State’s metallurgical (met) coal industry is booming. This is the type of coal sometimes referred to as coking coal. Unlike the thermal or steam variety, met coal is used as a vital ingredient in the steelmaking process instead of being utilized for power generation.

In 2018 alone, 11 million short tons of high-quality Alabama-mined met coal was exported to global steelmakers. This amounted to $2 billion worth of met coal being shipped out through the Port of Mobile last year – a dollar amount unprecedented in at least recent history.

The statistics released by the ACA on met coal exports for the 2018 calendar year are off the charts, but they also highlight a robust industry with a tremendous, albeit often under-appreciated, impact on the port and throughout the state of Alabama.

“Met coal is a Made in Alabama product that is quietly helping fuel our state’s economic engine,” ACA President Patrick Cagle said in a statement.

The facts

The state’s met coal is shipped to the world’s largest steelmakers, affirming the product’s reputation as some of the highest quality met coal on earth. The bulk of Alabama’s met coal exports go to Europe, South America and Asia.

The ability to quickly and efficiently move met coal from the mine to the Port of Mobile by both rail and inland waterways provides the state’s coal producers with a crucial competitive advantage.

The Yellowhammer State has large reserves of both steam and high-quality met coal, with underground coal miners in the state enjoying a starting salary of $85,000. Worldwide, met coal is found in fewer locations than steam coal but can sell for up to three times more than the power-generating form. Alabama’s high-quality met coal is similar to and competes against the hard coking coal mined in Australia.

Last year, met coal exports accounted for 70 percent of Alabama’s total coal production, while steam coal accounted for the rest.

Met coal industry, Port of Mobile benefit from each other’s success

“The industry’s impact is irreplaceable, from the thousands of high-paying jobs at underground met coal mines in the Tuscaloosa and Jefferson County area to generating almost half the revenue at Alabama’s Port,” Cagle emphasized.

Indeed, Alabama’s met coal industry and the Port of Mobile enjoy a mutually beneficial partnership, as coal is an integral economic driver for the port. This is most powerfully exemplified by the McDuffie Coal Terminal generating approximately 50 percent of the total annual revenue earned by the Alabama State Port Authority for its overall operations at the port.

“Alabama export coal is vitally important to the port’s and the state’s economy. We’ve invested over $150 million in shoreside infrastructure at our McDuffie Coal Terminal to support our mining industry, and we are working hard to modernize the harbor to keep our mining companies competitive with overseas coal mines,” Jimmy Lyons, director and chief executive officer for the Alabama State Port Authority, advised.

Moving forward, market conditions forecast continued optimism and growth for Alabama’s met coal industry. With its statewide economic impact in the billions of dollars, the industry’s success is lifting boats across Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Shelby secures $43.3 million for new Auburn University ag facility

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is delivering tangible results for his home state.

Shelby, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Monday announced the latest benefit of his remarkable leadership: Auburn University will be receiving $43.3 million in federal funds to construct a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) National Soil Dynamics Laboratory as part of the agency’s capital improvement strategy.

“I am proud to have secured funding for the new ARS facility in Auburn,” Shelby said in a statement. “The soil lab will serve as an outlet for the USDA to complete research that will improve crop and livestock production for Alabama and the entire nation. I look forward to the work that will result from the partnership between Auburn and the USDA, and I am confident the project will continue to enhance our state’s thriving agriculture industry.”

Auburn President Steven Leath praised Shelby for coming through in a major way “[o]nce again.”

“The new facility will further Auburn’s drive to inspire through life-changing innovation,” Leath explained. “Auburn will deepen its relationship with the USDA, more opportunities will emerge for our students and faculty and Auburn will be in a better position to solve real-world problems.”

He said, “Once again, Sen. Shelby has proven himself a champion of science and research that improves quality of life and fosters economic opportunity for farmers in Alabama and across the nation. We’re grateful to him for making it happen.”

The $43.3 million in funding for the new laboratory was provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (H. J. Res 31), the final Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations package signed into law on February 15. This appropriations package is better known as the government funding and border security compromise negotiated in large part by Shelby that staved off yet another partial government shutdown.

Research done at the new facility will focus on improving the productive and sustainable use of soil and water resources for increased crop and livestock production. The funding will allow for relocation and construction of the new facility, which will take the place of the current laboratory at Auburn.

Agriculture is Alabama’s top revenue producing industry, generating an annual state-wide impact of over $70 billion. With over nine million acres of farmland and more than 48,500 farms, the state is a national leader in food production and a global competitor in the poultry, catfish, timber, cotton and livestock industries.

The world’s growing population and economic development create opportunities and needs for a substantial increase in food production. According to a press release by Auburn University, some estimates suggest food production must increase by 25 to 70 percent by 2050 to keep pace. Agricultural research and advances are required to meet this growing demand in a sustainable manner.

“This is an exciting step forward at Auburn,” Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station, advised. “Through this partnership, we will seek to transform agricultural production and farm profitability.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

3 hours ago

Alabama beach towns vow crackdown on unruly spring breakers

City leaders in Alabama beach towns are vowing to crack down on drunken and disorderly beach-goers.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have long sought to bill themselves as family-friendly spring break destinations, AL.com reported.

In Orange Beach, Mayor Tony Kinnon warns that people who visit his town for spring break must behave or “you’re going to jail.”

“If you are looking for a party town, the city of Orange Beach is not it,” Orange Beach said in an advisory. “The Orange Beach Police Department will utilize all available resources at our disposal to maintain order and continue to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for all visitors.”

Orange Beach will use undercover officers and other resources to maintain order during the spring break season, Kinnon said.

It is an effort to combat increases in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use that the city typically sees during the spring break season, officials said.

In Gulf Shores, there will be a seasonal alcohol ban on public beaches.

It will run from March 2 through April 28.

“We’re anticipating a little bit of an elongated spring break this year,” said Grant Brown, Gulf Shores’ director of recreation and cultural affairs.

The schedules of various schools this year will mean that spring break activity will be more spread out, he said.

Warnings such as those issued by Orange Beach and Gulf Shores do not stop at the Alabama-Florida line.

In Florida, the Santa Rosa Island Authority, which oversees Pensacola Beach, has distributed a flier stressing the importance of mutual respect among beach visitors.

“Adult beverages are allowed on the beach. Glass containers, underage drinking and public drunkenness are not,” it states. “Illegal drugs and driving under the influence will not be tolerated. Laws and ordinances will be strictly enforced, for everyone’s safety.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Trussville’s rapid growth pressures area’s infrastructure

The city of Trussville in east Jefferson County is growing quickly – by just about every measure. That is a good thing – except, of course, for traffic.

Trussville’s main thoroughfare, U.S. Highway 11, which also runs right through downtown, handles the vast majority of traffic.

Although there is an approved ALDOT plan to widen U.S. 11 from the Interstate 459/59 interchange to the outer edge of downtown Trussville, the federal funding is not in place, said Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat. The city has already acquired right-of-way, he said.

“As we continue to grow, that interchange backs up to the point where it becomes a parking lot,” Choat said.

State Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville) said the interchange is a pressing issue.

“There is a desperate need for one or two more lanes on either side of U.S. 11 to handle the traffic,” he outlined. “The economy is good. There are more trucks on the road, houses are going up, we have some new schools, new school buses, and there is a lot of new commercial and residential development. We are hoping to get some time knocked off everyone’s commute. We don’t have enough road for the demand.”

Meanwhile, the city is embarking on some projects that should, for now, help take some of the traffic off of U.S. 11 and other areas, as well as develop Trussville’s downtown into an entertainment district; and plan how best to handle future growth.

Details include:

• The city should complete this summer a $4.2 million project that extends Valley Road to the Pinnacle shopping center on U.S. 11, to provide another entrance into the shopping center for residents as well as motorists who see the shopping center off I-59 but do not know how to get to it.

“This will be a great addition for us, and should spur development in the Valley Road area,” said Diane Poole, executive director of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The road will be parallel to I-59, and signage will direct travelers to the route.

• Over the next several months, the city plans to build two connecting loops to Highway 11 downtown, one by Edgar’s Bakery and one by Waterson Parkway, which will include stoplights. The loops should help relieve congestion in the main downtown intersection and bypass the main intersection, officials said. This will be very beneficial to the new downtown district, officials say, especially as they attempt to create more pedestrian-friendly areas.

• Trussville’s new entertainment district is expected to get under way this summer. It includes sidewalks and other beautification, a stage pavilion, park, brewery, a pedestrian-friendly area and more than a dozen restaurants and other retail. The city purchased a former furniture store to tear down for the redevelopment.

• This month, Choat announced a new initiative, Trussville 2040, that will focus on several areas – education, roads and transportation, public safety and other community needs. Citizens can sign up online for committees to help develop the plan at a special website set up by the city.

“Our leaders are very aware of the safety concerns here, and they have a handle on what needs to be done and are addressing those issues,” Poole said. “The city has hired more police, and added firefighters and paramedics to address our growth.”

Theresa Howard, co-owner with Layne Ross of The Straw Hat, a women’s apparel shop downtown on U.S. 11, said she is keeping up with what the new district will mean for businesses. For now, she said, the traffic has actually helped her business.

“We have cute windows to display our clothes items, and people stopped in traffic downtown look in our windows and call us about buying it,” Howard said. “We are waiting to see what a pedestrian district here will do for our business.”

Lori Chandler Pruitt is a journalist whose contribution is made possible by a grant from the Alabama Alliance for Infrastructure

5 hours ago

Sit-in anniversary to be marked in Montgomery

An event next week will honor university students who led a 1960 sit-in at a whites-only courthouse lunch counter.

Alabama State University said in a news release that resolutions by the Montgomery City Council and Montgomery County Commission that acknowledge the “wrongs from the past” will be presented Monday to the university president Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

The students from the historically black university on Feb. 25, 1960, staged a sit-in at the whites-only lunch counter at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

It was the first known sit-in in Alabama to defy segregation laws.

The students were arrested and prosecuted.

The event is being held on the 59th anniversary of the protest.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

