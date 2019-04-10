Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Brooks fighting to keep national security space launch program on track 16 mins ago / News
True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax indexing provision will automatically add 1-cent each year? 26 mins ago / Sponsored
Former Ivey spokesman in crowded GOP House primary 58 mins ago / News
7 Things: AG Barr says redacted report is almost ready, Trump spikes talk of new family separations, Marshall rolls on illegal gambling and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. Margie Wilcox proposes 5 cent bag fee to fund statewide litter clean-up effort 4 hours ago / News
Another Republican candidate enters AL-01 race 5 hours ago / Politics
USDA’s Chris Beeker: Broadband program, workshop an opportunity for ‘game-changing investments’ 17 hours ago / News
AG Marshall calls on legislature to pass bill reforming pardons, paroles board 18 hours ago / News
State shuts down four Jefferson County electronic bingo halls 18 hours ago / News
Dr. Michele Kong is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 19 hours ago / News
Alabama’s legislators who voted for a gas tax increase may have an ally in President Donald Trump 20 hours ago / Opinion
Aderholt: Democrats ‘not interested in using their majority to govern’ 20 hours ago / News
Manufacturing and IT leaders set to talk job skills with high school students, parents in Birmingham area 21 hours ago / News
Byrne: Dem investigations into Trump tax records ‘raise serious constitutional concerns’ 21 hours ago / Politics
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama hosts Walk@Lunch Day in Birmingham to encourage healthy lifestyles 22 hours ago / News
ACLU of Alabama head calls abortion ban ‘foolish’; Says result will fill ACLU, PP coffers with taxpayer money 23 hours ago / News
18-wheeler plows into Birmingham-area church daycare 23 hours ago / News
Alabama inmate seeks stay of execution 24 hours ago / News
Investor to loan firm $3.4M to buy historic St. James Hotel 1 day ago / News
State Rep. Collins: Momentum changing for workforce development — ‘They don’t need to all have four-year or more degrees’ 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

7 Things: AG Barr says redacted report is almost ready, Trump spikes talk of new family separations, Marshall rolls on illegal gambling and more …

7. Alabama bill would require the Pledge of Allegiance in all schools

— House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) introduced the bill after finding out that his grandchildren didn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance because they hadn’t been reciting it in school, despite the Alabama Board of Education’s requirement to do so. Ledbetter said that the state school board can’t enforce reciting the pledge. Ledbetter clarified that the bill would not require students to actually say the pledge, but it would require schools to start the day with it.

6. Moms Demand Action group is protesting allowing churches to defend themselves

— Protesting a non-existent danger of law-abiding citizens carrying firearms, the gun-grabbing Alabama Moms Demand Action group will meet with legislators on Wednesday and testify against SB 4 at the Senate Judiciary Committee. SB 4 would allow gun owners to carry concealed without permits or a background check. The group of volunteers will also be opposing HB 49, which is an expansion of the state’s Stand Your Ground law that would allow religious groups to use force in physically threatening situations. The meetings will be held at the State House beginning at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 10.

5. Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) says the Democrats obsession with President Trump’s tax returns raises constitutional concerns

— Representative Byrne spoke on the House floor to bring his concerns about congressional investigations Democrats have started about the personal and business dealings by President Trump. Byrne said, “These actions are not only blatantly partisan but raise serious constitutional concerns. Let’s be clear: these so-called investigations set a dangerous precedent. The majority wants to use Congress to investigate the past personal and business dealings of an elected official and his family. This is yet another attempt to coerce and intimidate people with whom they disagree.” Byrne also warned that setting this precedent could threaten to undermine legitimate investigations in the future. This is all happening after an almost two-year investigation into the president and multiple parts of his life.

4. ACLU continues to pretend that lawsuit costs should keep Alabama legislators from banning abortion

— The executive director of ACLU of Alabama, Randall Marshall appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” where he warned that the effort by a state legislator to ban abortion would cost taxpayers. Marshall said that Alabama would be forced to pay the legal fees incurred by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood to challenge the law proposed by Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) to ban abortion. Marshall referenced previous situations that reflect the same outcome, stating, “I will say the last challenge that we won, the state of Alabama ended up paying the ACLU and Planned Parenthood $1.7 million. The case before the Supreme Court right now, if the review is denied, is going to cost the state that much and probably more. This ban is clearly unconstitutional.” However, with Amendment 2 passing, Alabamians have shown their support for the rights of unborn children, which fuels the push for an abortion ban in Alabama and that will set up a battle with the United State Supreme Court and everyone involved seems to want that.

3. Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office has raided illegal gaming operations — More could follow

— The appearance of a hands-off approach to gambling enforcement by the attorney general seems to be over when it comes to illegal electronic bingo. Recently, local law enforcement was given the responsibility of handling local enforcement. The election of Democrat Sheriff Mark Pettway led to the assumption that gambling would be allowed to operate in Jefferson County, but this is apparently not the case. All told, four Jefferson County bingo halls were raided, 1,100 electronic bingo machines were removed and at least 11 people arrested.

2. Illegal aliens continue to flow into the United States and President Trump kills talk of a new family separation policy

— As the media frets of new attempts to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country, President Trump said he is not planning to reinstate the policy of separating children from parents who had illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch told the committee that his sector has apprehended people from 50 different countries, including Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Egypt and Romania. Karisch added, “People are traveling across hemispheres to attempt to illegally enter the US, using the same pathways as the Central Americans.” Karisch also noted more families have illegally crossed so far this year than in all of 2018.

1. Attorney General William Barr is reviewing the conduct of the original FBI Russia probe; Mueller report to be released within a week

— On Tuesday, Barr testified before a congressional panel where he was questioned by Democrats on his handling of the Mueller report summary. Barr said, “More generally, I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted in the summer of 2016.” His comments come after Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated over the weekend that he was preparing to send eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department alleging misconduct by DOJ and FBI officials during the Russia investigation. Barr also mentioned on Tuesday that he would be releasing a redacted version of the Mueller report within a week. While Democrats continue to talk about how an unredacted report must be released, Barr has made it clear that is not going to happen. Barr has also noted that Mueller is involved in the redaction process.

16 mins ago

Brooks fighting to keep national security space launch program on track

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) is planning to petition Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson to maintain the military’s commitment to its national security space launch program.

Fearing derailment of the Air Force’s plan to implement the second phase of the established program, Brooks has penned a letter to Wilson urging her to continue as previously planned, according to one congressional source.

He cites the threat from massive investments in space by Russia and China as a primary need for the program and expressed concerns that delays and changes to the process could hinder the nation’s ability to complete future missions, Yellowhammer News has learned.

State and federal leaders have positioned Alabama as a key player in the national security space race.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal and many manufacturers and suppliers located in Alabama have elevated the state’s role in the effort.

An industry source noted that Brooks’ stance helps solidify the state’s position even further because of the amount of investments that members of its own industry have already made in the program.

The program, called Launch Services Agreement (LSA), awarded three companies the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for use in national security space missions under public-private partnerships.

News of the award to carry national security payloads brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others.

The companies entered into LSA with the understanding that certain performance requirements were necessary to participate in a second phase of the program where the Air Force would only call on the top two providers.

As a result, companies became incentivized to make substantial investments for the opportunity to participate in the second phase.

Not proceeding as planned has some in the industry concerned that companies who fell behind, or were not willing to invest the necessary resources, could end up getting rewarded.

“It is important that the Air Force pick two providers and continue upon the path for LSA that they have begun,” an industry source stated.

A source told Yellowhammer News that Brooks plans to ask other members of Alabama’s congressional delegation to sign onto the letter in support of the state’s aerospace industry before he sends it to Wilson.

Brooks gained reappointment this year to the influential Science, Space and Technology Committee, which has jurisdiction over all NASA programs.

Brooks is now the second most senior Republican on the committee.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

26 mins ago

True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax indexing provision will automatically add 1-cent each year?

The indexing provision included in the Rebuild Alabama plan is based on the annual change in construction costs and can only be adjusted every two years.  If Alabama’s gas tax had been indexed using this method in 2003, it would have resulted in a net increase of one cent to date.  Learn the facts.  #fixALroads

58 mins ago

Former Ivey spokesman in crowded GOP House primary

A former spokesman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is joining a crowded field in a special election to fill a Montgomery legislative seat.

Daniel Sparkman qualified with the Alabama Republican Party to run for House District 74.

The seat is vacant following the death of Republican Rep. Dimitri Polizos last month.

Sparkman resigned from the governor’s communications office last week.

Michael Fritz, Tobias Grant, Jesse Caleb Heifner, Jay King and Charlotte Meadows also qualified to run in the Republican primary to fill the seat.

The Republican primary winner will face Rayford Mack, the only Democrat to join the race.

Qualifying closed Tuesday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

State Rep. Margie Wilcox proposes 5 cent bag fee to fund statewide litter clean-up effort

During an interview that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Rep. Margie Wilcox (R-Mobile) offered some details of a bill she is putting forth during this year’s legislative session that would decrease the amount of litter on Alabama’s roadways.

Wilcox explained to APTV host Don Dailey that she sees it as an obvious problem throughout the state and that it triggers an emotional response for her when she witnesses littering.

