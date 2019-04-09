Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Aderholt: Democrats ‘not interested in using their majority to govern’

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4), as ranking member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee on Appropriations, participated in the questioning of Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday regarding the Mueller report.

In a statement afterward, Aderholt said, “Despite what many Democrats promised their voters during many television appearances during the last two years, the Mueller report showed no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Democrats should just accept the fact that Trump simply had a message that resonated with the voters and continuing with antics like today is just going to lead to the same outcome next year.”

Watch Aderholt’s questioning:

Aderholt’s full statement as follows:

While we had a productive hearing in many ways today, unfortunately many of the Democrats have made it pretty clear that they are not interested in using their majority to govern but to score political points with the left wing of their party. If you look back over the past three months, the Democrats have also made it clear that they are not interested in fixing bad trade deals, reinvigorating our domestic manufacturing base and bringing jobs back from overseas. Instead, they seem to just want to do whatever they can to oppose Donald Trump. It is almost as if many of the Democrats have turned into “Grassy Knoll” conspiracists regarding Barr and the Mueller report.

Despite what many Democrats promised their voters during many television appearances during the last two years, the Mueller report showed no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Democrats should just accept the fact that Trump simply had a message that resonated with the voters and continuing with antics like today is just going to lead to the same outcome next year.

If Mr. Mueller’s report had shown there was collusion, that would have been terrible news for our nation and would have sparked a constitutional crisis. So, the fact that no collusion was found should have been greeted with a sigh of relief. Instead, many Democrats are angry and disappointed that this horrible outcome for our nation was not the end result.

Meanwhile, I do agree with my Democratic friends that the Mueller report needs an additional look. The circumstances leading up to obtaining the FISA court warrant to spy on a Trump campaign official by the Obama Department of Justice is something that merits attention.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

AG Marshall calls on legislature to pass bill reforming pardons, paroles board

Attorney General Steve Marshall is imploring the state legislature to pass a bill that would ensure the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles cannot release violent offenders after only a short period of their sentence.

HB 380, sponsored by Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper), was crafted by Marshall’s office in response to reports in the fall that the board was releasing dangerous felons back onto the street long before their sentences were up.

One egregious example that the attorney general pointed to in a video released on Tuesday was that of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is now charged with three murders in Marshall’s home county after he was released by the Board of Pardons and Paroles while serving a life sentence.

Marshall emphasized that the pardons and paroles system is “badly broken.”

The video also featured testimony from Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich and Azzie Taylor, the chief of criminal trials in the attorney general’s office.

Rich stressed, “I’ve never seen the situation that we have currently with the Board of Pardons and Paroles as bad as it is right now.”

She explained that citizens are losing trust in the system because they see a “revolving door” of violent criminals being sentenced and then soon released on an early schedule.

Filed on Tuesday, HB 380 would be a comprehensive overhaul of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. The legislation would specifically mandate that individuals convicted of certain violent offenses serve 85 percent of his or her sentence before being eligible for parole. Current law only stipulates that violent offenders serve one-third or ten years of his or her sentence, whichever is less, unless a unanimous vote of the board rules otherwise.

HB 380 also establishes a set time schedule for parole consideration of various sentence lengths.

The bill would require that at least one of the three members of the board be a current or former law enforcement officer with a minimum of ten-years’ experience “in or with a law enforcement agency which has among its primary duties and responsibilities the investigation of violent crimes or the apprehension, arrest, or supervision of the perpetrators thereof.”

Additionally, HB 380 would establish a director of Pardons and Paroles that would serve as its chief executive officer. This position would be appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the governor. The bill makes further structural and operational changes to the board.

Language in the bill reaffirms that “the board’s paramount duty is to protect public safety” when making decisions.

In the video, Marshall thanked Rowe and Senate Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) for their leading support of the legislation.

Watch:

You can read the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

State shuts down four Jefferson County electronic bingo halls

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on Tuesday raided four electronic bingo halls in Jefferson County, seizing well over 1,000 pieces of allegedly illegal gaming equipment.

Spin It and Win It Bingo in Graysville, the Fun-N-Games Arcade in Brighton, the Super Highway Bingo in Brighton and Southwind Bingo in Midfield were shut down by state law enforcement agents executing search warrants.

A statement from the attorney general’s office on Tuesday afternoon explained, “The involvement of state law enforcement was necessary due to the opening of multiple facilities offering illegal electronic games and the failure of local law enforcement to enforce the law.”

Several people were arrested and charged with multiple counts of promoting gambling and possession of illegal gambling devices pursuant to the execution of the search warrants. The names of the individuals cannot be released at this time by law enforcement officials.

The warrants also culminated in the seizure of over 1,100 electronic bingo machines, records and an unspecified amount of currency. The seized machines will be held as evidence and will be subject to a forfeiture procedure filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The Attorney General’s Office advised that this action “was taken as part of an ongoing and multifaceted criminal investigation.”

The Alabama Supreme Court has definitively ruled that electronic bingo machines are illegal in the state. Marshall has explained that they are “slot machines.”

Marshall has been at odds with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in recent weeks over the issue, with the state’s top law enforcement official accusing the sheriff of not enforcing the law.

Yellowhammer News previously reported that the sheriff’s brother, Bruce Pettway, had been permitted to operate electronic bingo by the City of Graysville. That business license has since been canceled and refunded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Dr. Michele Kong is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Dr. Michele Kong has dedicated her life to serving others.

