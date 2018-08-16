ALGOP Chair Terry Lathan: ‘If Dr. Bentley truly cares for Alabama, as he says he does, he would consider letting us go’
With speculation swirling around former Gov. Robert Bentley, Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan hopes he decides against running for another public office.
Lathan told Yellowhammer News, “I hope that if Dr. Bentley truly cares for Alabama, as he says he does, he would consider letting us go.” However, Lathan could not rule his return out at this time.
Yellowhammer News published an exclusive interview last week with Bentley where he left the door open on returning to public office.
While several media outlets, including the Associated Press, have unquestioningly submitted that Bentley’s plea agreement bars him from running for public office, a former Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney advised Yellowhammer News that it appears the former governor is actually eligible to run again after serving out his sentence.
“Based strictly on the plea agreement, what I’ve read, he would be able to [run for public office again],” Richard White, the attorney, opined.
The Alabama Republican Party would have a decision to make if Bentley decides to run for office again, but Lathan withheld comment on a hypothetical situation.
“Until qualifying opens for the 2020 election cycle, I cannot comment on a hypothetical situation,” Lathan stated.
This summer, Twitter and Facebook accounts representing the former Alabama governor were reactivated to coincide with the unveiling of Bentley for Alabama.
This new site, launched on Memorial Day, examines Bentley’s time serving as Alabama’s 53rd governor and provides contemporary updates on his life since leaving office.
In the original interview with Yellowhammer News, Bentley discussed his new project, his post-public life and specifically left the door open on a 2020 U.S. Senate run.
Wednesday, Bentley’s Twitter account hailed his status as a veteran and small-business owner, along with his work when governor to establish a program with the NFIB that benefits veterans.
Honored to display the “Veteran-Owned Business”sticker at my practice. Proud to be a part of a program we launched in 2016 with our Veterans and NFIB. More info: https://t.co/q9BUMhC98N pic.twitter.com/E4wjnB8iNg
— Governor Robert Bentley (@GovRBentley) August 15, 2018
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn