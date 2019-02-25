Two Ivey cabinet members, Alabama woman honored at White House

Three Alabamians were honored recently at a special White House reception hosted by President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, Office of Minority Affairs Director Nichelle Nix and Catherine Toney were among 350 guests selected to attend the event Thursday evening, which was held in honor of African-American History Month.

Governor Kay Ivey sent out a statement applauding the two members of her cabinet for being recognized by the Trump administration for their extraordinary contributions. She emphasized that the people of Alabama are lucky to have Washington and Nix devoting their time and talent to the public good.

“The state of Alabama is proud to have these two very deserving individuals, Secretary Washington and Director Nix, represent our state at the White House,” Ivey said. “They serve as a reflection of Alabama’s tenacity to reach new heights and are helping to pave the way for Alabamians, in each of their fields respectively.”

With the leadership of Washington, Alabama has broken several historical labor records, including the Ivey administration boasting the most jobs, the lowest unemployment rate and the largest workforce ever in the state.

“There are so many incredible contributions to history that were accomplished by our African American forebears, and our contemporaries are carrying on that tradition, helping to make this country the best it can be,” Washington said. “I was honored to be chosen to represent Alabama as the nation celebrates Black History Month at the White House and am proud to serve the state of Alabama as the first African American Secretary of Labor.”

Last year, Nix helped launch the Alabama HBCU Co-Op program as part of Ivey’s trademark “Strong Start, Strong Finish” education initiative’s focus on apprenticeships and work-based learning programs.

In a statement, Nix also drew attention to the third Alabamian honored at the event, Toney.

“It was truly an honor to receive an invitation from the President and First Lady to attend the celebration for National African American History Month at the White House. A humbling moment of the evening came when President Trump took a moment to honor a notable group of African American men and women – one of whom was Catherine Toney, an Alabama woman,” Nix advised.

This came after Trump recognized Toney, a Mobile native, for being the first woman to be released under the FIRST STEP Act. This newly passed act, among other things, works to reduce criminal disparities that have historically disproportionately affected African American communities. Toney was released after serving 16 years in prison.

“I had the pleasure of speaking with Ms. Toney and will work in collaboration with my colleagues in Governor Ivey’s Cabinet to ensure that Ms. Toney, and other newly released individuals like her, have the assistance needed to fully get back on their feet,” Nix added.

