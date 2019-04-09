Aderholt: Democrats ‘not interested in using their majority to govern’
Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4), as ranking member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee on Appropriations, participated in the questioning of Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday regarding the Mueller report.
Watch Aderholt’s questioning:
Aderholt’s full statement as follows:
While we had a productive hearing in many ways today, unfortunately many of the Democrats have made it pretty clear that they are not interested in using their majority to govern but to score political points with the left wing of their party. If you look back over the past three months, the Democrats have also made it clear that they are not interested in fixing bad trade deals, reinvigorating our domestic manufacturing base and bringing jobs back from overseas. Instead, they seem to just want to do whatever they can to oppose Donald Trump. It is almost as if many of the Democrats have turned into “Grassy Knoll” conspiracists regarding Barr and the Mueller report.
Despite what many Democrats promised their voters during many television appearances during the last two years, the Mueller report showed no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Democrats should just accept the fact that Trump simply had a message that resonated with the voters and continuing with antics like today is just going to lead to the same outcome next year.
If Mr. Mueller’s report had shown there was collusion, that would have been terrible news for our nation and would have sparked a constitutional crisis. So, the fact that no collusion was found should have been greeted with a sigh of relief. Instead, many Democrats are angry and disappointed that this horrible outcome for our nation was not the end result.
Meanwhile, I do agree with my Democratic friends that the Mueller report needs an additional look. The circumstances leading up to obtaining the FISA court warrant to spy on a Trump campaign official by the Obama Department of Justice is something that merits attention.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn