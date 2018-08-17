Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Another record broken: Alabama posts highest ever employment numbers for third month in a row 4 mins ago / News
New details emerge on Calera teacher held on child porn charges 26 mins ago / News
New report shows small business optimism skyrocketing, Alabama’s top issue ‘remains hiring qualified employees’ 57 mins ago / News
Huntsville Hospital announces $150 million expansion 1 hour ago / News
12 hospitalized after tent collapses at Traditions Park in Hayden 2 hours ago / News
Rep. Mo Brooks praises appointment of Alabamian to key NASA Advisory Council committee 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama Democrats have no chance, ALGOP Chair Lathan slams former Governor Bentley, 538.com analysis bleak for Republicans and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Trump’s Alabama approval rating highest in nation 3 hours ago / News
UAB increases counseling staff due to rise in students seeking mental health help 18 hours ago / News
The media responds to charges that they are all the same and out to get Trump by proving him right 19 hours ago / Uncategorized
What is it with Alabama Democrats’ dumb obsession with debates, town halls? 21 hours ago / Opinion
Officials investigating Brewer High School hazing report 21 hours ago / News
Rep. Robert Aderholt remembers Aretha Franklin, her time recording in Muscle Shoals 22 hours ago / News
You’re not alone, Alabama: South Carolina also has a billion-dollar defunct nuclear site — but it’s worse 23 hours ago / News
Marion Mayor uses tools to prep residents for AlabamaWorks Success Plus Initiative 24 hours ago / Sponsored
Quick-thinking witnesses stop robbery of 74-year-old woman 1 day ago / News
ALGOP Chair Terry Lathan: ‘If Dr. Bentley truly cares for Alabama, as he says he does, he would consider letting us go’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama native Tim Cook dines with Trump at Bedminster but the Apple CEO still has his back turned on his home state 1 day ago / Analysis
Former Governor Robert Bentley deposition filed in court this week 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump pulls former CIA Director’s clearance, former Governor Robert Bentley wants us to believe the unbelievable, Trump supporters slammed for something that didn’t happen and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
2 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama Democrats have no chance, ALGOP Chair Lathan slams former Governor Bentley, 538.com analysis bleak for Republicans and more …

7. Trump nails the media to the wall after they tout their editorials slamming him

— Hundreds of newspapers attempted to coordinate an attack on the American president because he was mean to them, further proving they are an agenda-driven monolith.

— After Trump called the media the “opposition party,” he accurately laid out the current state of the media, saying, “The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people.”

6. One-in-seven Americans lose sleep over politics 

— The obsession over the everyday workings of D.C. and, more accurately, the president is leading to Americans feeling anxiety and fear over where the country is going.

— 34 million people admit to losing sleep over politics, the people in the South worry less than any other region with only nine percent losing sleep over our partisan environment.

5. Good news for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as the jury asks for clarification of “reasonable doubt

— Hours into deliberation on a laundry list of federal crimes, the jury sent a note to the judge asking for further explanation of legal points made by Manafort’s attorney in the closing argument, which would appear to be a good sign for that side.

— Other questions that may not be good for the defendant were process questions about tax law, even thought Manafort’s attorney said that the questions were a “good sign.”

4. AL.com refers to a child rapist as “undocumented resident,” taking great care to not make him feel bad

— Francisco Javier Martinez was arrested by the Cullman Sheriff’s Office and charged with child rape and sexual extortion.

— The sheriff’s office has filed paperwork with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Martinez will be taken into custody if he makes bond or the charges are resolved.

3. Alabama Democrat debate and townhall obsession seems to be more about media attention than votes

— If you thought having the media covering Alabama Democrats’ whining about debates was the only thing they had going for them, you are wrong. They also are demanding townhalls for some reason.

— Even though it has no perceivable electoral impact, Walt Maddox has made his debate request his single campaign issue. In North Alabama, Peter Joffrion is following suit, but mixing in some completely dishonest attacks. In the Wiregrass, Tabitha Isner is doing some sad performance art.

2. ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan suggested if former Governor Bentley really cared about Alabama he would go away

— Chairwoman Lathan channeled all of us when she told Yellowhammer News, “I hope that if Dr. Bentley truly cares for Alabama, as he says he does, he would consider letting us go.”

— For their part, the “Bentley for Alabama” organization responded with a gif of Kevin from “The Office” laughing.

1. Alabama incumbents favored big-time in fivethirtyeight.com forecast. Republican chances look bleak overall

— There will be no blue wave in Alabama. Every single incumbent is favored to win their election with Martha Roby’s race the closest — and she still has 98.5 percent chance of winning.

— Republicans elsewhere should feel less safe. The analysis places the chances of a Democrat-controlled House at 68.9 percent.

4 mins ago

Another record broken: Alabama posts highest ever employment numbers for third month in a row

Alabama is working again.

The state’s Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Friday that Alabama has shattered its employment record for the third month in a row.

“We continue to break employment records in Alabama,” Washington said in a statement. “Nearly 30,000 more people are working now than they were last year. The message is clear, Alabama: we have jobs!”

In July, 2,105,513 Alabamians were logged as employed, which represents a yearly increase of 28,107.

