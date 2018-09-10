Subscription Preferences:

Former Bama star Rep. Rich Wingo: Sports gambling ‘scares me to death’ 8 hours ago / News
The Hollywood Conservative Amanda Head: ‘What has Colin Kaepernick really sacrificed?’ 8 hours ago / Radio
Andalusia discusses funneling taxpayer money into municipal broadband 9 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 years of providing clean water and hope 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Dive deeper into the marketing waters with ‘Shark of the Week’ Todd Buchanan 10 hours ago / Sponsored
Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Auburn McDonald’s 11 hours ago / News
Top White House official: Trump ‘all the time’ asks, ‘Why did Roy Moore lose?’ 12 hours ago / News
Shaun King speaks at UNA, tells crowd there’s ‘no middle ground’ on supporting law enforcement 13 hours ago / News
Black Alabama radio host: Racism ‘goes both ways’ – ‘Judge people on how they treat you’ 13 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama Republicans tout economic growth, dishonesty over Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing continues, Democratic candidate for Congress isn’t fond of Alabama and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Dem congressional hopeful Hagan once proclaimed herself ‘as New York as they come’ — Says she left Alabama because she ‘didn’t like the culture’ 16 hours ago / News
HOAX: Viral tweet showing massive Muslim prayer rally in Alabama isn’t real 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama Power announces enhancements to Logan Martin Lake day-use park 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Kavanaugh’s appointment is almost a sure thing, President Trump continues going after AG Sessions, Nike sides with Kaepernick, and more on Guerrilla Politics. 1 day ago / Analysis
6 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. voices his support for Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama’s census lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday tweeted his support of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Alabama’s lawsuit against the federal government for counting illegal aliens, rather than citizens, in congressional seat apportionment and the dividing up of electoral college votes.

The tweet shared a Breitbart article about an exclusive interview in which Brooks said that if congressional seats and electoral college votes continue to be divided up based on all persons in each area — including illegal aliens — rather than strictly the number of American citizens, the state of Alabama will likely lose a congressional seat.


“We’re probably in the neighborhood of about 15 million illegal aliens in America now,” Brooks said on “Breitbart News Saturday.”

He emphasized, “15 million comes out to roughly 20 congressional seats and 20 electoral college votes. Each congressional seat has roughly 700,000 to 800,000 people in it.”

For Brooks, it is clear that Democrats are being unjustly advantaged.

“[Y]ou’re talking about … 20 electoral college votes and congressmen that are taken from states that follow our laws, that help our border patrol agents, and help our ICE agents … shifting those 20 congressional seats and 20 electoral college seats to states like California that have large numbers of illegal aliens in them,” Brooks explained.

As Breitbart News has reported in the past, “the counting of only American citizens to divide up congressional districts and electoral college votes would shift power away from the affluent, metropolitan coastal cities of the U.S. and towards middle America.”

For Brooks, counting illegal immigrants in the census is a constitutional issue.

“I personally believe that’s wrong, on a policy level, but I also believe it violates the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution because it dilutes the voting power of citizens who live in states that don’t harbor an enormous number of illegal aliens,” Brooks outlined.

The state of Alabama, led by Attorney General Steve Marshall with the support of Governor Kay Ivey and Brooks, filed a lawsuit in May challenging the federal government’s plan to include illegal aliens in the 2020 Census. Marshall also testified during a hearing of the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice this summer, defending the lawsuit.

“Alabama is set to lose one of its seven congressional seats and one of its nine electoral votes – a seat and a vote it would not lose if illegal aliens were excluded from the apportionment base,” Marshall told the congressional subcommittee.

He added, “Not only would this skewed result rob the State of Alabama and its legal residents of their rightful share of representation, but it plainly undermines the rule of law. If an individual’s presence in our country is in violation of federal law, why should the states in which they reside benefit from their illegal status?”

The stakes are high for the Yellowhammer State, which is affirmed by Ivey’s recent creation of the “Alabama Counts! Census Committee.”

This group will help encourage maximum participation in the 2020 Census by raising Alabamians’ awareness of the importance of participating.

“If we do not reach maximum participation, we will be at serious risk of losing a congressional seat … and, very importantly, federal funding for Alabama. Both of these are crucial for our state’s future,” Ivey said last month.

Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell emphasized the funding part of the equation.

“The stakes are very high in terms of dollars that are coming into the state,” he said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Serena Williams, Mallory Hagan and more…

The Ford Faction’s Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 10.

The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:

– Serena Williams’ meltdown
– Mallory Hagan trying to beat out incumbent Mike Rogers for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Alabama
– Tim Allen’s Show “Last Man Standing” is back on Fox
– CBS CEO Les Moonves gets #MeToo’d by 12 women
– Broadway Star Carol Cook on President Trump
– ‘Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?’

Watch:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

5 hours ago

Alabama lawmakers unite to endorse Port of Mobile project

In a bipartisan and bicameral effort, the Alabama congressional delegation endorsed the modernization of the Mobile Harbor Federal Navigation Channel, one of the largest development projects in the Yellowhammer state.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) led the delegation and offered his support for the project.

“The deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile will provide economic development opportunities throughout the entire state of Alabama,” said Senator Shelby in a statement.  “This project will create an avenue for exponential growth by facilitating and expanding commerce in the state.  I look forward to continuing our work with the Corps as we strive to improve the safety and efficiency of the Port in an increasingly global marketplace.”

Newly elected Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) also joined in expressing his concern for the modernization of the Port of Mobile.

“Alabama is a trade state and the modernization of the Port of Mobile is key to our economic future,” Senator Jones said in a news release. “I’m proud to join Senator Shelby and my colleagues in fighting for Alabama farmers and businesses and supporting their efforts to secure new opportunities brought by a wider, deeper port. This is an important step forward in our efforts to maximize the competitive advantage of Alabama’s farmers, shippers, and manufacturers.”

In addition to Senator Shelby and Senator Jones, U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) also signed the letter.

“The Port of Mobile is critical to Southwest Alabama, but it plays just as important a role throughout the rest of our state.  The deepening and widening project will greatly expand the capabilities at the Port and the overall economic potential – meaning a win for all of us.  I appreciate the work Senator Shelby and our Alabama delegation has put in to move the project forward, and I will continue working with stakeholders at all levels to ensure the project remains on track,” said Representative Byrne.

The Alabama lawmakers shared their comments with the Mobile District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of the Tentatively Selected Plan identified in the Draft Mobile Harbor, Mobile, Alabama Integrated General Reevaluation Report with Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

7 hours ago

Study shows Alabama’s economic growth rate increased 70 percent this year

The Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business said the state’s economy will end this year with a 2.2 percent growth rate, a massive 70 percent increase compared to 2017.

“After growing 1.3 percent in 2017, and 1.2 percent in the first quarter of the current year, the state’s (Gross Domestic Product) will see an overall 2.2 percent growth in 2018,” the CBER said in its quarterly report, per a release by the Business Council of Alabama (BCA).

The report added, “The manufacturing sector is expected to have above-average growth.”

This impressive report for the Yellowhammer State reflects Gov. Kay Ivey’s slogan that “Alabama is working again” amidst record lows in unemployment and record highs in the number of Alabamians employed.

Nationally, the overall real GDP growth for 2018 will be 2.9 percent, the CBER projects.

“A strong labor market, a continued positive consumer sentiment, an increase in final sales and a steep decline in inventories gave a major boost to GDP growth, a trend that is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year,” the CBER reported.

Alabama is benefiting from the country’s upward economic trend.

“As the national economy continues to gain momentum, Alabama’s real GDP will grow by 2.2 percent in 2018, to around $187 billion,” the CBER explained.

Economic growth includes adding jobs and adding to school and general government revenue – without raising taxes – for Alabama.

From July 2017 to July 2018, the state added 22,200 nonagricultural jobs, compared to 16,100 jobs from July 2016 to July 2017. For Fiscal Year 2018, which ends at the end of this month, total state tax revenues are expected to grow 4.5 percent and 3.5 percent in the following fiscal year.

Now, for Alabama, a state with huge manufacturing and agriculture industries, continued economic progress will depend heavily on the outcomes of respective trade standoffs between President Trump and Mexico, Canada, China, the European Union and Turkey, amongst others.

