Sessions releases radio ad — ‘We can destroy the radical left’s socialist dreams’

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ 2020 campaign for the Senate on Friday released a new radio ad entitled, “Democrats Fear Trump.”

The ad lasts 60 seconds and will start running immediately on radio stations across Alabama for a period of at least two weeks, according to the campaign.

In the ad, Sessions speaks for all but the legal disclaimer at the very end.

“The Washington Democrats hate President Trump, we all know that,” Sessions says. “But did you know that secretly, they fear Trump even more than they hate him? Let me explain.”

“President Trump is bypassing the liberal media and assembling a new majority of Americans, and the blame-America-first Democrats in Washington are terrified,” he continues. “I’m Jeff Sessions and I travelled all over the country with Trump, I’ve seen it first-hand.”

“Independent voters, and even many Democrats, realize that President Trump is right. He’s right about stopping illegal immigration and securing our borders, he’s right about forcing trade deals that favor American workers, and Trump’s right about killing terrorists but also about making sure we are not in endless wars,” Sessions outlines.

“Trump is delivering on these common sense pro-American policies that can bring our country together. … I’m committed to helping President Trump. I know we can destroy the radical left’s socialist dreams. Let’s roll,” he concludes.

Listen:

Sessions is running in the GOP primary field that includes former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The primary will be held March 3. The ultimate Republican nominee will go on to face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn