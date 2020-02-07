Your message — DELIVERED

Yellowhammer can deliver your message straight to the target audience, no matter where they are located. Our audience is engaged and our platforms are vast. Yellowhammer has reach and, more importantly, influence.
“President Trump is bypassing the liberal media and assembling a new majority of Americans, and the blame-America-first Democrats in Washington are terrified,” he continues. “I’m Jeff Sessions and I travelled all over the country with Trump, I’ve seen it first-hand.”
“Independent voters, and even many Democrats, realize that President Trump is right. He’s right about stopping illegal immigration and securing our borders, he’s right about forcing trade deals that favor American workers, and Trump’s right about killing terrorists but also about making sure we are not in endless wars,” Sessions outlines.
“Trump is delivering on these common sense pro-American policies that can bring our country together. … I’m committed to helping President Trump. I know we can destroy the radical left’s socialist dreams. Let’s roll,” he concludes.

Sessions is running in the GOP primary field that includes former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).
The primary will be held March 3. The ultimate Republican nominee will go on to face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.
Decatur City Schools expanding welding program to keep up with demand
The Decatur City Schools system is planning to spend $1 million to expand its welding program, according to a report by the Decatur Daily.
The expansion is driven by both increased interest from students and increased demand for welders in the area and will reportedly be housed inside the old Austin High School building in the southwest portion of Decatur that also contains the Career Academies of Decatur.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas told the Daily he thinks the expansion will have the capacity for up to 120 students.
Currently, there are only 20 welding spots available across the system each year. They are trained at the privately-owned Global Tech Institute.
Angie Cushing, a career coach in the Decatur City system, told the Daily that 60 students had been turned away in the last year due to lack of space in the welding program.
The Alabama Department of Labor has welding listed as an in-demand profession over the next decade with a projected 1,300 openings each year.
Additionally, North Alabama – led by the city of Huntsville – is going through an economic boom. Many of the jobs at the soon-to-open Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing plant will involve welding, as will several advanced manufacturing shops in the area.
“I get calls every week from companies looking for welders,” Calvin Washington told the Daily. Washington owns the Global Tech Institute where the current students in Decatur’s welding program are trained.
“Students in this program will be industry-trained and ready for a job when they leave,” he added.
7 Things: Trump spikes the football on impeachment, Byrne wants to know how much impeachment cost, Ivey’s surgery went well and more …
7. Roy Moore wants to bring back the Ten Commandments monument
Candidate for United States Senate in Alabama Roy Moore has decided to go back to the one thing that catapulted him to national fame and infamy: in a dying last gasp to make himself relevant, he has decided to bring back the Ten Commandments monument.
Moore was removed from office on Nov. 13, 2003, for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building, and now, that monument will be moved to the Montgomery office of his “Foundation for Moral Law” where he will hold an attention-seeking press conference.
Previously, State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has made comments on abortion, “kill ‘em now or kill ‘em later,” which gave him a lot of media attention. Rogers’ remarks on abortion led to a public dispute with U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
Now, Rogers has said that he supports Jones’ reelection bid because he has “to support the Democratic Party.” Rogers went on to explain that unless Jones is up against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in November, he “has an uphill climb.”
5. An Alabama cop wants to lose his job
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, assistant chief of the Geraldine police Jeff Buckles decided to post on Facebook about the event.
Buckles said, “Pelosi just ripped up his speech. Road side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.” He has since apologized for “venting on FB,” and now Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables will be meeting with an attorney and Police Chief Heath Albright to decide what happens next.
4. Let’s spend even more time on the Iowa caucuses
With the headache of issues going on to get a final tally on votes in Iowa, and as the media blames Trump supporters, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is now asking that the Iowa Democratic Party recanvass, stating, “Enough is enough.”
As all of this is happening, final results are in and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has claimed victory, but so has U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) while former Vice President Joe Biden has decided to take a day off the trail because things are going so well for him.
3. Governor Ivey recovering well from surgery
After Governor Kay Ivey fractured her shoulder, she had to undergo surgery on her shoulder at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Ivey press secretary Gina Maiola said the surgery “went off without a hitch.”
Maiola has also said that Ivey is in “high spirits and doing well as she begins her recovery,” and that Ivey is very grateful for the “continued support and prayers and looks forward to getting back to work” for Alabama.
2. Byrne: We need to know how much impeachment really cost
The Statement of Harm to the American Majority (SHAM) Act has been introduced by U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) as an effort to figure out exactly how much money was spent on the lengthy impeachment process of President Donald Trump.
Through the SHAM Act, the Government Accountability Office would audit the use of taxpayer funds throughout the impeachment process and the loss of government productivity. If passed, it would be mandated that the results found through the audit be released within 180 days.
1. Trump isn’t holding back now that he’s been acquitted
While speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump took shots at U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) by calling them “horrible” and “vicious,” adding Romney used religion as a “crutch.” He also praised his supporters, including U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).
Trump went on to describe the impeachment as “evil” and “corrupt,” saying it “should never, ever happen to another president, ever. It was a disgrace.” He later said that his phone call with Ukraine that sparked the impeachment was “perfect.”
Rep. Brooks: Pelosi’s ‘childish fit’ at State of the Union ‘hurt the Democrats’ cause significantly’
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nancy Pelosi’s actions of tearing up an official copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night continue to be a hot-burner topic in political concerns given the unusual circumstance of such behavior exhibited by a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
How her actions have impacted the politics will be determined in the coming days and weeks. However, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) thinks it will ultimately be a negative for Democrats overall.
During a sit-down interview conducted in his Capitol Hill office that aired on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Brooks called Pelosi’s act rude, unprofessional and a “childish fit.”
“I believe what Nancy Pelosi did [at the end of the State of the Union] when she ripped up the speech on national TV was very rude, very unprofessional and hurt the Democrats’ cause significantly,” Brooks said. “It helps the public to understand that the Republicans are the reasonable ones, that the Republicans have been willing to compromise on a variety of different issues. But it is the Democrats who are extremists and are so filled with hate that they cannot properly govern the United States of America. And you saw that with Nancy Pelosi and what was basically a childish fit, tearing up the president’s speech on national TV.”
Brooks reminded listeners of Republicans’ overall behavior at State of the Union addresses given by former President Barack Obama. Brooks acknowledged Obama had successes and that he and his Republican House colleagues celebrated those successes in similar settings.
“[I]’m not a fan of the policies of Barack Obama,” he said. “But he did have successes, and America did have successes under the Obama administration. And when Barack Obama gave his State of the Union addresses, there would probably be 10-20 times when the Republicans en masse would applaud what the president said — not because it was President Obama who said it, but because it reflected a success by America. And we are happy with American success, regardless of who the president may be at the time these successes occur.”
Palmer blasts ‘egregious’ legislation that could threaten Alabama’s right-to-work status
Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) on Thursday voted against the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, H.R. 2474.
The bill passed the House 224-194 and now moves to the Senate. None of Alabama’s House delegation voted in favor of the legislation.
U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03), Robert Aderholt (AL-04) and Mo Brooks (AL-05) joined Palmer in voting “no.” Reps. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Martha Roby (AL-02) and Terri Sewell (AL-07) were recorded as not having voted.
In a release from his office following the vote, Palmer expressed that he views the act as harmful legislation that would make sweeping reforms to labor relations laws, weakening workers’ positions and bowing to the political demands of labor union leaders.
“The PRO Act is certainly not pro-worker or pro-American,” Palmer said in a statement.
“It will directly harm the economy, workers’ rights, and employers,” he continued. “The list of problems with it is almost too long to name. It overturns many state right-to-work laws by making union membership mandatory, regardless of whether an individual wants to be represented by a union. That’s an egregious overreach by the federal government into the workplace, not to mention a trampling of individual rights. It also severely limits employers’ ability to hire independent contractors and requires employers to turn over workers’ personal information to unions, without the consent of the workers.”
“Each citizen enjoys the freedom of association – this bill would trample on that right by basically making union membership compulsory. This is unacceptable. In addition, a recent report from the American Action Forum found that if the PRO Act were enacted, employers could face more than $47 billion in new annual costs. I voted ‘no’ on this bill for the simple reason that I believe in economic growth and freedom, and the PRO Act would only undo the economic progress we’ve seen over the last three years. America’s economy has never been in a better place, and I’m committed to pursuing policies that continue to make it even better,” Palmer concluded.