In her own words, “Service is the foundation of our life, our people, our community.  Ultimately everything is about service. Service is what connects you to the next person. Service should be at the core of everything we do.”

She is an associate professor in Pediatric Critical Care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics and Children’s of Alabama.

In 2015, she was selected the junior faculty recipient of the Dean’s Excellence Award for Service, which recognizes contributions made by faculty across the UAB School of Medicine. This honor was due to her service to the autistic community with the nonprofit she and her husband co-founded, KultureCity.

Kong and her husband’s passion for autism acceptance began when their son, Abram, was diagnosed with autism at age four. Recognizing the needs of families impacted by autism, they felt the challenges that so many experience and immediately began working to create permanent inclusive spaces.

KultureCity is an impact-driven nonprofit founded in 2013 in Birmingham with the mission to create a world where all individuals with autism and their families can be accepted and treated equally. KultureCity fundamentally believes that these children are not limited by their diagnosis and deserve a future without limits. The programs reflect the mission which is “to change the culture on how autism is viewed in our world today.”

To accomplish KultureCity’s mission of awareness and acceptance, Kong’s relationships and partnerships have been key. These include local organizations like the Birmingham Zoo, the McWane Center and the Alys Stephens Center, as well as national groups like the NBA and NFL.

The impact of the organization can be seen well beyond Alabama. In 2019, KultureCity was ranked fourth on Fast Company’s list of the most innovative companies in the world.

The recognition is well deserved, considering the scope and impact of the solutions the organization offers to families affected by autism.  Solutions such as lifeBoks, technology-centered products designed to prevent wandering and wandering-related accidents. Or, the Sensory Inclusive certification program and app that partners with major events and venues across the country to create experiences that can be enjoyed by all.

Each year the organization hosts The KultureBall, a fundraising gala that draws hundreds of attendees, including professional athletes such as Dwight Howard, Tiki Barker and Tracy Johnson.

Kong credits her parents and her humble upbringing for her incredible work ethic and passion. She was exposed to great poverty in her home country of Malaysia. Her mother was a school teacher and her father started vocational training schools which required a great deal of travel.  Kong said, “Traveling so much exposed me to the diversity that exists in our world.”

Not unfamiliar with defying the odds as well as valuing education, Kong did her pre-medical studies in Australia and worked hard to receive a scholarship to attend medical school at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

As fate would have it, she met her husband Julian Maha, also a physician, on a flight from Malaysia to Calgary.  They were both attending medical school there but had never met before that flight. Following a residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, she came to Birmingham in 2005 for a critical care fellowship and was recruited by UAB.

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Dr. Michele Kong a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Alabama’s legislators who voted for a gas tax increase may have an ally in President Donald Trump

Could President Donald Trump really be considering a gas tax increase for infrastructure improvements?

According to a McClatchy report, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said that a plan for new gas taxes is on the table. This news item did not receive much attention because it wasn’t about the already concluded Mueller investigation or a continuation of an Obama policy on immigration that could be spun to imply that everyone is either Russian or racist.

But what about Alabama’s Republican legislators who supported a gas tax increase? What if President Donald Trump, a super popular president in the conservative state of Alabama, decides to follow Alabama’s lead works with Democrats and business interests to increase the cost of every gallon of gas by 25 cents?

Political stories posted to Twitter or Facebook are regularly met with the same reaction of some variation of, “Yeah, but they passed a gas tax.”

Prison? Abortion? 2020 Senate talk? All of those lead back to tax increases for roads.

Alabama legislators who supported a gas tax increase are going to be happy to hear that they have an ally in the president of the United States who apparently agrees with their decision to raise that tax.

The current federal gas tax is 18.4 cents a gallon with a 24.4 cents a gallon tax for diesel. If a Republican Senate and Republican president more than double that they will forever lose their ability to say they are the party of lower taxes and less spending.

The usual suspects, like the Chamber of Commerce, are onboard with the idea. Even some Democrats could support the idea, which would make it one of the few Trump administration initiatives that they could get behind.

Conservatives might be wary of any idea the Chamber and Democrats are both pushing (see: immigration).

Much like the Alabama push for the tax increase, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association released a report finding almost 50,000 “structurally deficient” bridges.

Will America react like Alabamians did and promise to throw those responsible out of office or will they react like the French have and stage massive protests?

Will Alabama’s politicians who supported a gas tax in Alabama oppose one nationally even though the reasoning is exactly the same? Will they be happy to have the president pushing a similar agenda?

Will Alabamians and their elected officials be able to say “no” to President Trump, or will he be able to get conservatives to support things that seemed unthinkable years ago, as he has done with trade policy?

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Manufacturing and IT leaders set to talk job skills with high school students, parents in Birmingham area

A group of leaders from the manufacturing and IT industries is planning to meet with high school-aged students and their parents to discuss preparation for today’s job market.

The event, put together by Central Six Development Council, will take place on the UAB campus on April 11 and will include representatives from Mercedes Benz, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Altec, Shipt and UAB.

Central Six Development Council is a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is “to create a 21st Century workforce that is proactive, responsive, and results driven; supports the region’s diverse population and employers; and, provides quality job opportunities in support of a vibrant regional economy.”

Those seeking more information on the event, and how to attend, can visit the event’s website.

