Watch: Alabama’s aerospace industry highlighted at ‘Prepare for Launch’ News Shapers event

Yellowhammer News recently held the third of its 2019 News Shapers events: “Prepare for Launch.”

Hosted at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), key stakeholders from industry, government and academia came together to discuss Alabama’s soaring aerospace and defense industry.

On Wednesday, Yellowhammer released a video on social media with highlights from Prepare for Launch.

You can read Yellowhammer News' full coverage of Prepare for Launch here.

What’s next for News Shapers?

The Prepare for Launch video’s release came one day before Yellowhammer’s fourth News Shapers event of 2019.

Entitled, “West Alabama and the coal industry,” the Thursday event in Jasper will feature an evening networking reception followed by a live forum on the coal industry’s impact on the Yellowhammer State.

The event is free and open to the public.

The legislative edition of Yellowhammer News Shapers kicked off 2019’s series and was followed by the rural broadband edition on July 18 in Guntersville.

Several more Yellowhammer News Shapers events will take place across the state this year. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to localize issues and highlight thought leaders.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2019 calendar year.