“The current robust (national) economic expansion that began in June 2009 is on track to become the longest in U.S. history,” the CBER outlined. “However, a number of pressing issues could derail the economy.”

Tariffs imposed by the federal government on various imported goods could lead to a decline in American exports, such as Alabama-made automobiles to China and European trade partners, which would have a significant negative impact on the economy of the state.

“Only time will tell the real economic impact of current trade policies,” the CBER summarized in its report.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

7 hours ago

There are real costs to allowing unchecked illegal immigration in Alabama and in the United States

Last week, radio talk show hosts from around the nation converged on Washington, D.C. for the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s 12th annual “Hold Their Feet to the Fire Radio Row.”

Multiple talk hosts from Alabama were on hand to talk to politicians, family members of victims of illegal aliens, sheriffs fighting illegal immigration on the local level and even social media “stars” like “Diamond and Silk.”

While the human impact of illegal immigration was on display, the economic impact of illegal immigration for each state was beyond eye-opening.

Missing from FAIR’s infographic is the impact the illegals have on the wages of legal workers.

When I returned home from Alabama, my home was in the middle of some renovations that have been going on for some time but the work was stopped. The contractor we had hired informed me that his workers had been hired away by builders who lost all of their illegal labor when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) picked up 30 illegal immigrants. The builders, who had been keeping their costs low by hiring illegals, soon found their illegal employees were not coming to work because of the ICE activity in the area, so they offered more money to the legal construction workers in the area to get their jobs done.

‪After ICE’s sweep in Huntsville recently some of the illegals have bailed, builders are now hiring legal workers for more than ever. Seems to be a message here… ‬

Posted by Dale Jackson on Saturday, September 8, 2018

The message here is quite simple: illegal labor suppresses the wages of legal workers. This isn’t a question — it is an obvious fact.

Politicians who support these open border policies know this and do not care.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

7 hours ago

John Merrill: ‘The people of Alabama need an Ethics Commission that will enforce the laws’

I am disappointed to find myself, once again, in a position to ask what purpose the Alabama Ethics Commission serves to the people of this state. To whom are the elected officials or those seeking public office to look to for ethical political leadership? The people of Alabama need an Ethics Commission that will enforce the laws and regulations it is charged with enforcing, with consistency.

When campaigns file their fundraising disclosures with the Secretary of State’s office, they are required to file on a given date no later than 11:59 p.m. When candidates and political action committees (PACs) fail to file these reports in a timely manner, the law requires the Secretary of State’s Office to issue a civil penalty based on the amount of contributions and expenditures from that reporting period. In the event that a candidate or PAC wishes to appeal the penalty, the Secretary of State’s office is required to send those requests to the Alabama Ethics Commission, allowing members of the Commission to determine whether the penalty should be upheld or not.

At three previous Ethics Commission meetings, in February, April and June of 2018, the commission waived fines on 12 appeals that were filed outside the 14-day window allowed by law.

However, during the Commission’s meeting on September 5, they declined to hear cases filed outside the 14-day window, saying they didn’t have jurisdiction and declining to rule on whether that penalty would stand — despite having previously done so previously 12 times in 2018.

It’s the position of the Secretary of State’s Office that these specific matters were improperly set aside and should be reinstated by the Commission. And, in spite of a request from counsel for the Ethics Commission, the Secretary of State’s Office will continue to adhere to the requirements of state law which clearly establishes the Commission as the sole body with authority to overturn a penalty issued for a campaign or political action committee filing a financial disclosure form after the due date.

Previously, Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton stated, “the commissioners reviewed those files and discussed them in detail before our meeting. So they reviewed every one of them as they have for every meeting.” If that is true, then why have they just now become aware of these appeal date issues? Each appeal delivered to the Alabama Ethics Commission is delivered as a file which includes each file that was not timely filed and a copy of the date the appeal was filed.

The Code of Alabama directs the Secretary of State’s Office to work in conjunction with the Alabama Ethics Commission to administer the Fair Campaign Practices Act. Therefore, without communication and cooperation between our agencies, as well as the commission’s consistent application of the laws and rules established by the legislature, the FCPA does not work.

John Merrill is a Republican and the Secretary of State of Alabama

