7 Things: 9/11 remembrance and politicization, Rep. Mo Brooks and Trump Jr. agree on illegals stealing Congressional seats, more Strzok/Page texts show media conspiracy and more …

7. Former Alabama player and current State Representative Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa) says sports gambling “scares” him “to death”

— Wingo, who is clear in his opposition to gambling being legitimized and warns of a “gradual eroding of our culture,” has allowed this debate to take place. That wouldn’t have been possible in the 70s or 80s.

— The former Alabama and Green Bay Packers player explained to Alabama Public Television how the FBI would show up every year at players’ meetings, explaining that, “the mob, for the lack of a better term – professional gamblers, would try to possibly infiltrate a team or an individual through compromise … so that they could eventually, either befriend or through leverage of threat, manipulate a game.”

6. “Fact-checkers” in the media have finally gotten around to calling out Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-California) ignorant smears on Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

— Four days after Sen. Harris sent out tweets intentionally taking Kavanaugh out of context to claim he was holding a view he never expressed, Politifact finally rated her smear as “false,” and added, “The video failed to include a crucial qualifier: ‘They said.’ In fact, he was citing the definition of the religious group Priests for Life. He has not expressed his personal view.”

— CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski begrudgingly admitted, “Kamala Harris appears to have pretty deceptively edited a clip of Brett Kavanaugh to remove the context,” but this is only part of the story because many other Democratic Senators did the same thing.

5. Trump made a mistake on Twitter, but he wasn’t wrong about the economy booming

— The president’s claim that “The GDP Rate (4.2%) is higher than the Unemployment Rate (3.9%) for the first time in over 100 years!” was incorrect. This has happened at least 60 times in the last century.

— This is the kind of sloppy stuff the president doesn’t need to do. The fact that this is happening for the first time in over 10 years (2006 Q1) and blue collar jobs are growing at the fastest rate in 30 years is plenty newsworthy.

4. “Impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment”

— While most Democrats don’t want to give the president and his quasi-allies in the GOP establishment any ammo, some Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) cannot help themselves.

— Waters seems to want to fire-up both parties’ bases by adding, “I’m gonna get him.” She also said that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) should not have apologized to Brett Kavanaugh for all the interruptions during his confirmation hearings.

3. Yet more recently released texts show that there was a plan to release info to the media to damage President Donald Trump

— More texts have been realized between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the FBI love-birds, apparently detailing an effort inside the DOJ to “leak” to friendly members of the press to damage the president of the United States.

— During some of the texts, the two discuss leaking info to the press that became negative stories about Carter Page. Strzok texted Page, “Well done, Page,” and told her the negative stories about the “namesake” would soon be released.

2. Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) says 20 Congressional seats have been stolen by illegals and their enablers. Donald Trump Jr. backs him up

— Rep. Brooks has been outspoken on immigration for quite some time. This time, he brought math, “15 million comes out to roughly 20 congressional seats and 20 electoral college votes.”

— Brooks is part of a lawsuit arguing that the counting of non-citizens will cost states that have enforced the law Congressional seats and electoral college power — not to mention federal funding.

1. On the 17th anniversary of 9/11, there will be touching tributes and terrible takes. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough could not help himself

— The former Republican Congressman ignorantly pretends that he believes the elections in 2018 are about stopping Trump from doing more damage to America than 9/11, writing, “The question for voters this fall is whether their country will move beyond this troubled chapter in history or whether they will continue supporting a politician who has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could.”

— For perspective, 9/11 cost the United States over 2,996 lost lives that day alone, 5,669 of service members and hundreds of thousands of lives lost over 16 years of wars that are still ongoing and over 3.3 trillion dollars.