“Litter is a problem,” she said. “It is a big problem in Alabama. We have many, many volunteer organizations doing their best, but we still have citizens and visitors throwing their trash out onto our beautiful state. Now, I’ve traveled all over the country in my motorhome – we have a beautiful state. Nothing makes me cry worse than seeing people throw stuff out of their cars.”

“Remember the commercial when we were kids with the Indian chief on his horse crying when he saw somebody – that’s like you and I, we’re crying when we see them,” Wilcox continued. “I never thought anybody would litter after seeing that and growing up as a child and seeing that commercial. Yet, they do and all the public awareness that we do, people are still littering. So, sometimes – I was having a conversation today, it’s like the broken window – we’ve got clean up Alabama.”

According to the Mobile Republican, curbing litter on roads in the state could save the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) money.

“We have to have a mechanism,” she said. “What ALDOT is paying for litter clean-up along the roadways is astronomical.”

“If people are concerned about where funds are going – well, quit throwing your trash out and ALDOT can save a couple of million dollars a year,” she added. “That’s a good way to help fund your roads.”

Another aspect of her proposal she said could include a “bag fee” and stiffer penalties for offenders.

“The second thing is we need to have a mechanism for city, counties and the state – a funding mechanism for them to be able to clean up,” Wilcox said. “So, there are some proposals that might go into this bill that would fund some of that. Some people are talking about a bag fee. Not quite sure – but you would have like a 5 cent bag fee if you wanted a plastic bag because when you’re picking up litter, those bags are a big part of it. Some of that money could go to the retailer for the cost of the biodegradable bags and what not. Then the other could go to the city or municipality to clean up.”

“But I’m also making sure that I’m putting the onus on the litterbug – increasing the fine from $250 to $500 for the first offense,” she continued. “Making up to 100 hours of community service — litter clean-up crews mandatory. You don’t get to just write a check and say, ‘Oops, I littered.’ I want you out there for a hundred hours picking up litter, and perhaps that will change your behavior.”

“Litter is a problem,” Wilcox added. “We’ve got to do something about it. We’ve got to get it cleaned up, and we’ve got to get people convinced it is just not in their economic interests to litter anymore.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Another Republican candidate enters AL-01 race

Local businessman Wes Lambert is set to announce his Republican candidacy to succeed Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) in representing Alabama’s First Congressional District, joining State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl in the race.

Lambert will hold a kickoff campaign event at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Dumbwaiter Restaurant in Fairhope, which is one of the businesses he owns.

A press release announced that Lambert’s campaign “will focus on issues important to Southwest Alabamians: the economy, family values, healthcare and letting people make decisions based on local needs.”

“We learn values from our families on how to make the right choices,” Lambert stated . “Families should make decisions about health care, their child’s education and how their hard earned dollars are spent. Great governments work from the ground up, not the top down.”

Lambert grew up in Mobile and is a graduate of UMS-Wright Preparatory School. He graduated with a degree in business from the University of South Alabama. He is a member of the Jubilee Baptist Church in Daphne.

“Alabamians deserve a government that makes the economy work for them, with abundant highly skilled and well-paying jobs,” he said. “The way to get there is to keep businesses free of needless and punishing governmental regulations. As a local business owner, I know the importance of hard work and being able to concentrate on your local business and not some bureaucratic rule or regulation.”

“The left has worked to impose too many rules, constraints and higher taxes, creating a burden that destroys our companies and hurts workers in southwest Alabama. I want to make sure that we lower taxes and make it so companies can worry about their workers and not Washington.” Lambert concluded.

He has already filed paperwork forming his campaign committee with the FEC.

Lambert’s announcement will come on the heels of Pringle’s much-anticipated announcement and in the wake of Carl announcing a significant start to his fundraising.

Carl campaign releases initial fundraising haul

Since he launched his campaign on February 27, Carl has raised over $385,000.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from all over this great district,” he said in a release. “Our campaign has received support from a wide variety of individuals – from small-business owners and community leaders to seniors, young families, and those looking for strong conservative leadership in Washington. They have seen my work on the County Commission to bring good-paying jobs to our area, fight excessive spending, and stand with President Trump to put America and our community back on track, and they know I will do the same in Congress.”

$365,000 of the total contribution amount will be able to be spent in the primary.

The Carl campaign added that 95 percent of the donations were from within the district.

“In just a little over a month our campaign is off to an incredibly strong start,” Carl added. “We are focused on building a grassroots effort that reaches all corners of the First District and our momentum is continuing to build. This campaign will be won by a true conservative, one who isn’t afraid to make tough decisions that grow our economy and fight for the policies of President Trump that are continuing to put Americans back to work. I look forward to the months ahead where we can tell our story to voters and build on the momentum we are creating.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

