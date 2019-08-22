Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2019 Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ series continues with second rural broadband installment

Join the Yellowhammer News team Tuesday, September 17 for a “Yellowhammer News Shapers” event in Dothan.

Entitled, “Connecting Alabama’s rural communities,” the event is Yellowhammer’s second on rural broadband this year. This latest installment will focus on building partnerships and community awareness.

The event will feature a networking reception followed by a live forum on expanding broadband access and technology across the Yellowhammer State.

Confirmed forum panelists include State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva); Brad Kimbro, CEO of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative; Jimmy Copeland, director of special projects for Troy Cablevision, Inc.; Dr. Carmen Lewis, associate dean of Troy University’s Sorrell College; and Sean Strickler, vice president public affairs of the Alabama Rural Electric Association.  

Areas of focus will include exploring partnerships that work, implementation obstacles and best practices, community awareness and future needs and next steps for program advancement.

The event will be held in Everett Hall on Troy University’s Dothan campus: 502 University Drive, Dothan, AL 36303.

The reception will begin at 5:00 p.m., with the moderated forum to follow at 5:20 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact courtney@yellowhammernews.com for more information.

The legislative edition of Yellowhammer News Shapers kicked off 2019’s series and was followed by the rural broadband edition on July 18 in Guntersville, “Prepare for Launch” in Huntsville on July 31 and “West Alabama and the coal industry” on August 8 in Jasper.

More Yellowhammer News Shapers events will take place across the state this year. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to localize issues and highlight thought leaders.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2019 calendar year.

Doug Jones: Recommendation to strip Alabama Democratic Party chair, vice-chair of credentials ‘a step in the right direction’

On Thursday, at a meeting of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in San Francisco, a committee voted to recommend stripping Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley and Vice-chair Randy Kelley of their credentials. That recommendation now heads to the full DNC for a final vote.

At the center of the dispute has been U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and other Democratic candidates that have felt the party has not fulfilled its duties.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Thursday, Jones reacted to the DNC’s decision, indicating that it was a “step in the right direction.”

“I think it’s a slow move, but I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Jones said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I know the DNC has been working with the state party and trying to get them to come around. You know, they had the challenge to the election that was upheld last February, and the party was given 90 days in which to hold new elections and to add some changes to their bylaws to be more inclusive – to seek more voices from around the state that we really don’t have in the party. And they just failed – not only failed, they completely failed to do that. And in fact, they’ve made some proposed changes as I understand it that would have made things worse.”

Jones explained it was his view that new leadership was needed in the Alabama Democratic Party if the state was ever going to have a “competitive two-party” system.

“This is a step in the right direction,” he continued. “I will tell you it’s an unfortunate step when something like this has to happen. But I think it’s moving in the right direction. We need a competitive two-party state in Alabama. It doesn’t have to be dominating.”

“We need a competitive two-party system in this state, and this is a good first step,” he later added. “There’s some other things that have to happen. But I think it is moving in the right direction.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

CEO of Alabama’s Drummond Company to retire

After over 40 years of service, one of the titans of Alabama’s business community will retire. Mike Tracy, chief executive officer of Birmingham-based Drummond Company, Inc., will step down from his position and retire from the company effective October 31.

A succession plan was approved at the most recent meeting of the Drummond Company board of directors, which a Thursday press release outlined while lauding Tracy’s career of “exceptional service.”

Richard Mullen will assume the role of CEO for Drummond Company effective November 1. He has served the company for over 35 years in various engineering, operations and administrative management positions, the most recent being president and chief operating officer.

Tracy completed four decades of service to Drummond Company in May of this year. He has served in numerous capacities over that time period, including as CEO since July 2016.

While retiring from his full-time work, Tracy has agreed to continue to serve on the board of directors for Drummond Company, Inc., as well as the the board of Drummond International, LLC and the board of Old Overton Club, Inc. Additionally, he will work for a period as a part time consultant in order to facilitate a smooth transition in the management of the organization and continue to represent the company on several outside organizations and boards.

Drummond Company’s press release said, “We thank Mike for his many years of outstanding service to the Company and wish him well in his retirement. Mike will be spending more time with his wife Becky and their three daughters’ families including seven grandchildren.”

The release also emphasized that Mullen is well known throughout the company “for his excellent leadership ability, intellect, and high-quality character.”

Mullen and his wife, Cheryl, live in Vestavia and have two married sons.

The board also approved one other personnel move.

Ron Damron will assume the role of President of Mining for Drummond Company, Inc., reporting directly to Mullen. Damron will be located in the company’s corporate office in Birmingham.

He has worked in several roles in engineering and operations within the Drummond organization over the past 19 years, the most recent being COO of Drummond International, where he managed all of its operations in Colombia.

Damron and his wife, Julie, will be moving to Birmingham in the very near future.

“The Board of Drummond Company, Inc. would like congratulate each of these individuals on their new endeavors,” the release concluded. “Each of these individuals has contributed greatly to the success of Drummond for many years, we are very proud of their accomplishments, and we are confident that they will continue to perform in an outstanding manner in the future. Please join us in extending congratulations to each one of these well-seasoned and highly respected executives.”

RELATED: Drummond Co. names Nathaniel Drummond as its CCO, president of coal sales

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Dem. chair doubles down on racism charges against DNC, Jones — Will ‘be burning in hell for taking away people’s voting rights’

The rollercoaster internal battle among Alabama Democrats and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) reached another milestone on Thursday when a DNC committee voted to recommend stripping Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley and Vice-chair Randy Kelley of their credentials.

The committee decision will now go before the full DNC this weekend for a final vote.

The vote in San Francisco, CA, came after a committee hearing in which Worley passionately doubled down on charges recently made against the DNC and those looking to unseat Worley, led by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Per The Montgomery Advertiser, Worley said the Jones-led efforts are simply a reaction to last year’s state party elections not going to his liking.

“The problem is if we had not won that election … there never would have been a challenge,” Worley said. “And so it all had to do with who won and who was mad because we’ve won.”

She also emotionally suggested her opponents were undermining the legacy of civil rights activists in Alabama by looking to take power away from black Americans in the state party.

“You’re going to be burning in hell for taking away people’s voting rights,” Worley declared.

This escalated the sentiment expressed by Alabama Democratic Party Secretary Val Bright last week when she penned an open letter accusing Jones and the DNC of racism.

“Although blacks have been faithful to the Democratic Party and are largely responsible for electing Doug Jones and any white seeking office in this state, once elected on the backs of blacks, the urgency to remove black leadership begins,” Bright wrote.

“In other words, as long as we’re working in the fields all is well, but when we move to positions of authority, a challenge begins,” she added. “From slavery through Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement, we are constantly being shown how little respect blacks receive for being hard working and loyal.”

Bright went on to say the electoral challenge to Worley is “a smoke screen to make it appear that Jones and the DNC is not attacking his true target, blacks.”

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) on Wednesday told Yellowhammer News he disagrees with Bright’s charges of racism against Jones.

According to Gulf Coast News Today, Jones defended himself to members of the Baldwin County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in recent days.

“I know voices in this state are questioning my commitment to the African American community,” Alabama’s junior senator said. “Because I have had the audacity recently to challenge those who have controlled the Democratic party for a generation and clung to power despite the fact the party has been spiraling towards extinction under their watch … because I believe a viable two-party system is the only way for a state to truly progress and build on the NAACP mission of prosperity for all.”

“If my life’s work … are not enough let me be crystal clear, I am with you. I am there for you. I have never left you and together we will remain vigilant in the mission of the NAACP, our shared mission and we’ll keep on a walking, keep on a talking and we’re not going to let nobody turn us around until the promise of America is made real for all Americans,” Jones added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Limestone County sheriff’s attorney blasts ‘draconian’ ethics act after indictment

After it was announced on Thursday that longtime Limestone County Sheriff Michael Anthony “Mike” Blakely has been indicted on 13 state ethics counts, separate press conferences featuring his personal attorneys and the spokesperson for the sheriff’s department pumped the brakes on those looking to equate Blakely merely being charged with actually being guilty.

First, Mark McDaniel, the lead attorney for Blakely’s defense, emphasized that the sheriff would be entering in a plea of “not guilty” on all counts and looks forward to trying the case in a court of his peers.

WHNT carried McDaniel’s comments to the media, in which he emphasized that a large part of the defense will be challenging the constitutionality of Alabama’s ethics statute.

“Virtually anything you do as a public servant now under that act is illegal, so we’ll be contesting the constitutionality of the ethics act also,” McDaniel said.

He called the ethics act “draconian” and added he will file a motion asking the court to strike it down.

Asked what about the ethics act they will be challenging, McDaniel responded, “A lot of things.”

McDaniel specified that one of those things will be how overly “broad” the statute is.

“You don’t even know what you’ve done [wrong],” he added, saying that the public should stay tuned to see their motions “attacking” the ethics act’s issues.

In a press conference shortly afterwards, Limestone County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Stephen Young stressed that Blakely continues to serve as the sheriff and that the department’s operations will not be affected by the ongoing legal situation.

Young also cautioned people about utilizing indictments as indicators of guilt.

“A grand jury indictment is not a conviction,” Young advised. “In fact, it’s the process typically used when an agency cannot obtain enough probable cause to obtain its own warrant. As Sheriff Blakely once told me, ‘You can indict a ham sandwich.’”

Watch:

Blakely served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as an Alabama State Trooper before becoming the county sheriff in 1983. He has also served as an officer in the Alabama National Guard.

McDaniel said it is an “honor” to represent the sheriff and that he is “proud” to defend Blakely against the charges.

The attorney noted that Blakely “absolutely” intended to continue serving. The sheriff was back at work immediately after posting bond on Thursday.

A Democrat, Blakely is the longest-serving sheriff in state history. He won the statewide “Bobby Timmons Sheriff of the Year Award” as recently as 2017.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama postpones 50th anniversary tour over singer’s health

Country band Alabama says it is postponing the remainder of its 50th anniversary tour as lead singer Randy Owen battles health complications.

The group announced Wednesday that the 69-year-old Owen is suffering from migraines and vertigo, and doctors say he needs more time to recover.

The news comes after a string of already-canceled shows due to the singer’s health.

Bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry wrote in a statement that though he and the rest of the band are disappointed, Owen’s recovery is the priority.

The 50-city tour was scheduled through Nov. 23, where it would have ended in Salisbury, Maryland.

Rescheduled dates will be released in the coming weeks.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