Washington explained that wages and salaries are increasing with the employment gains.

“Those jobs are coming with higher wages,” he continued. “We’ve seen wages increase both over the month and over the year. In fact, workers in Alabama are earning more weekly than they have in the past 11 years.”

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates for July include: Vestavia Hills at 2.7 percent, Hoover at 3 percent, and Homewood and Alabaster both at 3.1 percent.

See county-by-county unemployment rates below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

26 mins ago

New details emerge on Calera teacher held on child porn charges

An Alabama kindergarten teacher jailed on child pornography charges had been approved by the state to provide therapeutic foster care, authorities said Thursday.

Daniel Prentice Donaldson, 26, of Montevallo, received the foster care certification in June through the United Methodist Children’s Home, which acts as a contractor to provide care for the state, said Barry Spear, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Spear cited confidentiality laws in declining comment on whether Donaldson was caring for a 9-year-old boy who authorities described as being with the man at the time of his arrest at his home on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the United Methodist Children’s Home said in a statement Thursday that Donaldson had met all DHR training and licensing requirements prior to being licensed by UMCH.

“Since 1890, UMCH has been dedicated to the highest standards in caring for vulnerable children, and will fully cooperate with all law enforcement in the investigation of Mr. Donaldson,” said Rebecca Morris, the group’s vice president of external affairs.

The church-affiliated organization recruits and trains foster parents under its license, Spear said.

Donaldson, who taught at Calera Elementary School, was jailed with bail set at $600,000 on 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

Court records don’t show whether he has a defense lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Maj. Ken Burchfield, a spokesman with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said an investigation began with a tip.

He said there was no evidence Calera students were victims in the child pornography cases.

Donaldson has worked for Shelby County schools since 2015, when he began the first of two years as an aide under the guidance of a classroom teacher.

He was beginning his second school year as a kindergarten teacher at the time of his arrest.

Donaldson passed a criminal background check and has had no prior incidents of misconduct, officials said.

“These charges are very serious in that they indicated alarming behavior by this teacher,” said Shelby County Superintendent Randy Fuller.
57 mins ago

New report shows small business optimism skyrocketing, Alabama’s top issue ‘remains hiring qualified employees’

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) this week announced that small business optimism is at the second highest level in recorded history, according to NFIB’s survey index.

The organization’s “Small Business Optimism Index,” which has been recorded since 1973, came within a marginal .0009 percent of the record-high – which occurred in 1983 under the leadership of President Ronald Reagan. Salary and wage increases also remained strong in the latest report.

In Alabama, business is booming in line with the national trend. However, this also means that, for business owners, being able to fill available job openings is becoming harder and harder as unemployment has plummeted to record lows in the state.

Alabama’s NFIB State Director Rosemary Elebash confirmed to Yellowhammer News that the “number one issue” for job creators in the state is “hiring qualified employees.”

She explained that the surging economy is encouraging small business owners to invest in and expand their businesses.

“Our members say they like how things are going, and that means they’re more comfortable when it comes to adding positions and growing their businesses,” Elebash said in a statement.

This mirrors the national trend under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Small business owners have never been so optimistic for so long, helping to power the second longest expansion in history,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg in a press release. “Despite challenges in finding qualified workers to fill a record number of job openings, they’re taking advantage of this economy and pursuing growth.”

For the Yellowhammer State, a light at the end of the tunnel shines when it comes to developing more qualified workers. Alabama was recently ranked as having the second-best workforce training in the nation by the economic development-focused publication Business Facilities in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories.

Why? Alabama has the benefit of its chief executive understanding the challenges that businesses face.

“Here in Alabama, we are focused on workforce preparedness, because we are creating record jobs,” Governor Kay Ivey says in her latest campaign ad.

Read more about workforce development efforts in Alabama here.

Business Facilities also gave the state high marks for growth potential (fourth in the nation) and graded Alabama as having the nation’s best business climate.

“I’m committed to facilitating the creation of good jobs across Alabama and expanding opportunities for the state’s hard-working citizens,” Ivey added in a recent press release. “Our efforts have produced a lot of success lately, and we’re going to keep moving at full speed on this mission.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Huntsville Hospital announces $150 million expansion

A hospital in northern Alabama plans a $150 million expansion.

Huntsville Hospital said in a news release Wednesday that work on the expansion will start next year and is expected to take about two years.

The project will add 72 beds and 24 operating rooms.

There will also be space for future expansion.

The additional patient rooms will allow the hospital to convert some semi-private rooms to private rooms.

Hospital CEO David Spillers says the hospital needs more space to accommodate growth in the Huntsville area.

He cited the Mazda Toyota plant that is expected to create 4,000 jobs.
2 hours ago

12 hospitalized after tent collapses at Traditions Park in Hayden

Authorities say 12 people have been hospitalized, including three who were seriously injured, after a tent collapsed at a shareholder’s event in Hayden.

WBMA-TV says about 400 people were under the tent Thursday night when it came crashing down, some ducking under tables for cover.

The West Blount County fire chief says the incident may have been caused by a storm that moved through the Blount County area.

Sheriff’s Operations Commander Tim Kent says the situation is under control.

No further details were immediately available.

A company hired by Traditions Bank will assess the damage.
