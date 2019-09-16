Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Boeing ‘increasingly concerned’ about ICBM replacement program; Alabama jobs at stake 20 mins ago / News
Doug Jones: If Brett Kavanaugh lied to the Senate committee, he ‘can be impeached for that’ 1 hour ago / News
2019 Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ series continues with Alabama small business edition 2 hours ago / News
State Sen. Figures: ‘I didn’t ask’ to be on ATRIP-II — ‘Very ironic I end up’ on it 16 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Ivey punishes toll opponents, ongoing impeachment talks, Madison shows the state how to raise taxes and more on Guerrilla Politics … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Itty Bitty Bakers makes cooking fun and informative for Alabama kids 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham’s Alie B. Gorrie puts spotlight on disabled performers in new Amazon series 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Habitat for Humanity chapter builds 14 homes in 1 week 23 hours ago / News
United Way of Central Alabama kicks off fall campaign 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
From Three on a String to Ken Burns documentaries, this Alabama Music Maker is making history 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
House Speaker McCutcheon touts Bradley Byrne’s ‘institutional knowledge’ while discussing 2020 Senate race 2 days ago / News
Zeigler: ‘Maybe’ we should elect our transportation commission like Mississippi 2 days ago / News
Daikin plans $195 million expansion at Decatur plant with 50 new jobs 2 days ago / News
2 Florida judges tapped for federal seats with Alabama jurisdiction 2 days ago / News
Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood named among Fortnightly Smartest Communities 2 days ago / News
State Sen. Livingston ‘very optimistic’ on Bellefonte Nuclear’s future — ‘Can be as big as’ Mazda Toyota 2 days ago / News
Omission of citizenship question on 2020 Census all but assures loss of Alabama congressional seat 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Roby: Never forget what they fight for 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Before you blame the coach 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
State Traditions is inspired apparel based in Alabama 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
2 hours ago

2019 Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ series continues with Alabama small business edition

Join the Yellowhammer News team Tuesday, October 1, for a “Yellowhammer News Shapers” event in Trussville.

Entitled, “The State of Small Business in Alabama,” the event will feature a networking reception followed by a live forum on fostering growth in the current economy.

Confirmed forum panelists already include State Representative Danny Garrett (R-Trussville); Mike Milam, president of Milam & Co.; and Rosemary Elebash, Alabama state director, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

Areas of focus will include small business trends in Alabama; availability of labor and workforce development factors; regulatory and policy environment for small business owners; access to capital and market constraints; and partnerships that work.

The event will be held at Trussville Civic Center: 5381 Trussville Clay Road, Trussville, AL.

The reception will begin at 5:00 p.m., with the moderated forum to follow at 5:20 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact courtney@yellowhammernews.com for more information.

The legislative edition of Yellowhammer News Shapers kicked off 2019’s series and was followed by the rural broadband edition on July 18 in Guntersville, “Prepare for Launch” in Huntsville on July 31 and “West Alabama and the coal industry” on August 8 in Jasper.

The second rural broadband installment will be held Tuesday, September 17, in Dothan.

More Yellowhammer News Shapers events will take place across the state this year. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to localize issues and highlight thought leaders.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2019 calendar year.

20 mins ago

Boeing ‘increasingly concerned’ about ICBM replacement program; Alabama jobs at stake

Northrop Grumman has rejected Boeing’s offer to partner on building America’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, a proposal which could mean over 1,000 new jobs in the Huntsville area if implemented.

In 2017, Boeing and Northrop became the final two competitors for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program, which will replace the current Minuteman III ICBM. Both companies entered into contracts to develop preliminary designs for the GBSD, with Boeing conducting a portion of this work in Huntsville.

The Air Force at the time announced it would select a winner in 2020 between Boeing and Northrop for the engineering, manufacturing and development phase.

536
Keep reading 536 WORDS

However, in July, Boeing made the decision to drop out of the program, citing its belief that Northrop’s acquisition of solid-fueled rocket motor manufacturer Orbital ATK, now known as Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, gave the competitor an unfair advantage. This came after the final request for proposal was issued for the final competition stage.

“After numerous attempts to resolve concerns within the procurement process, Boeing has informed the Air Force that it will not bid Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) under the current acquisition approach,” a Boeing statement outlined. “We’ve evaluated these issues extensively, and determined that the current acquisition approach does not provide a level playing field for fair competition.”

Since Boeing dropped out of the competition in July, there have been serious concerns about repercussions for national security and Alabama jobs.

Defense News reported that “external Air Force experts raised concerns that Northrop being the sole bidder on the GBSD could lead to increased costs or delays.”

With Boeing saying it could not hope to compete against Northrop in the given acquisition process, some suggested that the military put together a “national team” and leverage Boeing’s experience on top of Northrop’s monopoly on the building of solid state rockets.

As reported first by Alabama Daily News, this is exactly what Boeing proposed — a partnership between the two defense juggernauts to ensure the crucial GBSD program is as strong, and procured as efficiently, as possible for the American people.

“In our view, the Air Force is best served by putting both us and Northrop Grumman on that project,” said Frank McCall, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s GBSD.

Boeing reportedly explained to the Air Force the significant time and cost savings a team approach between the two companies could result in on the project, cutting the implementation schedule by approximately two years and reducing initial development costs by about 10%.

Despite the apparent benefits to the welfare of the United States, Northrop is seemingly intent on proceeding as the sole competitor.

Last month, the company announced it is beginning work on a new facility in Utah to serve as the headquarters for its GBSD work. The new facility is expected to be completed around the middle of next year and create 2,500 Utah jobs.

And, just on Friday, Northrop Grumman rejected Boeing’s offer of a partnership.

This rejection was lamented by a Boeing spokesperson in a statement.

“In our discussions to date, Northrop Grumman has expressed that they are not interested in partnering with Boeing to form a best-of-industry GBSD team,” he said.

“We are increasingly concerned that the Air Force’s deterrence mission and the nation’s security will be deprived of the best solution – a proven approach that leverages both companies’ technical strengths and decades of ICBM experience,” the Boeing statement concluded.

The GBSD program is expected to cost approximately $85 billion over its lifespan.

The program will handle the land-based element of America’s nuclear triad.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Doug Jones: If Brett Kavanaugh lied to the Senate committee, he ‘can be impeached for that’

Last year, there was much speculation about U.S. Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-Mountain Brook) decision to vote against then-U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court and if it would come back to haunt him politically.

Ultimately, Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote in the U.S. Senate. However nearly a year later, allegations have surfaced in a recent New York Times report regarding Kavanaugh’s involvement in unwanted sexual contact.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday, Jones revisited his “no” vote and weighed in on what actions might be possible if it turned out that Kavanaugh lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing. One of the possibilities raised by MSNBC host Alex Witt was impeachment.

175
Keep reading 175 WORDS

“Well, there’s things that can be done, whether they will be done remains to be seen based on the allegations that have come out in the Times today,” Jones said. “You know we’ll see how that goes. At some point though, I mean, he was confirmed. That is what our Constitution says. Now if it is in fact that he — he lied to the committee that’s a pretty serious allegation and people can be impeached for that.”

“But I think the fact is this is inevitable, and that’s what I think the other side fails to recognize,” he continued. “I think it’s what the president fails to recognize that this was inevitable. That someone would continue to investigate and get to the bottom of this. And it’s unfortunate that we didn’t have all of this information for everyone to have a full investigation, an opportunity to review it back in the fall.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
16 hours ago

State Sen. Figures: ‘I didn’t ask’ to be on ATRIP-II — ‘Very ironic I end up’ on it

Last week when State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) was dismissed by Gov. Kay Ivey from the ATRIP-II committee and was replaced by State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile), it raised a few eyebrows.

The consensus was that Elliott was being punished for his outspoken opposition to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge, which was in part to be financed by a toll.

During an appearance on this weekend’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television “Capitol Journal,” Figures reacted to her appointment by Ivey. She noted the nature of these appointments and that she also lost an appointment when Lt. Will Ainsworth took her off of the Joint Transportation Committee earlier this year and said it was a result of comments she had made “at the microphone.”

579
Keep reading 579 WORDS

“He’s not the only one that’s been taken off of a committee,” she said. “It happens all the time. It happens in the House. It happens in the Senate. It goes back and forth, and that is the governor’s prerogative to do such.”

Figures had not taken an outspoken position on the I-10 bridge project but said that she did not think the burden should be put on local residents in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

“I don’t think it should be the responsibility of the citizens of Mobile and Baldwin Counties to pay for that I-10 bridge,” Figures said. “It is an interstate. I think it should be the state and the federal government that should bear the cost of it. At the same time, if we are to pay for it, let the people decide if that’s what they really want since they say it’s in the very high percentage rates of local citizens using that bridge. It’s a lot to work out. But I’m a consensus builder, and I’m going to work with the governor to try to do that.”

The Mobile County Democrat said she was grateful for the appointment by Ivey, adding that she would bring “diversity” to the ATRIP-II committee.

