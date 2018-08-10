Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks hits back at ‘socialist’ opponent over what he calls a defamatory attack
Mud-slinging is as old as politics itself, but sometimes a line gets crossed and the person attacked fires back in kind.
The Democrat candidate for Congress in Alabama’s fifth Congressional District Peter Joffrion alleged that Congressman Mo Brooks “participated in the scheme by accepting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and by signing on to a letter drafted by the conspirators to oppose the EPA’s cleanup efforts,” which implies an unethical and illegal behavior on the Congressman’s part.
Brooks says he never signed such a letter. According to Brooks, the only letter he signed in regard to this matter was signed by six other Alabama Congressmen who represent the area involved and requested a six-month pause to allow for public comment, which the Obama administration granted.
Congressman Brooks did not hold back when he told WVNN radio and Yellowhammer News what he thought about these accusations.
“The accusation that I participated in criminal conduct is patently false. There is zero … evidence to support Peter Joffrion’s accusations. He just made it up for personal gain. The accusation that I signed a letter to oppose the EPA’s clean up efforts, that is patently false. There is zero evidence to support that accusation rendered by Peter Joffrion,” said Brooks.
The facts of this issue do not seem that complex. Joffrion has a campaign that has an uphill battle. He needs attention and he can’t get that by talking about what Brooks calls his “socialistic policies.” This is desperation by Joffrion, but as long as media outlets act like stenographers and just repeat lies sent out via press releases, candidates will continue to behave this way.
Listen to the entire interview here:
