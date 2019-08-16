Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: ‘West Alabama and the coal industry’ News Shapers event shines light on high-paying jobs

Yellowhammer News recently held the fourth of its 2019 News Shapers events: “West Alabama and the coal industry.”

Hosted at Musgrove Country Club in Jasper, top stakeholders from industry, government and academia came together to discuss the coal industry’s impact on Alabama.

On Thursday, Yellowhammer released a video on social media with highlights from the event.

Watch:

You can read Yellowhammer News’ full coverage of ‘West Alabama and the coal industry’ here.

For even more on the event, you can read The Daily Mountain Eagle’s coverage here and here and WVUA’s article here.

The legislative edition of Yellowhammer News Shapers kicked off 2019’s series and was followed by the rural broadband edition on July 18 in Guntersville and ‘Prepare for Launch‘ in Huntsville on July 31.

More Yellowhammer News Shapers events will take place across the state this year. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to localize issues and highlight thought leaders.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2019 calendar year.

‘Heroes’: Huntsville man goes on nationwide lawn mowing tour dedicated to law enforcement

Alabama’s Rodney Smith, Jr. has once again embarked on a 50-state lawn mowing tour, with this one honoring the “boys in blue.”

The tour kicked off in Huntsville on Tuesday, where Smith was joined by police officers as they helped him mow. Smith is inviting officers in the areas he is traveling to across the country to similarly join him. He has even designed a special police lawn mower for their use.

According to a post on Smith’s “Raising Men Lawn Care Service” website, this tour, entitled “Mowing with Cops,” is expected to take just over three weeks to complete.

“Growing up I always wanted to be a police officer, but God had other plans. Mowing lawns for FREE is my way of serving the public,” Smith explained.

He will mow for at least one member of the elderly, disabled, single parent or veterans community in each state.

“The goal of this tour is not just to have officers mow with me and to thank them for their service, but to also bring the community together around those who serve and protect us,” Smith said.

You can follow the tour on Smith’s Facebook page.


Smith further discussed the new tour in a national appearance on Fox News this week. You can watch that interview here.

RELATED: Rodney Smith, Jr. has mowed veterans’ lawns in all 50 states — ‘I remember asking God to use me’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mobile Bay tolls could eventually turn into tolls in your part of the state

A massive $2.1 billion road project is causing people in the Mobile area to bristle at the idea of a toll costing $6 every time they cross the bridge.

According to a poll, 77% of those in the region oppose the toll project.

But the question remains, “Does the rest of the state care?”

If AL.com’s John Sharp’s latest story is to be believed, the answer is “nope.”

Sharp talked to radio and TV talk show hosts, state senators, has-been commentators and party leaders outside of the affected area and they appeared to be indifferent to the controversy.

“Guerrilla Politics” co-host Waymon Burke worries about the precedent but doesn’t seem to think there is much anger organically growing.

Excerpt from Sharp’s article as follows:

The shock has been explored on talk radio by Waymon Burke, a political science professor at Calhoun Community College. Burke and co-host Dale Jackson have poured over the I-10 tolling issue on their show, “Guerrilla Politics.”

“The primary concern that Dale and I have talked about quite a bit is that it does set a dangerous precedent around the state,” said Burke. “Statewide, we don’t want to pay for it.”

Burke said that the radio attention appears to be spreading a larger awareness of the tolling’s import.

State Senator Sam Givhan (R-Huntsville) believes no one cares, but talk radio keeps hitting it.

“It’s being discussed more on talk radio than I would have expected,” Givhan told Sharp. “That’s a bit of a surprise.”

He added, “People up here largely consider that a coastal Alabama issue.”

Political columnist Steve Flowers believes it’s a non-issue.

Excerpt as follows:

Steve Flowers, a former Republican in the Alabama House who now writes a statewide column about Alabama politics, said for the “average person in this state” who does not live in Mobile and Baldwin counties, “they could care less.”

But will that continue?

Auburn political science professor David Hughes says it is “unlikely” voters in other parts of the state will care “until tolls affect individuals’ daily commutes, it’s unlikely to gain widespread salience anytime soon.”

But it could affect their daily commutes if the Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper gets his way.

Cooper reportedly told legislators that toll roads were the future for road projects in the state, but an ALDOT spokeswoman said there are no current plans in place for more tolls.