“I was very humbled and honored when she called and asked me to serve,” she said. “It really was to my surprise that there was not a Democrat nor an African-American legislator on the ATRIP-II committee. Now there’s definitely diversity. Of course, there is an African-American — County Commissioner Tony Cherry from [Cherokee] County is on that committee. So, I was very pleased to add that diversity. I want to take to that committee a voice for the voiceless if you will. We have a number of counties in this state that don’t have the resources or revenues to give that skin in the game, if you will, in terms of matching funds. But then, they have priorities, too. And we are supposed to be about protecting the health, safety and welfare of all of our citizens. So that is the voice I want to bring to that committee.”

Host Don Dailey alluded to the “irony” of Figures appointment, particularly given Figures opposed the Rebuild Alabama Act passed earlier this year, which resulted in a hike of the state’s gas tax. She acknowledged the irony, but said she did not actively seek a spot on that committee.

“I stand by that vote,” she said. “I voted against it. I did tell the governor that I would vote if she would expand Medicaid because this state did not expand Medicaid, therefore they left $1.3 billion on the table along with 30,000 jobs. It chose not to expand Medicaid. Had we expanded Medicaid, we would not have needed this gas tax. And to me, this gas tax is a very expensive and regressive tax, which will be on the backs of people who can least afford it.”

“Let me just say this: I didn’t ask to be on this committee,” Figures added. “And it is — it is very ironic I end up on the committee that decides it. But you know, for me — I’m a very spiritual woman of deep faith. God is in control. I was asked to be on it and although I voted against the tax, I want to be that voice for the voiceless.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
16 hours ago

VIDEO: Ivey punishes toll opponents, ongoing impeachment talks, Madison shows the state how to raise taxes and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Should Governor Kay Ivey be punishing toll opponents like State Senator Chris Elliot (R-Daphne) for their disagreements?

— Why not just admit that Democrats are trying to impeach President Donald Trump?

— Why did 70% of voters in Madison say “YES” to a new tax increase?

85
Keep reading 85 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Sam Givhan to talk about road projects and how Alabama Department of Transportation and Governor Ivey move forward after their big defeat.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he argues that companies banning their customers from carrying weapons in their stores aren’t really doing anything but chasing good press by placating a mob and their media.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=461031881151175

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
19 hours ago

Itty Bitty Bakers makes cooking fun and informative for Alabama kids

It starts with a special ingredient – in this case, registered dietician and educator Jessica Hamby.

Combine with the children willing to learn and participate. Flavor in a mix of art, crafts, reading and hands-on learning. Then top off with the capable hands of proven instructors and assistants, and you have Itty Bitty Bakers.

389
Keep reading 389 WORDS

Hamby started Itty Bitty Bakers in 2018 to bring her own love of cooking with healthy and fresh ingredients to children in her neighborhood. The belief was that if the children had a hand in preparing healthy foods, they would be more inclined to try and then enjoy foods that are better for them.

It worked. Hamby, who has a master’s in health education, created a curriculum that reinforces the recipes and helps teach children about where food comes from, how ingredients are used to make a dish and how cooking can be a fun and creative outlet for people of any age.

Itty Bitty Bakers has the recipe for making cooking fun and educational for kids from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

What started as a couple of summer camp classes quickly grew into monthly classes and then multiple classes for students of different ages.

“It really took off,” said Melissa Carden, an instructor with Itty Bitty Bakers. “It seemed to be something that the community really had a need for. There was always a demand.”

Today, the program has two instructors, teaching assistants, a team of youth helpers and even students from the University of Alabama nutrition program who intern during the summer.

At one recent bakers camp, the students picked basil, used it in a recipe, learned about growing fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables during story time, colored pictures of herbs and even took recipes and basil seeds home with them. The basil was used to make basil-cheddar biscuits, which they got to enjoy during snack time.

Each class and camp teaches children to be comfortable in the kitchen, builds on their understanding of where food comes from and encourages creativity.

“It’s really fascinating how much they enjoy the hands-on – the mixing, the pouring – every child gets to add at least one ingredient to the recipe,” Carden said. “It’s fun to see how capable they are. They’re capable of a lot more than we sometimes give them credit for.”

Itty Bitty Bakers offers classes for preschoolers, grade schooler and pre-teens. There are camps during the summer, classes during the school year and special workshops throughout the year. Prices vary and registration is done online. Itty Bitty Bakers will even organize parties.

Itty Bitty Bakers can be found online, on Facebook, on Instagram and Pinterest.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less