Former Bama star Rep. Rich Wingo: Sports gambling ‘scares me to death’

State Rep. Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa), a former University of Alabama football star, is raising the stakes with his opposition to sports betting, telling host Don Dailey on Friday’s episode of Capitol Journal that gambling on athletics “scares” him “to death.”

Wingo also played five seasons for the Green Bay Packers and knows the dangers of mixing sports and gambling first-hand. He explained that the FBI would show up every year at their NFL team meetings to talk about sports gambling and how gamblers will try and get involved with players to influence the outcome of a game.

“[T]he mob, for the lack of a better term – professional gamblers, would try to possibly infiltrate a team or an individual through compromise … so that they could eventually, either befriend or through leverage of threat, manipulate a game,” Wingo explained.

Wingo sees this issue as a “gradual eroding of our culture” that would have never even been a debate when he played in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

“Today, the sports gambling, it bothers me – it scares me to death actually,” Wingo emphasized.

For the state of Alabama specifically, Wingo sees the threat of sports gambling negatively affecting college football.

“From an athlete’s perspective, can you imagine – I mean I don’t even know where you start – because gambling is going to infiltrate if it’s legalized like in Mississippi,” Wingo outlined. “There’s going to be infiltration, there’s going to be compromise, there just is. And whenever money is involved, I hate it because it’s going to pervert the game.”

“Can you imagine now the recruiting? Can you imagine a family that has nothing and now we involved the gaming aspect of it?” he continued.

Wingo warned that a gambling entity could help a player’s family financially and then hold that player hostage “to try and compromise that player two or three years down the road when that player is on the field.”

He added, “Can you imagine the possibility of a phone call where ‘so-and-so’ wide-receiver doesn’t need to catch that ball in the end zone? Or that field goal kicker goes from getting ‘I’m sorry you missed that field goal’ to death threats – legitimate death threats. Or having phone calls prior to that kick saying ‘you don’t need to make a field goal.'”

Wingo does not think players, especially college-aged “young men,” should have to face these possibilities.

“I just feel like we have perverted the game; I think we are ruining the game,” Wingo lamented.

Just like gambling in general, Wingo fears that sports betting will most hurt players from poorer families.

“And try to separate someone trying to befriend you and someone that eventually is going to compromise you. Tough spot. Shouldn’t have to have been put in that position,” Wingo said.

Those are just the sports-specific objections that Wingo has to gambling. He also has issues with gambling in general.

“I’ve never known anyone, Don, that’s ever just said,  ‘You know, boy, gambling has been the best thing for my family.’ Or a child or a wife say that, ‘Boy, I just love when my daddy gambles.’ I’ve never heard that,” Wingo told the host. “I’ve never heard someone say how gambling has bettered their family, their society, their community.”

“Why do we encourage these things?” Wingo asked.

He continued to say that 86 percent of people who buy lottery tickets live under the poverty line. He pointed to Mississippi, which has had a lottery since 1992, as proof that gambling is not a fix-all, adding that Alabama’s western neighbor has seen increased crime and Medicaid rolls since then.

This comes after Mississippi this summer joined only a handful of other states in legalizing sports betting. Their first lawful sports wagers took place at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi on August 1.

Gamblers can now travel from far and wide to Mississippi and bet on just about anything from college football to the NFL, to basketball and baseball. Many Alabamians are expected to make the trip across the state line to do just that.

In Alabama, gambling on greyhound and horse racing is legal. Gambling involving other sports would need to pass a referendum of the people. Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) has predicted that the state legislature will consider a sports betting bill in 2019, however, he believes its passage is a long shot.

Alabama is also one of nine states that outlaw the nationally-booming online business of daily fantasy sports.

Watch, starting at the 42:30 mark:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Serena Williams, Mallory Hagan and more…

The Ford Faction’s Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 10.

The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:

– Serena Williams’ meltdown
– Mallory Hagan trying to beat out incumbent Mike Rogers for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Alabama
– Tim Allen’s Show “Last Man Standing” is back on Fox
– CBS CEO Les Moonves gets #MeToo’d by 12 women
– Broadway Star Carol Cook on President Trump
– ‘Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?’