Regardless, 77% of those polled in the region oppose the toll project while the rest of the state apparently shrugs and says this is not their fight.

State Representative Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) called into WVNN radio’ in Huntsville Thursday morning and said he thinks this is round one of a big fight.

Sorrell suggested that legislation to address the issue of tolls could be proposed in the next legislative session and noted that members of regions affected will be interested in moving that legislation forward.

He also wondered why we passed a $400 million dollar gas tax if we are just going to do tolls on these projects.

Sorrell added that by the time people start caring, it may be too late.

He told “The Dale Jackson Show,” “When they start tolling I-565, it is going to be an issue in our area,” adding, “It’s going to be an issue in North Alabama.”

My takeaway:

The anti-toll fight is currently raging over one bridge over the Mobile Bay, and that may be where all the attention is right now, but if it succeeds, it seems pretty clear that the tolls will not end there.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WVNN.

On this day in Alabama history: LBW Community College named in Andalusia

Aug. 15, 1968

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College was founded in Andalusia and named for the first female governor of Alabama. The Alabama State Board of Education authorized a junior college in Andalusia in 1967 and selected Lurleen B. Wallace Junior College as its name on Aug. 15, 1968. Now known as Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, the school has facilities in in Andalusia, Greenville, Opp and Luverne.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

University of Alabama named nation’s ‘most-Instagrammed’ campus

For those around the Yellowhammer State, it probably comes as no surprise that the University of Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa is being celebrated nationally for its aesthetics — as well as the pride of its students.

AT&T this week released a study concluding that UA’s campus is the “most-Instagrammed” in America.

The company comprehensively reviewed posts on the popular social media platform and found that the most popular college hashtag is #rolltide.

Using the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to find all qualifying U.S. universities with more than 7,000 enrolled full-time students in the fall 2017 semester, AT&T found that approximately 60% of the University of Alabama’s 33,000+ students had at least one #rolltide post on Instagram.

(Photo courtesy of the University of Alabama)

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Census Bureau director, Alabama officials urge everyone to participate in 2020 Census

The director of the U.S. Census Bureau traveled to Alabama yesterday to urge everyone living in the state to participate in next year’s census.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt invited U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham to Cullman Wednesday to talk about Alabama Counts, the state’s action plan to accurately count the number of people living in Alabama next year. Gov. Kay Ivey said her goal is to get 80% participation which, if achieved, would be a record high.

Why all of the added emphasis?

“If we turn out at the rate we did in 2000, we will lose two congressional seats,” Ivey said. “If we turn out at the rate we did in 2010, we will lose one.”

Census information also determines the amount of money the state receives from the federal government to pave interstates, support Medicare and fund other programs in the state.

“The results are real important,” Ivey said. “It determines how many congress people we will have representing our voice in Washington and it also represents a high amount of dollars we will lose if we lose representation.”

In other words, getting counted counts.

“So much is dependent on the census,” Aderholt added. “If we want Alabama to grow and prosper economically, we need people to fill out the census.”

The 2020 Census will, for the first time, allow citizens to use the internet to report their household information. Dillingham said the agency is going to great lengths to make sure all the data is safe and anonymous.

“Everyone in America should be willing to give that information and know that it’s secure,” Dillingham said. “It will not — in any way, be shared with others, not with law enforcement or anyone else.”

Dillingham said the agency will be adding “digital noise” to data reports to prevent anyone from being able to link responses to specific people.

“The agency has employed dozens of people to make sure the data cannot be merged with other public data from other federal, state and local agencies to connect people with specific responses,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham said his agency is currently sending out workers to knock on doors and verify mailing addresses. He said the agency is also using technology, such as satellite imagery, to help workers determine if houses are still standing in areas where they were in 2010.

“The rural areas are of special interest to us,” Dillingham said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that we reach everyone. Sometimes it’s a farmer’s market or any kind of location where people gather. You can have someone there with a laptop encouraging people to answer the census.”

By April 2020, households will receive an invitation to participate in the census count, which will officially begin on April 1, 2020, also known as “Census Day.” When completing the census, you will note where you are living on April 1.

“We want people to understand that filling out the census form is easy, simple and safe,” Aderholt said. “Alabama can either gain a lot or lose a lot depending on who answers the census questions.”

To learn more about the 2020 Census, visit 2020Census.gov. To learn more about Alabama’s action plan to count as many people as possible in the census, visit census.alabama.gov.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

