State Rep. Margie Wilcox proposes 5 cent bag fee to fund statewide litter clean-up effort

During an interview that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Rep. Margie Wilcox (R-Mobile) offered some details of a bill she is putting forth during this year’s legislative session that would decrease the amount of litter on Alabama’s roadways.

Wilcox explained to APTV host Don Dailey that she sees it as an obvious problem throughout the state and that it triggers an emotional response for her when she witnesses littering.

“Litter is a problem,” she said. “It is a big problem in Alabama. We have many, many volunteer organizations doing their best, but we still have citizens and visitors throwing their trash out onto our beautiful state. Now, I’ve traveled all over the country in my motorhome – we have a beautiful state. Nothing makes me cry worse than seeing people throw stuff out of their cars.”

“Remember the commercial when we were kids with the Indian chief on his horse crying when he saw somebody – that’s like you and I, we’re crying when we see them,” Wilcox continued. “I never thought anybody would litter after seeing that and growing up as a child and seeing that commercial. Yet, they do and all the public awareness that we do, people are still littering. So, sometimes – I was having a conversation today, it’s like the broken window – we’ve got clean up Alabama.”

According to the Mobile Republican, curbing litter on roads in the state could save the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) money.

“We have to have a mechanism,” she said. “What ALDOT is paying for litter clean-up along the roadways is astronomical.”

“If people are concerned about where funds are going – well, quit throwing your trash out and ALDOT can save a couple of million dollars a year,” she added. “That’s a good way to help fund your roads.”

Another aspect of her proposal she said could include a “bag fee” and stiffer penalties for offenders.

“The second thing is we need to have a mechanism for city, counties and the state – a funding mechanism for them to be able to clean up,” Wilcox said. “So, there are some proposals that might go into this bill that would fund some of that. Some people are talking about a bag fee. Not quite sure – but you would have like a 5 cent bag fee if you wanted a plastic bag because when you’re picking up litter, those bags are a big part of it. Some of that money could go to the retailer for the cost of the biodegradable bags and what not. Then the other could go to the city or municipality to clean up.”

“But I’m also making sure that I’m putting the onus on the litterbug – increasing the fine from $250 to $500 for the first offense,” she continued. “Making up to 100 hours of community service — litter clean-up crews mandatory. You don’t get to just write a check and say, ‘Oops, I littered.’ I want you out there for a hundred hours picking up litter, and perhaps that will change your behavior.”

“Litter is a problem,” Wilcox added. “We’ve got to do something about it. We’ve got to get it cleaned up, and we’ve got to get people convinced it is just not in their economic interests to litter anymore.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.