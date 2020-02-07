Your message — DELIVERED

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ 2020 campaign for the Senate on Friday released a new radio ad entitled, “Democrats Fear Trump.”

The ad lasts 60 seconds and will start running immediately on radio stations across Alabama for a period of at least two weeks, according to the campaign.

In the ad, Sessions speaks for all but the legal disclaimer at the very end.

“The Washington Democrats hate President Trump, we all know that,” Sessions says. “But did you know that secretly, they fear Trump even more than they hate him? Let me explain.”