Watch:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

Alabama lawmakers unite to endorse Port of Mobile project

In a bipartisan and bicameral effort, the Alabama congressional delegation endorsed the modernization of the Mobile Harbor Federal Navigation Channel, one of the largest development projects in the Yellowhammer state.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) led the delegation and offered his support for the project.

“The deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile will provide economic development opportunities throughout the entire state of Alabama,” said Senator Shelby in a statement.  “This project will create an avenue for exponential growth by facilitating and expanding commerce in the state.  I look forward to continuing our work with the Corps as we strive to improve the safety and efficiency of the Port in an increasingly global marketplace.”

Newly elected Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) also joined in expressing his concern for the modernization of the Port of Mobile.

“Alabama is a trade state and the modernization of the Port of Mobile is key to our economic future,” Senator Jones said in a news release. “I’m proud to join Senator Shelby and my colleagues in fighting for Alabama farmers and businesses and supporting their efforts to secure new opportunities brought by a wider, deeper port. This is an important step forward in our efforts to maximize the competitive advantage of Alabama’s farmers, shippers, and manufacturers.”

In addition to Senator Shelby and Senator Jones, U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) also signed the letter.

“The Port of Mobile is critical to Southwest Alabama, but it plays just as important a role throughout the rest of our state.  The deepening and widening project will greatly expand the capabilities at the Port and the overall economic potential – meaning a win for all of us.  I appreciate the work Senator Shelby and our Alabama delegation has put in to move the project forward, and I will continue working with stakeholders at all levels to ensure the project remains on track,” said Representative Byrne.

The Alabama lawmakers shared their comments with the Mobile District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of the Tentatively Selected Plan identified in the Draft Mobile Harbor, Mobile, Alabama Integrated General Reevaluation Report with Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Donald Trump Jr. voices his support for Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama’s census lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday tweeted his support of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Alabama’s lawsuit against the federal government for counting illegal aliens, rather than citizens, in congressional seat apportionment and the dividing up of electoral college votes.

The tweet shared a Breitbart article about an exclusive interview in which Brooks said that if congressional seats and electoral college votes continue to be divided up based on all persons in each area — including illegal aliens — rather than strictly the number of American citizens, the state of Alabama will likely lose a congressional seat.

“We’re probably in the neighborhood of about 15 million illegal aliens in America now,” Brooks said on “Breitbart News Saturday.”

He emphasized, “15 million comes out to roughly 20 congressional seats and 20 electoral college votes. Each congressional seat has roughly 700,000 to 800,000 people in it.”

For Brooks, it is clear that Democrats are being unjustly advantaged.

“[Y]ou’re talking about … 20 electoral college votes and congressmen that are taken from states that follow our laws, that help our border patrol agents, and help our ICE agents … shifting those 20 congressional seats and 20 electoral college seats to states like California that have large numbers of illegal aliens in them,” Brooks explained.

As Breitbart News has reported in the past, “the counting of only American citizens to divide up congressional districts and electoral college votes would shift power away from the affluent, metropolitan coastal cities of the U.S. and towards middle America.”

For Brooks, counting illegal immigrants in the census is a constitutional issue.

“I personally believe that’s wrong, on a policy level, but I also believe it violates the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution because it dilutes the voting power of citizens who live in states that don’t harbor an enormous number of illegal aliens,” Brooks outlined.

The state of Alabama, led by Attorney General Steve Marshall with the support of Governor Kay Ivey and Brooks, filed a lawsuit in May challenging the federal government’s plan to include illegal aliens in the 2020 Census. Marshall also testified during a hearing of the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice this summer, defending the lawsuit.

“Alabama is set to lose one of its seven congressional seats and one of its nine electoral votes – a seat and a vote it would not lose if illegal aliens were excluded from the apportionment base,” Marshall told the congressional subcommittee.

He added, “Not only would this skewed result rob the State of Alabama and its legal residents of their rightful share of representation, but it plainly undermines the rule of law. If an individual’s presence in our country is in violation of federal law, why should the states in which they reside benefit from their illegal status?”

The stakes are high for the Yellowhammer State, which is affirmed by Ivey’s recent creation of the “Alabama Counts! Census Committee.”

This group will help encourage maximum participation in the 2020 Census by raising Alabamians’ awareness of the importance of participating.

“If we do not reach maximum participation, we will be at serious risk of losing a congressional seat … and, very importantly, federal funding for Alabama. Both of these are crucial for our state’s future,” Ivey said last month.

Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell emphasized the funding part of the equation.

“The stakes are very high in terms of dollars that are coming into the state,” he said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Study shows Alabama’s economic growth rate increased 70 percent this year

The Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business said the state’s economy will end this year with a 2.2 percent growth rate, a massive 70 percent increase compared to 2017.

“After growing 1.3 percent in 2017, and 1.2 percent in the first quarter of the current year, the state’s (Gross Domestic Product) will see an overall 2.2 percent growth in 2018,” the CBER said in its quarterly report, per a release by the Business Council of Alabama (BCA).

The report added, “The manufacturing sector is expected to have above-average growth.”

This impressive report for the Yellowhammer State reflects Gov. Kay Ivey’s slogan that “Alabama is working again” amidst record lows in unemployment and record highs in the number of Alabamians employed.

Nationally, the overall real GDP growth for 2018 will be 2.9 percent, the CBER projects.

“A strong labor market, a continued positive consumer sentiment, an increase in final sales and a steep decline in inventories gave a major boost to GDP growth, a trend that is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year,” the CBER reported.

Alabama is benefiting from the country’s upward economic trend.

“As the national economy continues to gain momentum, Alabama’s real GDP will grow by 2.2 percent in 2018, to around $187 billion,” the CBER explained.

Economic growth includes adding jobs and adding to school and general government revenue – without raising taxes – for Alabama.

From July 2017 to July 2018, the state added 22,200 nonagricultural jobs, compared to 16,100 jobs from July 2016 to July 2017. For Fiscal Year 2018, which ends at the end of this month, total state tax revenues are expected to grow 4.5 percent and 3.5 percent in the following fiscal year.

Now, for Alabama, a state with huge manufacturing and agriculture industries, continued economic progress will depend heavily on the outcomes of respective trade standoffs between President Trump and Mexico, Canada, China, the European Union and Turkey, amongst others.

“The current robust (national) economic expansion that began in June 2009 is on track to become the longest in U.S. history,” the CBER outlined. “However, a number of pressing issues could derail the economy.”

Tariffs imposed by the federal government on various imported goods could lead to a decline in American exports, such as Alabama-made automobiles to China and European trade partners, which would have a significant negative impact on the economy of the state.

“Only time will tell the real economic impact of current trade policies,” the CBER summarized in its report.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

There are real costs to allowing unchecked illegal immigration in Alabama and in the United States

Last week, radio talk show hosts from around the nation converged on Washington, D.C. for the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s 12th annual “Hold Their Feet to the Fire Radio Row.”

Multiple talk hosts from Alabama were on hand to talk to politicians, family members of victims of illegal aliens, sheriffs fighting illegal immigration on the local level and even social media “stars” like “Diamond and Silk.”

While the human impact of illegal immigration was on display, the economic impact of illegal immigration for each state was beyond eye-opening.

Missing from FAIR’s infographic is the impact the illegals have on the wages of legal workers.

When I returned home from Alabama, my home was in the middle of some renovations that have been going on for some time but the work was stopped. The contractor we had hired informed me that his workers had been hired away by builders who lost all of their illegal labor when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) picked up 30 illegal immigrants. The builders, who had been keeping their costs low by hiring illegals, soon found their illegal employees were not coming to work because of the ICE activity in the area, so they offered more money to the legal construction workers in the area to get their jobs done.

‪After ICE’s sweep in Huntsville recently some of the illegals have bailed, builders are now hiring legal workers for more than ever. Seems to be a message here… ‬

Posted by Dale Jackson on Saturday, September 8, 2018

The message here is quite simple: illegal labor suppresses the wages of legal workers. This isn’t a question — it is an obvious fact.

Politicians who support these open border policies know this and do not care.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

